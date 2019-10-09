Fantasy Football Week 6: Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place. First things first: go through every game on the schedule right here to find out who Dave is starting and sitting for all 32 teams on the schedule for Week 6.

New York Giants (2-3) at New England (5-0)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Patriots -16.5

Daniel Jones (4.2) Tom Brady (9.2) Jon Hilliman (5.3) James White (6.7) Golden Tate (4.7) Sony Michel (7.6) Darius Slayton (4.8) Julian Edelman (8.1) Rhett Ellison (4.4) Josh Gordon (7.4) Giants DST (1.0) Patriots DST (10.0)

Carolina (3-2) at Tampa Bay (2-3)

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Panthers -2

Kyle Allen (6.6) Jameis Winston (6.1) Christian McCaffrey (9.9) Ronald Jones (5.8) D.J. Moore (6.8) Peyton Barber (5.0) Curtis Samuel (5.8) Chris Godwin (9.2) Greg Olsen (7.2) Mike Evans (7.5) Panthers DST (6.7) O.J. Howard (5.6)



Buccaneers DST (4.2)

Washington (0-5) at Miami (0-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Washington -3.5

Case Keenum (6.5) Josh Rosen (3.9) Adrian Peterson (7.0) Kenyan Drake (6.5) Chris Thompson (5.2) DeVante Parker (5.7) Terry McLaurin (8.5) Preston Williams (5.4) Redskins DST (7.1) Dolphins DST (4.8)

Philadelphia (3-2) at Minnesota (3-2)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -3

Carson Wentz (8.2) Kirk Cousins (5.8) Jordan Howard (6.3) Dalvin Cook (9.8) Miles Sanders (5.5) Alexander Mattison (4.3) Alshon Jeffery (6.5) Adam Thielen (8.8) Zach Ertz (8.2) Stefon Diggs (6.6) Eagles DST (6.4) Vikings DST (6.3)

Houston (3-2) at Kansas City (4-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Deshaun Watson (9.5) Patrick Mahomes (9.4) Carlos Hyde (6.0) Damien Williams (6.2) Duke Johnson (5.1) LeSean McCoy (6.1) DeAndre Hopkins (9.0) Byron Pringle (6.1) Will Fuller (7.1) Demarcus Robinson (5.9) Texans DST (5.0) Mecole Hardman (5.0)



Travis Kelce (8.5)



Chiefs DST (3.4)

New Orleans (4-1) at Jacksonville (2-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -1

Teddy Bridgewater (5.3) Gardner Minshew (6.7) Alvin Kamara (9.5) Leonard Fournette (9.2) Michael Thomas (9.5) D.J. Chark (7.9) Ted Ginn (3.5) Dede Westbrook (5.2) Jared Cook (4.7) Jaguars DST (6.1) Saints DST (5.2)





Seattle (4-1) at Cleveland (2-3)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Browns -1

Russell Wilson (9.3) Baker Mayfield (5.7) Chris Carson (9.0) Nick Chubb (8.7) Rashaad Penny (4.5) Odell Beckham (7.3) Tyler Lockett (8.6) Jarvis Landry (5.1) D.K. Metcalf (5.6) Browns DST (4.4) Will Dissly (8.1)



Seahawks DST (6.6)





Cincinnati (0-5) at Baltimore (3-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -11.5

Andy Dalton (5.9) Lamar Jackson (9.6) Joe Mixon (7.9) Mark Ingram (8.5) Tyler Boyd (7.8) Marquise Brown (6.7) Auden Tate (6.2) Willie Snead (4.4) Tyler Eifert (5.7) Mark Andrews (7.5) Bengals DST (4.0) Ravens DST (7.3)

San Francisco (4-0) at Los Angeles (3-2)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Jimmy Garoppolo (6.9) Jared Goff (7.9) Tevin Coleman (7.4) Todd Gurley (8.0) Matt Breida (6.6) Cooper Kupp (9.4) Deebo Samuel (4.5) Robert Woods (8.0) Dante Pettis (4.1) Gerald Everett (7.3) Marquise Goodwin (3.8) Rams DST (4.6) George Kittle (8.4)



49ers DST (6.0)





Atlanta (1-4) at Arizona (1-3-1)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5

Matt Ryan (9.0) Kyler Murray (8.4) Devonta Freeman (7.5) David Johnson (9.4) Julio Jones (9.3) Chase Edmonds (4.9) Calvin Ridley (7.2) Larry Fitzgerald (7.6) Mohamed Sanu (6.4) KeeSean Johnson (3.0) Austin Hooper (8.3) Cardinals DST (3.8) Falcons DST (3.6)





Dallas (3-2) at New York (0-4)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -8.5

Dak Prescott (8.9) Sam Darnold (5.5) Ezekiel Elliott (9.7) Le'Veon Bell (9.1) Amari Cooper (9.6) Jamison Crowder (4.0) Michael Gallup (7.7) Robby Anderson (4.6) Jason Witten (5.9) Jets DST (1.6) Cowboys DST (8.0)





Tennessee (2-3) at Denver (1-4)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Denver -2.5

Marcus Mariota (4.0) Joe Flacco (4.4) Derrick Henry (9.3) Phillip Lindsay (6.9) A.J. Brown (4.9) Royce Freeman (5.9) Corey Davis (4.3) Courtland Sutton (6.9) Delanie Walker (6.3) Emmanuel Sanders (6.0) Titans DST (7.2) Noah Fant (5.8)



Broncos DST (6.2)

Pittsburgh (1-4) at Los Angeles (2-3)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Devlin Hodges (4.6) Philip Rivers (6.0) James Conner (8.2) Austin Ekeler (7.7) JuJu Smith-Schuster (7.0) Melvin Gordon (7.8) Diontae Johnson (4.2) Keenan Allen (8.3) Vance McDonald (6.4) Mike Williams (5.3) Steelers DST (7.0) Chargers DST (5.6)

Detroit (2-1-1) at Green Bay (4-1)

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Packers -4.5