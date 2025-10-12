Week 6 of the Fantasy Football season looked a lot different than anything we saw through the first four weeks of the season. On the Fantasy side, we received more data on how each offense plans to utilize its personnel. Our expectations for backfield touches, targets in the pass game, snap shares, and overall usage are often not met, and that's when we have to pivot.

In Week 6, several players jumped on the Fantasy Football radar. This could be the start of something special for some of these players, and you'll want to get well ahead of your Week 7 Fantasy Football waiver wire by putting these players on your radar. For more on every player we discuss below, you'll want to make sure to check out Jamey Eisenberg's in-depth waiver wire column on Monday afternoon.

Although reports surfaced shortly before the Chargers' Week 6 game suggesting Hasaan Haskins would be the lead back for the Chargers in Omarion Hampton's (IR) absence, it was Vidal who established himself as the new playmaker in Los Angeles' offense. Vidal racked up 124 rushing yards on just 18 carries and added 14 yards on three catches. He also caught a receiving touchdown to jolt his week forward. Hampton is expected to miss more than minimum four weeks after being placed on injured reserve this week. Vidal is a potential short-term RB2 in leagues where you need RB help.

Despite Michael Carter leading the way for most of Week 5, it was Zonovan Bam Knight who drew the start in Week 6. Unlike Haskins, Knight made the most of it by cashing in on his red zone opportunity. Knight finished with 34 yards rushing but he also saw double digit carries, the red zone role and cashed in with a touchdown. He added a 20-yard reception. Knight will be more of a FLEX play in Trey Benson's absence but could cash in on touchdowns in any given week in this role.

Boutte has been up and down in a Patriots offense that likes to spread the wealth in the passing game. Despite not seeing a consistent target share, Boutte has cashed in on some of the biggest splash plays in the New England pass game this year. With Drake Maye at quarterback, splash plays are plenty. With Maye delivering 20-plus throws every week, Boutte is a big play threat in any matchup where injuries have left you thing at FLEX. Therefore, he's worth rostering everywhere. In Week 6, Boutte caught five passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns -- a stat line likely to land him in the top-10 at his position for the week.

Zay Jones, WR, Cardinals

With Kyler Murray sidelined and Marvin Harrison Jr. injured during Arizona's Week 6 game, it was anyone's guess who Jacoby Brissett would lean in on the pass game. That player was former waiver wire add Zay Jones. Jones racked up 79 yards receiving on five catches and was targeted eight times by Brisett. That's a role worth rostering until we get more news on Murray and Harrison Jr.

After Puka Nacua got hurt, the Rams needed to find other solutions in their pass game. Higbee racked up four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. If Nacua is forced to miss action for any extended period of time, Higbee could become of Matt Stafford's leading two options in the red zone and in moving the chains. This could offer him an opportunity to emerge as a TE2.

Oronde Gadsen II, TE, Chargers

Gadsen flashed his talent earlier this season but his role never grew right after it. In Week 6, with Quentin Johnston out, Gadsen played an expanded role in the Chargers offense. He caught seven passes for 68 yards and played a key role in moving the chains for the Chargers. He was also targeted eight times. Justin Herbert and Gadsen have a clear rapport that's getting stronger, Gadsen was one of the most dominant players at his position and he has one of the most talented throwers in the NFL at quarterback. That's the upside case for a back-end bench stash.

The Giants needed to do something about their receiver corps after losing Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton in consecutive weeks to injuries. Those were their top two options, but practice squad call up Lil'Jordan Humphrey was one of Jaxson Dart's top targets in the summer. They even connected on an explosive play touchdown in the preseason,. Their rapport was obvious in Week 6 as Dart connected with Humphrey both downfield and on key third down conversions. He finished with 88 yards on four catches and was targeted a healthy eight times. He is likely to be called up to the active roster again next week.