The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs.



And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine.

Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 5.5 Patrick Mahomes 9.1 Jaleel McLaughlin 6.1 Isiah Pacheco 7.8 Javonte Williams 5.3 Jerick McKinnon 3.7 Samaje Perine 4.0 Rashee Rice 4.9 Jerry Jeudy 5.9 Kadarius Toney 4.1 Courtland Sutton 5.0 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 3.1 Marvin Mims 3.5 Justin Watson 3.0 Broncos DST 2.8 Skyy Moore 2.8



Travis Kelce 9.3



Chiefs DST 8.2

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 8.3 Ryan Tannehill 4.1 Justice Hill 6.2 Derrick Henry 7.3 Gus Edwards 4.9 Tyjae Spears 5.2 Zay Flowers 7.0 DeAndre Hopkins 7.3 Rashod Bateman 2.6 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 3.8 Odell Beckham Jr. 2.3 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.6 Nelson Agholor 2.2 Titans DST 7.2 Mark Andrews 8.1



Ravens DST 6.1





Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Sam Howell 7.0 Desmond Ridder 5.6 Brian Robinson Jr. 7.0 Bijan Robinson 9.1 Antonio Gibson 4.6 Tyler Allgeier 4.5 Terry McLaurin 6.1 Drake London 6.3 Curtis Samuel 5.3 Kyle Pitts 6.9 Jahan Dotson 5.2 Jonnu Smith 6.3 Logan Thomas 6.5 Falcons DST 6.8 Commanders DST 7.0





Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 7.6 Justin Fields 8.4 Alexander Mattison 7.1 D'Onta Foreman 6.5 Jordan Addison 8.0 D.J. Moore 9.2 K.J. Osborn 6.2 Darnell Mooney 3.4 Brandon Powell 4.6 Cole Kmet 6.6 T.J. Hockenson 7.9 Bears DST 5.8 Vikings DST 6.2





Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 6.6 Joe Burrow 9.0 Kenneth Walker III 8.2 Joe Mixon 7.2 DK Metcalf 8.1 Ja'Marr Chase 9.7 Tyler Lockett 6.6 Tyler Boyd 5.4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3.7 Trenton Irwin 5.1 Noah Fant 3.9 Bengals DST 5.4 Seahawks DST 4.5





49ers RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Brock Purdy 7.8 P.J. Walker 2.2 Christian McCaffrey 9.7 Jerome Ford 6.6 Brandon Aiyuk 8.8 Amari Cooper 6.7 Deebo Samuel 7.1 Elijah Moore 3.2 George Kittle 6.4 David Njoku 4.8 49ers DST 9.6 Browns DST 4.6

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 5.8 C.J. Stroud 6.3 Alvin Kamara 8.5 Dameon Pierce 6.8 Chris Olave 7.7 Nico Collins 6.5 Michael Thomas 5.5 Robert Woods 3.3 Rashid Shaheed 4.4 Dalton Schultz 6.0 Saints DST 7.1 Texans DST 5.0

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Gardner Minshew 6.8 Trevor Lawrence 7.2 Zack Moss 6.4 Travis Etienne 8.0 Jonathan Taylor 6.0 Calvin Ridley 8.4 Michael Pittman 7.2 Christian Kirk 7.9 Josh Downs 5.8 Evan Engram 7.5 Alec Pierce 2.4 Jaguars DST 3.5 Colts DST 5.7





Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 5.0 Tua Tagovailoa 9.3 Chuba Hubbard 5.4 Raheem Mostert 8.6 Miles Sanders 4.7 Salvon Ahmed 5.1 Adam Thielen 8.5 Tyreek Hill 9.8 D.J. Chark 4.8 Jaylen Waddle 7.4 Jonathan Mingo 4.0 Dolphins DST 7.9 Panthers DST 2.7





Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 2.5 Jimmy Garoppolo 6.0 Rhamondre Stevenson 5.9 Josh Jacobs 8.9 Kendrick Bourne 2.9 Davante Adams 9.0 DeVante Parker 2.5 Jakobi Meyers 7.6 Hunter Henry 4.7 Raiders DST 6.4 Patriots DST 7.3





Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Joshua Dobbs 6.1 Matthew Stafford 8.0 Emari Demercado 5.8 Kyren Williams 7.9 Keaontay Ingram 3.8 Cooper Kupp 9.6 Marquise Brown 7.8 Puka Nacua 8.9 Michael Wilson 4.3 Tutu Atwell 5.6 Rondale Moore 4.2 Tyler Higbee 4.0 Zach Ertz 5.9 Rams DST 5.3 Cardinals DST 4.0





Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 9.4 Zach Wilson 4.0 D'Andre Swift 7.7 Breece Hall 8.3 Kenneth Gainwell 3.2 Michael Carter 3.1 A.J. Brown 9.1 Garrett Wilson 6.8 DeVonta Smith 7.5 Allen Lazard 3.6 Dallas Goedert 6.8 Tyler Conklin 5.0 Eagles DST 8.7 Jets DST 4.7

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.3 Baker Mayfield 5.9 David Montgomery 8.1 Rachaad White 6.9 Josh Reynolds 5.7 Mike Evans 8.2 Sam LaPorta 7.6 Chris Godwin 6.4 Lions DST 6.9 Buccaneers DST 4.9

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 4.8 Josh Allen 9.7 Matt Breida 5.5 James Cook 7.4 Wan'Dale Robinson 3.9 Latavius Murray 4.4 Darius Slayton 2.7 Stefon Diggs 9.5 Darren Waller 7.4 Gabe Davis 6.9 Giants DST 1.8 Dawson Knox 5.8



Bills DST 9.5

