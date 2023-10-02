nico-collins-1400-us.jpg
Nico Collins is a top-20 wide receiver for Week 5, which is a testament to how good he's been to open what has been a significant breakout season for him. 

However, so Michael Pittman, DeAndre Hopkins and Garrett Wilson are all top-20 wide receivers in my rankings for this week, despite pretty underwhelming starts to the season for all three of them across the board. And it's not because I love any of those three players right now, and certainly not because I view them all as must-start Fantasy options. 

It's because the wide receiver position is incredibly thin heading into Week 5. Injuries are a part of that, as Tee Higgins is a typical top-20 guy who isn't ranked there right now because of a rib injury; Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Mike Williams (knee), and Cooper Kupp (hamstring) would all be in the top-20 discussion if they were healthy too, though at least Kupp might have a chance to get in there by the end of this week. And Higgins didn't rule himself out when asked about his chances of playing Monday, so we'll keep an eye on that one. 

But the bigger issue for Week 5 is clearly the bye weeks. Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Amari Cooper would all at least be in the discussion for the top-24 most weeks, and they're all out this week, as are more fringe-y options like Josh Palmer, Elijah Moore, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and others. There's an awful lot of star power missing from this week's rankings.

So, yeah, Jordan Addison is still a top-36 wide receiver. So far both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Robert Woods might be one too. Again, not because I necessarily think any of them are incredibly valuable Fantasy players, but because someone's gotta be ranked there. This week, more than maybe any other this season, you might be choosing from some less-than-ideal options to fill out your WR spots.  

Here are my full rankings for Week 5 at wide receiver for PPR leagues: 

Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. KC
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. NYG
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. JAX
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CAR
  5. CeeDee Lamb @SF
  6. Davante Adams vs. GB
  7. Ja'Marr Chase @ARI
  8. A.J. Brown @LAR
  9. Puka Nacua vs. PHI
  10. Chris Olave @NE
  11. Devonta Smith @LAR
  12. Jaylen Waddle vs. NYG
  13. Deebo Samuel vs. DAL
  14. Calvin Ridley @BUF
  15. Brandon Aiyuk vs. DAL
  16. Christian Kirk @BUF
  17. Nico Collins @ATL
  18. Michael Pittman vs. TEN
  19. DeAndre Hopkins @IND
  20. Garrett Wilson @DEN
  21. George Pickens vs. BAL
  22. Christian Watson @LV
  23. Adam Thielen @DET
  24. Michael Thomas @NE
  25. Terry McLaurin vs. CHI
  26. Tutu Atwell vs. PHI
  27. Jakobi Meyers vs. GB
  28. Tank Dell @ATL
  29. D.J. Moore @WAS
  30. Marquise Brown vs. CIN
  31. Jordan Addison vs. KC
  32. Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
  33. Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
  34. Zay Flowers @PIT
  35. Robert Woods @ATL
  36. Tyler Boyd @ARI
  37. Kendrick Bourne vs. NO
  38. Romeo Doubs @LV
  39. Jahan Dotson vs. CHI
  40. Curtis Samuel vs. CHI
  41. KJ Osborn vs. KC
  42. Gabe Davis vs. JAX
  43. D.J. Chark @DET
  44. Van Jefferson vs. PHI
  45. Drake London vs. HOU
  46. Rashee Rice @MIN
  47. Josh Reynolds vs. CAR
  48. Brandin Cooks @SF
  49. Darnell Mooney @WAS
  50. Treylon Burks @IND
  51. Michael Wilson vs. CIN
  52. Jayden Reed @LV
  53. Rashid Shaheed @NE
  54. Josh Downs vs. TEN
  55. DeVante Parker vs. NO
  56. Allen Lazard @DEN
  57. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. NO
  58. Parris Campbell @MIA
  59. Allen Robinson vs. BAL
  60. Darius Slayton @MIA
  61. Calvin Austin vs. BAL
  62. Rondale Moore vs. CIN
  63. Kadarius Toney @MIN
  64. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @MIN
  65. Skyy Moore @MIN
  66. Isaiah Hodgins @MIA
  67. Mack Hollins vs. HOU
  68. Randall Cobb @DEN
  69. Michael Gallup @SF
  70. Braxton Berrios vs. NYG
  71. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine @IND
  72. Terrace Marshall @DET
  73. Alec Pierce vs. TEN
  74. Deonte Harty vs. JAX
  75. Quez Watkins @LAR