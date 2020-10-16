Welcome to the wildly wonderful Week 6 where Le'Veon Bell has been released by the Jets, there was no Thursday Night Football and we have more potential COVID scares with the Falcons and Colts, although it now looks like Alexander Mattison will have the Vikings backfield to himself because that Atlanta-Minnesota game is reportedly good to go. Nonetheless, we have four teams on a bye, which means we have lineup decisions to make.
I have two maybe obvious running backs I love this week for both season-long and DFS: Myles Gaskin and David Montgomery. Bell decided to sign with the Chiefs, so Gaskin's job in Miami is safe. Gaskin is coming off a game with 21 touches, 91 total yards and a touchdown against a tough 49ers defense. This week Gaskin faces the Jets, a defense that has allowed eight total TD to running backs this season. Montgomery has not run efficiently in recent weeks, but he does have 14 targets over the last two games since Tarik Cohen has gone down. Montgomery gets the Panthers, who are allowing 5.1 yards per carry to running backs and just lost defensive tackle Kawann Short. I like both Gaskin and Montgomery as high-end RB2 options in Week 6.
Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats and more on every Fantasy relevant player.
4-1
SU
3-2
3-2
ATS
3-2
2-3
Over-Under
2-3
4.97, 26th
OFF YPP
6.20, 5th
5.20, 9th
DEF YPP
5.75, 18th
67, 9th
QB Pressures
53, 23rd
58, 16th
Pressures Allowed
47, 7th
6th
Pass D DVOA
14th
17th
Run D DVOA
29th
60 partly cloudy
Weather
60 partly cloudy
G James Daniels OUT, DB Sherrick McManis, DB Deon Bush QUES
Injuries
DT Kawaan Short OUT for Week 6, WR Curtis Samuel, LB Brian Burns, CB Donte Jackson, CB Eli Apple, DE Yetur Gross-Matos QUES
Nick Foles has 2 TD and 2 INT in his first two starts with the Bears… Completing 63.7% of his passes at 6.0 yards per attempt… CAR allowing the 4th fewest fantasy points to QBs, have given up 1 TD pass or less in 4 of 5 games
QB
Teddy Bridgewater 7 total TD, 3 INT on the season and averaging 292 passing yards per game… Completing 73% of his passes on 8.2 yards per attempt… CHI has allowed the fewest f antasy points to QBs and have given up just 4 pass TD with 3 INT
Snaps over the last two games since Tarik Cohen went down: David Montgomery 83%, Cordarrelle Patterson 21%... Week 5 usage: Montgomery 17 touches, 10-29-1 rushing, 7-30-0 on 8 targets (career-highs in targets, receptions, 14 targets over his last two games)... Montgomery has just 6 RZ opportunities... CAR allows 5.1 YPC and 8.6 receptions per game, just gave up 14-121-1 rushing to Todd Gurley
RB
Snaps since CMC went down: Mike Davis 77%, Reggie Bonnafon 18%... Week 5 usage: Davis 25 touches, 16-89-0 rushing, 9-60-1 receiving on 10 targets (8+ receptions in 3 of 4 games)… Davis has 19 RZ opportunities over his last three games… CHI allowing 4.6 YPC to RBs and just allowed 17-106-0 rushing to Ronald Jones
Allen Robinson leads CHI with 29% target share, Jimmy Graham 14%, Darnell Mooney 13%, Anthony Miller 12%... Week 5 usage: Robinson led the team in targets (16) and receiving, 10-90-0 (three straight games with double-digit targets)… Robinson 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets... Robinson ran 15 of his 44 routes from the slot... CAR allowing the 3rd fewest fantasy points to WRs but have given up some big games to #1 WRs (Ridley, Allen, Evans)
WR
Robby Anderson leads CAR with 28% target share, D.J. Moore 21%, Curtis Samuel 13%... Week 5 usage: Anderson led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 8-112-0 (double-digit targets in 3 of last 4 games), Moore 4-93-1 receiving on just 5 targets… Anderson 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets, Moore has just 1... CHI is allowing the 2nd fewest fantasy points to WRs and have given up just 1 TD to the position all season
Week 5 usage: Jimmy Graham 3-33-1 on 5 targets… Ran 39 routes on 48 dropbacks (20 in the slot, most slot routes on the team)… CAR has allowed the 5th fewest fantasy points to TE and are legitimately tough
TE
Week 5 usage: Ian Thomas zero catches on 1 target… Ran 29 routes on 39 dropbacks (18 in the slot) but Bridgewater just doesn't target tight ends… CHI has allowed a TD to a TE in 3 of 5 games
1-4
SU
4-0
1-4
ATS
1-3
3-2
Over-Under
3-1
6.37, 4th
OFF YPP
5.55, 24th
5.60, 14th
DEF YPP
6.20, 27th
59, 17th
QB Pressures
58, 18th
69, 20th
Pressures Allowed
40, 4th
12th
Pass D DVOA
11th
26th
Run D DVOA
19th
65 overcast
Weather
65 overcast
T Laremy Tunsil, LB Dylan Cole, TE Jordan Akins, LB Peter Kalambayi QUES… CB Gareon Conley eligible to return this week
Injuries
COVID: WR Corey Davis, RB Khari Blasingame, RB Darrynton Evans placed on IR, RB Jeremy McNichols, T Taylor Lewan, CB Johnathan Joseph, WR A.J. Brown, LB Jadeveon Clowney, T Dennis Kelly QUES… CB Adoree' Jackson eligible to return this week
Deshaun Watson is currently the QB13 in FPPG… Watson finally had his breakout game in Week 5: 359 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 25 rushing yards… On the season 10 total TD, 5 INT, completing 66.9% of his passes at 8.9 yards per attempt… TEN allowing 14th most Fantasy points to QBs and have given up 8 TD passes over their past three games
QB
Ryan Tannehill is currently the QB8 in FPPG… Has 10 total TD and just 1 INT through four games… Completing 68.9% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt… HOU is middle of the pack against QBs, 12th in pass defense DVOA, have given up multiple TD passes in 3 of 5 games
