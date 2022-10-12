Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Jonathan Taylor). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI WAS -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1390 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.6 Wentz's offensive line isn't great, so he's bound to feel some pressure. And while Chicago's secondary is young and inexperienced, they're tied for 10th in interceptions with five and have allowed one passer to throw for over 250 yards against them all year. You're taking a risk starting him as a bye-week replacement or low-end starter, but we could say the same for Matthew Stafford or Russell Wilson. Wentz gets the nod over those two, but not over Geno Smith or Aaron Rodgers.

Dave's Notebook:

COMMANDERS: Still throwing the ball at the third-highest rate this season (66.7%). They still have yet to have a game where they throw below 60% of the snaps and nearly matched their season-high last week with a 70.7% pass rate (and that was with their run game as strong as it could get).

WENTZ: Predictably, Wentz has been awful when pressured (-0.44 EPA/dropback, 68.7 QB Rating, three touchdowns). He totaled eight Fantasy points in each game against the Eagles and Cowboys, both of which had a pass rush pressure on north of 40% of their snaps.

BEARS: Rank seventh-worst in pass rush pressure rate and are tied for third-fewest sacks this season (eight). Their highest pass rush rate this season was 38.7% in Week 1 in their monsoon game versus the 49ers (they were also 36.4% against the Giants).

BEARS: Have allowed anywhere from 20 to 23 Fantasy points to three of the past four quarterbacks faced, but that includes three rushing touchdowns versus four passing touchdowns.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI WAS -1 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 33 REYDS 326 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 McLaurin has disappointed with one game north of 15 PPR points this season, but three others between 11 and 13 PPR points. That's the safe range to rely on in a short-week matchup at Chicago.

Dave's Notebok:

MCLAURIN: Is second on the Commanders in targets (Curtis Samuel has 45) and is third in receptions (J.D. McKissic has more). McLaurin is averaging a cool 17.2 yards per catch, but he watched Dyami Brown pick up deep targets for touchdowns last week and Jahan Dotson get fed touchdowns in the four games prior. He's not nearly as prioritized as Fantasy managers think he should be.

BEARS: Not only have they been way better than expected against wide receivers (10th in Fantasy points per game allowed), but they've allowed a 58.7% completion rate specifically to outside receivers with just five completions of 20-plus yards given up. The only wide receiver to get 15-plus PPR points against Chicago this season is Justin Jefferson (on 13 targets).

Start Him in PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI WAS -1 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 281 TD 2 FPTS/G 15 Samuel remains a high-catch receiver who Wentz leans on more than anyone else. His role could diminish if the Commanders run game ever gets going, but for now, that's something that has to be proven, not assumed. Besides, Washington is still passing at a 66.7% clip. Samuel should continue his 12-point PPR floor with potential for close to 20. I'll chance it with him in full PPR over Jakobi Meyers, Adam Thielen and Allen Lazard.

Dave's Notebook:

SAMUEL: You may have already read that Samuel leads the Commanders in targets (9.0 per game), but he also leads them in receptions (6.4 per game), red-zone targets (four) and catches for first downs (17).

SAMUEL: Continues to dominate slot snaps for the Commanders near the line of scrimmage, though he did reel in a fantastic 32-yard bomb from Wentz last week. Samuel's ADOT (average depth of target) in his past two games is 7.53, which isn't much but more than double from his first three games. It's a sign his role is evolving.

BEARS: Struggle specifically with slot cornerbacks, giving up an 81.8% catch rate (fifth-worst), 4.96 yards after catch per reception (YAC/reception) and five completions of 20-plus yards.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 857 RUYDS 7 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.7 If the 49ers run game was more efficient, there would be concern about Garoppolo having a game similar to what he posted in 2021 against Atlanta (235-1-0). But it's not, and the Falcons find ways to keep it close on the scoreboard, so Garoppolo should have the opportunity to ring up at least 20 Fantasy points. I feel safer going with him than Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota or Justin Fields.

Dave's Notebook:

FALCONS: Rank in the bottom-five in completion rate (68.7%), passing yards (1,391) and pass attempts (201) allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Not surprisingly, four of five quarterbacks against Atlanta have found at least 22 Fantasy points (Jacoby Brissett couldn't do it). Those same four quarterbacks threw for 270-plus yards each.

FALCONS: Have been thrown on the third-most of anyone in football (40.2 pass attempts per game). It's due in large part to the Falcons keeping games close. Every game has been decided by six points or fewer.

GAROPPOLO: Finally clicked last week with a 253-2-0 stat line at Carolina. It helped that he played an inferior defense unlike his Week 3 and 4 opponents (Denver, L.A. Rams).

FALCONS: Have been below a 30% pass rush pressure rate in three of five games including two of their past three. They don't blitz a lot (22.3% of snaps, bottom-10) and have four sacks over their past four games.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start Him in PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 27 REYDS 261 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.6 The fact that Meyers has stepped up with big games in each of his past two with two different quarterbacks is huge. Taking on a depleted Browns pass defense will only make him more desirable. Make him a lineup fixture in PPR and even in non-PPR as a flex ahead of D.J. Moore, Romeo Doubs, Rondale Moore and any Jets receiver.

Dave's Notebook:

MEYERS: Has a phenomenal 32.1% target per route run rate, and leads the Patriots in receptions despite playing two fewer games than everyone else. He's averaging 9.0 targets per game.

MEYERS: Isn't just a slot guy anymore -- five of his seven catches last week came when he lined up wide. He's always been a fab route runner, but now he's becoming a well-rounded receiver willing to cross the middle of the field and make catches with defenders lowering the boom on him. Or, in the case of his touchdown last week, he's capable of racing past defenders.

