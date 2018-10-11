Fantasy Football Week 6: Debating Austin Ekeler vs. LeSean McCoy as a better DFS option

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Every week for the rest of the season, we're going to debate two players we disagree on for the purpose of finding the best option for daily leagues. The goal is to help you make a decision you might be struggling with on either FanDuel or DraftKings.

For this week, Heath Cummings and I are debating running backs Austin Ekeler and LeSean McCoy. Ekeler is my guy, and Cummings has McCoy.

For pricing purposes, Ekeler is $6,200 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. McCoy is $6,200 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Here are our arguments, and then you can see what the Google Assistant decided.

Eisenberg's case for Ekeler ...

One of my favorite arguments for Ekeler vs. McCoy is going to be about the touches. So let's compare the resumes of each guy so far this season.

Player A has appeared in four games and has touches of eight, 13, eight and 26. Player B has appeared in five games and has touches of 10, 14, seven, 10 and seven.

By now, you know that Player A is McCoy, but in 75 percent of his games this season, he's been at 13 touches or less. That's on par with Ekeler -- except Ekeler has actually been productive.

The only way you can buy into McCoy is if you expect the Bills to be playing with a lead. It could happen this week at Houston, but so far this season, that really hasn't been the case for McCoy. And the Texans have been great against opposing running backs, allowing one touchdown to the position, including holding Ezekiel Elliott to 84 total yards and no touchdowns in Week 5.

Ekeler's production has been fluky for sure. But there's a five-game sample size of him getting the job done in an explosive offense. He has either 90 total yards or a touchdown in four games, and he has at least three catches in three of those outings. For Week 6, he's facing a Browns defense that has allowed four running backs to either score or gain at least 90 total yards this year.

I understand your fear of trusting Ekeler given his lack of touches. But McCoy also could be left with limited touches based on his track record so far this season. So buy into the upside of someone who has been productive and should continue to produce, which is Ekeler.

Cummings' case for McCoy ...

I understand why people would want to use Ekeler over McCoy. Ekeler has been far more productive in Fantasy. I just don't believe that productivity is particularly sustainable.

In his past three games, Ekeler has seven, 10, and seven touches. He hasn't seen more than three targets in a game since Week 1. This is just not the type of usage that would generally lead to any type of trust in Fantasy.

McCoy, on the other hand, has been mostly dreadful. But he did see 26 touches last week against the Titans and posted his first 100-yard game of the season. It may not be likely, but if the Bills keep this game close, McCoy has 20-touch upside. And while he hasn't scored a touchdown all year, I don't think he's less likely to score on 20 touches than Ekeler is on eight.

Neither of these guys are cash game plays in DFS this week, but if I have to choose one, I'm choosing McCoy because of the possibility the Bills defense continues to play well, and McCoy sees another heavy workload. I'd rather bet on that than Ekeler maintaining his unsustainable efficiency for another week.

The Google Assistant says ...

"LeSean McCoy is projected for more Fantasy points than Austin Ekeler. LeSean McCoy is also projected for more Fantasy points in PPR leagues."

