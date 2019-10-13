Fantasy Football Week 6 Injury Report: Todd Gurley out, David Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Tyreek Hill hopeful

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Toe The Packers' Davante Adams (toe) has been ruled out for Monday night's NFC North battle against the Packers. It will be the second consecutive missed game for Adams, whose absence will once again push Marquez Valdes-Scantling up to the No. 1 spot on the wideout depth chart. Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepard will round the out the receiver corps for Aaron Rodgers in the divisional showdown.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after managing to practice in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he'll test things out in pregame warmups before a final decision on his availability. Hill is considered to have a strong chance of playing, and his presence would be even more valuable than usual with teammate Sammy Watkins not expected to suit up due to a hamstring injury.

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's conference showdown against the Texans, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson are therefore set to see a solid amount of work at minimum again, and they would bump up another notch should Tyreek Hill also end up missing again with his shoulder injury. De'Anthony Thomas and Byron Pringle will also factor in as secondary receivers under either scenario, although naturally much more so if both Hill and Watkins are out.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle The Ravens' Marquise Brown (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bengals after missing practice all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. His absence robs Lamar Jackson of his most potent downfield threat and will thrust fellow rookie Miles Boykin into a possible No. 2 role, while Willie Snead likely retains his usual slot duties.

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle The Cardinals' Christian Kirk (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after three limited practices this past week. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play, once again leaving Larry Fitzgerald as the clear top wideout option for Kyler Murray, while Andy Isabella and Pharaoh Cooper are both expected to see slot reps in Kirk's stead.

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Cardinals' Damiere Byrd (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Falcons after three limited practices this week. If Byrd misses, the likes of rookies KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella, Pharaoh Cooper and Trent Sherfield would be in line for extra reps.

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Abdomen The Eagles' DeSean Jackson (abdomen) will remain out in Week 6 versus the Vikings. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will remain the top two wideouts for Carson Wentz, with Mack Hollins slotting in as the No. 3 receiver.

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle The Bengals' A.J. Green (ankle) will remain sidelined in Week 6 against the Ravens, however he did practice for the first time this week as he continues to work his way back from preseason ankle surgery.

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Chest The Lions' Danny Amendola (chest) is questionable for Monday night's tilt against the Packers after turning in three limited practices this week.

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Back The Cowboys' Randall Cobb (back) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Jets after finishing the week with two missed practices, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he'll test himself out in pregame warmups to see if he can go. Tavon Austin would be a candidate for Cobb's slot duties should he be unable to suit up.

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Steelers' James Washington (shoulder) will not play Sunday night against the Chargers, leaving Johnny Holton and Ryan Switzer with potential expanded opportunity.

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Texans' Kenny Stills (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after turning in a trio of limited practices this week, but early Sunday morning reports confirm he will not play. Keke Coutee, who garnered a 3-72 line in Stills' stead last week against the Falcons, will once again serve as the third receiver versus Kansas City.

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sitting out practice all week.

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Jets' Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys after managing to practice in limited fashion all week. If Thomas is able to suit up, it will be his first opportunity to play with the returning Sam Darnold as his quarterback.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Status Calf The Dolphins' Albert Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins after three limited practices this week.

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Dolphins' Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is questionable to face the Redskins on Sunday after three limited practices this week and as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play.

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Panthers in London.