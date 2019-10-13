Fantasy Football Week 6 Injury Report: Todd Gurley out, David Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Tyreek Hill hopeful
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping you up to date on the latest for everyone.
Another week brings another injury report with many of the NFL's Who's Who making an appearance. This week, the running back and receiver positions are in a dead heat in terms of star power, with multiple absences already confirmed. Meanwhile, there are continued health-related sabbaticals on the quarterback side, although that's partly offset by one noteworthy return. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest on who's trending toward starting or sitting as of early Sunday morning:
Week 6 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jets' Sam Darnold (illness) is off the injury report and will start Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Darnold has been sidelined since after the opener with mononucleosis and related concerns, but he was medically cleared earlier in the week and will reportedly wear extra upper-body protection to guard against potentially dangerous blows to the area of his spleen. His return represents a notable upgrade for the Fantasy outlook of all Jets skill players.
Case Keenum QB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Redskins' Case Keenum, previously hampered by a foot issue, is free of an injury designation and has been named the starter for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in interim coach Bill Callahan's first game. Colt McCoy is widely expected to serve as Keenum's backup after Callahan confirmed this week that rookie Dwayne Haskins' development will continue to be taken slowly despite the change at head coach.
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Steelers' Mason Rudolph (concussion) will not play Sunday night against the Chargers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Rudolph was the victim of a knockout blow from Ravens safety Earl Thomas in Week 5 and spent several hours in the hospital, but he's been on a steady road to recovery since then. However, he's yet to clear the league's concussion protocol, leaving Devlin Hodges, an undrafted rookie from Samford, as the starter for Sunday night's contest. Hodges was impressive in emergency duty last week against Baltimore, but Los Angeles has had a full week preparing as if he were the starter.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Panthers' Cam Newton (foot) will remain out in Week 6 against the Buccaneers in London. Newton was spotted without his walking boot at this past week's practice, but a timetable for return is still firmly up in the air. Kyle Allen will draw his fourth straight start and has still yet to throw an interception through three games helming the Carolina offense.
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs.
The Saints' Drew Brees (thumb) remains out for Week 6's interconference battle against the Jaguars. Teddy Bridgewater, who now boasts a 3-0 record as a starter in Brees' stead and threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns versus the Buccaneers in Week 5, will once again helm the New Orleans offense against a Jaguars defense that has a chance to get Jalen Ramsey (back) back in action this week.
Todd Gurley RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Rams' Todd Gurley (quadriceps) will not play Sunday against the 49ers. Malcolm Brown, who's done a solid job as Gurley's complementary back in several games, will get the start, with early Sunday morning reports indicating that rookie Darrell Henderson, who's logged just one carry all season, will see some work behind Brown.
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable to take on the Jaguars on Sunday after going from limited participant Thursday to missing Friday's session altogether. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. Latavius Murray is on hand to continue serving as Kamara's complementary back and take on a larger workload if necessary.
ARI Arizona • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Cardinals' David Johnson (back) is questionable for Sunday's conference matchup against the Falcons after only managing a limited Friday practice this past week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Johnson is expected to suit up. Chase Edmonds, who rattled off 68 yards on eight carries against the Bengals in expanded work last week when Johnson was hurting, is available to take on extra responsibility again should Johnson's condition require it.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Seahawks' Rashaad Penny (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but wrapped up the week with a pair of full practices. Chris Carson is still expected to get the majority of backfield work even if Penny is active.
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Steelers' Jaylen Samuels (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. James Conner will continue to serve as the workhorse back for Pittsburgh, with rookie Benny Snell set for an expanded role behind him in Samuels' absence.
PHI Philadelphia • #43
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
The Eagles' Darren Sproles (quadriceps) will not suit up against the Vikings on Sunday after a week of missed practices. The Philadelphia backfield will continue to primarily be the domain of Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders, while Boston Scott was called up from the practice squad to serve as the third running back since Corey Clement was placed on injured reserve this week.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Dolphins' Kalen Ballage (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Redskins after suffering his injury in Friday's practice. Kenyan Drake would be in line for possibly his largest workload of the season versus Washington should Ballage miss, while Mark Walton would also be available alongside him.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chargers' Justin Jackson (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers after once again missing practice all week. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler will continue to handle the backfield work for Los Angeles.
