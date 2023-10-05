nico-collins-1400-us.jpg
Nico Collins is a top-20 wide receiver for Week 5, which is a testament to how good he's been to open what has been a significant breakout season for him. 

However, Michael Pittman, DeAndre Hopkins and Garrett Wilson are all also top-24 wide receivers in my rankings for this week too, despite pretty underwhelming starts to the season for all three of them across the board. And it's not because I love any of those three players right now, and certainly not because I view them all as must-start Fantasy options. 

It's because the wide receiver position is pretty thin heading into Week 5. Injuries are a part of that, as Tee Higgins is a typical top-20 guy who isn't ranked there right now because of a rib injury; Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and Mike Williams (knee) would be in the top-20 discussion if they were healthy too, though at least Cooper Kupp looks like he could be trending toward a return after missing the first four weeks with a hamstring. And Higgins didn't rule himself out when asked about his chances of playing Monday, so we'll keep an eye on that one. 

But the bigger issue for Week 5 is clearly the bye weeks. Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Amari Cooper would all at least be in the discussion for the top-24 most weeks, and they're all out this week, as are more fringe-y options like Josh Palmer, Elijah Moore, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and others. There's an awful lot of star power missing from this week's rankings.

So, yeah, Jordan Addison is still a top-36 wide receiver. So are both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Robert Woods might be one too. Again, not because I necessarily think any of them are incredibly valuable Fantasy players, but because someone's gotta be ranked there. This week, more than maybe any other this season, you might be choosing from some less-than-ideal options to fill out your WR spots.

You might specifically be wondering how to handle Kupp, and I'll just say this: If I have to choose between him and Terry McLaurin or DJ Moore on Thursday night, I'll just go with those guys. If it comes down to Kupp vs. Jahan Dotson or Curtis Samuel, I'd take a shot on Kupp, provided I have at least another top-50 option waiting for Sunday in case Kupp isn't cleared. If he plays, he'll probably rank as a top-24 WR, though I'd hope to get some sense of how he'll be used beforehand; it's a tough matchup against the Eagles, after all, and Kupp probably won't play a full role even if he does play. I'd still want him in my lineup, but there's certainly risk if he makes his return.  

Here are my full rankings for Week 5 at wide receiver for PPR leagues: 

Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. KC
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. NYG
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. JAX
  4. CeeDee Lamb @SF
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CAR
  6. Ja'Marr Chase @ARI
  7. A.J. Brown @LAR
  8. Davante Adams vs. GB
  9. Chris Olave @NE
  10. Devonta Smith @LAR
  11. Jaylen Waddle vs. NYG
  12. Puka Nacua vs. PHI
  13. Deebo Samuel vs. DAL
  14. Calvin Ridley @BUF
  15. Brandon Aiyuk vs. DAL
  16. Christian Kirk @BUF
  17. Nico Collins @ATL
  18. Michael Pittman vs. TEN
  19. DeAndre Hopkins @IND
  20. Garrett Wilson @DEN
  21. George Pickens vs. BAL
  22. Christian Watson @LV
  23. Adam Thielen @DET
  24. Michael Thomas @NE
  25. Terry McLaurin vs. CHI
  26. Tutu Atwell vs. PHI
  27. Jakobi Meyers vs. GB
  28. Tank Dell @ATL
  29. D.J. Moore @WAS
  30. Marquise Brown vs. CIN
  31. Cooper Kupp vs. PHI
  32. Jordan Addison vs. KC
  33. Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
  34. Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
  35. Zay Flowers @PIT
  36. Robert Woods @ATL
  37. Tyler Boyd @ARI
  38. Kendrick Bourne vs. NO
  39. Romeo Doubs @LV
  40. Jahan Dotson vs. CHI
  41. Curtis Samuel vs. CHI
  42. KJ Osborn vs. KC
  43. Gabe Davis vs. JAX
  44. D.J. Chark @DET
  45. Van Jefferson vs. PHI
  46. Drake London vs. HOU
  47. Rashee Rice @MIN
  48. Josh Reynolds vs. CAR
  49. Brandin Cooks @SF
  50. Darnell Mooney @WAS
  51. Treylon Burks @IND
  52. Michael Wilson vs. CIN
  53. Jayden Reed @LV
  54. Rashid Shaheed @NE
  55. Josh Downs vs. TEN
  56. DeVante Parker vs. NO
  57. Allen Lazard @DEN
  58. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. NO
  59. Parris Campbell @MIA
  60. Allen Robinson vs. BAL
  61. Darius Slayton @MIA
  62. Calvin Austin vs. BAL
  63. Rondale Moore vs. CIN
  64. Kadarius Toney @MIN
  65. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @MIN
  66. Skyy Moore @MIN
  67. Isaiah Hodgins @MIA
  68. Mack Hollins vs. HOU
  69. Randall Cobb @DEN
  70. Michael Gallup @SF
  71. Braxton Berrios vs. NYG
  72. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine @IND
  73. Terrace Marshall @DET
  74. Alec Pierce vs. TEN
  75. Deonte Harty vs. JAX