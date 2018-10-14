Fantasy Football Week 6 Injury Report: Can you trust Deshaun Watson, Dalvin Cook?

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The injury report is once again a star-studded affair in Week 6 much to the chagrin of Fantasy owners. While several prominent pieces do stand a good chance of shedding their injury designations when inactives are officially announced, multiple prominent running backs will either be out of uniform altogether or limited Sunday. With plenty to sort through as usual, let's dive right in to the Week 6 medical outlook as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Texans' Deshaun Watson (chest) is questionable to face the Bills after a trio of limited practices this week. Watson took several hard hits against the Cowboys in Week 5 that led to his current status, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up and play without limitations against Buffalo. Veteran Brandon Weeden is Watson's backup.



The Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's home game against the Bears despite having put in full sessions in two of three practices this week. All indications appear to be that Tannehill will take the field without limitations. Brock Osweiler would be next in line under center in Miami if Tannehill were to suffer a setback.



RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday night's potential shootout with the Chiefs after a week with three limited practices this week. However, as of Sunday morning, there haven't been any indications that his availability is seriously in question.



The Colts' Jack Doyle (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's battle against the Jets, which will mark his fourth straight missed contest. Meanwhile, Eric Ebron (shin/quad/ankle/knee) went from a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday to full participation Friday, leaving him with a questionable designation for the contest.



The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) is questionable to take on the Redskins in Week 6, but he wrapped up the week with two full practices. Olsen hasn't played since exiting the Week 1 win over the Cowboys due to the injury, and as per Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up Sunday.



The 49ers' George Kittle (knee) is questionable for Monday night's showdown with the Packers after a week of limited participation in practice.



The Buccaneers' O.J. Howard (knee-MCL) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after wrapping up the week with a full Friday practice. Early Sunday morning reports indicate that he'll make an earlier-than-expected recovery and suit up versus Atlanta.



The Bengals' Tyler Kroft (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional clash against the Steelers after missing practice all week. Coupled with Tyler Eifert's recent season-ending ankle injury, Cincinnati will roll with C.J. Uzomah at tight end versus a Pittsburgh defense that's allowed the second-most Fantasy points per game to the position in standard scoring formats (11.60).



The Seahawks' Nick Vannett (back) is questionable to take on the Raiders in London after sandwiching a pair of DNPs around a limited Thursday session this week. A Vannett absence would push Darell Daniels, who was just promoted from the practice squad Wednesday, into a starting role.



The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is questionable to take on the Bears in Week 6 after a trio of limited practices this past week. If he's able to suit up, it will mark his first game action since Week 3.



KICKERS

The Rams' Greg Zuerlein (groin) remains out against the Broncos in Week 6, giving veteran Cairo Santos a second game to benefit from Los Angeles' prolific offense.



The Chargers' Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Browns. Michael Badgley, who was signed Thursday, is on hand in case Sturgis can't go.



KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable to face the Cowboys on Sunday after only managing a pair of limited practices this week.



The Dolphins' Bobby McCain (knee) is questionable to face the Bears after finishing the week with a limited practice.



The Ravens' Brandon Carr (knee) is questionable to face the Browns but finished the week with two full practices. Teammate Tayvon Young (hip) is also listed as questionable.



The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful to take on the Colts in Week 6 after missing practice all week. Teammate Buster Skrine (concussion) is out.



The Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie (ankle) is questionable to face the Jaguars in Week 6.



The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (groin) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Falcons.



The Patriots' Eric Rowe (groin) is questionable to face the Chiefs on Sunday night after three limited practices this week.



The Texans' Aaron Colvin (ankle) is out against the Bills in Week 6 and is slated to miss several games.



The Bengals' William Jackson III (knee) is questionable to face the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week.



Safeties

The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 6 against the Patriots. Teammate Eric Murray (lower leg), who's been taking Berry's place at strong safety, has been ruled out, making the already suspect KC secondary even more vulnerable.



The Colts' Matthias Farley (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve. Fellow safety Clayton Geathers (neck) will miss Sunday's contest versus the Jets as well. Meanwhile, the newly signed Mike Mitchell is also questionable with a pectoral injury, although he finished the week with a pair of full practices.



The Jets' Marcus Maye (ankle) is once again questionable in Week 6 versus the Colts. Backup Doug Middleton (hamstring) shares the same designation.



The Raiders' Karl Joseph (hamstring) made strides this week with at trio of limited practices, but he's still questionable to face the Seahawks in London.



The Dolphins' T.J. McDonald (foot) is questionable to face the Bears on Sunday but wrapped up the week with two full practices.



The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) is out against the Cardinals on Sunday after missing practice all week.



The Titans' Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) will miss another game versus the Ravens on Sunday.



Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) will miss his third straight game versus the Jaguars on Sunday. Primary backup Joe Thomas (foot) is also out versus Jacksonville, leaving Dallas especially thin at middle linebacker.



The Chargers' Jatavis Brown (groin) is doubtful to face the Browns in Week 6. Teammate Kyzir White (knee) is out after missing practice all week.



The Colts' Darius Leonard (ankle) will miss Sunday's game against the Jets.



The Titans' Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's clash with the Ravens.



The Chiefs' Justin Huston (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday night's showdown with the Patriots after missing practice all week.



The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) remains out in Week 6 versus the Raiders in London.



