What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
|Player
|10
|12
|14
|Giovani Bernard, CIN
|X
|X
|X
|Matt Breida, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Tevin Coleman, SF
|X
|X
|X
|A.J. Dillon, GB
|X
|X
|X
|Frank Gore, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Jordan Howard, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|X
|X
|X
|Duke Johnson, HOU
|X
|X
|X
|Dion Lewis, NYG
|X
|X
|X
|Jalen Richard, LV
|X
|X
|X
|Boston Scott, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Chris Thompson, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Jamaal Williams, GB
|X
|X
|X
|Darrel Williams, KC
|X
|X
|X
|Jeff Wilson, SF
|X
|X
|X
|Darrynton Evans, TEN
|X
|X
|
|Nyheim Hines, IND
|X
|X
|
|Benny Snell, PIT
|X
|X
|
|Zack Moss, BUF
|X
|
|
Wide receivers
|Player
|10
|12
|14
|Randall Cobb, HOU
|X
|X
|X
|Keelan Cole, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Bryan Edwards, LV
|X
|X
|X
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|X
|X
|X
|DeSean Jackson, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Marvin Jones, DET
|X
|X
|X
|Anthony Miller, CHI
|X
|X
|X
|Zach Pascal, IND
|X
|X
|X
|Jalen Reagor, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Curtis Samuel, CAR
|X
|X
|X
|Courtland Sutton, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|Golden Tate, NYG
|X
|X
|X
|James Washington, PIT
|X
|X
|X
|A.J. Green, CIN
|X
|X
|
|Tre'Quan Smith, NO
|X
|X
|
|Greg Ward, PHI
|X
|X
|
|Brandon Aiyuk, SF
|X
|
|
|Russell Gage, ATL
|X
|
|
|Hunter Renfrow, LV
|X
|
|
|Sterling Shepard, NYG
|X
|
|
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB
|X
|
|
Tight ends
|Player
|10
|12
|14
|Jack Doyle, IND
|X
|X
|X
|Dallas Goedert, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Chris Herndon, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|O.J. Howard, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Greg Olsen, SEA
|X
|X
|X
|Logan Thomas, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Eric Ebron, PIT
|X
|
|
|Austin Hooper, CLE
|X
|
|
Quarterbacks
|Player
|10
|12
|14
|Nick Foles, CHI
|X
|X
|X
|Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
|X
|X
|X
|Baker Mayfield, CLE
|X
|X
|X
|Philip Rivers, IND
|X
|X
|X
|Daniel Jones, NYG
|X
|X
|
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|X
|
|
|Ryan Tannehill, TEN
|X
|
|
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|X
|
|