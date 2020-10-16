Watch Now: Week 6 Start Of The Week: Running Backs ( 2:52 )

Welcome to the wildly wonderful Week 6 where Le'Veon Bell has been released by the Jets, there was no Thursday Night Football and we have more potential COVID scares with the Falcons and Colts, although it now looks like Alexander Mattison will have the Vikings backfield to himself because that Atlanta-Minnesota game is reportedly good to go. Nonetheless, we have four teams on a bye, which means we have lineup decisions to make.

I have two maybe obvious running backs I love this week for both season-long and DFS: Myles Gaskin and David Montgomery. Bell decided to sign with the Chiefs, so Gaskin's job in Miami is safe. Gaskin is coming off a game with 21 touches, 91 total yards and a touchdown against a tough 49ers defense. This week Gaskin faces the Jets, a defense that has allowed eight total TD to running backs this season. Montgomery has not run efficiently in recent weeks, but he does have 14 targets over the last two games since Tarik Cohen has gone down. Montgomery gets the Panthers, who are allowing 5.1 yards per carry to running backs and just lost defensive tackle Kawann Short. I like both Gaskin and Montgomery as high-end RB2 options in Week 6.

Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats and more on every Fantasy relevant player.

More Week 6: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | QB | RB | WR | Starts and sits, sleepers and busts | PPR Cheat Sheet | Non-PPR Cheat Sheet | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Biggest Questions | Waivers | Cut List | Trade Values | Winners and Losers | Believe It or Not

All lines from Williams Hill Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

4-1 SU 3-2 3-2 ATS 3-2 2-3 Over-Under 2-3 4.97, 26th OFF YPP 6.20, 5th 5.20, 9th DEF YPP 5.75, 18th 67, 9th QB Pressures 53, 23rd 58, 16th Pressures Allowed 47, 7th 6th Pass D DVOA 14th 17th Run D DVOA 29th 60 partly cloudy Weather 60 partly cloudy G James Daniels OUT, DB Sherrick McManis, DB Deon Bush QUES Injuries DT Kawaan Short OUT for Week 6, WR Curtis Samuel, LB Brian Burns, CB Donte Jackson, CB Eli Apple, DE Yetur Gross-Matos QUES Nick Foles has 2 TD and 2 INT in his first two starts with the Bears… Completing 63.7% of his passes at 6.0 yards per attempt… CAR allowing the 4th fewest fantasy points to QBs, have given up 1 TD pass or less in 4 of 5 games QB Teddy Bridgewater 7 total TD, 3 INT on the season and averaging 292 passing yards per game… Completing 73% of his passes on 8.2 yards per attempt… CHI has allowed the fewest f antasy points to QBs and have given up just 4 pass TD with 3 INT Snaps over the last two games since Tarik Cohen went down: David Montgomery 83%, Cordarrelle Patterson 21%... Week 5 usage: Montgomery 17 touches, 10-29-1 rushing, 7-30-0 on 8 targets (career-highs in targets, receptions, 14 targets over his last two games)... Montgomery has just 6 RZ opportunities... CAR allows 5.1 YPC and 8.6 receptions per game, just gave up 14-121-1 rushing to Todd Gurley RB Snaps since CMC went down: Mike Davis 77%, Reggie Bonnafon 18%... Week 5 usage: Davis 25 touches, 16-89-0 rushing, 9-60-1 receiving on 10 targets (8+ receptions in 3 of 4 games)… Davis has 19 RZ opportunities over his last three games… CHI allowing 4.6 YPC to RBs and just allowed 17-106-0 rushing to Ronald Jones Allen Robinson leads CHI with 29% target share, Jimmy Graham 14%, Darnell Mooney 13%, Anthony Miller 12%... Week 5 usage: Robinson led the team in targets (16) and receiving, 10-90-0 (three straight games with double-digit targets)… Robinson 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets... Robinson ran 15 of his 44 routes from the slot... CAR allowing the 3rd fewest fantasy points to WRs but have given up some big games to #1 WRs (Ridley, Allen, Evans) WR Robby Anderson leads CAR with 28% target share, D.J. Moore 21%, Curtis Samuel 13%... Week 5 usage: Anderson led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 8-112-0 (double-digit targets in 3 of last 4 games), Moore 4-93-1 receiving on just 5 targets… Anderson 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets, Moore has just 1... CHI is allowing the 2nd fewest fantasy points to WRs and have given up just 1 TD to the position all season Week 5 usage: Jimmy Graham 3-33-1 on 5 targets… Ran 39 routes on 48 dropbacks (20 in the slot, most slot routes on the team)… CAR has allowed the 5th fewest fantasy points to TE and are legitimately tough TE Week 5 usage: Ian Thomas zero catches on 1 target… Ran 29 routes on 39 dropbacks (18 in the slot) but Bridgewater just doesn't target tight ends… CHI has allowed a TD to a TE in 3 of 5 games

