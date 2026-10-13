If you've read this column long enough, you know that we focus on CBS Sports Fantasy leagues and try to find free agents rostered in 65 percent of leagues or less. But every now and then, we come across a player like Woody Marks, who is rostered in too many leagues on CBS Sports but available on many other platforms.



Marks (72 percent rostered on CBS Sports) should be rostered in all leagues where available, with David Montgomery (groin) considered week-to-week. Marks doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 6 against Jacksonville in London, but he will be at least a flex in all leagues until Montgomery returns.



Marks just had a season-best 12.5 PPR points in Week 5 at Tennessee and has scored at least 8.2 PPR points in four games in a row. He's worth adding for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAAB.



There are plenty of other free agents to add who will be difference makers in Week 6 and beyond, which you can read about below. Remember, Week 6 is the first scoring period with four teams on a bye (Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami and Minnesota). Along with all the injuries we're trying to overcome, this could be a vital week on the waiver wire.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Malik Willis

Injuries: Lamar Jackson (ankle), Baker Mayfield (thumb), Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Michael Penix Jr. (ribs)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jacoby Brissett (83 percent rostered). I thought Brissett would play well in Week 5 against Detroit, and he delivered with his best game of the season at 31.3 Fantasy points. He doesn't have an easy upcoming schedule against the Rams in Week 6 and Denver in Week 7, but his volume while chasing points makes him appealing to Fantasy managers. He will likely be a low-end starter in all leagues every week.



Drop candidates: Bo Nix (79 percent rostered) and Justin Herbert (69 percent). Nix has scored more than 16.1 Fantasy points just once this season and just had 9.9 Fantasy points in the first game with Sean Payton calling plays. It's tough to trust Nix in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues heading into Week 6 against Seattle. ... Herbert has scored 15.3 Fantasy points or less in every game this season, and you can't start him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 6 at Kansas City. He also has a bye in Week 7, so Herbert is easy to drop in most one-quarterback formats.

Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 1234 RUYDS 18 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.6 Rodgers is locked in right now, having scored at least 27.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row against Cincinnati, Cleveland and Indianapolis. He doesn't have the easiest matchup in Week 6 at Tampa Bay, but then he faces New Orleans in Week 7 and Cleveland in Week 8 before a bye. It's time to trust Rodgers as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NYG -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 805 RUYDS 42 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.1 Winston comes into Week 6 against New Orleans having scored at least 24 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Arizona and Washington. It's not always pretty with Winston, but when he's on, he's capable of solid Fantasy performances. The schedule gets tougher after facing the Saints with Houston in Week 7, a bye in Week 8 and Philadelphia in Week 9, but Winston is worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues. He should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats PAYDS 1269 RUYDS -2 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 23.4 Cousins had his worst game of the season in Week 5 at New England with 15.7 Fantasy points, but he should rebound in Week 6 against Buffalo. Prior to facing the Patriots, Cousins had scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including three outings with at least 26.2 points. The schedule gets tougher after facing the Bills with the Rams in Week 7, the Jets in Week 8, San Francisco in Week 9 and Seattle in Week 10. And Fernando Mendoza could replace Cousins at any moment when he struggles. That said, he's worth using in Week 6 as a low-end starting option, and we can revisit Cousins' Fantasy value on a weekly basis. I would add him for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats PAYDS 662 RUYDS 93 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Murray played his first full game with Justin Jefferson in Week 5 at New Orleans, and Murray scored a season-high 20.3 Fantasy points. He also ran for a season-best 51 yards. Minnesota has a bye in Week 6, and hopefully the Vikings will get Jordan Addison (hamstring) and T.J. Hockenson (concussion) back in Week 7 to see what this full offense looks like for Murray. For now, he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tyler Huntley QB BAL Baltimore • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE BAL -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats PAYDS 264 RUYDS 36 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 16.1 Huntley was great in Week 5 at Atlanta with Lamar Jackson (ankle) out, with 201 passing yards and two touchdowns and 20 rushing yards and a touchdown in an overtime win. We'll see if Jackson remains out in Week 6 against Cleveland, but Huntley can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues if he starts again. And Huntley should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if he's still a free agent. In those formats, he's worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. And Huntley should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB in one-quarterback leagues. Tua Tagovailoa QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 34 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G -0.7 Tagovailoa could start in place of Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) in Week 6 against Chicago, and Tagovailoa would be worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. It sounds like Penix will be OK, but Tagovailoa should be added for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB as a precaution. He came on for Penix in Week 5 against Baltimore and was 2-of-3 passing for 34 yards and an interception.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright, Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason

