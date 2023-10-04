Cooper Kupp will return to practice this week, though that doesn't mean he'll be ready to play in Week 5. Still, it's long past time to make some assumptions about what his return means for the Rams and Puka Nacua.

There are at least three ways I could see this going. One, Kupp returns and claims his 32% target share and everyone is left to fight for the scraps. Two, Nacua is a legitimately great wide receiver who impacts Kupp's target share. Three, Kupp is re-injured or never fully regains form. Three is the easiest to diagnose, Nacua would remain a top-12 wide receiver for the foreseeable future. The other two are more complicated.

In the scenario where Kupp comes back as himself and dominates targets, he's back in the WR1 conversation, Stafford is probably a low-end QB1, and Nacua is much more volatile. About 61% of the Rams targets have gone to wide receivers this year, only a slight downtick from last year's 64% mark. In this scenario there would be 29-32% left for Nacua to share with Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson, and Ben Skowronek. That likely sets a hard cap around 20% for Nacua, with a projected floor around 15%. That's seven to eight targets a week which probably makes him a boom-bust WR3 on a weekly basis.

What seems slightly more likely is that Kupp never gets back to 32% after what Nacua has shown. Kupp settling in around 25-27% could leave room for him to be a top-five Fantasy wide receiver while Nacua sticks in the top 20 as well. We've seen that before under Sean McVay, early in his time there with Kupp and Robert Woods.

While there are a lot of potential outcomes for Nacua, there are probably only two for Tutu Atwell. If Kupp and Nacua are both healthy, it's hard to see how Atwell will be anything more than a flex at best.

Here is the rest of the Week 5 WR Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Kupp could return this week, but we aren't expecting him yet, which means Puka Nacua is still a top-13 WR and Tutu Atwell is still a No. 3.

Tyler Boyd should see an increased target share with Higgins out.

Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th

Calvin Ridley WR JAC Jacksonville
Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 6th

Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11
Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 27th

Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10
Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -2 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 3rd

Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Boyd has 24 targets over the past three weeks and should be the clear No. 2 in the passing game with Tee Higgins out. This is a much better role in PPR than non, because of the low touchdown odds that currently exist in the Bengals world. But that would change if Joe Burrow regains form before Higgins. For now, view Boyd as a low-end WR3 on bye weeks.

Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8
Reynolds is much better than Boyd in non-PPR and slightly better in half. I would not expect Jameson Williams to impact Reynolds for a while, if at all. Reynolds is averaging 11 Fantasy points per game and has at least nine in every game but one. He's the best deep threat on the Lions until Jameson Williams is ready for a full time role.

Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4
I wish Samuel wasn't getting so much work because he's hurting Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, but we can't very well ignore it, especially when he's playing the Bears. Expect three-to-six catches and a rush attempt, and against Chicago that gives you boom-bust flex appeal. Six receivers have touched the ball at least four times against the Bears this season. Five of them scored double-digit PPR Fantasy points and two of them topped 18.

Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Williams is a great stash on a very good offense with elite upside. Just be patient. He played six games last year and only caught one pass. He missed a large chunk of training camp with a hamstring injury and hasn't been practicing with the team. It would be a big surprise if he made an impact in Week 5.

Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4
Rice is inching closer to Fantasy relevance, but he's also had a terrible time with drops. This one could legitimately go either way, but no other receiver is doing anything to keep him off the field. Assuming the drops go away, Rice could be a full-time player and a top-20 Fantasy wide receiver in the second half.

Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

I have Jefferson in a class of his own in the projections in a home game likely chasing the score against the Chiefs. He's projected for three and a half more FanDuel points than Tyreek Hill and Hill is $200 more. There are plenty of other places to get cute this week, I'm going to play the best wide receiver in the game.

George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Part of the theory of the contrarian play is going right back to the high-upside guy who just busted. Don't let a potential Mitchell Trubisky start get in your way; over the past two seasons, Trubisky has been statistically better as a passer than Pickett.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