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

0-5 SU 1-4 1-4 ATS 3-2 3-2 Over-Under 3-2 5.67, 19th OFF YPP 6.14, 9th 6.56, 31st DEF YPP 6.12, 25th 56, 20th QB Pressures 55, 21st 64, 19th Pressures Allowed 62, 18th 30th Pass D DVOA 8th 10th Run D DVOA 27th DOME Weather DOME SS Keanu Neal, WR Russell Gage, DT Grady Jarrett, TE Hayden Hurst, DE Dante Fowler, WR Julio Jones, DE Takkarist McKinley, S Jaylinn Hawkins QUES Injuries C Garrett Bradbury, DT Jaleel Johnson, G Pat Elflein, FB C.J. Ham, RB Dalvin Cook, DB Kris Boyd, WR K.J. Osborn, DB Holton Hill, LB Quentin Poling QUES… DE Danielle Hunter eligible to return in Week 6 Matt Ryan might be missing Julio Jones, just 1 TD pass, 2 INT over last three games… Completing 63.2% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt… MIN allowing 6th most passing yards per game (283.2), 5 TD passes over last two games QB Kirk Cousins has thrown multiple TD passes in 3 of 5 games, has 8 TD, 7 INT (already more INT this season than last)… completing 64% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt… ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to QBs, have give up over 300 yards in each game and 18 total TD Snaps this season: Todd Gurley 54%, Brian Hill 28%, Ito Smith 16%... Week 5 usage: Gurley 18 touches, 14-121-1 rushing, 4-29-0 receiving on 5 targets (season-high 4 receptions, 5 targets ties a season-high), Hill 8 touches, 2 targets… Gurley leads ATL with 17 RZ opportunities... MIN allowing 4.52 YPC to RBs, have given up 5 rush TD in 5 games RB Week 5 usage with Dalvin Cook getting hurt (doesn't look good for Week 6): Alexander Mattison 23 touches, 20-112-0 rushing, 3-24-0 on 3 targets, Cook 22 touches, 17-65-1 rushing, 5-24-0 receiving on 5 targets… Mattison had 6 RZ opportunities in Week 5 alone... Vikings have the fourth highest rush% in the league...ATL allows 3.8 YPC but 8.6 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 23 receptions and two receiving TD over the last two weeks Calvin Ridley leads ATL with 28% target share, Julio Jones 18%, Russell Gage 18%, Olamide Zaccheaus 7%... Week 5 usage: Ridley led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 8-136-0, Gage just 2-16-0 receiving on 5 targets, Zaccheaus 1-13-0 on 4 targets… Ridley leads ATL with 7 RZ targets... MIN allowing the 5th most fantasy points to WRs, have given up 4 TD over last two games WR Adam Thielen leads MIN with 33% of the target share, Justin Jefferson 19%, Bisi Johnson 8%... Week 5 usage: Thielen led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 9-80-2, Jefferson tied for 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 3-23-0 receiving… Thielen is currently THE WR1 in Fantasy... Thielen leads MIN with 7 RZ targets... ATL allowing the 9th most fantasy points to WRs but the second most yards per game (215) Week 5 usage: Hayden Hurst 2nd on the team with 6 targets, just 2-8-0 receiving… Ran 32 routes on 39 dropbacks (16 in the slot)… MIN has given up with 67 yards or a TD to a TE in 4 of 5 games TE Uptick in usage for Irv Smith Jr in Week 5: 4-64-0 receiving on 5 targets, ran 32 routes on 44 dropbacks… Kyle Rudolph just 1-10-0 on 2 targets, 24 routes… ATL is allowing the second most fantasy points to TE and gave up 3 TD to Robert Tonyan in Week 4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

