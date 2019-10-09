Fantasy Football Week 6 News & Notes: Sam Darnold to return, Zay Jones to Oakland

Sam Darnold will return Week 6 following his bout of mono, and it's not a moment too soon for a struggling Jets offense.

Throughout the offseason, expectations for the Jets weren't high. And through four games, it's hard to be overly optimistic. But there's a very real buying opportunity here for Fantasy Football, in part because by some metrics the Jets have the easiest remaining schedule.

The offense showed plenty of life this preseason with Darnold at the helm. In fact, Darnold looked ready to break out in his second season, something that wouldn't be surprising at all for a top five pick. While he's been out, the offense has stumbled, but key position players have played big snap shares, at least until a Week 5 that saw a little more rotation.

Le'Veon Bell in particular has had a very valuable workload. If you're feeling like you missed a buying window on Leonard Fournette after his monster role hadn't translated into Fantasy points in the first few weeks of the season, Bell is a great target as your next option even as he may be a bit more expensive.

The offense has held Bell back, and he's the RB10 in PPR and RB23 in non-PPR in terms of points per game. The vast discrepancy is because of a monster receiving role thus far — Bell has the fifth-most targets and third-most receptions among the league's backs, numbers that are backed up by at least 23 routes run in every game.

Bell's running a lot of routes because he's playing nearly every snap. Among the league's backs, only Christian McCaffrey has a higher average snap share, and only McCaffrey and Fournette have averaged more raw snaps per game.

But despite the big reception numbers, the offense has held Bell back, as he hasn't scored since Darnold's Week 1 start and is really struggling in terms of efficiency, something we would perhaps expect considering defenses haven't had to respect the threat of the pass. I expect Bell's yardage and touchdown numbers to rebound, making him a top-five PPR running back candidate rest-of-season and at least top 10 in non-PPR as well. He's already had his bye, and among his 11 remaining matchups through Week 16 of the season, the Jets have six matchups with teams in the top eight in terms of PPR Fantasy points per game allowed to running backs (Cincinnati, Dallas, Washington, Jacksonville and Miami twice), with just one against a team in the bottom eight of that same stat (New England).

Similarly, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder are interesting buy lows at wide receiver, while Demaryius Thomas played a big Week 5 role and is worth a stash in deep leagues. Chris Herndon is eligible to return from his suspension Week 6 and has been a favorite upside tight end option for the rest of the season of mine, but he reportedly injured his hamstring running routes on his own last Friday and Jets coach Adam Gase called it a "legit" injury. We'll have to monitor his status, but when healthy I still like him as an upside play if tight end is a problem area and you're lamenting missing out on other upside options who have broken out like Darren Waller and Mark Andrews.

Here what else you need to know as we prepare for Week 6: