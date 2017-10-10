Play

Fantasy Football Week 6: Odell Beckham's injury, Carlos Hyde's job security have you freaking out? Help yourself out with our Trade Values Chart

Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster, and there's no better time to make a trade than now, and the Trade Values Chart will help.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

PlayerSTNDPPR
Ezekiel Elliott , DAL4043
Kareem Hunt , KC4043
Le'Veon Bell , PIT3942
Devonta Freeman , ATL3840
Leonard Fournette , JAC3739
Todd Gurley , LAR3639
Melvin Gordon , LAC3234
LeSean McCoy , BUF2629
Jordan Howard , CHI2527
C.J. Anderson, DEN2426
Doug Martin , TB1920
Jay Ajayi , MIA1819
Joe Mixon , CIN1719
Christian McCaffrey , CAR1620
Lamar Miller , HOU1618
Ty Montgomery , GB1417
Marshawn Lynch , OAK1414
Mike Gillislee , NE1313
Carlos Hyde , SF1214
Mark Ingram , NO1213
DeMarco Murray , TEN1213
Tevin Coleman , ATL1113
Ameer Abdullah , DET1113
Aaron Jones , GB1112
Bilal Powell , NYJ1012
Duke Johnson , CLE911
Alvin Kamara , NO911
Jerick McKinnon , MIN810
Wendell Smallwood , PHI810
David Johnson , ARI89
LeGarrette Blount , PHI88
Rob Kelley , WAS88
Andre Ellington , ARI710
Javorius Allen , BAL79
Jonathan Stewart , CAR78
Frank Gore , IND78
Matt Breida , SF78
Derrick Henry , TEN78
James White , NE69
Chris Thompson , WAS69
Tarik Cohen , CHI67
Jamaal Charles , DEN67
Giovani Bernard , CIN56
D'Onta Foreman , HOU56
Marlon Mack , IND56
Latavius Murray , MIN56

Wide receivers

PlayerSTNDPPR
A.J. Green, CIN3639
Antonio Brown , PIT3639
Jordy Nelson , GB3437
Mike Evans , TB3336
Julio Jones , ATL2932
Michael Thomas , NO2730
DeAndre Hopkins , HOU2125
Keenan Allen , LAC2024
Chris Hogan , NE1922
Dez Bryant , DAL1921
Tyreek Hill , KC1719
T.Y. Hilton, IND1619
Davante Adams , GB1618
Stefon Diggs , MIN1519
Doug Baldwin , SEA1518
Alshon Jeffery , PHI1517
Michael Crabtree , OAK1417
Brandin Cooks , NE1416
Devin Funchess , CAR1315
Kelvin Benjamin , CAR1214
DeVante Parker , MIA1214
Demaryius Thomas , DEN1113
Emmanuel Sanders , DEN1013
Adam Thielen , MIN1013
Larry Fitzgerald , ARI912
Jarvis Landry , MIA912
Randall Cobb , GB911
Will Fuller , HOU910
Pierre Garcon , SF811
Amari Cooper , OAK810
Sammy Watkins , LAR89
Martavis Bryant , PIT89
Golden Tate , DET711
DeSean Jackson , TB79
Terrelle Pryor , WAS79
Danny Amendola , NE69
Cooper Kupp , LAR68
J.J. Nelson, ARI67
John Brown , ARI67
Jaron Brown , ARI67
Allen Hurns , JAC67
Jeremy Maclin , BAL57
Willie Snead , NO57
Rishard Matthews , TEN57
Sterling Shepard , NYG56

Tight ends

PlayerSTNDPPR
Rob Gronkowski , NE2527
Zach Ertz , PHI1719
Travis Kelce , KC1618
Jimmy Graham , SEA1012
Jordan Reed , WAS810
Hunter Henry , LAC79
Cameron Brate , TB79
Kyle Rudolph , MIN68
Austin Seferian-Jenkins , NYJ68
Delanie Walker , TEN68
Charles Clay , BUF57
Evan Engram , NYG57
Benjamin Watson , BAL56
Ed Dickson , CAR56
Greg Olsen , CAR56

Quarterbacks

Player1QB2QB
Aaron Rodgers , GB2142
Tom Brady , NE2142
Drew Brees , NO1734
Cam Newton , CAR1530
Dak Prescott , DAL1530
Deshaun Watson , HOU1428
Alex Smith , KC1122
Kirk Cousins , WAS1122
Matt Ryan , ATL1020
Russell Wilson , SEA1020
Jameis Winston , TB1020
Andrew Luck , IND918
Philip Rivers , LAC918
Carson Wentz , PHI918
Marcus Mariota , TEN918
Derek Carr , OAK816
Carson Palmer , ARI612
Matthew Stafford , DET612