Injuries: Quinshon Judkins (foot), Raheim Sanders (hip), Dylan Sampson (knee), Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot), TreVeyon Henderson (ankle), David Montgomery (groin), Breece Hall (quadriceps), Kyle Monangai (thumb), Travis Etienne (hamstring), Jadarian Price (chest), Rico Dowdle (toe), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Jordan Mason (thumb), Christopher Brooks (ankle), Jonah Coleman (ankle), Zach Charbonnet (knee), Isiah Pacheco (back) and James Conner (foot)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Zach Charbonnet (84 percent rostered), Blake Corum (82 percent), Mike Washington Jr. (82 percent), Brian Robinson Jr. (79 percent), Jordan Mason (78 percent), Woody Marks (74 percent), Kaelon Black (70 percent), Keaton Mitchell (69 percent) and Tyler Allgeier (67 percent). Charbonnet isn't expected to play in Week 6 since Seattle plays at Denver on Thursday night, but hopefully he'll make his 2026 debut soon. When healthy, Charbonnet could be Seattle's best running back, so make sure he's rostered in all leagues. ... Corum, Washington, Robinson, Black and Allgeier are all high-end handcuffs who play enough to be flex options if needed.

Robinson has scored at least 8.7 PPR points in three of his past four games. Washington (Ashton Jeanty) and Allgeier (Jeremiyah Love) are playing behind running backs with injuries. ... Mason is expected to return from his four-game absence with a thumb injury after Minnesota's bye in Week 7. He will play a prominent role in tandem with Aaron Jones and has flex appeal at minimum for the rest of the season. ... Marks is now the primary running back in Houston with Montgomery injured, and he should be added in all formats. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 6 against Jacksonville in London, but Marks will be at least a flex in all leagues until Montgomery returns. Marks just had a season-best 12.5 PPR points in Week 5 at Tennessee and has scored at least 8.2 PPR points in four games in a row. ... Mitchell is likely going to share work with Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal, but Mitchell has at least three catches in three games in a row, including two of those outings with at least 11.3 PPR points.



Drop candidates: Kenneth Gainwell (74 percent rostered), Rachaad White (68 percent) and Will Shipley (67 percent). Gainwell can be a handcuff for Bucky Irving, but Gainwell has minimal Fantasy value as a standalone running back. He has scored 5.8 PPR points or less in four of five games, and he has seven total touches or less in every outing this year. ... White returned in Week 5 from his one-game absence in Week 4 with a shoulder injury to be part of a three-man committee with Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Austin Ekeler. White had seven carries for 18 yards against the Giants and one catch for 2 yards on one target, and it will be hard to trust him when everyone is healthy in Washington. ... Shipley is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury, and Barkley could return as early as Week 6. You can safely cut Shipley in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL GB -1 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 10 REYDS 55 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 In the first game with Christopher Brooks (ankle) on injured reserve in Week 5 against Chicago, Lloyd led the Packers in snaps (44 percent) and had his best Fantasy game of the season with 16.7 PPR points. He had 10 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 6 yards on two targets. He's still sharing with Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong, but Lloyd also gets an easy matchup in Week 6 against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Lloyd should be considered a flex option in all leagues in that game. He's worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Dameon Pierce RB PHI Philadelphia • #39

