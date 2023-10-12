chubahubbardcbs.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Thu, Oct 12 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -10.5, O/U 47
Broncos RTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson5.5Patrick Mahomes9.1
Jaleel McLaughlin6.1Isiah Pacheco7.8
Javonte Williams5.3Jerick McKinnon3.7
Samaje Perine4.0Rashee Rice4.9
Jerry Jeudy5.9Kadarius Toney4.1
Courtland Sutton5.0Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.1
Marvin Mims3.5Justin Watson3.0
Broncos DST 2.8Skyy Moore2.8


Travis Kelce9.3


Chiefs DST 8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 15 at 9:30 am ET •
TEN +4, O/U 41.5
Ravens RTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.3Ryan Tannehill4.1
Justice Hill6.2Derrick Henry7.3
Gus Edwards4.9Tyjae Spears5.2
Zay Flowers7.0DeAndre Hopkins7.3
Rashod Bateman2.6Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.8
Odell Beckham Jr.2.3Chigoziem Okonkwo4.6
Nelson Agholor2.2Titans DST 7.2
Mark Andrews8.1

Ravens DST 6.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -2.5, O/U 42.5
Commanders RTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell7.0Desmond Ridder5.6
Brian Robinson Jr.7.0Bijan Robinson9.1
Antonio Gibson4.6Tyler Allgeier4.5
Terry McLaurin6.1Drake London6.3
Curtis Samuel5.3Kyle Pitts6.9
Jahan Dotson5.2Jonnu Smith6.3
Logan Thomas6.5Falcons DST 6.8
Commanders DST 7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +2.5, O/U 44
Vikings RTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.6Justin Fields8.4
Alexander Mattison7.1D'Onta Foreman6.5
Jordan Addison8.0D.J. Moore9.2
K.J. Osborn6.2Darnell Mooney3.4
Brandon Powell4.6Cole Kmet6.6
T.J. Hockenson7.9Bears DST 5.8
Vikings DST 6.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3, O/U 45
Seahawks RTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.6Joe Burrow9.0
Kenneth Walker III8.2Joe Mixon7.2
DK Metcalf8.1Ja'Marr Chase9.7
Tyler Lockett6.6Tyler Boyd5.4
Jaxon Smith-Njigba3.7Trenton Irwin5.1
Noah Fant3.9Bengals DST 5.4
Seahawks DST 4.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +7, O/U 37
49ers RTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy7.8P.J. Walker2.2
Christian McCaffrey9.7Jerome Ford6.6
Brandon Aiyuk8.8Amari Cooper6.7
Deebo Samuel7.1Elijah Moore3.2
George Kittle6.4David Njoku4.8
49ers DST 9.6Browns DST 4.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +1.5, O/U 42.5
Saints RTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.8C.J. Stroud6.3
Alvin Kamara8.5Dameon Pierce6.8
Chris Olave7.7Nico Collins6.5
Michael Thomas5.5Robert Woods3.3
Rashid Shaheed4.4Dalton Schultz6.0
Saints DST 7.1Texans DST 5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -4, O/U 44.5
Colts RTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew6.8Trevor Lawrence7.2
Zack Moss6.4Travis Etienne8.0
Jonathan Taylor6.0Calvin Ridley8.4
Michael Pittman7.2Christian Kirk7.9
Josh Downs5.8Evan Engram7.5
Alec Pierce2.4Jaguars DST 3.5
Colts DST 5.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 15 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -13.5, O/U 47.5
Panthers RTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.0Tua Tagovailoa9.3
Chuba Hubbard5.4Raheem Mostert8.6
Miles Sanders4.7Salvon Ahmed5.1
Adam Thielen8.5Tyreek Hill9.8
D.J. Chark4.8Jaylen Waddle7.4
Jonathan Mingo4.0Dolphins DST 7.9
Panthers DST 2.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 15 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV -3, O/U 41.5
Patriots RTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones2.5Jimmy Garoppolo6.0
Rhamondre Stevenson5.9Josh Jacobs8.9
Kendrick Bourne2.9Davante Adams9.0
DeVante Parker2.5Jakobi Meyers7.6
Hunter Henry4.7Raiders DST 6.4
Patriots DST 7.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -7, O/U 48.5
Cardinals RTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs6.1Matthew Stafford8.0
Emari Demercado5.8Kyren Williams7.9
Keaontay Ingram3.8Cooper Kupp9.6
Marquise Brown7.8Puka Nacua8.9
Michael Wilson4.3Tutu Atwell5.6
Rondale Moore4.2Tyler Higbee4.0
Zach Ertz5.9Rams DST 5.3
Cardinals DST 4.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
NYJ +7, O/U 41
Eagles RTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.4Zach Wilson4.0
D'Andre Swift7.7Breece Hall8.3
Kenneth Gainwell3.2Michael Carter3.1
A.J. Brown9.1Garrett Wilson6.8
DeVonta Smith7.5Allen Lazard3.6
Dallas Goedert6.8Tyler Conklin5.0
Eagles DST 8.7Jets DST 4.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 15 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB +3, O/U 42.5
Lions RTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.3Baker Mayfield5.9
David Montgomery8.1Rachaad White6.9
Josh Reynolds5.7Mike Evans8.2
Sam LaPorta7.6Chris Godwin6.4
Lions DST 6.9Buccaneers DST 4.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 15 at 8:20 pm ET •
BUF -14, O/U 44.5
Giants RTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones4.8Josh Allen9.7
Matt Breida5.5James Cook7.4
Wan'Dale Robinson3.9Latavius Murray4.4
Darius Slayton2.7Stefon Diggs9.5
Darren Waller7.4Gabe Davis6.9
Giants DST 1.8Dawson Knox5.8


Bills DST 9.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Mon, Oct 16 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC +2.5, O/U 51
Cowboys RTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott6.9Justin Herbert8.6
Tony Pollard9.0Austin Ekeler9.6
CeeDee Lamb8.3Keenan Allen8.6
Michael Gallup4.7Josh Palmer6.0
Brandin Cooks2.1Quentin Johnston4.5
Jake Ferguson6.1Gerald Everett3.6
Cowboys DST 5.6Chargers DST 3.6