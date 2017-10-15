Fantasy Football Week 6 Injury Report: Ty Montgomery, Matt Forte set for return; DeVante Parker, Stefon Diggs not so lucky
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty more good news where that came from Sunday morning.
Several notable names are slated for a return to action in Week 6, although a couple of quarterbacks face dimmer prognoses. Meanwhile, a couple of receivers are finally set to make their season debuts Sunday as well. Without further ado, here's the health outlook for prominent fantasy assets heading into Sunday morning:
Quarterbacks
- The
Detroit Lions
'
Matthew Stafford
(ankle) turned in full practices throughout the week but is still listed as questionable on the final Week 6 injury report. However, he's expected to play in what should be a favorable matchup against a
New Orleans Saints
defense giving up 265.3 yards per game.
- The
Oakland Raiders
'
Derek Carr
(back) returned to full participation Friday after limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, and he will start Sunday's matchup against the
Los Angeles Chargers
. His return upgrades the fantasy prospects of
Amari Cooper
and
Michael Crabtree
, although the former has been plagued by drop issues regardless of who's been under center.
- The
Tennessee Titans
'
Marcus Mariota
(hamstring) appears headed for another game-time decision as the Titans take on the
Indianapolis Colts
in a Monday night divisional battle. He was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, so he appears to have a true 50/50 chance of suiting up.
Matt Cassel
, who completed 21 of 32 passes for 141 yards with a touchdown and lost fumble against the
Miami Dolphins
in Week 5, would once again step in if Mariota is unable to suit up. He'd draw a favorable matchup against an Indianapolis defense that's allowed 294.0 passing yards per game. If you want to try to get Mariota in your lineup, you'll need to add
Jacoby Brissett
as a last-minute replacement option. Cassel isn't a recommended option.
- The Colts'
Andrew Luck
(shoulder) continued his journey back to full health this past week with some 7-on-7 work, but he's already ruled out for the Monday night tilt versus the Colts. Brissett, who threw for a career-high 314 yards against the
San Francisco 49ers
in Week 5, will once again take the reins of the Indianapolis offense.
- The
Minnesota Vikings
'
Sam Bradford
(knee) finds himself on the sidelines once again in Week 6 after putting in one half of ineffective football last Monday night.
Case Keenum
, who's generated 895 yards and a 4:0 TD:INT ratio in four games this season, will once again be behind center. However, he'll be without the services of
Stefon Diggs
(groin) and
Dalvin Cook
(knee), two players who certainly had part to play in many of his successes thus far.
-
Tom Brady
(shoulder) progressed from a non-participant at practice Wednesday to full participation by Friday, making him a full go for Sunday's divisional showdown against the
New York Jets
.
Running backs
-
Ty Montgomery
(ribs) was able to turn in three full practice sessions this week, making it highly likely that his absence will be limited to just last week's game versus the
Dallas Cowboys
. He's expected to play against the Vikings without restrictions and split carries with impressive rookie
Aaron Jones
as per latest reports, muddying the
Green Bay Packers
backfield picture. Montgomery could get the edge in PPR, while Jones is the play in standard; both are more like No. 2 options, respectively.
-
Leonard Fournette
, the centerpiece of the
Jacksonville Jaguars
offense, was limited in both Wednesday's and Thursday's practices with an ankle injury, but returned as a full participant Friday. He's fully expected to suit up against a
Los Angeles Rams
defense allowing a robust 133.6 rushing yards per contest.
-
Washington Huskies
Rob Kelley
(ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the 49ers, and head coach Jay Gruden stated earlier in the week that he didn't expect him to play.
Samaje Perine
will handle early-down work against San Francisco, while
Chris Thompson
should be deployed in his typical complementary role against a 49ers defense that's allowed an average of seven receptions and 60 yards per game to running backs.
- The Jets'
Matt Forte
(toe) is set to take the field against the
New England Patriots
on Sunday following a full practice Friday. His return after a two-game absence would be particularly timely, considering that backfield mate
Bilal Powell
is not expected to play through a calf injury.
- The Dolphins'
Jay Ajayi
(knee) had his usual day off Thursday but was back to practicing in full Friday. He'll be ready to go against the
Atlanta Falcons
on Sunday.
