Nico Collins is a top-20 wide receiver for Week 5, which is a testament to how good he's been to open what has been a significant breakout season for him.
However, so Michael Pittman, DeAndre Hopkins and Garrett Wilson are all top-20 wide receivers in my rankings for this week, despite pretty underwhelming starts to the season for all three of them across the board. And it's not because I love any of those three players right now, and certainly not because I view them all as must-start Fantasy options.
It's because the wide receiver position is incredibly thin heading into Week 5. Injuries are a part of that, as Tee Higgins is a typical top-20 guy who isn't ranked there right now because of a rib injury; Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Mike Williams (knee), and Cooper Kupp (hamstring) would all be in the top-20 discussion if they were healthy too, though at least Kupp might have a chance to get in there by the end of this week. And Higgins didn't rule himself out when asked about his chances of playing Monday, so we'll keep an eye on that one.
But the bigger issue for Week 5 is clearly the bye weeks. Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Amari Cooper would all at least be in the discussion for the top-24 most weeks, and they're all out this week, as are more fringe-y options like Josh Palmer, Elijah Moore, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and others. There's an awful lot of star power missing from this week's rankings.
So, yeah, Jordan Addison is still a top-36 wide receiver. So far both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Robert Woods might be one too. Again, not because I necessarily think any of them are incredibly valuable Fantasy players, but because someone's gotta be ranked there. This week, more than maybe any other this season, you might be choosing from some less-than-ideal options to fill out your WR spots.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Here are my full rankings for Week 5 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:
Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings
- Justin Jefferson vs. KC
- Tyreek Hill vs. NYG
- Stefon Diggs vs. JAX
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CAR
- CeeDee Lamb @SF
- Davante Adams vs. GB
- Ja'Marr Chase @ARI
- A.J. Brown @LAR
- Puka Nacua vs. PHI
- Chris Olave @NE
- Devonta Smith @LAR
- Jaylen Waddle vs. NYG
- Deebo Samuel vs. DAL
- Calvin Ridley @BUF
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. DAL
- Christian Kirk @BUF
- Nico Collins @ATL
- Michael Pittman vs. TEN
- DeAndre Hopkins @IND
- Garrett Wilson @DEN
- George Pickens vs. BAL
- Christian Watson @LV
- Adam Thielen @DET
- Michael Thomas @NE
- Terry McLaurin vs. CHI
- Tutu Atwell vs. PHI
- Jakobi Meyers vs. GB
- Tank Dell @ATL
- D.J. Moore @WAS
- Marquise Brown vs. CIN
- Jordan Addison vs. KC
- Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
- Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
- Zay Flowers @PIT
- Robert Woods @ATL
- Tyler Boyd @ARI
- Kendrick Bourne vs. NO
- Romeo Doubs @LV
- Jahan Dotson vs. CHI
- Curtis Samuel vs. CHI
- KJ Osborn vs. KC
- Gabe Davis vs. JAX
- D.J. Chark @DET
- Van Jefferson vs. PHI
- Drake London vs. HOU
- Rashee Rice @MIN
- Josh Reynolds vs. CAR
- Brandin Cooks @SF
- Darnell Mooney @WAS
- Treylon Burks @IND
- Michael Wilson vs. CIN
- Jayden Reed @LV
- Rashid Shaheed @NE
- Josh Downs vs. TEN
- DeVante Parker vs. NO
- Allen Lazard @DEN
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. NO
- Parris Campbell @MIA
- Allen Robinson vs. BAL
- Darius Slayton @MIA
- Calvin Austin vs. BAL
- Rondale Moore vs. CIN
- Kadarius Toney @MIN
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @MIN
- Skyy Moore @MIN
- Isaiah Hodgins @MIA
- Mack Hollins vs. HOU
- Randall Cobb @DEN
- Michael Gallup @SF
- Braxton Berrios vs. NYG
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine @IND
- Terrace Marshall @DET
- Alec Pierce vs. TEN
- Deonte Harty vs. JAX
- Quez Watkins @LAR