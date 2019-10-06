Fantasy Football Week 5 Wide Receiver Preview: Can you trust Stefon Diggs and the Vikings passing game?

There has been plenty of drama in Minnesota this week. First Adam Thielen called out the team's inability to pass, then Kirk Cousins apologized to his No. 1 receiver. It seemed like maybe the drama was over until Stefon Diggs missed practice on Wednesday and reports surfaced that he would like a trade. Diggs was back at practice on Thursday and says he didn't request a trade. But even if all the drama is over, the underlying issue still exists: The Vikings passing woes.

A big part of this is an issue I warned you about before the season. Mike Zimmer fired John DeFilippo last year because DeFilippo wouldn't run the ball enough. Zimmer gave Kevin Stafanski a three-game audition, the Vikings ran the ball on nearly 50% of their offensive plays, and Stefanski was given the job in 2019.

Stefanski clearly got the message, because Minnesota has actually run the ball even more in 2019, with 119 rush attempts to 99 pass attempts. Even Brian Schottenheimer would tell you that's a very run-heavy scheme.

It follows a pretty clear pattern too. The Vikings won by 16 in Week 1 and only attempted 10 passes. The won by 20 in Week and threw the ball just 21 times. In Week 2 and Week 4 they were chasing the score and attempted a normal number of passes, 32 and 36 respectively. In the four games they've won since Stefanski took over Cousins has averaged 20 pass attempts.

Now let's not get confused. They're not winning because they're running. They're running when they're winning. Which brings us to Week 5.

The Vikings face the Giants, who have been the worst pass defense in the league, even with one good performance against Washington. If you want to buy into the idea of a "squeaky wheel game", the Vikings should have no trouble getting both Thielen and Diggs touches. At the same time, they're a five-point favorite in a game with an over-under of 43.5. From what we've seen in Stefanski's seven games calling plays this is exactly when the Vikings go run-heavy.

I'm projecting Cousins for 27 attempts in Week 5. That would be his second-highest mark in a win under Stefanski. It's also not likely enough to support a good game from both Thielen and Diggs. This year 41% of Cousins attempts have gone to his two best receivers. Last year it was 51%. Even at that inflated mark, that would only be 14 targets to split up between the two. At Thielen's career rate of 9.3 yards per target (he's only at eight this year), he'd be around 65 yards with seven targets. Diggs has been less efficient and would project for 55 yards at his career rate of 8.1 yards per target.

Of course that's if they split targets evenly, but generally Thielen gets a bigger piece of the pie. For that reason, I have Thielen projected as a low-end No. 2 receiver while Diggs is more of a low-end flex option. The truth is either of them could be start-worthy if they score, but the odds of scoring a touchdown are cut by the run-heavy approach as well.

Cousins may have apologized to Thielen, but the apology we need is one from Stefanski to Fantasy managers who drafted Vikings receivers.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. If Adams can't go in Week 5, Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be a top-25 receiver and Geronimo Allison would be a low-end flex. At quarterback, I'd be very worried about Aaron Rodgers. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Landry suffered a concussion after putting up his best day as a Brown. If he's out this week, I'd expect a monster performance from Odell Beckham. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Kirk suffered a lower leg injury on Sunday and will likely miss Week 5. I'll be all in on Larry Fitzgerald and slightly interested in KeeSean Johnson. Kenny Stills WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Stills pulled a hamstring and the Texans receiving corps finally doesn't look quite as crowded. Let's see if Will Fuller or Keke Coutee can take advantage of the extra opportunity. Dontrelle Inman WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Inman did a nice job filling in for Mike Williams before he left Week 4 with an injury. Hopefully Williams returns in Week 5. John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ross has been placed on injured reserve. Auden Tate has a great opportunity against a bad Cardinals defense.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ CAR The Panthers are allowing just 5.2 yards per pass attempt. They've faced some great receivers and held most of them in check. You should probably try to avoid the Jaguars pass catchers. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. BUF Davis and A.J. Brown made a big splash in Week 4, but if you're adding them it's only as a stash. You shouldn't start them against Buffalo. Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ WAS Washington has allowed 31.5 Fantasy points per game to receivers, the second most in the league. Gordon is my favorite Patriot receiver in Week 5, but they're all in play against this matchup.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Adds Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 36% This is more of a short-term play, but Tate is going to face the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 2 receiver in the Cincinnati offense. He has 16 targets over the past two games with Ross in the lineup, and this should be a high-paced, high-scoring game. I like Tate as a top-25 receiver in Week 5. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 32% Johnson has now seen 12 targets in his first two starts with Mason Rudolph and he's turned them into nine catches for 129 yards and two scores. He's crushing the value of Smith-Schuster in the role that JuJu occupied last year. There's clear chemistry between him and Rudolph, and Johnson looks like a solid flex or No. 3 receiver moving forward. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 37% It's easy to forget because of their bye week, but Deebo Samuel is the only 49ers receiver with double-digit targets this season. He's surpassed Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin by catching 78% of his targets and averaging 13.5 yards per reception. The 49ers should have to throw a bit more against the Browns on Monday Night Football, and Samuel could have a breakout performance in prime time.

