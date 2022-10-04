I'm not much of a believer in jinxes, but I'm hoping I've got some sway with the universe on this one. Because, after watching Monday's game between the 49ers and Rams, I think I'm ready to say you can just give up on Allen Robinson.
Robinson was held to just two catches for 7 yards on six targets Monday night, bringing his totals for the season to nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. And, while I've advocated for patience with other struggling names like D.J. Moore and Kyle Pitts, it's a lot harder to do when Robinson is coming off a 410-yard season.
Robinson needed to come out this season and convince us he wasn't washed up. Or at least, that's the approach we should have taken – the fact that he was often going off the board in the fifth round in Fantasy drafts suggests we weren't being entirely rational with the former star. But, it was at least somewhat understandable to give him the benefit of the doubt going from Chicago's horrible offense to a very good Rams one.
However, the Rams offense hasn't been particularly good in the early going, and Robinson is a big part of that. He just can't separate anymore, and while he's never been a guy who generates a ton of room between him and his defender, we're talking about inches as opposed to feet of separation these days. The Rams have responded by basically only using him in the red zone, where his ability to make contested catches can outweigh his inability to do much with the ball in his hands.
Robinson got another couple of end-zone looks Monday, and he'll probably continue to get enough of those to be occasionally useful for Fantasy. But, there isn't going to be enough between the touchdowns to make him worth using. Robinson is droppable heading into Week 5, and I'd certainly rather have George Pickens at this point. Here's hoping that serves as the universe's wakeup call to get Robinson going.
Here are my WR rankings for Week 5.
- Cooper Kupp vs. DAL
- Justin Jefferson vs. CHI -- Even with a couple of bad games, Jefferson is still on pace for roughly 120 catches, 1,700 yards and nine touchdowns. There aren't many players with as much weekly upside as him, and his gauntlet of tough matchups is done.
- Stefon Diggs vs. PIT
- Deebo Samuel @CAR
- Davante Adams @KC -- Adams has been getting the targets all season, so it's no surprise he turned in a massive game in Week 4. There have been some growing pains with him and Derrek Carr, but Adams is still one of the best wide receivers in the league, and he's still an elite Fantasy option. He's a buy-high for me.
- Ja'Marr Chase @BAL -- Chase's average depth of target has fallen to 9.8 yards down the field from 12.6 as a rookie, as defenses have made taking away the deep ball their primary focus against the Bengals. It's been frustrating to watch if you made Chase your first-round pick, but my expectations for him haven't changed much so far. He's too good for the Bengals not to figure out how to get him going.
- Tee Higgins @BAL -- Since leaving Week 1 early, Higgins has 18 catches for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's benefiting from the defensive attention Ja'Marr Chase is drawing, and it's a real "pick your poison" situation for opposing defenses. Both will kill you. I don't expect Higgins to slow down much.
- Tyreek Hill @NYJ -- The Dolphins get a downgrade at QB with Teddy Bridgewater replacing the injured Tua Tagovailoa, but it's not enough of a downgrade to consider sitting either Hill or Jaylen Waddle. Especially not against the Jets.
- A.J. Brown @ARI
- Michael Pittman @DEN -- Week 4 was a disappointment for Pittman, but it's worth noting that he had end zone targets on consecutive plays where he was just barely ruled out of bounds. He's fine, even if this offense isn't.
- Mike Evans vs. ATL
- Marquise Brown vs. PHI -- Brown has at least 12 PPR points in each game so far, and while his upside may be capped in the long run by DeAndre Hopkins' return in Week 7, he remains a must-start Fantasy WR for the time being, even in a tough matchup.
- Mike Williams @CLE -- I know starting Williams can be a frustrating experience, but he showed why you can't lose faith in Week 4, just like he did in Week 2. The question is, can he do it two games in a row for the first time this season? I wouldn't risk leaving him on my bench.
- Brandin Cooks @JAX -- After he caught just 13 of 29 targets through the first three games, the Texans made an obvious adjustment in Week 4, with Cooks' average depth of target falling to a season-low 6.4 yards down the field. Et voila, Cooks caught all seven passes Sunday for his best game of the season. He still wasn't great, but his usage is going to keep him close to must-start status most weeks.
- Christian Kirk vs. HOU -- The Jags just couldn't get Christian Kirk going in Week 4, as he was forced to run more routes on the outside of the formation rather than from the slot with Zay Jones out. Hopefully, Jones will be back this week.
- CeeDee Lamb @LAR -- The Cowboys have done an excellent job of finding room for Lamb consistently without Dak Prescott, and you should be very excited about what he's capable of when Prescott is healthy. They probably won't force double-digit targets to him every week now that Michael Gallup is healthy, but that's still within the range of his outcomes, and his efficiency should be better when Prescott is healthy. There's no way you're sitting him at this point.
- Diontae Johnson @BUF
- Jaylen Waddle @NYJ
- Courtland Sutton vs. IND -- Sutton has played two games alongside Jerry Jeudy in a full role and he has 14 targets in those two games -- he had 21 in the games where Jeudy either left early or was limited. It might be the case that Sutton is more like a WR2 if Jeudy plays.
- Amari Cooper vs. LAC -- And in Week 4 we saw the downside to relying on Jacoby Brissett's No. 1 target. Cooper is an excellent player stuck in a low-volume offense with a mediocre QB, so there is going to be some inconsistency here. He's a WR3 with big upside and a low floor in this offense.
- Chris Godwin vs. ATL -- Well, the Bucs definitely didn't work Godwin back in slowly, as he had 10 targets and played 83% of the snaps in Week 4, his first game back from a hamstring injury. And they look like they really need him, as this offense hasn't really looked right for most of the season. Godwin has some weekly re-injury risk, but he looks like he's back to must-start status already.