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR PHI -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 14 REC 2 REYDS -2 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.4 Saquon Barkley (hamstring) could return in Week 6 against Carolina, so keep that in mind. But if Barkley remains out, then Pierce would likely be the starting running back for the Eagles against the Panthers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Pierce was forced into action in Week 5 at Jacksonville after Will Shipley (foot) was injured, and Shipley is expected to miss several weeks. Pierce had 11 carries for 14 yards and two catches for minus-2 yards on two targets against the Jaguars, but he would have a much easier matchup against Carolina. I would use Pierce as a flex if Barkley is out, and Pierce is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 2 FPTS/G 6 Miller played a season-high 31 percent of the snaps in Week 5 against Minnesota, and he had a season-best 10 carries. He finished with 30 yards and a touchdown but no targets. Miller will still share touches with Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson, but Miller has the potential to lead New Orleans in carries each week until Travis Etienne (hamstring) is healthy. Miller should be considered a flex play in Week 6 at the Giants, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 4 REYDS 24 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.5 Is Vidal now the best running back for the Chargers? His playing time has increased in each of the past two games against Seattle and Denver, and he led the Chargers in snaps in Week 5 against the Broncos. In those two games, Vidal has combined for 13 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 10 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he scored at least 11.6 PPR points in each outing. Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell are still in the mix for touches, but Vidal might start getting more work given his recent level of production. He should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jaleel McLaughlin RB CLE Cleveland • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 31 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.3 There are a lot of moving parts with Cleveland's backfield heading into Week 6 against Baltimore. Quinshon Judkins (foot) left Week 5 against the Jets in a walking boot, and Todd Monken called Judkins day-to-day. Backup Raheim Sanders (hip) was also injured against the Jets, and his status against the Ravens is unknown. Dylan Sampson (knee), who was placed on injured reserve after Week 1, could return to practice this week, and he could be an option if healthy if Judkins and Sanders are out. But McLaughlin is currently the only healthy running back, and he could be needed in Fantasy and reality due to all the injuries. I wouldn't invest heavily in McLaughlin since Sanders or Sampson could play if Judkins is out. But for 1 percent of your FAAB, you might be able to add the No. 1 running back for Cleveland, and he would be worth using as a flex against Baltimore. You could also pivot to Sanders or Sampson later in the week if needed. This is a situation to monitor heading into Sunday. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 14 REYDS 68 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 Spears came out of nowhere in Week 5 against Houston with nine catches for 28 yards on nine targets. He also added two carries for no yards. Prior to Week 5, Spears had five catches for 40 yards on six targets in the first four games of the season. We'll see if Spears continues to be heavily involved in the passing game, but he's worth adding in PPR for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB to find out. Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #23

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CHI -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 6 REYDS 41 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Kyle Monangai (toe) missed Week 5 at Green Bay, and Johnson stepped up as the backup to D'Andre Swift with five carries for 6 yards and five catches for 34 yards on seven targets, although a lot of his passing production came late in the game. Johnson should continue to get touches until Monangai is back, and Johnson could be a flex option in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB heading into Week 6 at Atlanta.

Handcuffs to stash: These are handcuffs to stash on your bench if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.

Emmett Johnson - 63 percent rostered

Samaje Perine - 11 percent rostered

Chris Rodriguez Jr. - 55 percent rostered

Tyler Goodson - 3 percent rostered

Seth McGowan - 8 percent rostered

Justice Hill - 17 percent rostered

Kaleb Johnson - 19 percent rostered

Najee Harris - 17 percent rostered

Ty Johnson - 6 percent rostered

Sione Vaki - 4 percent rostered

On a bye: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Malik Washington, Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas

Injuries: CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps), Rashee Rice (hamstring), Tyquan Thornton (ankle), D.J. Moore (shoulder), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Ladd McConkey (foot), Quentin Johnston (chest), Tre Harris (hamstring), Michael Pittman (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), KC Concepcion (concussion), Jordan Addison (hamstring), Stefon Diggs (hamstring), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jalen Coker (quadriceps), A.J. Brown (ankle), Alec Pierce (heel), Caleb Douglas (ankle), Adonai Mitchell (finger), Mack Hollins (calf), Jalen Nailor (concussion), Pat Bryant (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist), Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Tank Dell (knee), Jalen McMillan (knee), Christian Kirk (calf) and Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Devaughn Vele (77 percent rostered), Xavier Worthy (74 percent), Wan'Dale Robinson (71 percent) and Keon Coleman (68 percent). Vele was bad in Week 5 against Minnesota with four catches for 26 yards on six targets, but the entire Saints offense struggled against the Vikings. Vele still has three games in five outings with at least 11.4 PPR points. ... The Chiefs lost Rice and Thornton in Week 4 at Las Vegas, and Thornton will miss most of the season. Rice could return in Week 6, but no other receiver of prominence was added -- yet. Worthy should be added in all leagues, and he had four catches for 70 yards on seven targets against the Raiders. Worthy could be the No. 1 receiver for Patrick Mahomes in Week 6 if Rice is out. ... The Titans are bad, but Robinson has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span. He's also averaging 7.7 targets in his past three games, and he should be added in all PPR leagues. ... Coleman had one catch for a 7-yard touchdown in Week 5 at the Rams without Moore, but Coleman also lost plenty of production due to penalties. If Moore is out again in Week 6 at Las Vegas, then I like Coleman as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Drop candidates: Chris Godwin (77 percent rostered), Brian Thomas Jr. (76 percent) and Quentin Johnston (51 percent). Godwin has yet to score a touchdown, reach 50 receiving yards in a game this season or score double digits in PPR. It's safe to drop him in most formats. ... Thomas just had no catches on three targets in Week 5 against Philadelphia in London and has combined for three catches for 25 yards on six targets in his past three games. He's not producing enough to warrant rostering in the majority of leagues. ... Johnston missed Week 5 against Denver with a chest injury and has already been ruled out for Week 6 at Kansas City. The Chargers are on bye in Week 7, and Johnston has yet to score a touchdown, reach 50 receiving yards in a game this season or score double digits in PPR.



Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List Germie Bernard WR PIT Pittsburgh • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 140 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 CBS Sports NFL reporter Tracy Wolfson posted this on X after covering the Steelers-Colts game in Week 5: "If there is any pick up I can tell you to make on waivers this week, it's Germie Bernard. Takes a while for (Aaron) Rodgers to trust his receivers but from speaking with him and watching from the sideline, he LOVES this rookie." Wolfson also added Bernard should benefit with Michael Pittman (foot) on injured reserve, and Roman Wilson (finger) could miss several weeks. Bernard had six catches for 80 yards on nine targets against Indianapolis, and he should benefit with Wilson and Pittman out. Bernard is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kendrick Bourne WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -13.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 22 REYDS 178 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Bourne stepped up in Arizona's first game without Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 5 against Detroit with five catches for 70 yards on eight targets. With Harrison now in Houston, Bourne should remain in a prominent role for the Cardinals as the third option in the passing game behind Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. Bourne has two games this season with eight targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in both of them. He should be considered a starter in three-receiver leagues for the foreseeable future, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Keenan Allen WR IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -7 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 145 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Allen returned in Week 5 against Pittsburgh from his one-game absence with a groin injury and tied Tyler Warren for the team lead in targets with nine. Allen finished the game with five catches for 45 yards, but he's now had exactly nine targets in two games without Alec Pierce (foot). Allen should continue to get plenty of opportunities to make plays as the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Warren and Josh Downs, and Allen is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV BUF -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 256 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 D.J. Moore (shoulder) didn't play in Week 5 at the Rams, and Shakir had three catches for 80 yards on three targets. His best play was a 57-yard reception late in the game, but he could be asked to do more in Week 6 at Las Vegas if Moore remains out. I would use Shakir as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Moore can't play, and Shakir is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -1 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 194 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.1 If CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) can't play in Week 6 against Green Bay, then Flournoy would be a starter in all three-receiver leagues. Lamb left Week 5 against Tampa Bay, and Flournoy had three catches for 90 yards on four targets. George Pickens would be the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Cowboys with Lamb out, but Flournoy could easily be No. 2. That makes him a valuable commodity worth speculating on for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Efton Chism III WR NE New England • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 We'd love for A.J. Brown (ankle) to play in Week 6 against the Jets, but if Brown remains out, along with Mack Hollins (calf) on injured reserve, we may continue to see Chisolm in a prominent role for the Patriots. He had five catches for 57 yards on six targets in Week 5 against Las Vegas and has scored at least 10.9 PPR points in each of his past two games. Demario Douglas (4 percent rostered) and Kyle Williams (2 percent) are also worth a look in deeper leagues since both played well against the Raiders. Douglas had four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and Williams had three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on three targets. I would add Douglas and Williams, in that order, for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Chisolm is worth up to 5 percent since he played 76 percent of the snaps compared to 49 percent for Douglas and 36 percent for Williams. Keep an eye on what happens with Brown, and don't forget about Romeo Doubs. But Chisolm, Douglas and Williams could all be needed in Fantasy and reality in Week 6. Dontayvion Wicks WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR PHI -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 260 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was out again in Week 5 at Jacksonville, and Wicks stepped up with five catches for 63 yards on eight targets. He has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in three of five games this season, and Wicks is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 6 against Carolina if Smith remains out. Darius Cooper (10 percent rostered) had two catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on three targets against the Jaguars and has now scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three of his past four games, including four touchdowns over that span. I would also use Cooper as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Panthers if Smith remains out. Wicks and Cooper are worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 36 REYDS 262 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 The Dolphins are on bye in Week 6, but Washington is worth stashing on your bench. We'll see what happens in Week 7 and beyond if Caleb Douglas (ankle), Chris Bell and Washington are all healthy, but Washington should remain a go-to option for Malik Willis for the rest of the season. Washington has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's averaging 7.7 targets per game over that span. Washington is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jordyn Tyson WR NO New Orleans