Snaps with Duke Johnson back over the past two weeks: David Johnson 66%, Duke Johnson 34%... Week 5 usage: David Johnson 19 touches, 17-96-0 rushing, 2-7-0 receiving on 4 targets, Duke just 4 touches… David Johnson leads HOU with 9 RZ opportunities… TEN allowing a league-high 5.6 YPC to RBs, the Titans were better against the Bills in Week 5 but gave up big games to Dalvin Cook, James Robinson, Melvin Gordon
RB
Snaps this season: Derrick Henry 69% (season-low 52% in Week 5), Jeremy McNichols 21%, Khari Blasingame 19%... Week 5 usage: Henry 20 touches, 19-57-2 rushing, 2 targets, McNichols 10 touches, 9-28-0 rushing, 1 target… Henry leads the NFL with 29 RZ opportunities in just four games... HOU allowing 5.2 YPC to RBs (5th most), gave up over 100 rushing yards and a TD to CEH, Conner, Cook
Brandin Cooks leads HOU with 21% target share, Will Fuller 19%, Randall Cob 15%... Week usage: Cooks led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 8-161-1, Fuller 2nd on the team with 8 targets, 4-58-1 receiving, Cobb 6-47-0 on 6 targets… Fuller leads HOU with 4 RZ targets... TEN allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up over 200 yards to the position in three straight games, 4 TD during that span
WR
A.J. Brown is leading TEN with a 25% target share in the two games he's played, Jonnu Smith 22%, Adam Humphries 21%, Corey Davis 20%... Week 5 usage: Brown led the team in targets (9) and receiving, 7-82-1… Brown is tied for second on the team with 3 RZ targets despite playing in just two games... HOU has allowed over 200 receiving yards to WRs in two straight games, has also given up six TDs to the position in five games
Week 5 usage without Jordan Akins: Darren Fells 2-57-1 on 2 targets… Ran 27 routes on 38 dropbacks (10 in the slot)… TEN allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to TE and has given up a TD in 3 of 4 games
TE
Jonnu Smith is currently the TE2 in FPPG behind only George Kittle… Week 5 usage: Smith was tied for 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 5-40-2 receiving… Ran 20 routes on 34 dropbacks… HOU has been inconsistent against TE, allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points
1-3-1
SU
3-2
3-2
ATS
3-2
2-3
Over-Under
2-3
4.60, 30th
OFF YPP
5.61, 22nd
5.70, 17th
DEF YPP
4.67, 1st
55, 21st
QB Pressures
51, 26th
95, 32nd
Pressures Allowed
41, 5th
9th
Pass D DVOA
1st
21st
Run D DVOA
4th
DOME
Weather
DOME
WR A.J. Green, DE Sam Hubbard, CB Mackensie Alexander, CB Darius Phillips, RB Giovani Bernard, WR Auden Tate QUES
Injuries
OLB Darius Leonard, T Anthony Castonzo, RB Jordan Wilkins, DT Denico Autry,DE Justin Houston, S Julian Blackmon, TE Mo Alie-Cox QUES… WRs Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell, DT Sheldon Day, OLB Matthew Adams eligible to return in Week 6
Joe Burrow coming off his worst game: 19-30, 183 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT against BAL… Completing 65.2% of his passes at 6.3 yards per attempt… IND is allowing the 2nd fewest Fantasy points to QBs and allowing the lowest passer rating (69.5)
QB
Philip Rivers might just be done, 21-33 for 243 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT in Week 5… IND has the 7th highest rush percentage… Rivers completing 70.8% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt… Has just 4 TD, 5 INT in five games
Snaps this season: Joe Mixon 67% (up to 77% over last three weeks), Giovani Bernard 29%... Week 5 usage: Mixon 30 touches, 24-59-0 rushing, 6-35-0 receiving on 8 targets (career-high 8 targets, 14 targets over last two games, B2B 30+ touches), Bernard had just 1 reception on 2 targets, zero carries... Mixon leads CIN with 16 RZ opportunities... IND allowing just 3.7 YPC tp RB, just two total TD, Hunt just had 93 total yards, TD in Week 5
RB
Snaps since Marlon Mack went down (Week 2 on): Jonathan Taylor 52%, Nyheim Hines 29%, Jordan Wilkins 18%... Week 5 usage: Taylor 14 touches, 12-57-1 rushing, 2-17-0 receiving on 3 targets, Hines 5 touches, 2-22-0 receiving on 4 targets… Taylor leads IND with 20 RZ opportunities but Hines has 14... CIN allowing 5.3 YPC to RBs (third most) but have not given up a TD since Week 2
Tyler Boyd leads CIN with 20% target share, A.J. Green 17%, Tee Higgins 15% (Higgins 18% since Week 2)… Week 5 usage: Higgins led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 4-62-0, Boyd 4-42-0 on 6 targets… Higgins tied for 2nd on the team with 4 RZ targets... IND allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have allowed 6 TD to the position this season
WR
T.Y. Hilton leads IND with 21% target share, Zach Pascal 13%... Week 5 usage: Hilton led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 6-69-0 (season-highs in targets, receptions, yards), Pascal just 2-15-0 on 2 targets… Pascal is tied for the team lead with 5 RZ targets, Hilton has 4... CIN allows the 12the fewest Fantasy points to WRs but just gave up 6-77-1 to Marquise Brown in Week 5 and 8-95-2 to D.J. Chark in Week 4
Week 5 usage: Drew Sample 2-22-0 on 2 targets… Ran 28 routes on 41 dropbacks this week (5 in the slot)… Has played 89% of the snaps since Week 3… IND is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to TE, have not given up a TD to the position
TE
Three tight ends splitting work… Week 5 usage: Trey Burton 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 5-33-0 receiving, Jack Doyle shutout on 2 targets, Mo Alie-Cox shut out on 1 target… Burton ran 19 routes on 37 dropbacks, Doyle 18, Alie-Cox 10… CIN allowing 63.4 yards per game to TE (seventh most)
0-5
SU
1-4
1-4
ATS
3-2
3-2
Over-Under
3-2
5.67, 19th
OFF YPP
6.14, 9th
6.56, 31st
DEF YPP
6.12, 25th
56, 20th
QB Pressures