Stashes Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 37% I want to add both Davis and Brown after their big Week 4 performances, but you can't start them against the Bills. Because of that matchup, they are best viewed as stashes in leagues where you don't have Week 5 bye concerns. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 26% I want to add both Davis and Brown after their big Week 4 performances, but you can't start them against the Bills. Because of that matchup, they are best viewed as stashes in leagues where you don't have Week 5 bye concerns.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $7,500 DraftKings $7,300 Keenan Allen has one disappointing game and his price drops back below $8,000. I can't help but to keep playing him. He's the top scoring wide receiver by both FanDuel and DraftKings scoring this season yet he's nowhere close to the top-priced player. I suppose that could be because of the matchup with Chris Harris and the Broncos, but Allen has plenty of success against this defense on his resume. And they haven't exactly been the same old Broncos defense anyway. Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,800 DraftKings $6,000 Fitzgerald should see even more targets without Christian Kirk in a game that I expect will be high-scoring. He's priced like a No. 3 receiver this week and I expect him to perform like a No. 1. The Bengals are allowing nearly 10 yards per target to opposing receivers.

Contrarian Plays Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,400 DraftKings $5,700 Brown has struggled the past two weeks but there's no way a receiver with 300 yards receiving already should be priced like this. Even in his struggles the past two weeks he's seen 16 targets. I'll bet on that type of volume, especially when it's low-priced with low ownership.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank WR Non-PPR FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Keenan Allen 14.34 21.11 12 2 Michael Thomas 12.13 19.61 2 3 Tyler Lockett 13.56 19.59 3 4 Julio Jones 13.34 19.53 4 5 T.Y. Hilton 13.31 19.48 10 6 Tyler Boyd 12.31 19.18 7 7 Larry Fitzgerald 12.80 19.15 6 8 DeAndre Hopkins 12.84 19.04 5 9 Chris Godwin 13.05 19.03 9 10 Cooper Kupp 12.43 18.97 8 11 Odell Beckham 12.47 17.89 13 12 Amari Cooper 11.85 17.46 11 13 Sammy Watkins 12.17 17.05 16 14 Allen Robinson 10.81 16.52 22 15 Julian Edelman 10.35 16.41 27 16 Sterling Shepard 9.92 16.38 15 17 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 10.89 16.09 21 18 Emmanuel Sanders 10.38 15.84 14 19 Mike Evans 11.24 15.75 24 20 Robert Woods 10.22 15.52 20 21 Courtland Sutton 10.48 15.32 18 22 Adam Thielen 10.51 15.04 19 23 Marquise Brown 10.49 15.03 17 24 JuJu Smith-Schuster 10.53 14.98 23 25 Alshon Jeffery 10.23 14.90 25 26 Brandin Cooks 10.18 14.63 32 27 Calvin Ridley 9.51 14.23 28 28 D.J. Chark 9.80 14.23 30 29 Auden Tate 9.52 14.03 26 30 Demarcus Robinson 10.00 14.00 31 31 Tyrell Williams 9.51 13.86 33 32 Philip Dorsett 9.22 13.77 34 33 John Brown 8.93 13.77 41 34 Golden Tate 8.27 13.50 29 35 Josh Gordon 9.66 13.49 35 36 Jarvis Landry 8.90 13.37

