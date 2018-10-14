Fantasy Football Week 6 Injury Report: Can you trust Deshaun Watson, Dalvin Cook?
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest from around the NFL before hitting submit on your lineup.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
The injury report is once again a star-studded affair in Week 6 much to the chagrin of Fantasy owners. While several prominent pieces do stand a good chance of shedding their injury designations when inactives are officially announced, multiple prominent running backs will either be out of uniform altogether or limited Sunday. With plenty to sort through as usual, let's dive right in to the Week 6 medical outlook as of early Sunday morning:
QUARTERBACKS
- The Texans' Deshaun Watson (chest) is questionable to face the Bills after a trio of limited practices this week. Watson took several hard hits against the Cowboys in Week 5 that led to his current status, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up and play without limitations against Buffalo. Veteran Brandon Weeden is Watson's backup.
- The Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's home game against the Bears despite having put in full sessions in two of three practices this week. All indications appear to be that Tannehill will take the field without limitations. Brock Osweiler would be next in line under center in Miami if Tannehill were to suffer a setback.
RUNNING BACKS
- The Vikings' Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is officially questionable to face the Cardinals on Sunday, but late Saturday night reports indicate he'll take the field against Arizona. However, those same reports reveal that Cook will likely play on only about half of the offensive snaps, meaning that Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Roc Thomas should all still have roles of varying degree against a Cardinals rush defense that's given up the most Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats (30.20).
- The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is out once again in Week 6 against the Cowboys. Jacksonville also lost Corey Grant last week to a Lisfranc injury, which led to the signing of former Pro Bowler Jamaal Charles this week. However, given that Charles hasn't had the benefit of a training camp or preseason — and isn't overly familiar with the offense — T.J. Yeldon should still handle the bulk of backfield work against a Dallas run defense that will once again be missing Sean Lee (hamstring).
- The Falcons' Devonta Freeman (foot) will be back on the sidelines in Week 6, which will mark his fourth absence of the season. Tevin Coleman and rookie Ito Smith will once again handle rushing duties versus the Buccaneers
- The Redskins' Adrian Peterson (shoulder) is questionable to take on the Panthers after three limited practices this week. However, early Sunday morning reports indicate he'll play. That's a fortunate development for the Washington backfield, as Chris Thompson (ribs/knee), who's also listed as questionable, is not expected to suit up.
- The Jets' Isaiah Crowell (ankle) is questionable against the Colts in Week 6 after a spectacular 219-yard effort versus the Broncos in Week 5. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Bengals' Giovani Bernard (knee-MCL) will miss another contest in Week 6 against the Steelers and has yet to return to the practice field. Joe Mixon should continue to see almost every single running back touch against Pittsburgh after logging 25 touches versus the Dolphins in Week 5 during his return from knee surgery.
- The Patriots' Sony Michel (knee) is listed as questionable to face the Chiefs on Sunday night after a trio of limited practices this past week.
- The 49ers' Matt Breida (ankle) is questionable to take on the Packers on Monday night after only turning in a limited Saturday practice this past week. Breida will be a game-time decision, and veteran Alfred Morris would see an expanded role versus a Green Bay defense that's yielded a healthy 4.4 yards per rush to running backs if his teammate ultimately can't go.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Rams removed both Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp from the final injury report for Sunday's Week 6 battle versus the Broncos after the duo passed the concussion protocol. The pair of potent wideouts should be out there without restrictions against a Denver secondary that was burned by the Jets' Robby Anderson for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5.
- The Packers' Randall Cobb (hamstring) appears to have a much better shot of playing in Week 6 against the 49ers on Monday night than he did in the last two weeks, when he was sidelined for games against the Bills and Lions. Cobb practiced in limited fashion all week, as did Geronimo Allison (hamstring), who carries the same questionable designation. An absence by either or both would likely equate to another expanded role for rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who posted a career-best 7-68-1 line versus the Lions in Week 5 with both players out of uniform.
- The Colts' T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) will miss a second straight contest against the Jets on Sunday. Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant should continue to benefit from his absence in the form of a significant bump in targets from Andrew Luck.
- The Dolphins' DeVante Parker (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears, but after wrapping up the week with a full practice, he appears on track to make only his second appearance of the season. Teammate Jakeem Grant (shoulder) carries the same designation, but he too wrapped up the week with a full session.
- The Bengals' John Ross (groin) is questionable to take on the Steelers on Sunday after three limited practices this week, but as per reports, he's not expected to play.
- The Patriots' Chris Hogan (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's showdown against the Chiefs, while teammate Josh Gordon (hamstring) carries the same designation.
- The Redskins' receiving corps has a MASH unit-like quality to it this week, as a trio of its members find themselves among the walking wounded for a conference clash with the Panthers. Josh Doctson (heel) is questionable after three limited practices this week. The third-year receiver missed the Monday night's contest against the Saints. Fellow wideout Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) is expected to be game-time decision, while Jamison Crowder (ankle) is officially questionable but likely closer to doubtful after missing practice all week. The likes of Maurice Harris, Brian Quick and Michael Floyd currently populate the latter half of the depth chart in Washington and would be called upon in the event of what is likely to be multiple absences.
- The Browns' Rashad Higgins (knee-MCL) is out for Sunday's contest against the Chargers after failing to practice all week. Antonio Callaway should see an expanded role alongside Jarvis Landry.
- The Cowboys' Deonte Thompson (hamstring) is questionable to take on the Jaguars on Sunday after wrapping up the week with a limited practice.
- The 49ers' Pierre Garcon (shoulder) is questionable to take on the Packers on Monday night. Meanwhile, rookie Dante Pettis (knee) has already been ruled out, while Trent Taylor (back) is listed as doubtful after failing to practice all week. Young wideouts Kendrick Bourne and Victor Bolden appear in line for expanded roles even if Garcon takes the field.