55, 21st
64, 19th
Pressures Allowed
62, 18th
30th
Pass D DVOA
8th
10th
Run D DVOA
27th
DOME
Weather
DOME
SS Keanu Neal, WR Russell Gage, DT Grady Jarrett, TE Hayden Hurst, DE Dante Fowler, WR Julio Jones, DE Takkarist McKinley, S Jaylinn Hawkins QUES
Injuries
C Garrett Bradbury, DT Jaleel Johnson, G Pat Elflein, FB C.J. Ham, RB Dalvin Cook, DB Kris Boyd, WR K.J. Osborn, DB Holton Hill, LB Quentin Poling QUES… DE Danielle Hunter eligible to return in Week 6
Matt Ryan might be missing Julio Jones, just 1 TD pass, 2 INT over last three games… Completing 63.2% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt… MIN allowing 6th most passing yards per game (283.2), 5 TD passes over last two games
QB
Kirk Cousins has thrown multiple TD passes in 3 of 5 games, has 8 TD, 7 INT (already more INT this season than last)… completing 64% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt… ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to QBs, have give up over 300 yards in each game and 18 total TD
Snaps this season: Todd Gurley 54%, Brian Hill 28%, Ito Smith 16%... Week 5 usage: Gurley 18 touches, 14-121-1 rushing, 4-29-0 receiving on 5 targets (season-high 4 receptions, 5 targets ties a season-high), Hill 8 touches, 2 targets… Gurley leads ATL with 17 RZ opportunities... MIN allowing 4.52 YPC to RBs, have given up 5 rush TD in 5 games
RB
Week 5 usage with Dalvin Cook getting hurt (doesn't look good for Week 6): Alexander Mattison 23 touches, 20-112-0 rushing, 3-24-0 on 3 targets, Cook 22 touches, 17-65-1 rushing, 5-24-0 receiving on 5 targets… Mattison had 6 RZ opportunities in Week 5 alone... Vikings have the fourth highest rush% in the league...ATL allows 3.8 YPC but 8.6 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 23 receptions and two receiving TD over the last two weeks
Calvin Ridley leads ATL with 28% target share, Julio Jones 18%, Russell Gage 18%, Olamide Zaccheaus 7%... Week 5 usage: Ridley led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 8-136-0, Gage just 2-16-0 receiving on 5 targets, Zaccheaus 1-13-0 on 4 targets… Ridley leads ATL with 7 RZ targets... MIN allowing the 5th most fantasy points to WRs, have given up 4 TD over last two games
WR
Adam Thielen leads MIN with 33% of the target share, Justin Jefferson 19%, Bisi Johnson 8%... Week 5 usage: Thielen led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 9-80-2, Jefferson tied for 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 3-23-0 receiving… Thielen is currently THE WR1 in Fantasy... Thielen leads MIN with 7 RZ targets... ATL allowing the 9th most fantasy points to WRs but the second most yards per game (215)
Week 5 usage: Hayden Hurst 2nd on the team with 6 targets, just 2-8-0 receiving… Ran 32 routes on 39 dropbacks (16 in the slot)… MIN has given up with 67 yards or a TD to a TE in 4 of 5 games
TE
Uptick in usage for Irv Smith Jr in Week 5: 4-64-0 receiving on 5 targets, ran 32 routes on 44 dropbacks… Kyle Rudolph just 1-10-0 on 2 targets, 24 routes… ATL is allowing the second most fantasy points to TE and gave up 3 TD to Robert Tonyan in Week 4
4-1
SU
1-3-1
3-2
ATS
1-4
1-4
Over-Under
3-2
5.78, 14th
OFF YPP
4.77, 28th
5.03, 5th
DEF YPP
5.16, 6th
73, 6th
QB Pressures
80, 2nd
56, 14th
Pressures Allowed
74, 26th
7th
Pass D DVOA
29th
2nd
Run D DVOA
15th
60 clear
Weather
60 clear
CB Jimmy Smith, CB Marcus Paters, T Ronnie Stanley, WR Chris Moore, G Tyre Phillips QUES
Injuries
T Lane Johnson, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, CB Darius Slay, G Jamon Brown QUES… DE Vinny Curry eligible to return in Week 6
Lamar Jackson currently the QB11 in Fantasy… Had a career-low 3 rushing yards in Week 5, averaging just 47.6 rushing yards per game after 80.4 last season… Completing 63.7% of his passs at 7.0 yards per attempt… PHI just gave up 3 TD passes to Ben Roethlisberger
QB
Carson Wentz currently the QB17, has 9 total TD (3 rushing) and leads the NFL with 9 INT… Completing 60% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt… Outside of game against the Chiefs, BAL has allowed just 2 pass TD and just had 7 sacks on Joe Burrow
Snaps this season: J.K. Dobbins 35%, Mark Ingram 33%, Gus Edwards 32%... Week 5 usage: Ingram 11-57-0 rushing, zero targets, Edwards 7-25-0 rushing, 3 targets, Dobbins 4 touches, 3 targets… Ingram leads BAL with 10 RZ opportunities… PHI allows just 3.4 YPC to RBs but has allowed five rush TD to the position
RB
Snaps since Miles Sanders returned in Week 2: Sanders 79%, Boston Scott 15%, Corey Clement 6%... Week 5 usage: Sanders 13 touches, 11-80-2 rushing, 2-19-0 receiving on 4 targets (16% target share for the season)… Sanders leads PHI with 11 RZ opportunities... BAL allowing 3.6 YPC and 6.6 receptions per game to RBs... Ravens are tough on the ground but have allowed 18 receptions to RBs over past two games
Marquise Brown leads BAL with 27% target share this season, Mark Andrews 22%, Miles Boykin 13%, Willie Snead 10%... Week 5 usage: Brown led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 6-77-1… Snead leads BAL WRs with 3 RZ targets, Brown has just 1… PHI allowing the 6th most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 3 TDs to Chase Claypool and allowed 2 TDs to Tee Higgins in Week 3
WR
Travis Fulgham has 26% of the targets over past two weeks, Zach Ertz 19% on the season, Greg Ward 16%... Week 5 usage: Fulgham led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 10-152-1, Ward 4-26-1 on 5 targets … Ward is tied for the team lead with 4 RZ targets... BAL is allowing the 5th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have been mostly strong, allowed good games to Cooks, Hill, McLaurin