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Tyson (hamstring) is still not ready to practice yet, but he should be stashed on your bench or IR spot if possible. When healthy, he could be a tremendous difference maker for the Saints and Fantasy managers. New Orleans will likely be close to the top of pass attempts this season, and Tyson could easily become the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Chris Olave. I could see Tyson finishing the season as a must-start Fantasy receiver if healthy, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Greg Dulcich

Injuries: Kenyan Sadiq (concussion), T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and David Njoku (leg)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Mark Andrews (79 percent rostered), Jake Ferguson (76 percent) and Kyle Pitts (69 percent). Andrews had a rough game in Week 5 at Atlanta with a fumble and a dropped touchdown, and he finished with just four catches for 28 yards on six touchdowns. That said, he does have at least 10.9 PPR points in two of his past four games and can be a low-end starter in Week 6 against Cleveland. ... Ferguson is a touchdown-or-bust tight end, and he has scored 4.9 PPR points or less in the three games where he failed to reach the end zone this season. But he could see a boost in production if CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) is out in Week 6 against Green Bay, so continue to monitor what happens there in regards to starting Ferguson or not against the Packers. ... Pitts had his best game of the season in Week 5 against Baltimore with five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. He also has eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two games, so don't give up on him just yet heading into Week 6 against Chicago.

Drop candidates: Mike Gesicki (70 percent rostered), Kenyan Sadiq (68 percent), Dalton Schultz (65 percent) and T.J. Hockenson (61 percent). Gesicki scored a touchdown in Week 5 at Miami and has now reached the end zone in three games in a row and four times in five outings this season. That said, he had one catch for 4 yards on two targets against the Dolphins and isn't worth holding on your roster with Cincinnati on bye in Week 6. ... Sadiq suffered a concussion in Week 5 against Cleveland and could be out in Week 6 against New England. Even if he plays against the Patriots, it will be tough to trust him in most leagues. Sadiq has scored 3.7 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and his only positive performance was in Week 3 against the Lions, who struggle to stop tight ends. ... Schultz has scored 7.5 PPR points or less in three games with Nico Collins this season, and now the Texans just added Marvin Harrison Jr. via trade from Arizona. Schultz could struggle for targets, and he has minimal Fantasy upside in the majority of leagues. ... Hockenson (concussion) will hopefully be fine in Week 7 after Minnesota's bye in Week 6. Even when healthy, Hockenson will be tough to trust when Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are on the field. He is not worth rostering during his bye week.

Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 26 REYDS 235 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Strange surprised me with his Week 5 performance against Philadelphia in London, with seven catches for 68 yards on eight targets. He has now scored at least 13.8 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Bengals, and it's time to consider Strange a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 6 against Houston. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 169 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 With Michael Pittman (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) out for Pittsburgh, Freiermuth could be needed in Fantasy and reality heading into Week 6 against Tampa Bay. Pittman missed Week 5 against Indianapolis, and Wilson was injured in that game. Freiermuth stepped up with five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he has now scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of five games this year. I like Freiermuth as a low-end starter against the Buccaneers, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 177 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 A.J. Brown (ankle) could return in Week 6 against the Jets, which would lower the value for Henry, but he's played well in each of the past two games against Buffalo and Las Vegas. He had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 5 against the Raiders with three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he has now scored at least 11.2 PPR points in his past two outings. If Brown remains out, then Henry should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues, and I would add him for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

DST streamers

Chiefs (39 percent rostered) vs. LAC

Colts (10 percent rostered) vs. TEN

49ers (36 percent rostered) vs. WAS

Kicker streamers

Harrison Butker (40 percent rostered) vs. LAC

Chris Boswell (24 percent rostered) at TB

Dominic Zvada (13 percent rostered) vs. NO