- The Chargers' Travis Benjamin (heel) will miss another game in Week 6 versus the Browns.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday night's potential shootout with the Chiefs after a week with three limited practices this week. However, as of Sunday morning, there haven't been any indications that his availability is seriously in question.
- The Colts' Jack Doyle (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's battle against the Jets, which will mark his fourth straight missed contest. Meanwhile, Eric Ebron (shin/quad/ankle/knee) went from a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday to full participation Friday, leaving him with a questionable designation for the contest.
- The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) is questionable to take on the Redskins in Week 6, but he wrapped up the week with two full practices. Olsen hasn't played since exiting the Week 1 win over the Cowboys due to the injury, and as per Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up Sunday.
- The 49ers' George Kittle (knee) is questionable for Monday night's showdown with the Packers after a week of limited participation in practice.
- The Buccaneers' O.J. Howard (knee-MCL) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after wrapping up the week with a full Friday practice. Early Sunday morning reports indicate that he'll make an earlier-than-expected recovery and suit up versus Atlanta.
- The Bengals' Tyler Kroft (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional clash against the Steelers after missing practice all week. Coupled with Tyler Eifert's recent season-ending ankle injury, Cincinnati will roll with C.J. Uzomah at tight end versus a Pittsburgh defense that's allowed the second-most Fantasy points per game to the position in standard scoring formats (11.60).
- The Seahawks' Nick Vannett (back) is questionable to take on the Raiders in London after sandwiching a pair of DNPs around a limited Thursday session this week. A Vannett absence would push Darell Daniels, who was just promoted from the practice squad Wednesday, into a starting role.
- The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is questionable to take on the Bears in Week 6 after a trio of limited practices this past week. If he's able to suit up, it will mark his first game action since Week 3.
KICKERS
- The Rams' Greg Zuerlein (groin) remains out against the Broncos in Week 6, giving veteran Cairo Santos a second game to benefit from Los Angeles' prolific offense.
- The Chargers' Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Browns. Michael Badgley, who was signed Thursday, is on hand in case Sturgis can't go.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable to face the Cowboys on Sunday after only managing a pair of limited practices this week.
- The Dolphins' Bobby McCain (knee) is questionable to face the Bears after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Ravens' Brandon Carr (knee) is questionable to face the Browns but finished the week with two full practices. Teammate Tayvon Young (hip) is also listed as questionable.
- The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful to take on the Colts in Week 6 after missing practice all week. Teammate Buster Skrine (concussion) is out.
- The Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie (ankle) is questionable to face the Jaguars in Week 6.
- The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (groin) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Falcons.
- The Patriots' Eric Rowe (groin) is questionable to face the Chiefs on Sunday night after three limited practices this week.
- The Texans' Aaron Colvin (ankle) is out against the Bills in Week 6 and is slated to miss several games.
- The Bengals' William Jackson III (knee) is questionable to face the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week.
Safeties
- The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 6 against the Patriots. Teammate Eric Murray (lower leg), who's been taking Berry's place at strong safety, has been ruled out, making the already suspect KC secondary even more vulnerable.
- The Colts' Matthias Farley (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve. Fellow safety Clayton Geathers (neck) will miss Sunday's contest versus the Jets as well. Meanwhile, the newly signed Mike Mitchell is also questionable with a pectoral injury, although he finished the week with a pair of full practices.
- The Jets' Marcus Maye (ankle) is once again questionable in Week 6 versus the Colts. Backup Doug Middleton (hamstring) shares the same designation.
- The Raiders' Karl Joseph (hamstring) made strides this week with at trio of limited practices, but he's still questionable to face the Seahawks in London.
- The Dolphins' T.J. McDonald (foot) is questionable to face the Bears on Sunday but wrapped up the week with two full practices.
- The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) is out against the Cardinals on Sunday after missing practice all week.
- The Titans' Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) will miss another game versus the Ravens on Sunday.
Defensive Linemen
- The Cardinals' Markus Golden (knee) is questionable to take on the Vikings after a week of limited practices. Teammate Robert Nkemdiche (foot) is saddled with the same designation.
- The Dolphins' Cameron Wake (knee) is doubtful to take on the Bears in Week 6 after once again failing to practice this week.
- The Colts' Margus Hunt (knee) is out versus the Jets in Week 6, while teammate Denico Autry (hamstring) will also be sidelined.
- The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) is questionable to take on the Jaguars after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Linemates Randy Gregory (knee) and Maliek Collins (knee) share the same designation.
- The Patriots' Malcolm Brown (knee) is questionable to take on the Chiefs on Sunday night.
- The Seahawks' Dion Jordan (knee) is questionable to take on the Raiders in London.
- The Raiders' Frostee Rucker (neck) is doubtful to face the Seahawks in that same contest.
- The Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) remains out in Week 6 against the Browns in Week 6.
- The Falcons' Derrick Selby (groin) remains out versus the Buccaneers in Week 6, as does linemate Grady Jarrett (ankle).
- The Vikings' Everson Griffen (personal) remains away from the team in Week 6.
Linebackers
- The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) will miss his third straight game versus the Jaguars on Sunday. Primary backup Joe Thomas (foot) is also out versus Jacksonville, leaving Dallas especially thin at middle linebacker.
- The Chargers' Jatavis Brown (groin) is doubtful to face the Browns in Week 6. Teammate Kyzir White (knee) is out after missing practice all week.
- The Colts' Darius Leonard (ankle) will miss Sunday's game against the Jets.
- The Titans' Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's clash with the Ravens.
- The Chiefs' Justin Huston (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday night's showdown with the Patriots after missing practice all week.
- The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) remains out in Week 6 versus the Raiders in London.
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 6? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...