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Packers' Davante Adams (toe) has been ruled out for Monday night's NFC North battle against the Packers. It will be the second consecutive missed game for Adams, whose absence will once again push Marquez Valdes-Scantling up to the No. 1 spot on the wideout depth chart. Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepard will round the out the receiver corps for Aaron Rodgers in the divisional showdown.
Tyreek Hill WR
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after managing to practice in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he'll test things out in pregame warmups before a final decision on his availability. Hill is considered to have a strong chance of playing, and his presence would be even more valuable than usual with teammate Sammy Watkins not expected to suit up due to a hamstring injury.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's conference showdown against the Texans, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson are therefore set to see a solid amount of work at minimum again, and they would bump up another notch should Tyreek Hill also end up missing again with his shoulder injury. De'Anthony Thomas and Byron Pringle will also factor in as secondary receivers under either scenario, although naturally much more so if both Hill and Watkins are out.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Ravens' Marquise Brown (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bengals after missing practice all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. His absence robs Lamar Jackson of his most potent downfield threat and will thrust fellow rookie Miles Boykin into a possible No. 2 role, while Willie Snead likely retains his usual slot duties.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Cardinals' Christian Kirk (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after three limited practices this past week. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play, once again leaving Larry Fitzgerald as the clear top wideout option for Kyler Murray, while Andy Isabella and Pharaoh Cooper are both expected to see slot reps in Kirk's stead.
Damiere Byrd WR
ARI Arizona • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Cardinals' Damiere Byrd (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Falcons after three limited practices this week. If Byrd misses, the likes of rookies KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella, Pharaoh Cooper and Trent Sherfield would be in line for extra reps.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Eagles' DeSean Jackson (abdomen) will remain out in Week 6 versus the Vikings. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will remain the top two wideouts for Carson Wentz, with Mack Hollins slotting in as the No. 3 receiver.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Bengals' A.J. Green (ankle) will remain sidelined in Week 6 against the Ravens, however he did practice for the first time this week as he continues to work his way back from preseason ankle surgery.
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
The Lions' Danny Amendola (chest) is questionable for Monday night's tilt against the Packers after turning in three limited practices this week.
Randall Cobb WR
DAL Dallas • #18
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Cowboys' Randall Cobb (back) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Jets after finishing the week with two missed practices, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he'll test himself out in pregame warmups to see if he can go. Tavon Austin would be a candidate for Cobb's slot duties should he be unable to suit up.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Steelers' James Washington (shoulder) will not play Sunday night against the Chargers, leaving Johnny Holton and Ryan Switzer with potential expanded opportunity.
Kenny Stills WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Texans' Kenny Stills (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after turning in a trio of limited practices this week, but early Sunday morning reports confirm he will not play. Keke Coutee, who garnered a 3-72 line in Stills' stead last week against the Falcons, will once again serve as the third receiver versus Kansas City.
NO New Orleans • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sitting out practice all week.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Jets' Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys after managing to practice in limited fashion all week. If Thomas is able to suit up, it will be his first opportunity to play with the returning Sam Darnold as his quarterback.
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Dolphins' Albert Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins after three limited practices this week.
Jakeem Grant WR
MIA Miami • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Dolphins' Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is questionable to face the Redskins on Sunday after three limited practices this week and as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play.
TB Tampa Bay • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Panthers in London.
Josh Bellamy WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15
Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Jets' Josh Bellamy (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after another week of limited practices.
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The 49ers' George Kittle (groin) is questionable for Sunday's NFC West battle against the Rams after sustaining the injury in Friday's practice. As per early Sunday morning reports, Kittle is expected to play, but there is apparently concern about whether he'll be able to finish the game. If Kittle misses, is limited, or has an early exit, Jimmy Garoppolo will be absent his favorite target and down to Ross Dwelley and Levine Toilolo at tight end.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Ravens' Mark Andrews (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to work back up to a full practice by Friday and is expected to play, as per early Sunday morning reports.
Jordan Reed TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Redskins' Jordan Reed (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve and his season is likely over, according to reports.