- D.J. Moore vs. SF -- The Panthers made Moore more of a focal point in Week 4, targeting him 11 times. Too many of them were off-target, because this offense remains a mess, but it was a good sign that they intend to get Moore going. He's their best playmaking outside of Christian McCaffrey, and this offense won't work until they find a way to make him more productive.
- Curtis Samuel vs. TEN
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LV -- Smith-Schuster's usage has been a bit all over the place so far this season. I mean, the eight targets in three out of four games is actually remarkably consistent, but I'm more referring to where those targets are coming from -- his ADoT has been over 10 yards in two of the games but was just 5 yards in Week 4. It's hard to thrive with that kind of usage, as Smith-Schuster's final two seasons in Pittsburgh showed, but he's still worth starting given his target share in this offense.
- DeVonta Smith @ARI -- Smith missed a few snaps in Week 4 getting checked out for an injury, so that's something to keep an eye on this week during practice. It was a disappointing game from Smith, but he'll have more big weeks with the offense he plays in. He just won't always be a focal point, given A.J. Brown's presence.
- Chris Olave vs. SEA -- Even with Andy Dalton replacing Jameis Winston at QB for the Saints, Olave had a strong game in Week 4, catching four of seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. And he continued to lead the team in intended air yards with 137 Sunday. He might just be a stud.
- Tyler Lockett @NO -- DK Metcalf was more productive than Lockett in Week 4, but Lockett was still terrific, and he now has at least six catches, 76 yards and eight targets in three straight games. He's been totally overlooked for Fantasy, but he probably needs to be in your lineup even against a tough Saints defense.
- DK Metcalf @NO -- The Lions tried to match up against Metcalf in man coverage and he torched them in Week 4, going off for 149 yards on seven catches. The Saints are a tougher matchup with Marshon Lattimore, and Metcalf is probably going to remain a tough player to trust in this offense. But he's had double digit targets in consecutive games, so he's still worth using, if not a must-start guy still.
- Adam Thielen vs. CHI -- Thielen had just four targets in the first game of the season, but he's had seven, eight, and nine over the past three games. That's going to be enough to keep him Fantasy relevant, especially since it's fair to assume better touchdown luck is coming.
- Garrett Wilson vs. MIA -- Week 1 of the Zach Wilson era saw Corey Davis led the team in WR production, but mostly, it looked like a passing game we mostly don't want a part of. That's frustrating, given the talent here, but until Zach Wilson is ready to take a step forward -- if he ever is -- I'm going to have to treat Garrett Wilson and the rest of them as fringe starters.
- Jerry Jeudy vs. IND
- Drake London @TB
- Josh Palmer @CLE -- Palmer left the field to get looked at in the medical tent in Week 4, which helps explain his one-catch showing. He was able to return to the game, so hopefully it won't be a lingering issue. He's still worth using if Keenan Allen is out this week.
- Terry McLaurin vs. TEN -- McLaurin's target share is down to 15%, as he has been used more as a true deep threat than any other point in his career. He can still be productive in that role, but more games like Week 4's stinker might be in play for McLaurin if that role doesn't change.
- Allen Lazard vs. NYG -- I probably haven't given Lazard enough credit, but he was legitimately great in Week 4, making plays both on contested balls down the field and with the ball in his hands on shorter throws. I think weeks like that will be few and far between, but it was nice to see an upside scenario after he looked very touchdown dependent in the first two games he played in. He's a solid WR3.
- Mack Hollins @KC
- Rondale Moore vs. PHI -- Moore returned and played 86% of the snaps, but wasn't particularly effective, with 11 yards on five targets plus a 4-yard loss on his lone rush attempt. Still, the usage was promising, and he remains worth stashing, if not starting.
- Elijah Moore vs. MIA
- Romeo Doubs vs. NYG -- Doubs could have had an even bigger game if he had been able to hang on to a late bomb that would have given him a 40-yard touchdown. However, he's been at 89% snap share or better in consecutive weeks with eight targets in each game, so I think you can view Doubs as a viable starting option. He has earned his spot in this Packers offense.
- Corey Davis vs. MIA
- Gabe Davis vs. PIT -- It's been a tough couple of weeks for Davis, who may not be 100% healthy as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. However, he has also played 96% and 98% of the snaps over the past two weeks, so I don't know how much of an excuse that is. Davis might just been a boom-or-bust WR3, and when he doesn't hit on big plays, it could be frustrating having him in your lineup.
- Josh Reynolds @NE
- Robert Woods @WAS -- Woods has shown flashes over the past couple of weeks, and with Treylon Burks likely out with a turf toe injury, the Titans are going to need him to step up. I'm just not sure he can do that at this point, in this offense. He's going to have an opportunity, but Woods is a risky start for Fantasy.
- George Pickens @BUF -- Pickens is well worth adding in any leagues where he is available, as he showed a connection with new QB Kenny Pickett, catching all four passes thrown his way on the 13 passes Pickett threw. That doesn't necessarily mean Pickens is someone you should be starting for Fantasy just yet, but he could be there by Week 6.
- Allen Robinson vs. DAL
- Brandon Aiyuk @CAR
- Robbie Anderson vs. SF
- Richie James @GB
- Nico Collins @JAX
- Julio Jones vs. ATL
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. LAC
- Quintez Cephus @NE
- Darnell Mooney @MIN
- K.J. Osborn vs. CHI
- Chase Claypool @BUF
- Tyler Boyd @BAL
- Devin Duvernay vs. CIN -- Rashod Bateman is dealing with a foot injury that has his status for Week 5 in question at this point. I don't think Duvernay is going to be a must-start option with Bateman sidelined, but it does make him a little easier to trust, in all likelihood.
- Khalil Shakir vs. PIT
- DeVante Parker vs. DET
- Jarvis Landry vs. SEA