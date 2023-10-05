Nico Collins is a top-20 wide receiver for Week 5, which is a testament to how good he's been to open what has been a significant breakout season for him.

However, Michael Pittman, DeAndre Hopkins and Garrett Wilson are all also top-24 wide receivers in my rankings for this week too, despite pretty underwhelming starts to the season for all three of them across the board. And it's not because I love any of those three players right now, and certainly not because I view them all as must-start Fantasy options.

It's because the wide receiver position is pretty thin heading into Week 5. Injuries are a part of that, as Tee Higgins is a typical top-20 guy who isn't ranked there right now because of a rib injury; Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and Mike Williams (knee) would be in the top-20 discussion if they were healthy too, though at least Cooper Kupp looks like he could be trending toward a return after missing the first four weeks with a hamstring. And Higgins didn't rule himself out when asked about his chances of playing Monday, so we'll keep an eye on that one.

But the bigger issue for Week 5 is clearly the bye weeks. Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Amari Cooper would all at least be in the discussion for the top-24 most weeks, and they're all out this week, as are more fringe-y options like Josh Palmer, Elijah Moore, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and others. There's an awful lot of star power missing from this week's rankings.

So, yeah, Jordan Addison is still a top-36 wide receiver. So are both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Robert Woods might be one too. Again, not because I necessarily think any of them are incredibly valuable Fantasy players, but because someone's gotta be ranked there. This week, more than maybe any other this season, you might be choosing from some less-than-ideal options to fill out your WR spots.

You might specifically be wondering how to handle Kupp, and I'll just say this: If I have to choose between him and Terry McLaurin or DJ Moore on Thursday night, I'll just go with those guys. If it comes down to Kupp vs. Jahan Dotson or Curtis Samuel, I'd take a shot on Kupp, provided I have at least another top-50 option waiting for Sunday in case Kupp isn't cleared. If he plays, he'll probably rank as a top-24 WR, though I'd hope to get some sense of how he'll be used beforehand; it's a tough matchup against the Eagles, after all, and Kupp probably won't play a full role even if he does play. I'd still want him in my lineup, but there's certainly risk if he makes his return.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here are my full rankings for Week 5 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings