Fantasy Football Week 6 Injury Report: Ty Montgomery, Matt Forte set for return; DeVante Parker, Stefon Diggs not so lucky

Several notable names are slated for a return to action in Week 6, although a couple of quarterbacks face dimmer prognoses. Meanwhile, a couple of receivers are finally set to make their season debuts Sunday as well. Without further ado, here's the health outlook for prominent fantasy assets heading into Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks

The Detroit Lions ' Matthew Stafford (ankle) turned in full practices throughout the week but is still listed as questionable on the final Week 6 injury report. However, he's expected to play in what should be a favorable matchup against a New Orleans Saints defense giving up 265.3 yards per game.



' (back) returned to full participation Friday after limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, and he will start Sunday's matchup against the . His return upgrades the fantasy prospects of and , although the former has been plagued by drop issues regardless of who's been under center. The Tennessee Titans ' Marcus Mariota (hamstring) appears headed for another game-time decision as the Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Monday night divisional battle. He was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, so he appears to have a true 50/50 chance of suiting up. Matt Cassel , who completed 21 of 32 passes for 141 yards with a touchdown and lost fumble against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, would once again step in if Mariota is unable to suit up. He'd draw a favorable matchup against an Indianapolis defense that's allowed 294.0 passing yards per game. If you want to try to get Mariota in your lineup, you'll need to add Jacoby Brissett as a last-minute replacement option. Cassel isn't a recommended option.



(shoulder) continued his journey back to full health this past week with some 7-on-7 work, but he's already ruled out for the Monday night tilt versus the Colts. Brissett, who threw for a career-high 314 yards against the in Week 5, will once again take the reins of the Indianapolis offense. The Minnesota Vikings ' Sam Bradford (knee) finds himself on the sidelines once again in Week 6 after putting in one half of ineffective football last Monday night. Case Keenum , who's generated 895 yards and a 4:0 TD:INT ratio in four games this season, will once again be behind center. However, he'll be without the services of Stefon Diggs (groin) and Dalvin Cook (knee), two players who certainly had part to play in many of his successes thus far.



Running backs

Ty Montgomery (ribs) was able to turn in three full practice sessions this week, making it highly likely that his absence will be limited to just last week's game versus the Dallas Cowboys . He's expected to play against the Vikings without restrictions and split carries with impressive rookie Aaron Jones as per latest reports, muddying the Green Bay Packers backfield picture. Montgomery could get the edge in PPR, while Jones is the play in standard; both are more like No. 2 options, respectively.



, the centerpiece of the offense, was limited in both Wednesday's and Thursday's practices with an ankle injury, but returned as a full participant Friday. He's fully expected to suit up against a defense allowing a robust 133.6 rushing yards per contest. Washington Huskies Rob Kelley (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the 49ers, and head coach Jay Gruden stated earlier in the week that he didn't expect him to play. Samaje Perine will handle early-down work against San Francisco, while Chris Thompson should be deployed in his typical complementary role against a 49ers defense that's allowed an average of seven receptions and 60 yards per game to running backs.



(toe) is set to take the field against the on Sunday following a full practice Friday. His return after a two-game absence would be particularly timely, considering that backfield mate is not expected to play through a calf injury. The Dolphins' Jay Ajayi (knee) had his usual day off Thursday but was back to practicing in full Friday. He'll be ready to go against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.



(hip flexor) will also be ready to roll, considering he returned to a full practice session by Friday and avoided the final Week 6 injury report. The Baltimore Ravens ' Terrance West (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bears with the calf injury that he suffered early in the Week 5 contest against the Raiders. Javorius Allen will once again be the lead back, with Alex Collins getting involved as well.



turned in a trio of limited practices with a quadriceps injury and is a true game-time call for Sunday's showdown against the Saints. The Houston Texans ' D'Onta Foreman began the practice week limited with a hip injury, but he was off the final injury report by Friday. He'll thus serve in his typical complementary role alongside Lamar Miller against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.



Wide receivers

Stefon Diggs (groin) is already ruled out for Sunday's battle with the Packers, leaving Adam Thielen , Michael Floyd and Laquan Treadwell as the top three wideouts, while also improving tight Kyle Rudolph fantasy outlook. Jerick McKinnon could see plenty of work in the passing game too.



, and Laquan Treadwell as the top three wideouts, while also improving tight fantasy outlook. could see plenty of work in the passing game too. The Dolphins' DeVante Parker is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Falcons with the ankle injury that prompted his early exit from last Sunday's win over the Titans. He's not expected to play as of early Sunday, and his absence would certainly boost the fantasy prospects of Jarvis Landry , Kenny Stills and Leonte Carroo .



was limited throughout the practice week with a shoulder injury, and his availability will be based on the results of a pre-game examination. Meanwhile, teammate (knee) turned in full participation on Thursday and Friday and should be a full go. The Kansas City Chiefs ' Chris Conley is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles against the Texans last Sunday night.



' and J.J. Nelson were back to full participation by Friday's practice and were off the injury report in advance of Sunday's battle against the . The Browns' Kenny Britt (groin) was limited throughout the practice week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Texans. His second consecutive absence would once again mean increased opportunity for Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis , with the latter having recorded a team-high five receptions for 71 yards in Week 5.



The Chargers' Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) will be ready to go against the Raiders after back-to-back full practices to finish off the week. However, the much bigger injury-related story among the San Diego wideouts is 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams (back), who's announced that he'll make his season debut Sunday after another trio of limited practices. Williams will be on a specific play count, according to Sunday morning reports.



(hamstring) was once again limited throughout the practice week, but he's expected to make his season debut versus the Lions on Sunday. Sterling Shepard (ankle) is out for the Giants' Week 6 battle versus the Broncos, although his long-term prognosis is significantly better than those of teammates Odell Beckham , Jr. and Brandon Marshall , who both suffered season-ending ankle injuries versus the Chargers in Week 5.



Corey Davis ' hamstring injury will cost him a fourth consecutive game on Monday night versus the Colts. His absence will continue to afford Eric Decker and Taywan Taylor additional snaps.



Tight ends

Rob Gronkowski (thigh) is off the final Week 6 injury report and will thus be ready to roll against the Jets on Sunday.



(concussion) has passed the league-mandated protocol and will suit up against the on Sunday. Jordan Reed is, miraculously, not even list on the injury report for Week 6 against the 49ers. That is slightly misleading, as he admitted to reporters he isn't 100 percent recovered from his various maladies, but he looks healthier than he has been all season. Reed is still a must-start Fantasy option at tight end.



Kicker

The Falcons' Matt Bryant (back) is officially questionable for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins after turning in no better than a limited practice this week, with that session having come on Friday. He's fully expected to suit up versus Miami as per early Sunday morning reports, but practice squad kicker Mike Meyer waits in the wings in case Bryant suffers a setback in pregame warmups.



Key defensive players

The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The Packers' Morgan Burnett (hamstring) is out for the same contest after failing to practice throughout the week.

The Giants' Landon Collins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Broncos but is expected to play.

The 49ers' Eric Reid is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Washington with the knee injury that's kept him out since Week 2.

The Cardinals' Karlos Dansby (hamstring) is questionable with a hamstring injury for Sunday's Week 6 tilt versus the Buccaneers after turning in limited practices all week.

The Buccaneers' Keith Tandy (hip) is already ruled out for Sunday's battle with the Cardinals, while fellow safety T.J. Ward is questionable with a hip ailment of his own.

The Falcons' Vic Beasley (hamstring) is free of his injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Dolphins.

The Packers' Joe Thomas (ankle) remains out for Sunday's matchup versus the Vikings.

The Bucs' Lavonte David (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Cardinals after turning in limited practices throughout the week. However, teammate Kwon Alexander (hamstring) is already ruled out for his fourth consecutive contest despite practicing in limited fashion this week.

The Rams' Mark Barron (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Jaguars.

The Chiefs' Justin Houston (calf) was able to return to a limited practice by Friday and was off the final Week 6 injury report.

The Steelers' Ryan Shazier (quadriceps) was back to a full practice by Friday and is expected to suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Niners' Reuben Foster (ankle) is questionable to suit up versus the Redskins on Sunday.

The Browns' Myles Garrett (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's tilt versus the Texans.

The Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but is expected to play versus the Browns.

The Giants' Olivier Vernon (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's battle with the Broncos.

Teammate Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (suspension) is also out indefinitely.

The Cardinals' Patrick Peterson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Bucs but is expected to play.

The Redskins' Josh Norman (ribs) is out for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco.

The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation after turning in a full practice Friday.

The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (concussion) is out Sunday against the Jets.

The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (groin) was only able to turn in a single limited practice all week and is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Browns.

Muhammad Wilkerson shoulder injury will make him a game-time decision against the Patriots.