1-3 SU 2-2 3-1 ATS 2-2 2-2 Over-Under 2-2 4.85, 27th OFF YPP 5.76, 15th 5.20, 10th DEF YPP 6.10, 24th 50, 28th QB Pressures 45, 30th 69, 20th Pressures Allowed 33, 2nd 18th Pass D DVOA 22nd 7th Run D DVOA 18th 58 clear Weather 58 clear RB Melvin Gordon, TE Noah Fant, NT Mike Purcell, WR K.J. Hamler QUES… CB A.J. Bouye, LB Mark Barron eligible to return this week Injuries COVID: CB Stephon Gilmore… WR Julian Edelman, G Shaq Mason, DT Adam Butler, T Isaiah Wynn QUES Drew Lock returned to limited practice… If he can't go it will be Brett Rypien again… Week 4: Rypien 19/31, 242 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT… NE has allowed 9 pass TDs over their last three games and might not have Gilmore QB Cam Newton is cleared and expected to start… Cam has 6 total TDs (4 rush TDs), 2 INT, completing 68% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… DEN is allowing the 6th most fantasy points to QBs Snaps this season: Melvin Gordon 72%, Phillip Lindsay 32% (in Week 1), Royce Freeman 22%... Week 4 usage: Gordon 25 touches, 23-107-2 rushing, 2-11-0 on 3 targets but now Phillip Lindsay is expected back… Gordon leads DEN with 10 RZ opportunities… NE allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game to RBs but have only allowed 2 total TD to the position all season RB Snaps in Week 4 with Damien Harris back: James White 53%, Rex Burkhead 36%, Damien Harris 30%... Week 4 usage: Harris 17-100-0 rushing, zero targets, Burkhead 12 touches, 11-45-0 rushing, 1 target, White 10 touches, 3-21-0 rushing, 7-38-0 receiving on 8 targets... DEN is allowing 3.9 YPC and the 5th fewest Fantasy points to RBs, did well against NYJ and TB in Week 3 and 4 but struggled against Conner and Henry in Weeks 1 and 2 Target share since Courtland Sutton went down: Jerry Jeudy 2nd on the team with 20%, Tim Patrick 17%, K.J. Hamler 8%... Week 4 usage: Patrick led the Broncos in targets (7) and receiving, 6-113-1, Jeudy 2-61-1 receiving on 4 targets… Jeudy and Patrick each have just 2 RZ targets all season... NE has allowed the 7th most Fantasy points to WRs and have given up 7 TD to the position WR In Weeks 1-3 with Cam, Julian Edelman 27% target share, N'Keal Harry 24%, Damiere Byrd 13%... Week 3 usage (with Cam): Edelman 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 2-23-0 receiving, Harry 2-34-0 receiving on 4 targets… Harry leads NE with 6 RZ targets… DEN allows the 10th most Fantasy points to WRs, Crowder had over 100 yards and Godwin scored in Week 3, both out of the slot Noah Fant got hurt in Week 4 and Nick Vannett saw 2 targets… Jake Butt ran 34 routes on 70 dropbacks while Nick Vannett ran 28… NE is allowing the 6th fewest Fantasy points to TE and did a good job against Kelce and Waller the last two weeks TE Nothing to see here, Ryan Izzo has 4 targets on the season.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

1-3 SU 1-4 1-3 ATS 2-3 3-1 Over-Under 3-2 5.39, 25th OFF YPP 5.73, 17th 6.16, 26th DEF YPP 6.64, 32nd 33, 32nd QB Pressures 47, 29th 47, 7th Pressures Allowed 71, 22nd 16th Pass D DVOA 32nd 31st Run D DVOA 20th 77 cloudy, 12 MPH winds Weather 77 cloudy, 12 MPH winds CB Desmond Trufant, G Frank Ragnow QUES Injuries WR Laviska Shenault, LB Myles Jack, CB C.J. Henderson, DE Josh Allen, WR D.J. Chark TE Tyler Eifert QUES… RB Devine Ozigbo eligible to return this week Matthew Stafford solid start to the season, 8 TD passes, 3 INT… Completing 60.6% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt… JAX allowing the 7th most fantasy points to QBs, have given up 300+ yards in 3 of 5 games, Watson just had 3 TDs QB Gardner Minshew has thrown multiple TD passes in 4 of 5 games, has 10 TDs, 4 INT on the season… Completing 69.9% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt… DET allowing the 11th most fantasy points to QBs, have given up multiple TD passes in all four games Snaps this season: Adrian Peterson 40%, D'Andre Swift 31%, Kerryon Johnson 26%... Week 4 usage: Peterson 11-36-1 rushing with 2 targets, Swift 8 touches, 4-22-0 rushing, 4-30-1 receiving on 4 targets, Kerryon 4 touches… Peterson leads DET with 12 RZ opportunities, Swift has 5... JAX is allowing 4.2 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs and gave up 181 total yards 3 TDs to Joe Mixon in Week 4 RB Snaps this season: James Robinson 59%, Chris Thompson 36%... Week 5 usage: Robinson 18 touches, 13-48-0 rushing, 5-22-0 receiving on 7 targets (on pace for 60 receptions)… Robinson leads JAX with 8 RZ opportunities… DET allowing 5.6 YPC and the 2nd most fantasy points to RBs, gave up 3 rushing TD to Kamara/Murray back in Week 4 Target share since Kenny Golladay returned in Week 3: Golladay 25%, Hockenson 18%, Danny Amendola 12%, Marvin Jones 8%... Week 4 usage: Golladay led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 4-62-1, Amendola 2-57-0 on 3 targets… Golladay tied for the team lead with 4 RZ targets... Golladay ran 11 of his 35 routes from the slot in Week 4... JAX allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs and just gave up 280 yards and 2 TD to HOU WRs WR Laviska Shenault leads JAX with 15% target share, Keelan Cole 15%, D.J. Chark 14%, Tyler Eifert 12%, Chris Conley 12%... Shenault led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 7-79-0, Chark just 3-16-0 on 4 targets but hurt his ankle in this game… Chark 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets... Shenault has 6+ targets in three straight games... DET allowing the 7th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up multiple TDs to WRs in 3 of 4 games Week 5 usage: T.J. Hockenson 2-9-1 receiving on 4 targets… Ran 29 routes on 40 dropbacks… JAX allowing the 6th most Fantasy points to TE, have given up 4 TD over the last four games TE Week 5 usage: Eifert 3-16-0 on 7 targets, O'Shaughnessy 3-20-0 on 3 targets… Eifert ran 35 routes on 58 dropbacks (20 in the slot), O'Shaughnessy ran 16… Eifert leads JAX with 6 RZ targets… DET allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to TE

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

4-1 SU 2-3 3-2 ATS 2-3 2-3 Over-Under 3-2 6.15, 7th OFF YPP 5.66, 20th 4.84, 2nd DEF YPP 5.19, 8th 76, 4th QB Pressures 67, 9th 42, 6th Pressures Allowed 72, 24th 3rd Pass D DVOA 23rd 24th Run D DVOA 6th 81 clear Weather 81 clear LB Obo Okoronkwo OUT, LB Micah Kiser, T Bobby Evans QUES Injuries LB Kwon Alexander, CB Dontae Johnson, CB Emmanuel Moseley… RB Tevin Colemn eligible to return this week Jared Goff is off to a nice start, 10 total TD (2 rush TD), 3 INT… Completing 71.7% of his passes at a league-leading 9.0 yards per attempt… SF was performing well against QBs and then Ryan Fitzpatrick went for 350 yards, 3 TD in Week 5 QB Jimmy Garoppolo was benched at halftime in Week 5 due to a recurring ankle injury but he was quite bad, throwing for just 77 yards, 0 TD and 2 INT… LAR allowing the 5th fewest fantasy points to QBs and have allowed 1 TD or less in 4 of 5 games Snaps with Cam Akers back in Week 5: Darrell Henderson 43%, Malcolm Brown 38%, Akers 19%... Week 5 usage: Henderson 18 touches, 15-38-1 rushing, 3-30-1 receiving on 4 targets, Akers 9-61-0 rushing, zero targets, Brown 9 touches, 8-30-0 rushing, 2 targets... Henderson leads LAR with 21 RZ opportunities, Brown has 13... SF is allowing just 3.0 YPC to RBs (2nd lowest in the NFL) but did just give up 91 total yards and a TD to Myles Gaskin RB Snaps with Raheem Mostert back in Week 5: Mostert 48%, Jerick McKinnon 25%, Jeff Wilson Jr. 23%... Week 5 usage: Mostert 14 touches, 11-90-0 rushing, 3-29-0 receiving on 3 targets, Wilson 4 touches, McKinnon 3 touches… McKinnon leads SF with 12 RZ opportunities but that figures to transition back to Mostert... LAR allowing 4.5 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs but have not given up a TD to the position since Week 2 Cooper Kupp leads LAR with 25% of the target share this season, Robert Woods 21%, Tyler Higbee 12%... Week 5 usage: Kupp led the team in targets (8), 5-66-0 receiving, Woods 4-71-1 on 5 targets… Kupp and Woods are tied with 4 RZ targets each… SF is allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has lots of injuries in the secondary and just gave up 9-185-2 to MIA WRs WR George Kittle leads SF with 26% target share, Brandon Aiyuk 16%, Kendrick Bourne 15%, Deebo Samuel 14%... Week 5 usage: Samuel tied for team-lead in targets (8), had 2-19-0 receiving, Aiyuk 3-44-0 receiving on 6 targets, Bourne 2-30-1 receiving on 4 targets... Aiyuk tied for the team lead with 4 RZ targets... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have been really strong outside of Week 3 against the Bills Week 5 usage: Gerald Everett led the team in receiving, 4-90-0 on 4 targets, Tyler Higbee 2-12-0 on 2 targets… Higbee ran 16 routes on 34 dropbacks, Everett ran 8… SF allows the 7th fewest Fantasy points to TE and only 1 TD to the position TE Week 5 usage: George Kittle tied for team-lead in targets (8), tied for team lead in receiving with 4-44-0… Ran 34 routes on 45 dropbacks (16 in the slot)… LAR allowed 3 TD to BUF TE in Week 3 but zero TD in the other four games