Week 5 usage: Andrews 2nd on the team with 9 targets, 6-56-1 receiving… Ran 33 routes on 40 dropbacks (27 from the slot)… PHI allows the 4th most Fantasy points to TE, gave up 15-183-1 to George Kittle in Week 4
TE
Week 5 usage: Ertz tied for 2nd on the team with 6 targets but just 1-6-0 receiving (held under 10 yards in B2B games)… Ertz ran 37 routes on 44 dropbacks (21 in the slot)… BAL has given up a TD or 87 yards to a TE in 3 of 5 games
1-4
SU
0-5
2-3
ATS
3-2
3-2
Over-Under
2-3
4.19, 32nd
OFF YPP
4.66, 29th
5.50, 13th
DEF YPP
5.33, 11th
57, 19th
QB Pressures
51, 26th
59, 17th
Pressures Allowed
92, 31st
5th
Pass D DVOA
21st
16th
Run D DVOA
12th
59 clear
Weather
59 clear
G Joshua Garrett, C Chase Roullier, QB Dwayne Haskins QUES… OLB Reuben Foster, G Brandon Scherff eligible to return this week
Injuries
LB Lorenzo Carter OUT for Week 6, WR Darius Slayton, SS Jabril Peppers, DT Dexter Lawrence, CB Montre Hartage QUES... OLB David Mayo eligible to return this week
Week 5: Kyle Allen 9-13, 74 yards, 1 rush TD, Alex Smith 9-17, 37 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT… NYG allowing the 6th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, have given up just 2 pass TD over their last three games
QB
Daniel Jones has just 2 pass TD and 5 INT on the season… Completing 61% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt… WAS allowing the 9th most Fantasy points to QBs, have given up multiple TD passes in 4 of 5 games
Snaps this season: Antonio Gibson 51%, J.D. McKissic 50%, Peyton Barber 6%... Week 5 usage: Gibson 16 touches, 11-27-0 rushing, 5-24-0 receiving on 5 targets (10 targets over last two games), McKissic 7 touches, 6-46-0 receiving on 8 targets (16 targets over last two games)... Gibson has 10 RZ opportunities, McKissic has 5... NYG allowing 3.9 YPC to RBs but have given up 6 total TD to the position
RB
Snaps over past two weeks with Devonta Freeman getting full weeks of practice: Freeman 54%, Dion Lewis 30%, Wayne Gallman 16%... Week 5 usage: Freeman 19 touches, 17-60-1 rushing, 2-27-0 receiving on 3 targets, Gallman 7 touches for 24 total yards… Freeman has 5 RZ opportunities over the last two weeks... WAS allowing 4.0 YPC to RBs but has given up 6 total TDs to the position over past three games
Terry McLaurin leads WAS with 27% target share, Logan Thomas 19%, McKissic 15%, Dontrelle Inman 13%... Week 5 usage: McLaurin 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 3-26-0 receiving (season-low in receptions, yards)… McLaurin is 2nd on he team with 3 RZ targets... NYG allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 242 yards to DAL WRs
WR
Darius Slayton leads NYG with 23% target share, Evan Engram 19%, Golden Tate 17%, Sterling Shepard 13%... Week 5 usage: Slayton led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 8-129-0, Tate 2nd on the team in targets (5), 4-42-0 receiving… Slayton leads the team with 6 RZ targets... WAS is allowing the 3rd fewest Fantasy points to WRs this season and only 2 TDs
Logan Thomas has two receptions over his past two games… Week 5: Ran 37 routes on 42 dropbacks (27 in the slot)… NYG are allowing the 3rd fewest Fantasy points to TEs
TE
Week 5 usage: Engram 1-16-0 on 2 targets, scored a rushing TD (and had another TD called back due to penalty)… Ran 34 routes on 40 dropbacks (15 in the slot)… WAS is allowing the 3rd most Fantasy points to TE, have given up 5 TD
4-1
SU
4-0
3-2
ATS
3-1
4-1
Over-Under
3-1
5.80, 13th
OFF YPP
5.58, 23rd
5.65, 15th
DEF YPP
5.03, 4th
71, 7th
QB Pressures
82, 1st
48, 9th
Pressures Allowed
36, 3rd
19th
Pass D DVOA
17th
11th
Run D DVOA
1st
59 clear
Weather
59 clear
QB Baker Mayfield, SS Karl Joseph, DT Larry Ogunjobi, DE Olivier Vernon, LB Jacob Phillips, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry, DT Sheldon Richardson, C JC Tretter QUES
Injuries
WR Diontae Johnson, C Maurkice Pouncey, G David DeCastro, TE Eric Ebron, OLB T.J. Watt, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster QUES… G Stefan Wisniewski eligible to return in Week 6
Baker Mayfield has thrown multiple TDs in four straight games but is averaging just 195.2 yards per game… CLE has the highest rush% in the NFL… Baker completing 61.2% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt… PIT has allowed 8 TDs but also has 6 INTs and gets a ton of pressure on opposing QBs
QB
Ben Roethlisberger is currently QB10 in FPPG, has 10 pass TD and just 1 INT in four games… Completing 69.9% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt… CLE allowing the 5th most Fantasy points to QBs, have given up 3+ TD passes in 3 of 5 games
Snaps in Week 5 without Nick Chubb: Kareem Hunt 70%, D'Ernest Johnson 30%... Week 5 usage: Hunt 23 touches, 20-72-0 rushing, 3-21-1 receiving on 4 targets, Johnson 9 touches, 8-32-0 rushing… Hunt leads CLE with 22 RZ opportunities (had 5 in Week 5 alone)... PIT allows just 3.2 YPC and 3.5 receptions per game to RBs, Miles Sanders did just have 99 total yards, 2 TD in Week 5
RB
Snaps from Weeks 2-5 (James Conner got hurt in Week 1): Conner 68%, Benny Snell 18%, Anthony McFarland 10%... Week 5 usage: Conner 18 touches, 15-44-1 receiving, 3-19-0 receiving on 3 targets… Conner leads PIT with 15 RZ opportunities… CLE allowing just 3.7 YPC to RBs but have given up 5 rushing TD to the position this season
Odell Beckham leads CLE with 27% target share, Jarvis Landry 20%, Austin Hooper 19%... Week 5 usage: Landry led the team in receiving, 4-88-0 on 9 targets, Beckham tied for 2nd in targets (9), had 5-58-0 receiving… Beckham leads CLE with 6 RZ targets… PIT is allowing the 4th most Fantasy points to WRs and have given up multiple TD in 3 of 4 games
WR
Diontae Johnson leads PIT with 18% target share, JuJu Smith-Schuster 17%, Chase Claypool 14%, James Washington 13%... Week 5 usage: Claypool 4 total TD, led Steelers in targets (11) and receiving, 7-110-3, Smith-Schuster just 4-28-0 receiving on 5 targets (held under 70 yards in nine straight games)... JuJu leads PIT with 4 RZ targets... Claypool ran 11 of his 28 routes and caught two of his TDs from the slot in Week 5... CLE allowing the 3rd most Fantasy points to WRs and have given up 8 TD to the position
Week 5 usage: Austin Hooper led the team in targets (10), had 5-57-0 receiving… Ran 29 routes on 40 dropbacks (6 in the slot), Harrison Bryant ran a season-low 9 routes… PIT has been tought on TE, allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points
TE
Week 5 usage: Eric Ebron 5-43-0 receiving on 6 targets (13 targets over his last two games), Vance McDonald 1-4-0 on 1 target… Ebron ran 33 routes on 42 dropbacks (6 in the slot) while McDonald ran 7… CLE allowing the 7th most Fantasy points to TE
1-3
SU
2-2
3-1
ATS
2-2
2-2
Over-Under
2-2
4.85, 27th
OFF YPP
5.76, 15th
5.20, 10th
DEF YPP
6.10, 24th
50, 28th
QB Pressures
45, 30th
69, 20th
Pressures Allowed
33, 2nd
18th
Pass D DVOA
22nd
7th
Run D DVOA
18th
58 clear
Weather
58 clear
RB Melvin Gordon, TE Noah Fant, NT Mike Purcell, WR K.J. Hamler QUES… CB A.J. Bouye, LB Mark Barron eligible to return this week
Injuries
COVID: CB Stephon Gilmore… WR Julian Edelman, G Shaq Mason, DT Adam Butler, T Isaiah Wynn QUES
Drew Lock returned to limited practice… If he can't go it will be Brett Rypien again… Week 4: Rypien 19/31, 242 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT… NE has allowed 9 pass TDs over their last three games and might not have Gilmore
QB
Cam Newton is cleared and expected to start… Cam has 6 total TDs (4 rush TDs), 2 INT, completing 68% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… DEN is allowing the 6th most fantasy points to QBs
Snaps this season: Melvin Gordon 72%, Phillip Lindsay 32% (in Week 1), Royce Freeman 22%... Week 4 usage: Gordon 25 touches, 23-107-2 rushing, 2-11-0 on 3 targets but now Phillip Lindsay is expected back… Gordon leads DEN with 10 RZ opportunities… NE allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game to RBs but have only allowed 2 total TD to the position all season
RB
Snaps in Week 4 with Damien Harris back: James White 53%, Rex Burkhead 36%, Damien Harris 30%... Week 4 usage: Harris 17-100-0 rushing, zero targets, Burkhead 12 touches, 11-45-0 rushing, 1 target, White 10 touches, 3-21-0 rushing, 7-38-0 receiving on 8 targets... DEN is allowing 3.9 YPC and the 5th fewest Fantasy points to RBs, did well against NYJ and TB in Week 3 and 4 but struggled against Conner and Henry in Weeks 1 and 2
Target share since Courtland Sutton went down: Jerry Jeudy 2nd on the team with 20%, Tim Patrick 17%, K.J. Hamler 8%... Week 4 usage: Patrick led the Broncos in targets (7) and receiving, 6-113-1, Jeudy 2-61-1 receiving on 4 targets… Jeudy and Patrick each have just 2 RZ targets all season... NE has allowed the 7th most Fantasy points to WRs and have given up 7 TD to the position
WR
In Weeks 1-3 with Cam, Julian Edelman 27% target share, N'Keal Harry 24%, Damiere Byrd 13%... Week 3 usage (with Cam): Edelman 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 2-23-0 receiving, Harry 2-34-0 receiving on 4 targets… Harry leads NE with 6 RZ targets… DEN allows the 10th most Fantasy points to WRs, Crowder had over 100 yards and Godwin scored in Week 3, both out of the slot
Noah Fant got hurt in Week 4 and Nick Vannett saw 2 targets… Jake Butt ran 34 routes on 70 dropbacks while Nick Vannett ran 28… NE is allowing the 6th fewest Fantasy points to TE and did a good job against Kelce and Waller the last two weeks
TE
Nothing to see here, Ryan Izzo has 4 targets on the season.
1-3
SU
1-4
1-3
ATS
2-3
3-1
Over-Under
3-2
5.39, 25th
OFF YPP
5.73, 17th
6.16, 26th
DEF YPP
6.64, 32nd
33, 32nd
QB Pressures
47, 29th
47, 7th
Pressures Allowed
71, 22nd
16th
Pass D DVOA
32nd
31st
Run D DVOA
20th
77 cloudy, 12 MPH winds
Weather
77 cloudy, 12 MPH winds
CB Desmond Trufant, G Frank Ragnow QUES
Injuries
WR Laviska Shenault, LB Myles Jack, CB C.J. Henderson, DE Josh Allen, WR D.J. Chark TE Tyler Eifert QUES… RB Devine Ozigbo eligible to return this week
Matthew Stafford solid start to the season, 8 TD passes, 3 INT… Completing 60.6% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt… JAX allowing the 7th most fantasy points to QBs, have given up 300+ yards in 3 of 5 games, Watson just had 3 TDs
QB
Gardner Minshew has thrown multiple TD passes in 4 of 5 games, has 10 TDs, 4 INT on the season… Completing 69.9% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt… DET allowing the 11th most fantasy points to QBs, have given up multiple TD passes in all four games
Snaps this season: Adrian Peterson 40%, D'Andre Swift 31%, Kerryon Johnson 26%... Week 4 usage: Peterson 11-36-1 rushing with 2 targets, Swift 8 touches, 4-22-0 rushing, 4-30-1 receiving on 4 targets, Kerryon 4 touches… Peterson leads DET with 12 RZ opportunities, Swift has 5... JAX is allowing 4.2 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs and gave up 181 total yards 3 TDs to Joe Mixon in Week 4
RB
Snaps this season: James Robinson 59%, Chris Thompson 36%... Week 5 usage: Robinson 18 touches, 13-48-0 rushing, 5-22-0 receiving on 7 targets (on pace for 60 receptions)… Robinson leads JAX with 8 RZ opportunities… DET allowing 5.6 YPC and the 2nd most fantasy points to RBs, gave up 3 rushing TD to Kamara/Murray back in Week 4
Target share since Kenny Golladay returned in Week 3: Golladay 25%, Hockenson 18%, Danny Amendola 12%, Marvin Jones 8%... Week 4 usage: Golladay led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 4-62-1, Amendola 2-57-0 on 3 targets… Golladay tied for the team lead with 4 RZ targets... Golladay ran 11 of his 35 routes from the slot in Week 4... JAX allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs and just gave up 280 yards and 2 TD to HOU WRs
WR
Laviska Shenault leads JAX with 15% target share, Keelan Cole 15%, D.J. Chark 14%, Tyler Eifert 12%, Chris Conley 12%... Shenault led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 7-79-0, Chark just 3-16-0 on 4 targets but hurt his ankle in this game… Chark 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets... Shenault has 6+ targets in three straight games... DET allowing the 7th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up multiple TDs to WRs in 3 of 4 games
Week 5 usage: T.J. Hockenson 2-9-1 receiving on 4 targets… Ran 29 routes on 40 dropbacks… JAX allowing the 6th most Fantasy points to TE, have given up 4 TD over the last four games
TE
Week 5 usage: Eifert 3-16-0 on 7 targets, O'Shaughnessy 3-20-0 on 3 targets… Eifert ran 35 routes on 58 dropbacks (20 in the slot), O'Shaughnessy ran 16… Eifert leads JAX with 6 RZ targets… DET allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to TE
0-5
SU
2-3
0-5
ATS
3-2
3-2
Over-Under
2-3
4.46, 31st
OFF YPP
5.74, 16th
6.03, 22nd
DEF YPP
6.20, 28th
53, 23rd
QB Pressures
64, 13th
82, 30th
Pressures Allowed
57, 15th
31st
Pass D DVOA
10th
9th
Run D DVOA
32nd
85, thunderstorms, 17 MPH winds
Weather
85, thunderstorms, 17 MPH winds
QB Sam Darnold OUT for Week 6... DT Quinnen Williams, CB Blessuan Austin, WR Breshad Perriman, T Mekhi Becton QUES… WR Denzel Mims, LB Blake Cashman, DE Jabari Zuniga, CB Arthur Maulet all eligible to return this week
Injuries
MLB Kyle Van Noy, DE Shaq Lawson, TE Durham Smyth QUES
Either Darnold or Flacco… In Week 5, Flacco 18-33, 195 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 5.9 yards per attempt… Darnold 4 total TD, 4 INT on the season… MIA has allowed just 3 pass TD with 4 INT over last three games, 9th in pass defense DVOA
QB
Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently QB9 in FPPG… Just threw for 350 yards and 3 TD against the 49ers defense… Has 9 total TD, 5 INT… Completing 70.6% of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt… NYJ allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to QBs but are 31st in pass defense DVOA
Snaps in Weeks 2-4 without Bell, Frank Gore 49%, Ballage 28% (but he's gone), La'Mical Perine 19%... RB touches during this same span: Gore 51, Perine 17, Ballage 12… Gore leads NYJ with 11 RZ opportunities… MIA alowing 4.9 YPC and 7th most Fantasy points to RBs, have given up 8 total TD to the position
RB
Snaps this season: Myles Gaskin 66% snaps, Matt Breida 24%, Jordan Howard 11%... Week 5 usage: Gaskin 21 touches, 16-57-1 rushing, 5-34-0 on 5 targets, Breida 10 touches, 9-28-0 rushing, 1 target, Howard was a healthy scratch… Gaskin leads MIA with 22 RZ opportunities (tied for 4th in the NFL)... NYJ allowing 4.6 YPC and 6 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 8 total TD in five games
When Jamison Crowder plays, he's seen 31% of the target share, Jeff Smith 27%, waiting on Perriman/Mims to return… Week 5 usage: Crowder led the team in receiving, 8-116-1 on 10 targets, Smith led the team in targets (11), just 3-23-0 receiving… Chris Hogan leads NYJ with 3 RZ targets, 2 for Crowder... MIA allowing the 14th most fantasy points to WRs, they gave up a slot TD to Kendrick Bourne in Week 5 but otherwise have been tough on slot WRs
WR
DeVante Parker leads MIA with 19% target share, Mike Gesicki 17%, Isaiah Ford 16%, Preston Williams 13%... Week 5 usage: Williams 2nd on the team in targets (5) but led them in receiving, 4-106-1, Parker 2-50-1 on just 3 targets… Williams tied for 2nd on the team with 4 RZ targets... NYJ allowed 183 yards and 2 TD to DEN WRs in Week 4 with Brett Rypien as the QB, just gave up 285 yards and a TD to Cardinals WRs in Week 5
Week 5 usage: Chris Herndon 2-24-0 receiving on 3 targets… Ryan Griffin actually ran 20 routes on 45 dropbacks, Herndon 19 routes… MIA allows the 2nd fewest Fantasy points to TEs
TE
Week 5 usage: Mike Gesicki led the team in targets (6), had 5-91-0 receiving… Ran 27 routes on 33 dropbacks (18 in the slot)… Gesicki leads MIA with 7 RZ targets… NYJ middle of the pack against TE but gave up a TD to Mo Alie-Cox in Week 3 and 2 TD to Jordan Reed in Week 2
4-0
SU
3-2
4-0
ATS
2-3
3-1
Over-Under
3-2
6.83, 1st
OFF YPP
5.63, 21st
6.06, 23rd
DEF YPP
4.89, 3rd
35, 31st
QB Pressures
78, 3rd
31, 1st
Pressures Allowed
51, 11th
4th
Pass D DVOA
26th
3rd
Run D DVOA
25th
86 cloudy, 16 MPH winds
Weather
86 cloudy, 16 MPH winds
RB Tyler Ervin, CB Jaire Alexander, CB Kevin King, LB Rashan Gary QUES
Injuries
LB Lavonte David, WR Mike Evans, CB Carlton Davis, WR Scotty Miller, TE Rob Gronkowski, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, RB Leonard Fournette, RB LeSean McCoy, WR Chris Godwin QUES
Aaron Rodgers is currently the QB5 in FPPG, has 13 pass TD and zero INT… Completing 70.5% of his passes at 8.7 yards per attempt (highest since 2013) and hs been missing Davante Adams… TB allowing the 4th fewest Fantasy points to QBs but did give up 3 pass TDs to Justin Herbert in Week 4
QB
Tom Brady is currently QB11 in FPPG, has 12 pass TD with 4 INT… Completing 64.3% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt… GB has allowed multiple TD passes in 3 of 4 games before Matt Ryan stunk in Week 5
