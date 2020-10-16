Watch Now: Week 6 Start Of The Week: Running Backs (2:52)

Welcome to the wildly wonderful Week 6 where Le'Veon Bell has been released by the Jets, there was no Thursday Night Football and we have more potential COVID scares with the Falcons and Colts, although it now looks like Alexander Mattison will have the Vikings backfield to himself because that Atlanta-Minnesota game is reportedly good to go. Nonetheless, we have four teams on a bye, which means we have lineup decisions to make.

I have two maybe obvious running backs I love this week for both season-long and DFS: Myles Gaskin and David Montgomery. Bell decided to sign with the Chiefs, so Gaskin's job in Miami is safe. Gaskin is coming off a game with 21 touches, 91 total yards and a touchdown against a tough 49ers defense. This week Gaskin faces the Jets, a defense that has allowed eight total TD to running backs this season. Montgomery has not run efficiently in recent weeks, but he does have 14 targets over the last two games since Tarik Cohen has gone down. Montgomery gets the Panthers, who are allowing 5.1 yards per carry to running backs and just lost defensive tackle Kawann Short. I like both Gaskin and Montgomery as high-end RB2 options in Week 6.

Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats and more on every Fantasy relevant player.

All lines from Williams Hill Sportsbook.

Chicago Bears
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR -1.5, O/U 44.5

4-1

SU

3-2

3-2

ATS

3-2

2-3

Over-Under

2-3

4.97, 26th

OFF YPP

6.20, 5th

5.20, 9th

DEF YPP

5.75, 18th

67, 9th

QB Pressures

53, 23rd

58, 16th

Pressures Allowed

47, 7th

6th

Pass D DVOA

14th

17th

Run D DVOA

29th

60 partly cloudy

Weather

60 partly cloudy

G James Daniels OUT, DB Sherrick McManis, DB Deon Bush QUES

Injuries

DT Kawaan Short OUT for Week 6, WR Curtis Samuel, LB Brian Burns, CB Donte Jackson, CB Eli Apple, DE Yetur Gross-Matos QUES

Nick Foles has 2 TD and 2 INT in his first two starts with the Bears… Completing 63.7% of his passes at 6.0 yards per attempt… CAR allowing the 4th fewest fantasy points to QBs, have given up 1 TD pass or less in 4 of 5 games

QB

Teddy Bridgewater 7 total TD, 3 INT on the season and averaging 292 passing yards per game… Completing 73% of his passes on 8.2 yards per attempt… CHI has allowed the fewest f antasy points to QBs and have given up just 4 pass TD with 3 INT

Snaps over the last two games since Tarik Cohen went down: David Montgomery 83%, Cordarrelle Patterson 21%... Week 5 usage: Montgomery 17 touches, 10-29-1 rushing, 7-30-0 on 8 targets (career-highs in targets, receptions, 14 targets over his last two games)... Montgomery has just 6 RZ opportunities... CAR allows 5.1 YPC and 8.6 receptions per game, just gave up 14-121-1 rushing to Todd Gurley

RB

Snaps since CMC went down: Mike Davis 77%, Reggie Bonnafon 18%... Week 5 usage: Davis 25 touches, 16-89-0 rushing, 9-60-1 receiving on 10 targets (8+ receptions in 3 of 4 games)… Davis has 19 RZ opportunities over his last three games… CHI allowing 4.6 YPC to RBs and just allowed 17-106-0 rushing to Ronald Jones

Allen Robinson leads CHI with 29% target share, Jimmy Graham 14%, Darnell Mooney 13%, Anthony Miller 12%... Week 5 usage: Robinson led the team in targets (16) and receiving, 10-90-0 (three straight games with double-digit targets)… Robinson 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets... Robinson ran 15 of his 44 routes from the slot... CAR allowing the 3rd fewest fantasy points to WRs but have given up some big games to #1 WRs (Ridley, Allen, Evans)

WR

Robby Anderson leads CAR with 28% target share, D.J. Moore 21%, Curtis Samuel 13%... Week 5 usage: Anderson led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 8-112-0 (double-digit targets in 3 of last 4 games), Moore 4-93-1 receiving on just 5 targets… Anderson 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets, Moore has just 1... CHI is allowing the 2nd fewest fantasy points to WRs and have given up just 1 TD to the position all season

Week 5 usage: Jimmy Graham 3-33-1 on 5 targets… Ran 39 routes on 48 dropbacks (20 in the slot, most slot routes on the team)… CAR has allowed the 5th fewest fantasy points to TE and are legitimately tough

TE

Week 5 usage: Ian Thomas zero catches on 1 target… Ran 29 routes on 39 dropbacks (18 in the slot) but Bridgewater just doesn't target tight ends… CHI has allowed a TD to a TE in 3 of 5 games

Houston Texans
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -3, O/U 53

1-4

SU

4-0

1-4

ATS

1-3

3-2

Over-Under

3-1

6.37, 4th

OFF YPP

5.55, 24th

5.60, 14th

DEF YPP

6.20, 27th

59, 17th

QB Pressures

58, 18th

69, 20th

Pressures Allowed

40, 4th

12th

Pass D DVOA

11th

26th

Run D DVOA

19th

65 overcast

Weather

65 overcast

T Laremy Tunsil, LB Dylan Cole, TE Jordan Akins, LB Peter Kalambayi QUES… CB Gareon Conley eligible to return this week

Injuries

COVID: WR Corey Davis, RB Khari Blasingame, RB Darrynton Evans placed on IR, RB Jeremy McNichols, T Taylor Lewan, CB Johnathan Joseph, WR A.J. Brown, LB Jadeveon Clowney, T Dennis Kelly QUES… CB Adoree' Jackson eligible to return this week

Deshaun Watson is currently the QB13 in FPPG… Watson finally had his breakout game in Week 5: 359 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 25 rushing yards… On the season 10 total TD, 5 INT, completing 66.9% of his passes at 8.9 yards per attempt… TEN allowing 14th most Fantasy points to QBs and have given up 8 TD passes over their past three games

QB

Ryan Tannehill is currently the QB8 in FPPG… Has 10 total TD and just 1 INT through four games… Completing 68.9% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt… HOU is middle of the pack against QBs, 12th in pass defense DVOA, have given up multiple TD passes in 3 of 5 games

Snaps with Duke Johnson back over the past two weeks: David Johnson 66%, Duke Johnson 34%... Week 5 usage: David Johnson 19 touches, 17-96-0 rushing, 2-7-0 receiving on 4 targets, Duke just 4 touches… David Johnson leads HOU with 9 RZ opportunities… TEN allowing a league-high 5.6 YPC to RBs, the Titans were better against the Bills in Week 5 but gave up big games to Dalvin Cook, James Robinson, Melvin Gordon

RB

Snaps this season: Derrick Henry 69% (season-low 52% in Week 5), Jeremy McNichols 21%, Khari Blasingame 19%... Week 5 usage: Henry 20 touches, 19-57-2 rushing, 2 targets, McNichols 10 touches, 9-28-0 rushing, 1 target… Henry leads the NFL with 29 RZ opportunities in just four games... HOU allowing 5.2 YPC to RBs (5th most), gave up over 100 rushing yards and a TD to CEH, Conner, Cook

Brandin Cooks leads HOU with 21% target share, Will Fuller 19%, Randall Cob 15%... Week usage: Cooks led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 8-161-1, Fuller 2nd on the team with 8 targets, 4-58-1 receiving, Cobb 6-47-0 on 6 targets… Fuller leads HOU with 4 RZ targets... TEN allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up over 200 yards to the position in three straight games, 4 TD during that span

WR

A.J. Brown is leading TEN with a 25% target share in the two games he's played, Jonnu Smith 22%, Adam Humphries 21%, Corey Davis 20%... Week 5 usage: Brown led the team in targets (9) and receiving, 7-82-1… Brown is tied for second on the team with 3 RZ targets despite playing in just two games... HOU has allowed over 200 receiving yards to WRs in two straight games, has also given up six TDs to the position in five games

Week 5 usage without Jordan Akins: Darren Fells 2-57-1 on 2 targets… Ran 27 routes on 38 dropbacks (10 in the slot)… TEN allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to TE and has given up a TD in 3 of 4 games

TE

Jonnu Smith is currently the TE2 in FPPG behind only George Kittle… Week 5 usage: Smith was tied for 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 5-40-2 receiving… Ran 20 routes on 34 dropbacks… HOU has been inconsistent against TE, allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -7.5, O/U 46.5

1-3-1

SU

3-2

3-2

ATS

3-2

2-3

Over-Under

2-3

4.60, 30th

OFF YPP

5.61, 22nd

5.70, 17th

DEF YPP

4.67, 1st

55, 21st

QB Pressures

51, 26th

95, 32nd

Pressures Allowed

41, 5th

9th

Pass D DVOA

1st

21st

Run D DVOA

4th

DOME

Weather

DOME

WR A.J. Green, DE Sam Hubbard, CB Mackensie Alexander, CB Darius Phillips, RB Giovani Bernard, WR Auden Tate QUES

Injuries

OLB Darius Leonard, T Anthony Castonzo, RB Jordan Wilkins, DT Denico Autry,DE Justin Houston, S Julian Blackmon, TE Mo Alie-Cox QUES… WRs Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell, DT Sheldon Day, OLB Matthew Adams eligible to return in Week 6

Joe Burrow coming off his worst game: 19-30, 183 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT against BAL… Completing 65.2% of his passes at 6.3 yards per attempt… IND is allowing the 2nd fewest Fantasy points to QBs and allowing the lowest passer rating (69.5)

QB

Philip Rivers might just be done, 21-33 for 243 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT in Week 5… IND has the 7th highest rush percentage… Rivers completing 70.8% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt… Has just 4 TD, 5 INT in five games

Snaps this season: Joe Mixon 67% (up to 77% over last three weeks), Giovani Bernard 29%... Week 5 usage: Mixon 30 touches, 24-59-0 rushing, 6-35-0 receiving on 8 targets (career-high 8 targets, 14 targets over last two games, B2B 30+ touches), Bernard had just 1 reception on 2 targets, zero carries... Mixon leads CIN with 16 RZ opportunities... IND allowing just 3.7 YPC tp RB, just two total TD, Hunt just had 93 total yards, TD in Week 5

RB

Snaps since Marlon Mack went down (Week 2 on): Jonathan Taylor 52%, Nyheim Hines 29%, Jordan Wilkins  18%... Week 5 usage: Taylor 14 touches, 12-57-1 rushing, 2-17-0 receiving on 3 targets, Hines 5 touches, 2-22-0 receiving on 4 targets… Taylor leads IND with 20 RZ opportunities but Hines has 14... CIN allowing 5.3 YPC to RBs (third most) but have not given up a TD since Week 2

Tyler Boyd leads CIN with 20% target share, A.J. Green 17%, Tee Higgins 15% (Higgins 18% since Week 2)… Week 5 usage: Higgins led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 4-62-0, Boyd 4-42-0 on 6 targets… Higgins tied for 2nd on the team with 4 RZ targets... IND allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have allowed 6 TD to the position this season

WR

T.Y. Hilton leads IND with 21% target share, Zach Pascal 13%... Week 5 usage: Hilton led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 6-69-0 (season-highs in targets, receptions, yards), Pascal just 2-15-0 on 2 targets… Pascal is tied for the team lead with 5 RZ targets, Hilton has 4... CIN allows the 12the fewest Fantasy points to WRs but just gave up 6-77-1 to Marquise Brown in Week 5 and 8-95-2 to D.J. Chark in Week 4

Week 5 usage: Drew Sample 2-22-0 on 2 targets… Ran 28 routes on 41 dropbacks this week (5 in the slot)… Has played 89% of the snaps since Week 3… IND is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to TE, have not given up a TD to the position

TE

Three tight ends splitting work… Week 5 usage: Trey Burton 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 5-33-0 receiving, Jack Doyle shutout on 2 targets, Mo Alie-Cox shut out on 1 target… Burton ran 19 routes on 37 dropbacks, Doyle 18, Alie-Cox 10… CIN allowing 63.4 yards per game to TE (seventh most)

Atlanta Falcons
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -4, O/U 54.5

0-5

SU

1-4

1-4

ATS

3-2

3-2

Over-Under

3-2

5.67, 19th

OFF YPP

6.14, 9th

6.56, 31st

DEF YPP

6.12, 25th

56, 20th

QB Pressures

55, 21st

64, 19th

Pressures Allowed

62, 18th

30th

Pass D DVOA

8th

10th

Run D DVOA

27th

DOME

Weather

DOME

SS Keanu Neal, WR Russell Gage, DT Grady Jarrett, TE Hayden Hurst, DE Dante Fowler, WR Julio Jones, DE Takkarist McKinley, S Jaylinn Hawkins QUES

Injuries

C Garrett Bradbury, DT Jaleel Johnson, G Pat Elflein, FB C.J. Ham, RB Dalvin Cook, DB Kris Boyd, WR K.J. Osborn, DB Holton Hill, LB Quentin Poling QUES… DE Danielle Hunter eligible to return in Week 6

Matt Ryan might be missing Julio Jones, just 1 TD pass, 2 INT over last three games… Completing 63.2% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt… MIN allowing 6th most passing yards per game (283.2), 5 TD passes over last two games

QB

Kirk Cousins has thrown multiple TD passes in 3 of 5 games, has 8 TD, 7 INT (already more INT this season than last)… completing 64% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt… ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to QBs, have give up over 300 yards in each game and 18 total TD

Snaps this season: Todd Gurley 54%, Brian Hill 28%, Ito Smith 16%... Week 5 usage: Gurley 18 touches, 14-121-1 rushing, 4-29-0 receiving on 5 targets (season-high 4 receptions, 5 targets ties a season-high), Hill 8 touches, 2 targets… Gurley leads ATL with 17 RZ opportunities... MIN allowing 4.52 YPC to RBs, have given up 5 rush TD in 5 games

RB

Week 5 usage with Dalvin Cook getting hurt (doesn't look good for Week 6): Alexander Mattison 23 touches, 20-112-0 rushing, 3-24-0 on 3 targets, Cook 22 touches, 17-65-1 rushing, 5-24-0 receiving on 5 targets… Mattison had 6 RZ opportunities in Week 5 alone... Vikings have the fourth highest rush% in the league...ATL allows 3.8 YPC but 8.6 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 23 receptions and two receiving TD over the last two weeks

Calvin Ridley leads ATL with 28% target share, Julio Jones 18%, Russell Gage 18%, Olamide Zaccheaus 7%... Week 5 usage: Ridley led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 8-136-0, Gage just 2-16-0 receiving on 5 targets, Zaccheaus 1-13-0 on 4 targets… Ridley leads ATL with 7 RZ targets... MIN allowing the 5th most fantasy points to WRs, have given up 4 TD over last two games

WR

Adam Thielen leads MIN with 33% of the target share, Justin Jefferson 19%, Bisi Johnson 8%... Week 5 usage: Thielen led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 9-80-2, Jefferson tied for 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 3-23-0 receiving… Thielen is currently THE WR1 in Fantasy... Thielen leads MIN with 7 RZ targets... ATL allowing the 9th most fantasy points to WRs but the second most yards per game (215)

Week 5 usage: Hayden Hurst 2nd on the team with 6 targets, just 2-8-0 receiving… Ran 32 routes on 39 dropbacks (16 in the slot)… MIN has given up with 67 yards or a TD to a TE in 4 of 5 games

TE

Uptick in usage for Irv Smith Jr in Week 5: 4-64-0 receiving on 5 targets, ran 32 routes on 44 dropbacks… Kyle Rudolph just 1-10-0 on 2 targets, 24 routes… ATL is allowing the second most fantasy points to TE and gave up 3 TD to Robert Tonyan in Week 4

Baltimore Ravens
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI +7.5, O/U 47.5

 

4-1

SU

1-3-1

3-2

ATS

1-4

1-4

Over-Under

3-2

5.78, 14th

OFF YPP

4.77, 28th

5.03, 5th

DEF YPP

5.16, 6th

73, 6th

QB Pressures

80, 2nd

56, 14th

Pressures Allowed

74, 26th

7th

Pass D DVOA

29th

2nd

Run D DVOA

15th

60 clear

Weather

60 clear

CB Jimmy Smith, CB Marcus Paters, T Ronnie Stanley, WR Chris Moore, G Tyre Phillips QUES

Injuries

T Lane Johnson, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, CB Darius Slay, G Jamon Brown QUES… DE Vinny Curry eligible to return in Week 6

Lamar Jackson currently the QB11 in Fantasy… Had a career-low 3 rushing yards in Week 5, averaging just 47.6 rushing yards per game after 80.4 last season… Completing 63.7% of his passs at 7.0 yards per attempt… PHI just gave up 3 TD passes to Ben Roethlisberger

QB

Carson Wentz currently the QB17, has 9 total TD (3 rushing) and leads the NFL with 9 INT… Completing 60% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt… Outside of game against the Chiefs, BAL has allowed just 2 pass TD and just had 7 sacks on Joe Burrow

Snaps this season: J.K. Dobbins 35%, Mark Ingram 33%, Gus Edwards 32%... Week 5 usage: Ingram 11-57-0 rushing, zero targets, Edwards 7-25-0 rushing, 3 targets, Dobbins 4 touches, 3 targets… Ingram leads BAL with 10 RZ opportunities… PHI allows just 3.4 YPC to RBs but has allowed five rush TD to the position

RB

Snaps since Miles Sanders returned in Week 2: Sanders 79%, Boston Scott 15%, Corey Clement 6%... Week 5 usage: Sanders 13 touches, 11-80-2 rushing, 2-19-0 receiving on 4 targets (16% target share for the season)… Sanders leads PHI with 11 RZ opportunities... BAL allowing 3.6 YPC and 6.6 receptions per game to RBs... Ravens are tough on the ground but have allowed 18 receptions to RBs over past two games

Marquise Brown leads BAL with 27% target share this season, Mark Andrews 22%, Miles Boykin 13%, Willie Snead 10%... Week 5 usage: Brown led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 6-77-1… Snead leads BAL WRs with 3 RZ targets, Brown has just 1… PHI allowing the 6th most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 3 TDs to Chase Claypool and allowed 2 TDs to Tee Higgins in Week 3

WR

Travis Fulgham has 26% of the targets over past two weeks, Zach Ertz 19% on the season, Greg Ward 16%... Week 5 usage: Fulgham led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 10-152-1, Ward 4-26-1 on 5 targets … Ward is tied for the team lead with 4 RZ targets... BAL is allowing the 5th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have been mostly strong, allowed good games to Cooks, Hill, McLaurin

Week 5 usage: Andrews 2nd on the team with 9 targets, 6-56-1 receiving… Ran 33 routes on 40 dropbacks (27 from the slot)… PHI allows the 4th most Fantasy points to TE, gave up 15-183-1 to George Kittle in Week 4

TE

Week 5 usage: Ertz tied for 2nd on the team with 6 targets but just 1-6-0 receiving (held under 10 yards in B2B games)… Ertz ran 37 routes on 44 dropbacks (21 in the slot)… BAL has given up a TD or 87 yards to a TE in 3 of 5 games

Washington Football Team
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -2.5, O/U 42.5

1-4

SU

0-5

2-3

ATS

3-2

3-2

Over-Under

2-3

4.19, 32nd

OFF YPP

4.66, 29th

5.50, 13th

DEF YPP

5.33, 11th

57, 19th

QB Pressures

51, 26th

59, 17th

Pressures Allowed

92, 31st

5th

Pass D DVOA

21st

16th

Run D DVOA

12th

59 clear

Weather

59 clear

G Joshua Garrett, C Chase Roullier, QB Dwayne Haskins QUES… OLB Reuben Foster, G Brandon Scherff eligible to return this week

Injuries

LB Lorenzo Carter OUT for Week 6, WR Darius Slayton, SS Jabril Peppers, DT Dexter Lawrence, CB Montre Hartage QUES... OLB David Mayo eligible to return this week

Week 5: Kyle Allen 9-13, 74 yards, 1 rush TD, Alex Smith 9-17, 37 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT… NYG allowing the 6th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, have given up just 2 pass TD over their last three games

QB

Daniel Jones has just 2 pass TD and 5 INT on the season… Completing 61% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt… WAS allowing the 9th most Fantasy points to QBs, have given up multiple TD passes in 4 of 5 games

Snaps this season: Antonio Gibson 51%, J.D. McKissic 50%, Peyton Barber 6%... Week 5 usage: Gibson 16 touches, 11-27-0 rushing, 5-24-0 receiving on 5 targets (10 targets over last two games), McKissic 7 touches, 6-46-0 receiving on 8 targets (16 targets over last two games)... Gibson has 10 RZ opportunities, McKissic has 5... NYG allowing 3.9 YPC to RBs but have given up 6 total TD to the position

RB

Snaps over past two weeks with Devonta Freeman getting full weeks of practice: Freeman 54%, Dion Lewis 30%, Wayne Gallman 16%... Week 5 usage: Freeman 19 touches, 17-60-1 rushing, 2-27-0 receiving on 3 targets, Gallman 7 touches for 24 total yards… Freeman has 5 RZ opportunities over the last two weeks... WAS allowing 4.0 YPC to RBs but has given up 6 total TDs to the position over past three games

Terry McLaurin leads WAS with 27% target share, Logan Thomas 19%, McKissic 15%, Dontrelle Inman 13%... Week 5 usage: McLaurin 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 3-26-0 receiving (season-low in receptions, yards)… McLaurin is 2nd on he team with 3 RZ targets... NYG allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 242 yards to DAL WRs

WR

Darius Slayton leads NYG with 23% target share, Evan Engram 19%, Golden Tate 17%, Sterling Shepard 13%... Week 5 usage: Slayton led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 8-129-0, Tate 2nd on the team in targets (5), 4-42-0 receiving… Slayton leads the team with 6 RZ targets... WAS is allowing the 3rd fewest Fantasy points to WRs this season and only 2 TDs

Logan Thomas has two receptions over his past two games… Week 5: Ran 37 routes on 42 dropbacks (27 in the slot)… NYG are allowing the 3rd fewest Fantasy points to TEs

TE

Week 5 usage: Engram 1-16-0 on 2 targets, scored a rushing TD (and had another TD called back due to penalty)… Ran 34 routes on 40 dropbacks (15 in the slot)… WAS is allowing the 3rd most Fantasy points to TE, have given up 5 TD

Cleveland Browns
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -3.5, O/U 51

4-1

SU

4-0

3-2

ATS

3-1

4-1

Over-Under

3-1

5.80, 13th

OFF YPP

5.58, 23rd

5.65, 15th

DEF YPP

5.03, 4th

71, 7th

QB Pressures

82, 1st

48, 9th

Pressures Allowed

36, 3rd

19th

Pass D DVOA

17th

11th

Run D DVOA

1st

59 clear

Weather

59 clear

QB Baker Mayfield, SS Karl Joseph, DT Larry Ogunjobi, DE Olivier Vernon, LB Jacob Phillips, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry, DT Sheldon Richardson, C JC Tretter QUES

Injuries

WR Diontae Johnson, C Maurkice Pouncey, G David DeCastro, TE Eric Ebron, OLB T.J. Watt, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster QUES… G Stefan Wisniewski eligible to return in Week 6

Baker Mayfield has thrown multiple TDs in four straight games but is averaging just 195.2 yards per game… CLE has the highest rush% in the NFL… Baker completing 61.2% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt… PIT has allowed 8 TDs but also has 6 INTs and gets a ton of pressure on opposing QBs

QB

Ben Roethlisberger is currently QB10 in FPPG, has 10 pass TD and just 1 INT in four games… Completing 69.9% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt… CLE allowing the 5th most Fantasy points to QBs, have given up 3+ TD passes in 3 of 5 games

Snaps in Week 5 without Nick Chubb: Kareem Hunt 70%, D'Ernest Johnson 30%... Week 5 usage: Hunt 23 touches, 20-72-0 rushing, 3-21-1 receiving on 4 targets, Johnson 9 touches, 8-32-0 rushing… Hunt leads CLE with 22 RZ opportunities (had 5 in Week 5 alone)... PIT allows just 3.2 YPC and 3.5 receptions per game to RBs, Miles Sanders did just have 99 total yards, 2 TD in Week 5

RB

Snaps from Weeks 2-5 (James Conner got hurt in Week 1): Conner 68%, Benny Snell 18%, Anthony McFarland 10%... Week 5 usage: Conner 18 touches, 15-44-1 receiving, 3-19-0 receiving on 3 targets… Conner leads PIT with 15 RZ opportunities… CLE allowing just 3.7 YPC to RBs but have given up 5 rushing TD to the position this season

Odell Beckham leads CLE with 27% target share, Jarvis Landry 20%, Austin Hooper 19%... Week 5 usage: Landry led the team in receiving, 4-88-0 on 9 targets, Beckham tied for 2nd in targets (9), had 5-58-0 receiving… Beckham leads CLE with 6 RZ targets… PIT is allowing the 4th most Fantasy points to WRs and have given up multiple TD in 3 of 4 games

WR

Diontae Johnson leads PIT with 18% target share, JuJu Smith-Schuster 17%, Chase Claypool 14%, James Washington 13%... Week 5 usage: Claypool 4 total TD, led Steelers in targets (11) and receiving, 7-110-3, Smith-Schuster just 4-28-0 receiving on 5 targets (held under 70 yards in nine straight games)... JuJu leads PIT with 4 RZ targets... Claypool ran 11 of his 28 routes and caught two of his TDs from the slot in Week 5... CLE allowing the 3rd most Fantasy points to WRs and have given up 8 TD to the position

Week 5 usage: Austin Hooper led the team in targets (10), had 5-57-0 receiving… Ran 29 routes on 40 dropbacks (6 in the slot), Harrison Bryant ran a season-low 9 routes… PIT has been tought on TE, allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points

TE

Week 5 usage: Eric Ebron 5-43-0 receiving on 6 targets (13 targets over his last two games), Vance McDonald 1-4-0 on 1 target… Ebron ran 33 routes on 42 dropbacks (6 in the slot) while McDonald ran 7… CLE allowing the 7th most Fantasy points to TE

Denver Broncos
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -9.5, O/U 45

1-3

SU

2-2

3-1

ATS

2-2

2-2

Over-Under

2-2

4.85, 27th

OFF YPP

5.76, 15th

5.20, 10th

DEF YPP

6.10, 24th

50, 28th

QB Pressures

45, 30th

69, 20th

Pressures Allowed

33, 2nd

18th

Pass D DVOA

22nd

7th

Run D DVOA

18th

58 clear

Weather

58 clear

RB Melvin Gordon, TE Noah Fant, NT Mike Purcell, WR K.J. Hamler QUES… CB A.J. Bouye, LB Mark Barron eligible to return this week

Injuries

COVID: CB Stephon Gilmore… WR Julian Edelman, G Shaq Mason, DT Adam Butler, T Isaiah Wynn QUES

Drew Lock returned to limited practice… If he can't go it will be Brett Rypien again… Week 4: Rypien 19/31, 242 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT… NE has allowed 9 pass TDs over their last three games and might not have Gilmore

QB

Cam Newton is cleared and expected to start… Cam has 6 total TDs (4 rush TDs), 2 INT, completing 68% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… DEN is allowing the 6th most fantasy points to QBs

Snaps this season: Melvin Gordon 72%, Phillip Lindsay 32% (in Week 1), Royce Freeman 22%... Week 4 usage: Gordon 25 touches, 23-107-2 rushing, 2-11-0 on 3 targets but now Phillip Lindsay is expected back… Gordon leads DEN with 10 RZ opportunities… NE allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game to RBs but have only allowed 2 total TD to the position all season

RB

Snaps in Week 4 with Damien Harris back: James White 53%, Rex Burkhead 36%, Damien Harris 30%... Week 4 usage: Harris 17-100-0 rushing, zero targets, Burkhead 12 touches, 11-45-0 rushing, 1 target, White 10 touches, 3-21-0 rushing, 7-38-0 receiving on 8 targets... DEN is allowing 3.9 YPC and the 5th fewest Fantasy points to RBs, did well against NYJ and TB in Week 3 and 4 but struggled against Conner and Henry in Weeks 1 and 2

Target share since Courtland Sutton went down: Jerry Jeudy 2nd on the team with 20%, Tim Patrick 17%, K.J. Hamler 8%... Week 4 usage: Patrick led the Broncos in targets (7) and receiving, 6-113-1, Jeudy 2-61-1 receiving on 4 targets… Jeudy and Patrick each have just 2 RZ targets all season... NE has allowed the 7th most Fantasy points to WRs and have given up 7 TD to the position

WR

In Weeks 1-3 with Cam, Julian Edelman 27% target share, N'Keal Harry 24%, Damiere Byrd 13%... Week 3 usage (with Cam): Edelman 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 2-23-0 receiving, Harry 2-34-0 receiving on 4 targets… Harry leads NE with 6 RZ targets… DEN allows the 10th most Fantasy points to WRs, Crowder had over 100 yards and Godwin scored in Week 3, both out of the slot

Noah Fant got hurt in Week 4 and Nick Vannett saw 2 targets… Jake Butt ran 34 routes on 70 dropbacks while Nick Vannett ran 28… NE is allowing the 6th fewest Fantasy points to TE and did a good job against Kelce and Waller the last two weeks

TE

Nothing to see here, Ryan Izzo has 4 targets on the season.

Detroit Lions
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +3, O/U 54.5

1-3

SU

1-4

1-3

ATS

2-3

3-1

Over-Under

3-2

5.39, 25th

OFF YPP

5.73, 17th

6.16, 26th

DEF YPP

6.64, 32nd

33, 32nd

QB Pressures

47, 29th

47, 7th

Pressures Allowed

71, 22nd

16th

Pass D DVOA

32nd

31st

Run D DVOA

20th

77 cloudy, 12 MPH winds

Weather

77 cloudy, 12 MPH winds

CB Desmond Trufant, G Frank Ragnow QUES

Injuries

WR Laviska Shenault, LB Myles Jack, CB C.J. Henderson, DE Josh Allen, WR D.J. Chark TE Tyler Eifert QUES… RB Devine Ozigbo eligible to return this week

Matthew Stafford solid start to the season, 8 TD passes, 3 INT… Completing 60.6% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt… JAX allowing the 7th most fantasy points to QBs, have given up 300+ yards in 3 of 5 games, Watson just had 3 TDs

QB

Gardner Minshew has thrown multiple TD passes in 4 of 5 games, has 10 TDs, 4 INT on the season… Completing 69.9% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt… DET allowing the 11th most fantasy points to QBs, have given up multiple TD passes in all four games

Snaps this season: Adrian Peterson 40%, D'Andre Swift 31%, Kerryon Johnson 26%... Week 4 usage: Peterson 11-36-1 rushing with 2 targets, Swift 8 touches, 4-22-0 rushing, 4-30-1 receiving on 4 targets, Kerryon 4 touches… Peterson leads DET with 12 RZ opportunities, Swift has 5... JAX is allowing 4.2 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs and gave up 181 total yards 3 TDs to Joe Mixon in Week 4

RB

Snaps this season: James Robinson 59%, Chris Thompson 36%... Week 5 usage: Robinson 18 touches, 13-48-0 rushing, 5-22-0 receiving on 7 targets (on pace for 60 receptions)… Robinson leads JAX with 8 RZ opportunities… DET allowing 5.6 YPC and the 2nd most fantasy points to RBs, gave up 3 rushing TD to Kamara/Murray back in Week 4