- Fournette's teammate
Chris Ivory
(hip flexor) will also be ready to roll, considering he returned to a full practice session by Friday and avoided the final Week 6 injury report.
- The
Baltimore Ravens
'
Terrance West
(calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the
Chicago Bears
with the calf injury that he suffered early in the Week 5 contest against the Raiders.
Javorius Allen
will once again be the lead back, with
Alex Collins
getting involved as well.
- The
New York Giants
'
Paul Perkins
(ribs) is already listed as out for Sunday's contest versus the
Denver Broncos
, leaving
Wayne Gallman
,
Orleans Darkwa
and
Shane Vereen
to handle backfield duties once again. Darkwa and Gallman are just desperation plays in standard, while Vereen could be a useful option in PPR given the depleted state of the Giants' receiving corps.
- The Lions'
Dwayne Washington
turned in a trio of limited practices with a quadriceps injury and is a true game-time call for Sunday's showdown against the Saints.
- The
Houston Texans
'
D'Onta Foreman
began the practice week limited with a hip injury, but he was off the final injury report by Friday. He'll thus serve in his typical complementary role alongside
Lamar Miller
against the
Cleveland Browns
on Sunday.
- The Raiders'
DeAndre Washington
(hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers after limited showings in practice throughout the week, a repeat of last week's pattern that led to an inactive designation against the Ravens.
Jalen Richard
would see a boost in snaps as the change-of-pace option behind
Marshawn Lynch
in Washington's absence.
-
Rex Burkhead
(ribs) will be out for a fourth straight game against the Jets in Week 6.
Wide receivers
- Stefon Diggs (groin) is already ruled out for Sunday's battle with the Packers, leaving
Adam Thielen
,
Michael Floyd
and Laquan Treadwell as the top three wideouts, while also improving tight
Kyle Rudolph
fantasy outlook.
Jerick McKinnon
could see plenty of work in the passing game too.
- The Dolphins'
DeVante Parker
is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Falcons with the ankle injury that prompted his early exit from last Sunday's win over the Titans. He's not expected to play as of early Sunday, and his absence would certainly boost the fantasy prospects of
Jarvis Landry
,
Kenny Stills
and
Leonte Carroo
.
- Despite turning in limited practice sessions throughout the week, the Falcons'
Julio Jones
(hip) was off the final Week 6 injury report and will be a full go versus the Dolphins. However, the news is nowhere near as good for Jones' teammate
Mohamed Sanu
(hamstring), who has already been ruled out for the contest.
Taylor Gabriel
and
Justin Hardy
, who'd missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, will each bump up a notch on the depth chart in Sanu's absence. Gabriel is a boom-or-bust flex play.
- The Ravens'
Jeremy Maclin
was limited throughout the practice week with a shoulder injury, and his availability will be based on the results of a pre-game examination. Meanwhile, teammate
Breshad Perriman
(knee) turned in full participation on Thursday and Friday and should be a full go.
- The
Kansas City Chiefs
'
Chris Conley
is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles against the Texans last Sunday night.
- Meanwhile,
Albert Wilson
(knee) saw a sudden downgrade to questionable Saturday after turning in limited practices Thursday and Friday. The potential joint absences of Conley and Wilson would boost the prospects of
Tyreek Hill
, who is off the final Week 6 injury report after being limited with a hamstring injury earlier in the week. Moreover, it would give the likes of
De'Anthony Thomas
and
Demarcus Robinson
some potential streaming value in very deep formats.
- The
Arizona Cardinals
'
John Brown
and J.J. Nelson were back to full participation by Friday's practice and were off the injury report in advance of Sunday's battle against the
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
.
- The Browns'
Kenny Britt
(groin) was limited throughout the practice week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Texans. His second consecutive absence would once again mean increased opportunity for
Rashard Higgins
and
Ricardo Louis
, with the latter having recorded a team-high five receptions for 71 yards in Week 5.
- The Lions'
Kenny Golladay
(hamstring) was limited throughout the practice week and is thus in danger of missing his third consecutive game Sunday. TJ Jones would once again serve as the third receiver against the Saints if Golladay sits.
- The Jaguars' Marquise Lee (ribs) shook off his injury designation by Friday and will be a full go against the Rams on Sunday.
- The Chargers'
Dontrelle Inman
(hamstring) will be ready to go against the Raiders after back-to-back full practices to finish off the week. However, the much bigger injury-related story among the San Diego wideouts is 2017 first-round pick
Mike Williams
(back), who's announced that he'll make his season debut Sunday after another trio of limited practices. Williams will be on a specific play count, according to Sunday morning reports.
- The Saints'
Willie Snead
(hamstring) was once again limited throughout the practice week, but he's expected to make his season debut versus the Lions on Sunday.
-
Sterling Shepard
(ankle) is out for the Giants' Week 6 battle versus the Broncos, although his long-term prognosis is significantly better than those of teammates
Odell Beckham
, Jr. and
Brandon Marshall
, who both suffered season-ending ankle injuries versus the Chargers in Week 5.
- The Raiders' Amari Cooper (knee) is off the final Week 6 injury report and will suit up versus the Chargers on Sunday.
-
Corey Davis
' hamstring injury will cost him a fourth consecutive game on Monday night versus the Colts. His absence will continue to afford
Eric Decker
and
Taywan Taylor
additional snaps.
Tight ends
-
Rob Gronkowski
(thigh) is off the final Week 6 injury report and will thus be ready to roll against the Jets on Sunday.
- The news is just as good for another star tight end, as
Travis Kelce
(concussion) has passed the league-mandated protocol and will suit up against the
Pittsburgh Steelers
on Sunday.
-
Jordan Reed
is, miraculously, not even list on the injury report for Week 6 against the 49ers. That is slightly misleading, as he admitted to reporters he isn't 100 percent recovered from his various maladies, but he looks healthier than he has been all season. Reed is still a must-start Fantasy option at tight end.
-
George Kittle
(chest), he of the breakout seven-catch, 83-yard, one-touchdown effort in Week 5, was off the final Week 6 injury report and will try to build on his stellar effort versus the
Washington Redskins
on Sunday.
-
Jack Doyle
(concussion/neck) apparently won't miss a second straight game, as he managed to turn in three full practices from Thursday through Saturday ahead of Monday's nights battle against the Titans.
Kicker
- The Falcons'
Matt Bryant
(back) is officially questionable for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins after turning in no better than a limited practice this week, with that session having come on Friday. He's fully expected to suit up versus Miami as per early Sunday morning reports, but practice squad kicker
Mike Meyer
waits in the wings in case Bryant suffers a setback in pregame warmups.
Key defensive players
The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
The Packers' Morgan Burnett (hamstring) is out for the same contest after failing to practice throughout the week.
The Giants' Landon Collins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Broncos but is expected to play.
The 49ers' Eric Reid is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Washington with the knee injury that's kept him out since Week 2.
The Cardinals' Karlos Dansby (hamstring) is questionable with a hamstring injury for Sunday's Week 6 tilt versus the Buccaneers after turning in limited practices all week.
The Buccaneers' Keith Tandy (hip) is already ruled out for Sunday's battle with the Cardinals, while fellow safety T.J. Ward is questionable with a hip ailment of his own.
The Falcons' Vic Beasley (hamstring) is free of his injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Dolphins.
The Packers' Joe Thomas (ankle) remains out for Sunday's matchup versus the Vikings.
The Bucs' Lavonte David (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Cardinals after turning in limited practices throughout the week. However, teammate Kwon Alexander (hamstring) is already ruled out for his fourth consecutive contest despite practicing in limited fashion this week.
The Rams' Mark Barron (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Jaguars.
The Chiefs' Justin Houston (calf) was able to return to a limited practice by Friday and was off the final Week 6 injury report.
The Steelers' Ryan Shazier (quadriceps) was back to a full practice by Friday and is expected to suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday.
The Niners' Reuben Foster (ankle) is questionable to suit up versus the Redskins on Sunday.
The Browns' Myles Garrett (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's tilt versus the Texans.
The Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but is expected to play versus the Browns.
The Giants' Olivier Vernon (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's battle with the Broncos.
Teammate Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (suspension) is also out indefinitely.
The Cardinals' Patrick Peterson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Bucs but is expected to play.
The Redskins' Josh Norman (ribs) is out for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco.
The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation after turning in a full practice Friday.
The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (concussion) is out Sunday against the Jets.
The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (groin) was only able to turn in a single limited practice all week and is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Browns.
Muhammad Wilkerson shoulder injury will make him a game-time decision against the Patriots.