BROWNS: They've done a nice job holding receivers to a 57.7% catch rate, but they're still giving up 14.2 yards per catch (sixth-worst) and have 11 missed tackles on passes (fourth-worst). The Browns might have to go this one without top cornerback Denzel Ward, too.

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 247 REC 14 REYDS 83 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 Hunt faces a tougher matchup than usual against the Patriots. Not surprisingly, Bill Belichick has his defense playing well. It feels less likely this week that Hunt will score, especially since he's seen just one goal-to-go opportunity in each of his past two games. He's probably good for about 10 PPR points.

Dave's Notebook:

HUNT: On the season has played 31 snaps in the red zone with 18 touches and two scores. Nick Chubb has played a little more but has twice as many touchdowns. Inside the 10 yard line, Hunt has eight touches on 15 snaps.

HUNT: Touches by week: 12, 14, 15, 15, 15. That's good. Scrimmage yards by week: 70, 74, 61, 68, 57. That's not so good and definitely going in the wrong direction.

PATRIOTS: Have yet to allow a touchdown to a running back. They're a little better than league average in rush yards per carry allowed to RBs (4.34) but they're top-10 in yards after contact allowed and have the fewest missed tackles on running back runs (eight).

PATRIOTS: Drill deeper into their red-zone run defense and they have a defensive rush success rate of 87.5% (second-best in football). However, they've seen only eight red-zone rushes and none from the goal line.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 29 REYDS 299 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 If I had to pick a Jets receiver this week, Davis would be it. He's had at least 13 PPR points in 3 of 5 games and should be in line to see more targets in a competitive game against Green Bay. I'd obviously use him ahead of Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, but I'd also give him a shot over Zay Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Rondale Moore.

Dave's Notebook:

PACKERS: Have played the sixth-most zone coverage this year (75.5%) and have really only dipped their toes into more man coverage over the past few weeks. I expect the Packers to play a lot of zone this week so as to not give up big plays, unlike the Dolphins who played a ton of man last week against the Jets and got stung.

DAVIS: Has been the most efficient receiver through two games with Zach Wilson against zone coverage. He's seen the highest target per route run rate (26.1%), had the highest catch rate (83%) and has the best receiving average (17.0) compared to Elijah Moore and especially Garrett Wilson.

DAVIS: Is tied for the team lead in target share (18.5%) with Wilson but leads Jets receivers in catch rate (70%), yards per catch (16.0) and explosive play rate (40%). While these stats are encouraging, most of these numbers came in Week 4 against Pittsburgh, not last week in the Jets' runaway win versus Miami.

PACKERS: Not only have allowed the highest catch rate to wide receivers on the season (77.6%) but have given up a ridiculous 87.5% catch rate over the past two weeks against Bailey Zappe and Daniel Jones. Furthermore, the Packers have afforded 13 completions of 20-plus yards on the year, 10th-most (four in their past two games).

PACKERS: To be fair, the Packers do better in yards per catch allowed (11.6 ranks fifth-lowest) and are just worse than league average in YAC/reception (4.58).

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 213 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Doubs should see enough work to post 10 PPR points, but I'm not so certain that Aaron Rodgers hasn't realized that Randall Cobb is the receiver he needs to get going. That keeps me from digging Doubs as anything more than a flex play this week. I'd rather go with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Zay Jones and Rondale Moore in PPR.

Dave's Notebook:

JETS: Play the third-most zone coverage in the league, which isn't a surprise given Robert Saleh's history. They're likely to play a lot of Cover-3 and Quarters coverage.

DOUBS: Does have a 23.8% target per route run rate against zone (compared to 15.4% versus man). He specifically has his highest target per route run rate, highest receiving average and biggest YAC/reception against Cover-3.

PACKERS: Rodgers has averaged 33.6 pass attempts per game, the Jets have seen an average of 30.6 pass attempts per game.

LAFLEUR: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur lamented not running the ball more last week and seems to be focused on the ground game this week. That might cost all Packers receivers some targets.

Start Him in Non-PPR Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 9 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 The hunch is that the Packers attempt to get their run game going against a Jets run defense that's been lackluster since Week 4. Aaron Jones will see the most work but Dillon has a better-than-usual chance to score. He should at least rebound and see at least 80 total yards like he did in Week 4.

Dave's Notebook:

PACKERS: Coach Matt LaFleur lamented not running the ball more last week, telling the media "we've got to be – I'm talking to myself – more disciplined in our approach in terms of making sure that they get the necessary touches throughout the course of the game."

PACKERS: Called 24 or fewer RB runs in 3 of 5 games this season, including 19 last week. The Packers posted 25-plus runs by RBs in Week 2 (a blowout win against the Bears) and Week 4 (an overtime win over the Patriots).

DILLON: Saw a season-low six touches last week after getting 14-plus in Weeks 1 through 4. It happened to be his most efficient rushing week -- 5.67 yards per carry. Dillon's targets (6, 3, 3, 2, 0) have vanished.

JETS: Allowed 4.9 yards per carry to the Steelers and Dolphins' running backs over the past two weeks. All four rushing touchdowns they've allowed have come in the red zone. New York has also allowed 3.84 yards after contact per rush to RBs in those two games, fourth-worst.

DILLON: Has two fewer touches and one fewer touchdown than Aaron Jones in the red zone, but has played more snaps (six to two) and seen more touches (two to one) inside the 5-yard line than Jones.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come:

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come:

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.