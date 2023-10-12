chubahubbardcbs.jpg
Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Thu, Oct 12 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -10.5, O/U 47
Broncos RTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson5.5Patrick Mahomes9.1
Jaleel McLaughlin6.1Isiah Pacheco8.2
Javonte Williams5.1Jerick McKinnon3.3
Samaje Perine3.2Rashee Rice5.3
Jerry Jeudy5.7Kadarius Toney4.1
Courtland Sutton5.4Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.2
Marvin Mims3.9Justin Watson2.6
Broncos DST 2.8Skyy Moore2.7


Travis Kelce9.0


Chiefs DST 8.2
Baltimore Ravens
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 15 at 9:30 am ET •
TEN +4, O/U 41.5
Ravens RTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.3Ryan Tannehill4.1
Justice Hill5.9Derrick Henry7.7
Gus Edwards4.9Tyjae Spears5.0
Zay Flowers6.7DeAndre Hopkins7.0
Rashod Bateman2.9Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.8
Odell Beckham Jr.2.4Chigoziem Okonkwo4.5
Nelson Agholor3.1Titans DST 7.2
Mark Andrews7.8

Ravens DST 6.1

Washington Commanders
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -2.5, O/U 42.5
Commanders RTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell7.0Desmond Ridder5.6
Brian Robinson Jr.7.0Bijan Robinson8.7
Antonio Gibson4.1Tyler Allgeier4.3
Terry McLaurin6.0Drake London6.4
Curtis Samuel4.5Kyle Pitts6.7
Jahan Dotson5.5Jonnu Smith6.2
Logan Thomas6.4Falcons DST 6.8
Commanders DST 7.0

Minnesota Vikings
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +2.5, O/U 44
Vikings RTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.6Justin Fields8.4
Alexander Mattison7.2D'Onta Foreman6.6
Jordan Addison8.1D.J. Moore9.0
K.J. Osborn5.9Darnell Mooney4.0
Brandon Powell4.6Cole Kmet6.6
T.J. Hockenson7.5Bears DST 5.8
Vikings DST 6.2

Seattle Seahawks
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3, O/U 45
Seahawks RTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.6Joe Burrow9.0
Kenneth Walker III8.5Joe Mixon7.1
DK Metcalf8.3Ja'Marr Chase9.7
Tyler Lockett6.8Tyler Boyd4.9
Jaxon Smith-Njigba3.5Trenton Irwin4.7
Noah Fant4.2Bengals DST 5.4
Seahawks DST 4.5

San Francisco 49ers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +7, O/U 37
49ers RTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy7.8P.J. Walker2.2
Christian McCaffrey9.4Jerome Ford6.4
Brandon Aiyuk8.8Amari Cooper6.9
Deebo Samuel7.2Elijah Moore2.5
George Kittle6.5David Njoku4.0
49ers DST 9.6Browns DST 4.6
New Orleans Saints
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +1.5, O/U 42.5
Saints RTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.8C.J. Stroud6.3
Alvin Kamara8.0Dameon Pierce6.8
Chris Olave7.9Nico Collins6.3
Michael Thomas5.0Robert Woods3.3
Rashid Shaheed4.3Dalton Schultz6.3
Saints DST 7.1Texans DST 5.0
Indianapolis Colts
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -4, O/U 44.5
Colts RTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew6.8Trevor Lawrence7.2
Zack Moss6.5Travis Etienne8.3
Jonathan Taylor6.3Calvin Ridley8.6
Michael Pittman6.6Christian Kirk7.5
Josh Downs5.1Evan Engram6.9
Colts DST 5.7Jaguars DST 3.5
Carolina Panthers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -13.5, O/U 47.5
Panthers RTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.0Tua Tagovailoa9.3
Chuba Hubbard4.8Raheem Mostert8.6
Miles Sanders4.2Salvon Ahmed5.2
Adam Thielen7.7Tyreek Hill9.8
D.J. Chark5.2Jaylen Waddle7.4
Jonathan Mingo3.4Dolphins DST 7.9
Panthers DST 2.7

New England Patriots
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 15 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV -3, O/U 41.5
Patriots RTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones2.5Jimmy Garoppolo6.0
Rhamondre Stevenson5.8Josh Jacobs8.8
Hunter Henry4.6Davante Adams8.9
Patriots DST 7.3Jakobi Meyers7.1


Raiders DST 6.4
Arizona Cardinals
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -7, O/U 48.5
Cardinals RTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs6.1Matthew Stafford8.0
Emari Demercado5.4Kyren Williams7.8
Keaontay Ingram3.8Cooper Kupp9.4
Marquise Brown7.6Puka Nacua8.5
Michael Wilson3.6Tutu Atwell5.6
Rondale Moore4.4Rams DST 5.3
Zach Ertz5.9

Cardinals DST 4.0

Philadelphia Eagles
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
NYJ +7, O/U 41
Eagles RTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.4Zach Wilson4.0
D'Andre Swift7.6Breece Hall8.1
Kenneth Gainwell3.0Garrett Wilson6.5
A.J. Brown9.1Allen Lazard3.7
DeVonta Smith7.8Tyler Conklin4.1
Dallas Goedert6.8Jets DST 4.7
Eagles DST 8.7

Detroit Lions
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB +3, O/U 42.5
Lions RTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.3Baker Mayfield5.9
David Montgomery8.4Rachaad White6.9
Josh Reynolds5.8Mike Evans8.2
Sam LaPorta7.3Chris Godwin6.2
Lions DST 6.9Buccaneers DST 4.9
New York Giants
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 15 at 8:20 pm ET •
BUF -14, O/U 44.5
Giants RTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones4.8Josh Allen9.7
Matt Breida5.3James Cook7.4
Wan'Dale Robinson2.3Latavius Murray4.4
Darius Slayton3.0Stefon Diggs9.6
Darren Waller7.2Gabe Davis7.3
Giants DST 1.8Dawson Knox5.8


Bills DST 9.5
Dallas Cowboys
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Mon, Oct 16 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC +2.5, O/U 51
Cowboys RTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott6.9Justin Herbert8.6
Tony Pollard8.9Austin Ekeler9.3
CeeDee Lamb8.4Keenan Allen8.0
Michael Gallup4.8Josh Palmer6.1
Brandin Cooks2.8Quentin Johnston4.2
Jake Ferguson6.0Gerald Everett3.5
Cowboys DST 5.6Chargers DST 3.6