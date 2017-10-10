Fantasy Football Week 6: Odell Beckham's injury, Carlos Hyde's job security have you freaking out? Help yourself out with our Trade Values Chart

More Week 6: Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Trade Values – Things To Know – Rankings – Streaming Options – Waiver Wire

What is the Trade Chart?

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR Ezekiel Elliott , DAL 40 43 Kareem Hunt , KC 40 43 Le'Veon Bell , PIT 39 42 Devonta Freeman , ATL 38 40 Leonard Fournette , JAC 37 39 Todd Gurley , LAR 36 39 Melvin Gordon , LAC 32 34 LeSean McCoy , BUF 26 29 Jordan Howard , CHI 25 27 C.J. Anderson, DEN 24 26 Doug Martin , TB 19 20 Jay Ajayi , MIA 18 19 Joe Mixon , CIN 17 19 Christian McCaffrey , CAR 16 20 Lamar Miller , HOU 16 18 Ty Montgomery , GB 14 17 Marshawn Lynch , OAK 14 14 Mike Gillislee , NE 13 13 Carlos Hyde , SF 12 14 Mark Ingram , NO 12 13 DeMarco Murray , TEN 12 13 Tevin Coleman , ATL 11 13 Ameer Abdullah , DET 11 13 Aaron Jones , GB 11 12 Bilal Powell , NYJ 10 12 Duke Johnson , CLE 9 11 Alvin Kamara , NO 9 11 Jerick McKinnon , MIN 8 10 Wendell Smallwood , PHI 8 10 David Johnson , ARI 8 9 LeGarrette Blount , PHI 8 8 Rob Kelley , WAS 8 8 Andre Ellington , ARI 7 10 Javorius Allen , BAL 7 9 Jonathan Stewart , CAR 7 8 Frank Gore , IND 7 8 Matt Breida , SF 7 8 Derrick Henry , TEN 7 8 James White , NE 6 9 Chris Thompson , WAS 6 9 Tarik Cohen , CHI 6 7 Jamaal Charles , DEN 6 7 Giovani Bernard , CIN 5 6 D'Onta Foreman , HOU 5 6 Marlon Mack , IND 5 6 Latavius Murray , MIN 5 6

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR A.J. Green, CIN 36 39 Antonio Brown , PIT 36 39 Jordy Nelson , GB 34 37 Mike Evans , TB 33 36 Julio Jones , ATL 29 32 Michael Thomas , NO 27 30 DeAndre Hopkins , HOU 21 25 Keenan Allen , LAC 20 24 Chris Hogan , NE 19 22 Dez Bryant , DAL 19 21 Tyreek Hill , KC 17 19 T.Y. Hilton, IND 16 19 Davante Adams , GB 16 18 Stefon Diggs , MIN 15 19 Doug Baldwin , SEA 15 18 Alshon Jeffery , PHI 15 17 Michael Crabtree , OAK 14 17 Brandin Cooks , NE 14 16 Devin Funchess , CAR 13 15 Kelvin Benjamin , CAR 12 14 DeVante Parker , MIA 12 14 Demaryius Thomas , DEN 11 13 Emmanuel Sanders , DEN 10 13 Adam Thielen , MIN 10 13 Larry Fitzgerald , ARI 9 12 Jarvis Landry , MIA 9 12 Randall Cobb , GB 9 11 Will Fuller , HOU 9 10 Pierre Garcon , SF 8 11 Amari Cooper , OAK 8 10 Sammy Watkins , LAR 8 9 Martavis Bryant , PIT 8 9 Golden Tate , DET 7 11 DeSean Jackson , TB 7 9 Terrelle Pryor , WAS 7 9 Danny Amendola , NE 6 9 Cooper Kupp , LAR 6 8 J.J. Nelson, ARI 6 7 John Brown , ARI 6 7 Jaron Brown , ARI 6 7 Allen Hurns , JAC 6 7 Jeremy Maclin , BAL 5 7 Willie Snead , NO 5 7 Rishard Matthews , TEN 5 7 Sterling Shepard , NYG 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR Rob Gronkowski , NE 25 27 Zach Ertz , PHI 17 19 Travis Kelce , KC 16 18 Jimmy Graham , SEA 10 12 Jordan Reed , WAS 8 10 Hunter Henry , LAC 7 9 Cameron Brate , TB 7 9 Kyle Rudolph , MIN 6 8 Austin Seferian-Jenkins , NYJ 6 8 Delanie Walker , TEN 6 8 Charles Clay , BUF 5 7 Evan Engram , NYG 5 7 Benjamin Watson , BAL 5 6 Ed Dickson , CAR 5 6 Greg Olsen , CAR 5 6

Quarterbacks