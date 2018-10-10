Fantasy Football Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings for PPR Leagues

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Eagles at Giants

Carson Wentz (7.8) Eli Manning (7.7) Wendell Smallwood (6.8) Saquon Barkley (9.4) Corey Clement (5.9) Odell Beckham (9.1) Alshon Jeffery (6.7) Sterling Shepard (7.7) Nelson Agholor (4.8) Giants DST (4.0) Zach Ertz (9.3)



Eagles DST (6.8)





Buccaneers at Falcons

Jameis Winston (8.7) Matt Ryan (9.2) Ronald Jones (4.2) Devonta Freeman (5.8) Peyton Barber (4.0) Tevin Coleman (4.8) Mike Evans (9.5) Julio Jones (9.6) Chris Godwin (6.4) Calvin Ridley (7.3) DeSean Jackson (5.3) Mohamed Sanu (6.5) Adam Humphries (3.4) Austin Hooper (6.8) Cameron Brate (6.9) Falcons DST (4.9) Buccaneers DST (2.6)





Panthers at Redskins

Cam Newton (8.8) Alex Smith (5.7) Christian McCaffrey (9.5) Adrian Peterson (7.0) Devin Funchess (5.2) Chris Thompson (6.5) DJ Moore (3.2) Jamison Crowder (4.6) Torrey Smith (2.6) Jordan Reed (6.0) Curtis Samuel (2.5) Redskins DST (3.8) Ian Thomas (3.7)



Panthers DST (6.5)





Seahawks vs. Raiders

Russell Wilson (7.2) Derek Carr (6.6) Chris Carson (7.6) Marshawn Lynch (7.3) Mike Davis (5.2) Jalen Richard (4.5) Tyler Lockett (6.0) Jordy Nelson (6.6) Doug Baldwin (4.1) Amari Cooper (6.1) David Moore (2.7) Martavis Bryant (2.9) Nick Vannett (3.5) Jared Cook (7.8) Seahawks DST (6.2) Raiders DST (3.4)

Colts at Jets

Andrew Luck (9.3) Sam Darnold (5.6) Nyheim Hines (7.4) Bilal Powell (5.5) Chester Rogers (6.9) Isaiah Crowell (5.4) Ryan Grant (4.9) Robby Anderson (5.6) Eric Ebron (7.7) Quincy Enunwa (4.4) Colts DST (4.5) Jets DST (3.0)

Cardinals at Vikings

Josh Rosen (5.3) Kirk Cousins (7.6) David Johnson (8.9) Latavius Murray (5.3) Christian Kirk (3.9) Adam Thielen (9.0) Larry Fitzgerald (3.8) Stefon Diggs (8.2) Ricky Seals-Jones (4.6) Laquon Treadwell (1.8) Cardinals DST (3.2) Kyle Rudolph (7.3)



Vikings DST (7.2)

Steelers at Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger (8.9) Andy Dalton (7.1) James Conner (9.3) Joe Mixon (9.2) Antonio Brown (9.7) A.J. Green (9.3) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.7) Tyler Boyd (7.1) Vance McDonald (5.2) C.J. Uzomah (5.7) Steelers DST (4.7) Bengals DST (4.6)

Chargers at Browns

Philip Rivers (9.1) Baker Mayfield (5.9) Melvin Gordon (9.8) Carlos Hyde (6.9) Austin Ekeler (6.3) Duke Johnson (3.8) Keenan Allen (8.8) Jarvis Landry (7.8) Mike Williams (5.5) Antonio Callaway (3.3) Tyrell Williams (2.8) David Njoku (6.7) Chargers DST (7.0) Browns DST (4.2)

Bills at Texans

Josh Allen (5.1) Deshaun Watson (9.0) LeSean McCoy (6.1) Alfred Blue (5.6) Zay Jones (1.5) DeAndre Hopkins (9.4) Charles Clay (4.8) Will Fuller (7.5) Bills DST (3.6) Keke Coutee (7.2)



Ryan Griffin (5.0)



Texans DST (7.4)

Bears at Dolphins

Mitchell Trubisky (5.2) Ryan Tannehill (3.8) Tarik Cohen (7.2) Kenyan Drake (5.0) Jordan Howard (7.1) Frank Gore (3.9) Taylor Gabriel (5.4) Kenny Stills (4.2) Allen Robinson (5.0) Albert Wilson (3.6) Trey Burton (5.9) Danny Amendola (2.0) Bears DST (9.1) Mike Gesicki (4.1)



Dolphins DST (5.2)

Rams at Broncos

Jared Goff (7.0) Case Keenum (5.4) Todd Gurley (10.0) Phillip Lindsay (6.6) Robert Woods (8.3) Royce Freeman (4.7) Josh Reynolds (3.0) Emmanuel Sanders (7.9) Tyler Higbee (3.3) Demaryius Thomas (7.4) Rams DST (6.7) Courtland Sutton (2.4)



Broncos DST (4.8)

Ravens at Titans

Joe Flacco (5.8) Marcus Mariota (5.0) Javorius Allen (6.0) Dion Lewis (5.7) Alex Collins (4.9) Derrick Henry (4.4) John Brown (6.8) Corey Davis (5.7) Michael Crabtree (5.8) Taywan Taylor (3.7) Willie Snead (2.1) Titans DST (6.6) Hayden Hurst (3.9)



Ravens DST (7.1)





Jaguars at Cowboys

Blake Bortles (6.9) Dak Prescott (4.0) T.J. Yeldon (8.1) Ezekiel Elliott (9.6) Dede Westbrook (6.2) Cole Beasley (2.3) Donte Moncrief (4.7) Geoff Swaim (5.8) Keelan Cole (4.5) Cowboys DST (6.0) D.J. Chark (1.4)



Niles Paul (4.9)



Jaguars DST (9.0)





Chiefs at Patriots

Patrick Mahomes (9.5) Tom Brady (9.6) Kareem Hunt (8.7) Sony Michel (8.8) Tyreek Hill (8.4) James White (8.5) Sammy Watkins (5.9) Julian Edelman (7.6) Travis Kelce (9.2) Josh Gordon (5.1) Chiefs DST (2.4) Chris Hogan (4.3)



Phillip Dorsett (4.0)



Rob Gronkowski (9.1)



Patriots DST (4.4)

49ers at Packers

C.J. Beathard (5.5) Aaron Rodgers (9.4) Alfred Morris (6.7) Aaron Jones (6.4) Kyle Juszczyk (4.6) Ty Montgomery (4.3) Pierre Garcon (3.5) Jamaal Williams (4.1) Trent Taylor (3.1) Davante Adams (8.9) Kendrick Bourne (1.9) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6.3) George Kittle (7.5) Jimmy Graham (7.6) 49ers DST (2.8) Packers DST (7.5)