Vernon Davis TE
WAS Washington • #85
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
The Redskins' Vernon Davis (concussion) will be out for Sunday's interconference battle versus the Dolphins. The combined absences of Jordan Reed and Davis leave Jeremy Sprinkle as the top tight end option once again this week.
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chargers' Hunter Henry (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday and is expected to suit up for the first time since Week 1, as per early Sunday morning reports.
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Lions' T.J. Hockenson (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers but wrapped up the week with two full practices and appears to be trending toward playing.
Josh Oliver TE
JAC Jacksonville • #89
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Jaguars' Josh Oliver (hamstring) will not play in Week 6 against the Saints despite putting in three limited practices this past week. James O'Shaughnessy and Geoff Swaim will continue to helm a non-descript tight end group for Jacksonville.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chargers' Michael Badgley (groin) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after once again missing practice all week. Chase McLaughlin, who made his season debut last week against the Broncos and went 2-for-3 on field goals and made his one extra-point attempt, will once again handle placekicking duties.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (back) is questionable for Sunday's home interconference matchup versus the Saints after a trio of limited practices this week. Jaguars owner Shad Khan met personal with Ramsey this week and says he expects the star cornerback to suit up for the first time since Week 3.
- The Rams' Aquib Talib (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 divisional showdown versus the 49ers.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams once again carry questionable tags coming into a Week 6 interconference battle against the Seahawks, with both practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, however, both are trending toward missing their fourth straight game.
- The Falcons' Desmond Trufant (toe) will not play against the Cardinals in Week 6.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (knee) will remain out in Week 6 against the Bengals.
- The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins after three limited practices this week.
- The Lions' Darius Slay (hamstring) is questionable for the Monday night NFC North showdown against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (foot) will not play in Week 6 versus the Titans. His primary backup, Duke Dawson, is questionable with a foot injury after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Panthers' Donte Jackson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Buccaneers in London after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Chiefs after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Eagles' Ronald Darby (hamstring) will miss the Week 6 game against the Vikings after once again missing practice all week. and the same holds true for Avonte Maddox (concussion).
- The Steelers' Steven Nelson (groin) will not suit up for Sunday night's showdown against the Chargers.
Safeties
- The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (ankle) is questionable to face the Redskins after three limited practices this week, while the same holds true for position mate Bobby McCain (hamstring).
- The Panthers' Eric Reid (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in London but managed to finish the week with two limited practices after starting off as a non-participant.
- The Bengals' Shawn Williams (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Ravens after
- The Lions' Quandre Diggs (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's divisional clash versus the Packers after three limited practices this week.
- The Packers' Darnell Savage (ankle) will not play Monday night versus the Lions after missing practice all week.
- The Buccaneers' Mike Edwards (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's London divisional showdown against the Panthers after finishing the week with a limited practice.
Defensive Linemen
- The Bengals' Carlos Dunlap (knee) will not play in Sunday's divisional matchup versus the Ravens after finishing the week with a missed practice.
- The Saints' Trey Hendrickson (neck) is out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Lions' A'Shawn Robinson (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Chargers' Melvin Ingram (hamstring) is questionable to face the Steelers on Sunday night after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Chiefs' Chris Jones (groin) will not play in Sunday's Week 6 battle against the Texans after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' Tim Jernigan (foot) remains out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Vikings.
Linebackers
- The Steelers' Mark Barron (hamstring) will not play in Sunday night's contest against the Chargers.
- The Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett (oblique) is questionable for Sunday morning's contest against the Panthers in London after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Cardinals' Terrell Suggs (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. Teammate Hassan Reddick (shoulder) shares that designation but finished the week with a pair of limited sessions.
- The Titans' Cameron Wake (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week, while backup Sharif Finch (shoulder) will also miss the contest.
- The Panthers' Shaq Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in London.
- The Rams' Clay Matthews (jaw) is out for Sunday's divisional showdown against the 49ers after missing practice all week.
- The Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens (groin) is questionable to face the Texans on Sunday after three limited practices this past week.
- The Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's AFC North battle against the Bengals after missing practice all week.
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's interconference showdown against the Cowboys on Sunday.
