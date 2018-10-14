Fantasy Football Week 6: Contrarian DFS plays for FanDuel and DraftKings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Some weeks it's hard to figure out who the chalk is going to be. This is not one of those weeks. With the Chiefs and Patriots on Sunday night everyone is flocking to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Specifically Jameis Winston and Julio Jones. This makes sense because there is a huge disparity between the offensive and defensive talent in this game, but it's going to be hard to get rich playing Falcons and Bucs today. Unless you mix in some of these high-upside contrarian plays.

As always, I'm using ownership projections from @UFCollective. You can get their full projected ownership here.

View Profile Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • 8 Projected FD Ownership 3.86% Projected DK Ownership 3.80%

Kirk Cousins is the rare "under-priced, under-owned" combination this week on FanDuel. I'd play him on that site even if his ownership wasn't projected below four percent. He is a high-volume passer with outstanding efficiency and one of the best receiving corps in the league. There are six quarterbacks priced higher than Cousins on this slate and Matt Ryan is the only one I'd rather play. On DraftKings, this is more about the ownership. Cousins has the upside on a weekly basis to be the highest scoring quarterback on the slate and his Vikings still haven't scored a touchdown on the ground.

View Profile Bilal Powell NYJ • RB • 29 Projected FD Ownership 6.35% Projected DK Ownership 7.03%

The timeshare between Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell has been one of the most frustrating we've had to deal with this season. Powell actually has more carries and more targets. Crowell has scored all of the touchdowns and broken multiple long plays. So on a week-to-week basis they're going to be hard to figure out. But Powell's price combined with Crowell's ankle injury makes him the choice easy this week. The Jets have only used Powell intermittently in the passing game, but this would be a good week to go back to it. Last week this Colts defense allowed 10 catches for 77 yards and a touchdown to James White.

View Profile Emmanuel Sanders DEN • WR • 10 Projected FD Ownership 3.86% Projected DK Ownership 3.35%

There's a lot of talk about the weather in Denver today. Don't get me wrong, it's going to be cold (in the 20s) but the snow is forecast to stop around kickoff and there's very little wind. That makes both passing offenses appealing if everyone else stays away from them. Emmanuel Sanders and Cooper Kupp are the most interesting because of their usage and price. Sanders has the better matchup and game script, so I lean towards him.

View Profile Maurice Harris WAS • WR • 13 Projected FD Ownership .55% Projected DK Ownership .72%

Maurice Harris played 49 snaps and saw eight targets last week against the Saints. Now Jamison Crowder and Chris Thompson are out as well. This could be a double-digit target game for a receiver that also has big play upside. It's not a great matchup against Carolina but it does look like one where Washington could once again be in garbage time late, and he's dirt cheap.

