I'm not much of a believer in jinxes, but I'm hoping I've got some sway with the universe on this one. Because, after watching Monday's game between the 49ers and Rams, I think I'm ready to say you can just give up on Allen Robinson

Robinson was held to just two catches for 7 yards on six targets Monday night, bringing his totals for the season to nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. And, while I've advocated for patience with other struggling names like D.J. Moore and Kyle Pitts, it's a lot harder to do when Robinson is coming off a 410-yard season. 

Robinson needed to come out this season and convince us he wasn't washed up. Or at least, that's the approach we should have taken – the fact that he was often going off the board in the fifth round in Fantasy drafts suggests we weren't being entirely rational with the former star. But, it was at least somewhat understandable to give him the benefit of the doubt going from Chicago's horrible offense to a very good Rams one.

However, the Rams offense hasn't been particularly good in the early going, and Robinson is a big part of that. He just can't separate anymore, and while he's never been a guy who generates a ton of room between him and his defender, we're talking about inches as opposed to feet of separation these days. The Rams have responded by basically only using him in the red zone, where his ability to make contested catches can outweigh his inability to do much with the ball in his hands. 

Robinson got another couple of end-zone looks Monday, and he'll probably continue to get enough of those to be occasionally useful for Fantasy. But, there isn't going to be enough between the touchdowns to make him worth using. Robinson is droppable heading into Week 5, and I'd certainly rather have George Pickens at this point. Here's hoping that serves as the universe's wakeup call to get Robinson going. 

Here are my WR rankings for Week 5. 

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. DAL
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. CHI
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. PIT
  4. Deebo Samuel @CAR
  5. Davante Adams @KC
  6. Ja'Marr Chase @BAL
  7. Tee Higgins @BAL
  8. Tyreek Hill @NYJ
  9. A.J. Brown @ARI
  10. Mike Evans vs. ATL
  11. Marquise Brown vs. PHI
  12. Mike Williams @CLE
  13. Chris Godwin vs. ATL
  14. Brandin Cooks @JAX
  15. Christian Kirk vs. HOU
  16. CeeDee Lamb @LAR
  17. Diontae Johnson @BUF
  18. Jaylen Waddle @NYJ
  19. D.J. Moore vs. SF
  20. Curtis Samuel vs. TEN
  21. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LV
  22. DeVonta Smith @ARI
  23. Chris Olave vs. SEA
  24. Tyler Lockett @NO
  25. DK Metcalf @NO
  26. Amari Cooper vs. LAC
  27. Adam Thielen vs. CHI
  28. Drake London @TB
  29. Josh Reynolds @NE
  30. Garrett Wilson vs. MIA
  31. Josh Palmer @CLE
  32. Terry McLaurin vs. TEN
  33. Robert Woods @WAS
  34. Rondale Moore vs. PHI
  35. Elijah Moore vs. MIA
  36. Corey Davis vs. MIA
  37. Gabe Davis vs. PIT
  38. Hunter Renfrow @KC
  39. George Pickens @BUF
  40. Allen Robinson vs. DAL
  41. Brandon Aiyuk @CAR
  42. Robby Anderson vs. SF
  43. Nico Collins @JAX
  44. Julio Jones vs. ATL
  45. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. LAC
  46. Darnell Mooney @MIN
  47. K.J. Osborn vs. CHI
  48. Chase Claypool @BUF
  49. Tyler Boyd @BAL
  50. Devin Duvernay vs. CIN
  51. Khalil Shakir vs. PIT
  52. DeVante Parker vs. DET
  53. Jarvis Landry vs. SEA