Snaps this season: Aaron Jones 57%, Jamaal Williams 38%... Week 4 usage: Aaron Jones 20 touches, 15-71-0 rushing, 5-40-1 receiving on 5 targets, Williams 16 touches, 8-10-0 rushing, 8-95-0 receiving on 8 targets… Jones leads GB with 19 RZ opportunities... TB allowing 2.5 YPC (lowest in the NFL but just lost NT Vita Vea) but 7.6 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 5 total TD to the positon
RB
Snaps this season: Ronald Jones 54% (67% over the last two weeks with Fournette banged up), Leonard Fournette 23%, LeSean McCoy 19%, Ke'Shawn Vaughn 18%... Week 5 usage: Jones 20 touches, 17-106-0 rushing, 3-19-0 on 5 targets (14 targets over last two games)... Jones leads TB with 15 RZ opportunities... GB allowing 4.8 YPC and 7.8 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 7 total TDs to the position
Davante Adams has seen 28% target share when he's on the field this season, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 17%... Week 4 usage: MVS was tied for the team lead with 8 targets, 4-45-0 receiving… MVS tied for 2nd on the team with 4 RZ targets… TB is allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to WRs and has been really tough on the position
WR
Chris Godwin leads TB with 19% target share when he plays this season, Mike Evans 18%, Scott Miller 11%... Week 5 usage:Evans led the team in targets (9), had 5-41-1 receiving, Tyler Johnson led the team in receiving, 4-61-0 on 6 targets (played 79% snaps with Godwin out)... Evans leads TB with 6 RZ targets... GB allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have been inconsistent
Week 4 usage: Robert Tonyan led GB in receiving with 6-98-3 on 6 targets… Ran 28 routes on 38 dropbacks (9 in the slot)… TB has given up a TD to a TE in B2B games
TE
Week 5 usage: Rob Gronkowski 3-52-0 on 6 targets, Cameron Brate 5-44-0 on 6 targets… Gronk ran 33 routes on 50 dropbacks, Brate ran 20 routes (7 in the slot)… GB has not allowed a TD to a TE all season
4-1
SU
2-3
3-2
ATS
2-3
2-3
Over-Under
3-2
6.15, 7th
OFF YPP
5.66, 20th
4.84, 2nd
DEF YPP
5.19, 8th
76, 4th
QB Pressures
67, 9th
42, 6th
Pressures Allowed
72, 24th
3rd
Pass D DVOA
23rd
24th
Run D DVOA
6th
81 clear
Weather
81 clear
LB Obo Okoronkwo OUT, LB Micah Kiser, T Bobby Evans QUES
Injuries
LB Kwon Alexander, CB Dontae Johnson, CB Emmanuel Moseley… RB Tevin Colemn eligible to return this week
Jared Goff is off to a nice start, 10 total TD (2 rush TD), 3 INT… Completing 71.7% of his passes at a league-leading 9.0 yards per attempt… SF was performing well against QBs and then Ryan Fitzpatrick went for 350 yards, 3 TD in Week 5
QB
Jimmy Garoppolo was benched at halftime in Week 5 due to a recurring ankle injury but he was quite bad, throwing for just 77 yards, 0 TD and 2 INT… LAR allowing the 5th fewest fantasy points to QBs and have allowed 1 TD or less in 4 of 5 games
Snaps with Cam Akers back in Week 5: Darrell Henderson 43%, Malcolm Brown 38%, Akers 19%... Week 5 usage: Henderson 18 touches, 15-38-1 rushing, 3-30-1 receiving on 4 targets, Akers 9-61-0 rushing, zero targets, Brown 9 touches, 8-30-0 rushing, 2 targets... Henderson leads LAR with 21 RZ opportunities, Brown has 13... SF is allowing just 3.0 YPC to RBs (2nd lowest in the NFL) but did just give up 91 total yards and a TD to Myles Gaskin
RB
Snaps with Raheem Mostert back in Week 5: Mostert 48%, Jerick McKinnon 25%, Jeff Wilson Jr. 23%... Week 5 usage: Mostert 14 touches, 11-90-0 rushing, 3-29-0 receiving on 3 targets, Wilson 4 touches, McKinnon 3 touches… McKinnon leads SF with 12 RZ opportunities but that figures to transition back to Mostert... LAR allowing 4.5 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs but have not given up a TD to the position since Week 2
Cooper Kupp leads LAR with 25% of the target share this season, Robert Woods 21%, Tyler Higbee 12%... Week 5 usage: Kupp led the team in targets (8), 5-66-0 receiving, Woods 4-71-1 on 5 targets… Kupp and Woods are tied with 4 RZ targets each… SF is allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has lots of injuries in the secondary and just gave up 9-185-2 to MIA WRs
WR
George Kittle leads SF with 26% target share, Brandon Aiyuk 16%, Kendrick Bourne 15%, Deebo Samuel 14%... Week 5 usage: Samuel tied for team-lead in targets (8), had 2-19-0 receiving, Aiyuk 3-44-0 receiving on 6 targets, Bourne 2-30-1 receiving on 4 targets... Aiyuk tied for the team lead with 4 RZ targets... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have been really strong outside of Week 3 against the Bills
Week 5 usage: Gerald Everett led the team in receiving, 4-90-0 on 4 targets, Tyler Higbee 2-12-0 on 2 targets… Higbee ran 16 routes on 34 dropbacks, Everett ran 8… SF allows the 7th fewest Fantasy points to TE and only 1 TD to the position
TE
Week 5 usage: George Kittle tied for team-lead in targets (8), tied for team lead in receiving with 4-44-0… Ran 34 routes on 45 dropbacks (16 in the slot)… LAR allowed 3 TD to BUF TE in Week 3 but zero TD in the other four games
4-1
SU
4-1
3-2
ATS
3-2
2-3
Over-Under
5-0
6.15, 8th
OFF YPP
6.16, 6th
5.78, 20th
DEF YPP
5.77, 19th
61, 15th
QB Pressures
63, 14th
77, 27th
Pressures Allowed
71, 22nd
2nd
Pass D DVOA
24th
28th
Run D DVOA
22nd
55 cloudy
Weather
55 cloudy
G Kelechi Osemele is OUT for Week 6, WR Sammy Watkins QUES
Injuries
WR John Brown, LB Matt Milano, CB Tre'Davious White, RB Zack Moss, G Quinton Spain, TE Dawson Knox, NT Niles Scott QUES
Patrick Mahomes is currently the QB2 in FPPG, has scored 15 total TDs with just 1 INT through five games… Completing 63.7% of his passes at 7.6 yard per attempt… BUF allowing the 5th most Fantasy points to QBs, just gave up 4 total TD to Ryan Tannehill
