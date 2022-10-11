jared-goff-lions.jpg
USATSI

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered -- check back here shortly. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
James Cook, BUFXXX
Tyrion Davis-Price, SFXXX
Kenyan Drake, BALXXX
D'Onta Foreman, CARXXX
Justice Hill, BALXXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXXX
Chuba Hubbard, CARXXX
Javonte Williams, DENXXX
Rex Burkhead, HOUX

Chase Edmonds, MIAX

Kenneth Gainwell, PHIX

Jerick McKinnon, KCX

J.D. McKissic, WASX

Isiah Pacheco, KCX

Damien Williams, ATLX

Darrel Williams, ARIX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Nelson Agholor, NEXXX
Robbie Anderson, CARXXX
Noah Brown, DALXXX
D.J. Chark, DETXXX
Chase Claypool, PITXXX
Nico Collins, HOUXXX
Greg Dortch, ARIXXX
Kenny Golladay, NYGXXX
Jarvis Landry, NOXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Allen Robinson, LARXXX
Jalen Tolbert, DALXXX
Sammy Watkins, GBXXX
Randall Cobb, GBXX
Mecole Hardman, KCXX
Marvin Jones, JACXX
Skyy Moore, KCXX
K.J. Osborn, MINXX
DeVante Parker, NEXX
Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLEXX
Brandon Aiyuk, SFX

Corey Davis, NYJX

Julio Jones, TBX

Elijah Moore, NYJX

JuJu Smith-Schuster, KCX

Christian Watson, GBX

Tight ends

Player101214
Noah Fant, SEAXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAXXX
Austin Hooper, TENXXX
O.J. Howard, HOUXXX
Dawson Knox, BUFXXX
Albert Okwuegbunam, DENXXX
Logan Thomas, WASXXX
Hunter Henry, NEXX
Cole Kmet, CHIXX
Irv Smith, MINXX
Robert Tonyan, GBX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Jacoby Brissett, CLEXXX
Jared Goff, DETXXX
Mac Jones, NEXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Baker Mayfield, CARXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Matt Ryan, INDXXX
Marcus Mariota, ATLXX
Ryan Tannehill, TENXX
Jameis Winston, NOXX
Justin Fields, CHIX

Jimmy Garoppolo, SFX