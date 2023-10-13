It's going to be fun to see Minshew Mania back in Jacksonville in Week 6 as Gardner Minshew is now the starter for the Colts with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) on injured reserve. And Minshew should continue to lean on Josh Downs as one of his main targets. Downs is my favorite DFS play for Week 6.

He's $4,100 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel, and he should have the chance for a quality outing against the Jaguars. They are No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, and six receivers have already scored a touchdown or gained at least 70 receiving yards against Jacksonville in five games.

Michael Pittman should remain the No. 1 receiver for Minshew, but he definitely likes throwing to Downs. He's played three games this season with Minshew, and in two of those outings Downs has scored at least 13.7 PPR points and 9.7 half-PPR points.

Downs has a 24 percent target share with Minshew under center, and Downs has caught 70 percent of those targets. This game has the potential to be one of the better offensive contests in Week 6, and I expect Minshew Mania to lean on Downs for the Colts, who will be in several of my lineups this week.

You can see two of my NFL Week 6 DFS lineups at SportsLine, and don't miss out on Jacob Gibbs' DFS Helper to take you through the key highlights of the player pool in Week 6.