Fantasy Football Week 6: Injury updates on Evan Engram and Deshaun Watson plus what you missed on Tuesday

Evan Engram is working his way back

The Giants have been talking optimistically about the possibility of getting Evan Engram back for their Week 6 game against the Eagles, which would have wide-ranging implications. As bad as the tight end position has been, we'd welcome Engram back with open arms. Though it could make for a difficult decision if you just picked up Cameron Brate off waivers.

Two other Giants would be impacted if Engram returns. This would be a boost for Eli Manning, who is already a decent streaming option against an Eagles defense that has struggled against the pass. But it would be a big downgrade for Sterling Shepard, who has enjoyed an uptick in targets without Engram.

DeShaun Watson is day-to-day

This doesn't sound particularly serious yet, but it's notable because of how many shots Watson is taking on a week-to-week basis. As a running quarterback, he's always going to take more hits than your average quarterback, but the Texans offensive line has done him no favors. I expect Watson will play this week, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to roster a backup quarterback just in case.

One player who could benefit from Watson's lack of protection is Keke Coutee. Coutee is running the types of routes that a quarterback under pressure would look for, and that may be one of the reasons he saw so many more targets than Will Fuller last week. Fuller is still a better start for now, but their target share is something I'll be watching closely over the next couple of weeks.

In other news:

Jamaal Charles is back in the NFL: The Jacksonville Jaguars are desperate for running back help, and they've turned to Charles. I don't have interest in him, but this is telling in regards to Leonard Fournette's current state and T.J. Yeldon's feature role. Yeldon is a top-10 running back in Week 6 against the Cowboys.

Adrian Peterson is expecting to play in Week 6: This was a weird report, because it sounds like Peterson is also looking for a second opinion on his strained shoulder. Peterson is a risky No. 2 running back if he goes this week.

The Eagles may be interested in bringing LeSean McCoy back: At this point this is more rumor than news, but it does make sense after Jay Ajayi's injury. What we don't know is whether the Bills are willing to give McCoy up for what would presumably be a low return. This would hurt Wendell Smallwood's value and make Chris Ivory Fantasy-relevant if it actually happens.

Sean McVay is optimistic about Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp: Both receivers are still in the concussion protocol, but were symptom-free on Monday. Assuming they're able to play, you'll start all three Rams receivers once again. If either is out Josh Reynolds becomes an interesting sleeper.