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em





3-2 SU 2-3 3-2 ATS 0-5 0-5 Over-Under 4-1 5.87, 11th OFF YPP 6.54, 3rd 5.43, 12th DEF YPP 5.79, 21st 53, 23rd QB Pressures 66, 11th 50, 10th Pressures Allowed 72, 24th 26th Pass D DVOA 20th 13th Run D DVOA 23rd 75 clear Weather 75 clear LB Chandler Jones OUT for the season, LB Devon Kennard, FS Chris Banjo, DT Rashard Lawrence, J.R. Sweezy, T Rees Odhiambo QUES Injuries QB Dak Prescott OUT for the season… T Cameron Erving, LB Leighton Vander Esch, CB Chidobe Awuzie eligible to return this week Kyler Murray currently the QB5 in FPPG, Has 13 total TD (5 rush TD) but 6 INT on the season… Completing 69.6% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt… Averaging 59 rushing yards per game (up from 34 in 2019)… DAL allowing the 9th most Fantasy points to QBs QB With Dak Prescott out for the season, Andy Dalton entered Week 5 and completed 9-11 passes for 111 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT… ARI allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs but are 26th in pass defense DVOA Snaps this season: Kenyan Drake 67%, Chase Edmonds 37%... Week 5 usage: Drake 19 touches, 18-60-1 rushing, just 1 target (6 targets in 5 games), Edmonds 8 touches, 3-36-1 rushing, 5-56-0 receiving on 6 targets… Drake leads ARI with 16 RZ opportunities, Edmonds has 8... DAL allowing 4.4 YPC to RBs, have given up 5 total TDs to the position on the season RB Snaps this season: Ezekiel Elliott leads all RBs with 88% of the snaps, Tony Pollard 16%... Week 5 usage: Elliott 20 touches, 19-91-2 rushing, 1-14-0 on 2 targets (season-low in targets and receptions)… Zeke leads DAL with 24 RZ opportunities… ARI allowing 4.5 YPC to RBs, gave up 184 total yards and 2 TDs to Mike Davis and Reggie Bonnafon in Week 4 DeAndre Hopkins leads ARI with 31% target share, Christian Kirk 15% (12 targets over last two games), Larry Fitzgerald 15%... Week 5 usage: Hopkins was tied for the team lead with 7 targets, led ARI with 6-131-1 receiving, Kirk tied for team lead with 7 targets, 5-78-0 receiving, Fitzgerald 4-35-0 on 7 targets... Hopkins leads ARI with 6 RZ targets... DAL allowing the 2nd most Fantasy points to WRs and just gave up 129 yards to Darius Slayton and 9 TDs from Weeks 2-4 WR Amari Cooper leads DAL with 24% of the target share, CeeDee Lamb 17%, Zeke 14%, Dalton Schultz 13%, Michael Gallup 12%... Week 5 usage: Lamb led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 8-124-0, Gallup tied for 2nd on the team with 4 targets, 4-73-0 receiving, Cooper tied for 2nd on the team with 4 targets, 2-23-0 receiving... Cooper and Lamb tied for the team lead with 5 RZ targets... ARI is allowing the 7th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but have allowed some big games to Jamison Crowder, Kenny Golladay, Terry McLaurin Nothing to see here with Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels TE Week 5 usage: Dalton Schultz just 1 reception on 3 targets… There are lots of mouths to feed in this offense so there will routinely be at least one disappointment… ARI allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TE but have given up 2 TDs to the position over the last three games



























