Target share since Kenny Golladay returned in Week 3: Golladay 25%, Hockenson 18%, Danny Amendola 12%, Marvin Jones 8%... Week 4 usage: Golladay led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 4-62-1, Amendola 2-57-0 on 3 targets… Golladay tied for the team lead with 4 RZ targets... Golladay ran 11 of his 35 routes from the slot in Week 4... JAX allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs and just gave up 280 yards and 2 TD to HOU WRs

WR

Laviska Shenault leads JAX with 15% target share, Keelan Cole 15%, D.J. Chark 14%,  Tyler Eifert 12%, Chris Conley 12%... Shenault led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 7-79-0, Chark just 3-16-0 on 4 targets but hurt his ankle in this game… Chark 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets... Shenault has 6+ targets in three straight games... DET allowing the 7th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up multiple TDs to WRs in 3 of 4 games

Week 5 usage: T.J. Hockenson 2-9-1 receiving on 4 targets… Ran 29 routes on 40 dropbacks… JAX allowing the 6th most Fantasy points to TE, have given up 4 TD over the last four games

TE

Week 5 usage: Eifert 3-16-0 on 7 targets, O'Shaughnessy 3-20-0 on 3 targets… Eifert ran 35 routes on 58 dropbacks (20 in the slot), O'Shaughnessy ran 16… Eifert leads JAX with 6 RZ targets… DET allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to TE

New York Jets
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 18 at 4:05 pm ET •
MIA -9.5, O/U 47

0-5

SU

2-3

0-5

ATS

3-2

3-2

Over-Under

2-3

4.46, 31st

OFF YPP

5.74, 16th

6.03, 22nd

DEF YPP

6.20, 28th

53, 23rd

QB Pressures

64, 13th

82, 30th

Pressures Allowed

57, 15th

31st

Pass D DVOA

10th

9th

Run D DVOA

32nd

85, thunderstorms, 17 MPH winds

Weather

85, thunderstorms, 17 MPH winds

QB Sam Darnold OUT for Week 6... DT Quinnen Williams, CB Blessuan Austin, WR Breshad Perriman, T Mekhi Becton QUES… WR Denzel Mims, LB Blake Cashman, DE Jabari Zuniga, CB Arthur Maulet all eligible to return this week

Injuries

MLB Kyle Van Noy, DE Shaq Lawson, TE Durham Smyth QUES

Either Darnold or Flacco… In Week 5, Flacco 18-33, 195 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 5.9 yards per attempt… Darnold 4 total TD, 4 INT on the season… MIA has allowed just 3 pass TD with 4 INT over last three games, 9th in pass defense DVOA

QB

Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently QB9 in FPPG… Just threw for 350 yards and 3 TD against the 49ers defense… Has 9 total TD, 5 INT… Completing 70.6% of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt… NYJ allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to QBs but are 31st in pass defense DVOA

Snaps in Weeks 2-4 without Bell, Frank Gore 49%, Ballage 28% (but he's gone), La'Mical Perine 19%... RB touches during this same span: Gore 51, Perine 17, Ballage 12… Gore leads NYJ with 11 RZ opportunities… MIA alowing 4.9 YPC and 7th most Fantasy points to RBs, have given up 8 total TD to the position

RB

Snaps this season: Myles Gaskin 66% snaps, Matt Breida 24%, Jordan Howard 11%... Week 5 usage: Gaskin 21 touches, 16-57-1 rushing, 5-34-0 on 5 targets, Breida 10 touches, 9-28-0 rushing, 1 target, Howard was a healthy scratch… Gaskin leads MIA with 22 RZ opportunities (tied for 4th in the NFL)... NYJ allowing 4.6 YPC and 6 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 8 total TD in five games

When Jamison Crowder plays, he's seen 31% of the target share, Jeff Smith 27%, waiting on Perriman/Mims to return… Week 5 usage: Crowder led the team in receiving, 8-116-1 on 10 targets, Smith led the team in targets (11), just 3-23-0 receiving… Chris Hogan leads NYJ with 3 RZ targets, 2 for Crowder... MIA allowing the 14th most fantasy points to WRs, they gave up a slot TD to Kendrick Bourne in Week 5 but otherwise have been tough on slot WRs

WR

DeVante Parker leads MIA with 19% target share, Mike Gesicki 17%, Isaiah Ford 16%, Preston Williams 13%... Week 5 usage: Williams 2nd on the team in targets (5) but led them in receiving, 4-106-1, Parker 2-50-1 on just 3 targets… Williams tied for 2nd on the team with 4 RZ targets... NYJ allowed 183 yards and 2 TD to DEN WRs in Week 4 with Brett Rypien as the QB, just gave up 285 yards and a TD to Cardinals WRs in Week 5

Week 5 usage: Chris Herndon 2-24-0 receiving on 3 targets… Ryan Griffin actually ran 20 routes on 45 dropbacks, Herndon 19 routes… MIA allows the 2nd fewest Fantasy points to TEs

TE

Week 5 usage: Mike Gesicki led the team in targets (6), had 5-91-0 receiving… Ran 27 routes on 33 dropbacks (18 in the slot)… Gesicki leads MIA with 7 RZ targets… NYJ middle of the pack against TE but gave up a TD to Mo Alie-Cox in Week 3 and 2 TD to Jordan Reed in Week 2

Green Bay Packers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB +1, O/U 55.5

4-0

SU

3-2

4-0

ATS

2-3

3-1

Over-Under

3-2

6.83, 1st

OFF YPP

5.63, 21st

6.06, 23rd

DEF YPP

4.89, 3rd

35, 31st

QB Pressures

78, 3rd

31, 1st

Pressures Allowed

51, 11th

4th

Pass D DVOA

26th

3rd

Run D DVOA

25th

86 cloudy, 16 MPH winds

Weather

86 cloudy, 16 MPH winds

RB Tyler Ervin, CB Jaire Alexander, CB Kevin King, LB Rashan Gary QUES

Injuries

LB Lavonte David, WR Mike Evans, CB Carlton Davis, WR Scotty Miller, TE Rob Gronkowski, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, RB Leonard Fournette, RB LeSean McCoy, WR Chris Godwin QUES

Aaron Rodgers is currently the QB5 in FPPG, has 13 pass TD and zero INT… Completing 70.5% of his passes at 8.7 yards per attempt (highest since 2013) and hs been missing Davante Adams… TB allowing the 4th fewest Fantasy points to QBs but did give up 3 pass TDs to Justin Herbert in Week 4

QB

Tom Brady is currently QB11 in FPPG, has 12 pass TD with 4 INT… Completing 64.3% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt… GB has allowed multiple TD passes in 3 of 4 games before Matt Ryan stunk in Week 5

