I'm not much of a believer in jinxes, but I'm hoping I've got some sway with the universe on this one. Because, after watching Monday's game between the 49ers and Rams, I think I'm ready to say you can just give up on Allen Robinson.

Robinson was held to just two catches for 7 yards on six targets Monday night, bringing his totals for the season to nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. And, while I've advocated for patience with other struggling names like D.J. Moore and Kyle Pitts, it's a lot harder to do when Robinson is coming off a 410-yard season.

Robinson needed to come out this season and convince us he wasn't washed up. Or at least, that's the approach we should have taken – the fact that he was often going off the board in the fifth round in Fantasy drafts suggests we weren't being entirely rational with the former star. But, it was at least somewhat understandable to give him the benefit of the doubt going from Chicago's horrible offense to a very good Rams one.

However, the Rams offense hasn't been particularly good in the early going, and Robinson is a big part of that. He just can't separate anymore, and while he's never been a guy who generates a ton of room between him and his defender, we're talking about inches as opposed to feet of separation these days. The Rams have responded by basically only using him in the red zone, where his ability to make contested catches can outweigh his inability to do much with the ball in his hands.

Robinson got another couple of end-zone looks Monday, and he'll probably continue to get enough of those to be occasionally useful for Fantasy. But, there isn't going to be enough between the touchdowns to make him worth using. Robinson is droppable heading into Week 5, and I'd certainly rather have George Pickens at this point. Here's hoping that serves as the universe's wakeup call to get Robinson going.

Here are my WR rankings for Week 5.