QB
Josh Allen is currently the QB3 in FPPG, has scored 17 total TDs with 3 INTs… Completing 69.3% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt… KC is allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to QBs but just gave up 347 yards, 3 TD to Derek Carr
Snaps this season: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 66%, Darrel Williaams 27%, Darwin Thompson 6%... Week 5 usage: CEH 13 touches, 10-40-0 rushing, 3-40-0 receiving on 8 targets (6+ targets in 3 of last 4 games)… CEH leads KC with 18 RZ opportunities… BUF allowing 3.9 YPC to RBs, limited Derrick Henry yardage wise but he did score 2 TDs
RB
Snaps WITH Zack Moss (Weeks 1 and 2): Devin Singletary 57%, Zack Moss 45%.... Snaps WITHOUT Moss (Weeks 3-5): Singletary 79%, Yeldon 22%... Week 5 usage: Singletary 12 touches, 11-25-0 rushing, just 1 target, Yeldon 8 touches, 7-52-0 rushing, 1-22-1 receiving... KC allowing 4.9 YPC and 6.0 receptions per game to RBs and has given up over 200 total yards to the position in B2B games
Travis Kelce leads KC with 24% target share, Tyreek Hill 19%, Sammy Watkins 15%, Mecole Hardman 9%... Week 5 usage: Hill 3rd on the team with 6 targets, 3-78-0 receiving but had a rushing TD, Watkins 2-24-1 on 2 targets but left with a hamstring injury... Hardman consistently being worked into the slot, ran 61% of his routes from the slot in Week 5... BUF allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but have given up 6 TD in five games
WR
Stefon Diggs leads BUF with 27% target share, John Brown 16%, Cole Beasley 16%, Gabriel Davis 9%... Week 5 usage: Diggs led the team in targets (16) and receiving, 10-106-0, Davis 2nd on the team with 9 targets, 5-58-0 receiving, Beasley 3rd on the team with 6 targets, 6-53-0 receiving... Beasley, Brown, and Diggs tied for the team lead with 4 RZ targets... KC is allowing the 4th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but just gave up 229 yards, 2 TD to LV WRs
Week 5 usage: Travis Kelce led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 8-108-1… Ran 49 routes on 57 dropbacks (13 in the slot)… BUF allowing the 3rd most fantasy points to TE, just gave up 2 TD to Jonnu Smith
TE
The Bills typically don't use their TE much, but the Chiefs are allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to the position… If Dawson Knox is out, Tyler Kroft could be sneaky
3-2
SU
2-3
3-2
ATS
0-5
0-5
Over-Under
4-1
5.87, 11th
OFF YPP
6.54, 3rd
5.43, 12th
DEF YPP
5.79, 21st
53, 23rd
QB Pressures
66, 11th
50, 10th
Pressures Allowed
72, 24th
26th
Pass D DVOA
20th
13th
Run D DVOA
23rd
75 clear
Weather
75 clear
LB Chandler Jones OUT for the season, LB Devon Kennard, FS Chris Banjo, DT Rashard Lawrence, J.R. Sweezy, T Rees Odhiambo QUES
Injuries
QB Dak Prescott OUT for the season… T Cameron Erving, LB Leighton Vander Esch, CB Chidobe Awuzie eligible to return this week
Kyler Murray currently the QB5 in FPPG, Has 13 total TD (5 rush TD) but 6 INT on the season… Completing 69.6% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt… Averaging 59 rushing yards per game (up from 34 in 2019)… DAL allowing the 9th most Fantasy points to QBs
QB
With Dak Prescott out for the season, Andy Dalton entered Week 5 and completed 9-11 passes for 111 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT… ARI allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs but are 26th in pass defense DVOA
Snaps this season: Kenyan Drake 67%, Chase Edmonds 37%... Week 5 usage: Drake 19 touches, 18-60-1 rushing, just 1 target (6 targets in 5 games), Edmonds 8 touches, 3-36-1 rushing, 5-56-0 receiving on 6 targets… Drake leads ARI with 16 RZ opportunities, Edmonds has 8... DAL allowing 4.4 YPC to RBs, have given up 5 total TDs to the position on the season
RB
Snaps this season: Ezekiel Elliott leads all RBs with 88% of the snaps, Tony Pollard 16%... Week 5 usage: Elliott 20 touches, 19-91-2 rushing, 1-14-0 on 2 targets (season-low in targets and receptions)… Zeke leads DAL with 24 RZ opportunities… ARI allowing 4.5 YPC to RBs, gave up 184 total yards and 2 TDs to Mike Davis and Reggie Bonnafon in Week 4
DeAndre Hopkins leads ARI with 31% target share, Christian Kirk 15% (12 targets over last two games), Larry Fitzgerald 15%... Week 5 usage: Hopkins was tied for the team lead with 7 targets, led ARI with 6-131-1 receiving, Kirk tied for team lead with 7 targets, 5-78-0 receiving, Fitzgerald 4-35-0 on 7 targets... Hopkins leads ARI with 6 RZ targets... DAL allowing the 2nd most Fantasy points to WRs and just gave up 129 yards to Darius Slayton and 9 TDs from Weeks 2-4
WR
Amari Cooper leads DAL with 24% of the target share, CeeDee Lamb 17%, Zeke 14%, Dalton Schultz 13%, Michael Gallup 12%... Week 5 usage: Lamb led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 8-124-0, Gallup tied for 2nd on the team with 4 targets, 4-73-0 receiving, Cooper tied for 2nd on the team with 4 targets, 2-23-0 receiving... Cooper and Lamb tied for the team lead with 5 RZ targets... ARI is allowing the 7th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but have allowed some big games to Jamison Crowder, Kenny Golladay, Terry McLaurin
Nothing to see here with Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels
TE
Week 5 usage: Dalton Schultz just 1 reception on 3 targets… There are lots of mouths to feed in this offense so there will routinely be at least one disappointment… ARI allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TE but have given up 2 TDs to the position over the last three games