Snaps this season: Aaron Jones 57%, Jamaal Williams 38%... Week 4 usage: Aaron Jones 20 touches, 15-71-0 rushing, 5-40-1 receiving on 5 targets, Williams 16 touches, 8-10-0 rushing, 8-95-0 receiving on 8 targets… Jones leads GB with 19 RZ opportunities... TB allowing 2.5 YPC (lowest in the NFL but just lost NT Vita Vea) but 7.6 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 5 total TD to the positon

RB

Snaps this season: Ronald Jones 54% (67% over the last two weeks with Fournette banged up), Leonard Fournette 23%, LeSean McCoy 19%, Ke'Shawn Vaughn 18%... Week 5 usage: Jones 20 touches, 17-106-0 rushing, 3-19-0 on 5 targets (14 targets over last two games)... Jones leads TB with 15 RZ opportunities... GB allowing 4.8 YPC and 7.8 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 7 total TDs to the position

Davante Adams has seen 28% target share when he's on the field this season, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 17%... Week 4 usage: MVS was tied for the team lead with 8 targets, 4-45-0 receiving… MVS tied for 2nd on the team with 4 RZ targets… TB is allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to WRs and has been really tough on the position

WR

Chris Godwin leads TB with 19% target share when he plays this season, Mike Evans 18%, Scott Miller 11%... Week 5 usage:Evans led the team in targets (9), had 5-41-1 receiving, Tyler Johnson led the team in receiving, 4-61-0 on 6 targets (played 79% snaps with Godwin out)... Evans leads TB with 6 RZ targets... GB allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have been inconsistent

Week 4 usage: Robert Tonyan led GB in receiving with 6-98-3 on 6 targets… Ran 28 routes on 38 dropbacks (9 in the slot)… TB has given up a TD to a TE in B2B games

TE

Week 5 usage: Rob Gronkowski 3-52-0 on 6 targets, Cameron Brate 5-44-0 on 6 targets… Gronk ran 33 routes on 50 dropbacks, Brate ran 20 routes (7 in the slot)… GB has not allowed a TD to a TE all season

Los Angeles Rams
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 18 at 8:20 pm ET •
SF +3.5, O/U 51.5

4-1

SU

2-3

3-2

ATS

2-3

2-3

Over-Under

3-2

6.15, 7th

OFF YPP

5.66, 20th

4.84, 2nd

DEF YPP

5.19, 8th

76, 4th

QB Pressures

67, 9th

42, 6th

Pressures Allowed

72, 24th

3rd

Pass D DVOA

23rd

24th

Run D DVOA

6th

81 clear

Weather

81 clear

LB Obo Okoronkwo OUT, LB Micah Kiser, T Bobby Evans QUES

Injuries

LB Kwon Alexander, CB Dontae Johnson, CB Emmanuel Moseley… RB Tevin Colemn eligible to return this week

Jared Goff is off to a nice start, 10 total TD (2 rush TD), 3 INT… Completing 71.7% of his passes at a league-leading 9.0 yards per attempt… SF was performing well against QBs and then Ryan Fitzpatrick went for 350 yards, 3 TD in Week 5

QB

Jimmy Garoppolo was benched at halftime in Week 5 due to a recurring ankle injury but he was quite bad, throwing for just 77 yards, 0 TD and 2 INT… LAR allowing the 5th fewest fantasy points to QBs and have allowed 1 TD or less in 4 of 5 games

Snaps with Cam Akers back in Week 5: Darrell Henderson 43%, Malcolm Brown 38%, Akers 19%... Week 5 usage: Henderson 18 touches, 15-38-1 rushing, 3-30-1 receiving on 4 targets, Akers 9-61-0 rushing, zero targets, Brown 9 touches, 8-30-0 rushing, 2 targets... Henderson leads LAR with 21 RZ opportunities, Brown has 13... SF is allowing just 3.0 YPC to RBs (2nd lowest in the NFL) but did just give up 91 total yards and a TD to Myles Gaskin

RB

Snaps with Raheem Mostert back in Week 5: Mostert 48%, Jerick McKinnon 25%, Jeff Wilson Jr. 23%... Week 5 usage: Mostert 14 touches, 11-90-0 rushing, 3-29-0 receiving on 3 targets, Wilson 4 touches, McKinnon 3 touches… McKinnon leads SF with 12 RZ opportunities but that figures to transition back to Mostert... LAR allowing 4.5 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs but have not given up a TD to the position since Week 2

Cooper Kupp leads LAR with 25% of the target share this season, Robert Woods 21%, Tyler Higbee 12%... Week 5 usage: Kupp led the team in targets (8), 5-66-0 receiving, Woods 4-71-1 on 5 targets… Kupp and Woods are tied with 4 RZ targets each… SF is allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has lots of injuries in the secondary and just gave up 9-185-2 to MIA WRs

WR

George Kittle leads SF with 26% target share, Brandon Aiyuk 16%, Kendrick Bourne 15%, Deebo Samuel 14%... Week 5 usage: Samuel tied for team-lead in targets (8), had 2-19-0 receiving, Aiyuk 3-44-0 receiving on 6 targets, Bourne 2-30-1 receiving on 4 targets... Aiyuk tied for the team lead with 4 RZ targets... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have been really strong outside of Week 3 against the Bills

Week 5 usage: Gerald Everett led the team in receiving, 4-90-0 on 4 targets, Tyler Higbee 2-12-0 on 2 targets… Higbee ran 16 routes on 34 dropbacks, Everett ran 8… SF allows the 7th fewest Fantasy points to TE and only 1 TD to the position

TE

Week 5 usage: George Kittle tied for team-lead in targets (8), tied for team lead in receiving with 4-44-0… Ran 34 routes on 45 dropbacks (16 in the slot)… LAR allowed 3 TD to BUF TE in Week 3 but zero TD in the other four games

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Buffalo Bills
Mon, Oct 19 at 5:00 pm ET •
BUF +3.5, O/U 57.5

4-1

SU

4-1

3-2

ATS

3-2

2-3

Over-Under

5-0

6.15, 8th

OFF YPP

6.16, 6th

5.78, 20th

DEF YPP

5.77, 19th

61, 15th

QB Pressures

63, 14th

77, 27th

Pressures Allowed

71, 22nd

2nd

Pass D DVOA

24th

28th

Run D DVOA

22nd

55 cloudy

Weather

55 cloudy

G Kelechi Osemele is OUT for Week 6, WR Sammy Watkins QUES

Injuries

WR John Brown, LB Matt Milano, CB Tre'Davious White, RB Zack Moss, G Quinton Spain, TE Dawson Knox, NT Niles Scott QUES

