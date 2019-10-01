Fantasy Football Week 5 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, DFS plays and more

During draft season I made the argument that you should look to receivers late in the first round and early in the second because they were so much safer than the running backs. The argument was a sound one and it's supported by historical evidence, but it sure doesn't feel very good after the first month of the season.

DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all outside of the top-20 receivers so far this season. Davante Adams just snuck into the top 20 with a monster Week 4, but now he has turf toe. Michael Thomas has been top 10 in PPR but only has one touchdown in four games, and we don't know when Drew Brees is coming back. Mike Evans has been top five thanks to Week 3 against the Giants, but it kind of looks like he's the No. 2 receiver on his own team.

None of this is to say that I'm actually considering sitting any of these elite receivers. Smith-Schuster is the one I'm most troubled by, but he's still in my top 20 for Week 5. Hopkins and Jones aren't seeing the target share I was expecting, but it's still early enough in the season I'm not actually worried about. In fact, Week 5 feels like it may just be a bounce-back week for the top receivers, especially Beckham.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. If Adams can't go in Week 5, Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be a top-25 receiver and Geronimo Allison would be a low-end flex. At quarterback, I'd be very worried about Aaron Rodgers. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Landry suffered a concussion after putting up his best day as a Brown. If he's out this week, I'd expect a monster performance from Odell Beckham. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Kirk suffered a lower leg injury on Sunday. He has a great matchup in Week 5, but if he's out I'll be all in on Larry Fitzgerald and slightly interested in KeeSean Johnson. Kenny Stills WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Stills pulled a hamstring and the Texans receiving corps finally doesn't look quite as crowded. Let's see if Will Fuller or Keke Coutee can take advantage of the extra opportunity. Dontrelle Inman WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Inman did a nice job filling in for Mike Williams before he left Week 4 with an injury. Hopefully Williams returns in Week 5. John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ross had his arm in a sling on Monday night. If he can't go, Auden Tate would have a great opportunity against a bad Cardinals defense.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

47.81% - Robby Anderson's share of the Jets air yards. If Sam Darnold returns in Week 5, he'll be an interesting No. 3 receiver.

- Robby Anderson's share of the Jets air yards. If Sam Darnold returns in Week 5, he'll be an interesting No. 3 receiver. 18.2 - Average targeted air yards for Demarcus Robinson. Even after Week 4's disappointment, he's someone you can plug in as a flex if you're looking for upside.



- Average targeted air yards for Demarcus Robinson. Even after Week 4's disappointment, he's someone you can plug in as a flex if you're looking for upside. 46 - Targets for Cooper Kupp, the second-most in the league. He's had at least nine targets in every game and looks like a true No. 1 receiver.

- Targets for Cooper Kupp, the second-most in the league. He's had at least nine targets in every game and looks like a true No. 1 receiver. 41 - Combined targets this season for Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Week 4 was a Diggs week, but it's going to be terribly frustrating t figure out which Vikings' receiver to start each week.

- Combined targets this season for Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Week 4 was a Diggs week, but it's going to be terribly frustrating t figure out which Vikings' receiver to start each week. 16 - Targets for Auden Tate the past two weeks.

- Targets for Auden Tate the past two weeks. 318 - Air yards for Keenan Allen. That's not just the most in the NFL, it's nearly 10% more than second place (Mike Evans).

- Air yards for Keenan Allen. That's not just the most in the NFL, it's nearly 10% more than second place (Mike Evans). 4.5 - Yards per target for Trey Quinn. That's the lowest among receivers with at least 20 targets.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ CAR The Panthers are allowing just 5.2 yards per pass attempt. They've faced some great receivers and held most of them in check. You should probably try to avoid the Jaguars pass catchers. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. BUF Davis and A.J. Brown made a big splash in Week 4, but if you're adding them it's only as a stash. You shouldn't start them against Buffalo. Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ WAS Washington has allowed 31.5 Fantasy points per game to receivers, the second most in the league. Gordon is my favorite Patriot receiver in Week 5, but they're all in play against this matchup.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Adds Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 70% Sutton's ownership is a little too high for this section, but he's your first priority when you go to do waivers tonight. He and Sanders are 1a and 1b in this offense right now, and Sutton's actually producing better. He's taken an enormous leap from 2018. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 15% Johnson has now seen 12 targets in his first two starts with Mason Rudolph and he's turned them into nine catches for 129 yards and two scores. He's crushing the value of Smith-Schuster in the role that JuJu occupied last year. There's clear chemistry between him and Rudolph, and Johnson looks like a solid flex or No. 3 receiver moving forward. Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 0% This is more of a one-week play, but as of right now it looks like Tate is going to face the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 2 receiver in the Cincinnati offense. He has 16 targets over the past two games with Ross in the lineup, and this should be a high-paced, high-scoring game. I like Tate as a top-25 receiver in Week 5 without Ross. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 37% It's easy to forget because of their bye week, but Deebo Samuel is the only 49ers receiver with double-digit targets this season. He's surpassed Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin by catching 78% of his targets and averaging 13.5 yards per reception. The 49ers should have to throw a bit more against the Browns on Monday Night Football, and Samuel could have a breakout performance in prime time.

Stashes Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Ownership 59% Tate has led this section for a month. He's actually going to play in Week 5, but I still view him as more of a stash than a play this week. Daniel Jones already has rapport with Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram, so let's see Tate's involvement before we start him. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 65% Gallup is inching towards a return just as some of his owners have given up on him. He averaged 15.1 yards per target before his injury and I'll view him as a solid no. 3 receiver the moment he returns. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 36% I want to add both Davis and Brown after their big Week 4 performances, but you can't start them against the Bills. Because of that matchup, they are best viewed as stashes in leagues where you don't have Week 5 bye concerns. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 10% I want to add both Davis and Brown after their big Week 4 performances, but you can't start them against the Bills. Because of that matchup, they are best viewed as stashes in leagues where you don't have Week 5 bye concerns.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $7,500 DraftKings $7,300 Keenan Allen has one disappointing game and his price drops back below $8,000. I can't help but to keep playing him. He's the top scoring wide receiver by both FanDuel and DraftKings scoring this season yet he's nowhere close to the top-priced player. I suppose that could be because of the matchup with Chris Harris and the Broncos, but Allen has plenty of success against this defense on his resume. And they haven't exactly been the same old Broncos defense anyway. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,400 DraftKings $5,700 I've double checked the numbers, but the spreadsheet loves the Ravens this week in DFS. Lamar Jackson is the No. 1 quarterback, Mark Andrews is the top tight end value, and Brown is the second-highest rated receiver play. Last week was disappointing, which could make him low-owned, but he's proven far more than his $5,400 price tag suggests. The fact that the Ravens defense is struggling only makes me like him more.

Contrarian Plays Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,800 DraftKings $6,000 Don't worry about Fitzgerald's lack of production in Week 4. The Bengals will cure whatever ails the Cardinals offense. I view Fitzgerald as a top-15 receiver this week and he's priced like he's a No. 3. The combination of him and Brown allows you to play whoever you want at quarterback and running back this week. Take advantage of it.

WR Preview Heath's Projections