Patrick Mahomes is currently the QB2 in FPPG, has scored 15 total TDs with just 1 INT through five games… Completing 63.7% of his passes at 7.6 yard per attempt… BUF allowing the 5th most Fantasy points to QBs, just gave up 4 total TD to Ryan Tannehill

QB

Josh Allen is currently the QB3 in FPPG, has scored 17 total TDs with 3 INTs… Completing 69.3% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt… KC is allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to QBs but just gave up 347 yards, 3 TD to Derek Carr

Snaps this season: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 66%, Darrel Williaams 27%, Darwin Thompson 6%... Week 5 usage: CEH 13 touches, 10-40-0 rushing, 3-40-0 receiving on 8 targets (6+ targets in 3 of last 4 games)… CEH leads KC with 18 RZ opportunities… BUF allowing 3.9 YPC to RBs, limited Derrick Henry yardage wise but he did score 2 TDs

RB

Snaps WITH Zack Moss (Weeks 1 and 2): Devin Singletary 57%, Zack Moss 45%.... Snaps WITHOUT Moss (Weeks 3-5): Singletary 79%, Yeldon 22%... Week 5 usage: Singletary 12 touches, 11-25-0 rushing, just 1 target, Yeldon 8 touches, 7-52-0 rushing, 1-22-1 receiving... KC allowing 4.9 YPC and 6.0 receptions per game to RBs and has given up over 200 total yards to the position in B2B games

Travis Kelce leads KC with 24% target share, Tyreek Hill 19%, Sammy Watkins 15%, Mecole Hardman 9%... Week 5 usage: Hill 3rd on the team with 6 targets, 3-78-0 receiving but had a rushing TD, Watkins 2-24-1 on 2 targets but left with a hamstring injury... Hardman consistently being worked into the slot, ran 61% of his routes from the slot in Week 5... BUF allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but have given up 6 TD in five games

WR

Stefon Diggs leads BUF with 27% target share, John Brown 16%, Cole Beasley 16%, Gabriel Davis 9%... Week 5 usage: Diggs led the team in targets (16) and receiving, 10-106-0, Davis 2nd on the team with 9 targets, 5-58-0 receiving, Beasley 3rd on the team with 6 targets, 6-53-0 receiving... Beasley, Brown, and Diggs tied for the team lead with 4 RZ targets... KC is allowing the 4th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but just gave up 229 yards, 2 TD to LV WRs

Week 5 usage: Travis Kelce led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 8-108-1… Ran 49 routes on 57 dropbacks (13 in the slot)… BUF allowing the 3rd most fantasy points to TE, just gave up 2 TD to Jonnu Smith

TE

The Bills typically don't use their TE much,  but the Chiefs are allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to the position… If Dawson Knox is out, Tyler Kroft could be sneaky

Arizona Cardinals
@
Dallas Cowboys
Mon, Oct 19 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL +1.5, O/U 55

 

3-2

SU

2-3

3-2

ATS

0-5

0-5

Over-Under

4-1

5.87, 11th

OFF YPP

6.54, 3rd

5.43, 12th

DEF YPP

5.79, 21st

53, 23rd

QB Pressures

66, 11th

50, 10th

Pressures Allowed

72, 24th

26th

Pass D DVOA

20th

13th

Run D DVOA

23rd

75 clear

Weather

75 clear

LB Chandler Jones OUT for the season, LB Devon Kennard, FS Chris Banjo, DT Rashard Lawrence, J.R. Sweezy, T Rees Odhiambo QUES

Injuries

QB Dak Prescott OUT for the season… T Cameron Erving, LB Leighton Vander Esch, CB Chidobe Awuzie eligible to return this week

Kyler Murray currently the QB5 in FPPG, Has 13 total TD (5 rush TD) but 6 INT on the season… Completing 69.6% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt… Averaging 59 rushing yards per game (up from 34 in 2019)… DAL allowing the 9th most Fantasy points to QBs

QB

With Dak Prescott out for the season, Andy Dalton entered Week 5 and completed 9-11 passes for 111 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT… ARI allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs but are 26th in pass defense DVOA

Snaps this season: Kenyan Drake 67%, Chase Edmonds 37%... Week 5 usage: Drake 19 touches, 18-60-1 rushing, just 1 target (6 targets in 5 games), Edmonds 8 touches, 3-36-1 rushing, 5-56-0 receiving on 6 targets… Drake leads ARI with 16 RZ opportunities, Edmonds has 8... DAL allowing 4.4 YPC to RBs, have given up 5 total TDs to the position on the season

RB

Snaps this season: Ezekiel Elliott leads all RBs with 88% of the snaps, Tony Pollard 16%... Week 5 usage: Elliott 20 touches, 19-91-2 rushing, 1-14-0 on 2 targets (season-low in targets and receptions)… Zeke leads DAL with 24 RZ opportunities… ARI allowing 4.5 YPC to RBs, gave up 184 total yards and 2 TDs to Mike Davis and Reggie Bonnafon in Week 4

DeAndre Hopkins leads ARI with 31% target share, Christian Kirk 15% (12 targets over last two games), Larry Fitzgerald 15%... Week 5 usage: Hopkins was tied for the team lead with 7 targets, led ARI with 6-131-1 receiving, Kirk tied for team lead with 7 targets, 5-78-0 receiving, Fitzgerald 4-35-0 on 7 targets... Hopkins leads ARI with 6 RZ targets... DAL allowing the 2nd most Fantasy points to WRs and just gave up 129 yards to Darius Slayton and 9 TDs from Weeks 2-4

WR

Amari Cooper leads DAL with 24% of the target share, CeeDee Lamb 17%, Zeke 14%, Dalton Schultz 13%, Michael Gallup 12%... Week 5 usage: Lamb led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 8-124-0, Gallup tied for 2nd on the team with 4 targets, 4-73-0 receiving, Cooper tied for 2nd on the team with 4 targets, 2-23-0 receiving... Cooper and Lamb tied for the team lead with 5 RZ targets... ARI is allowing the 7th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but have allowed some big games to Jamison Crowder, Kenny Golladay, Terry McLaurin

Nothing to see here with Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels

TE

Week 5 usage: Dalton Schultz just 1 reception on 3 targets… There are lots of mouths to feed in this offense so there will routinely be at least one disappointment… ARI allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TE but have given up 2 TDs to the position over the last three games

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 