The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Commanders RTG (MAX10) Bears RTG (MAX10) Carson Wentz 6.7 Justin Fields 6.4 J.D. McKissic 6.2 David Montgomery 8.6 Brian Robinson Jr. 4.7 Khalil Herbert 3.3 Antonio Gibson 4.5 Darnell Mooney 5.1 Curtis Samuel 7.2 Cole Kmet 5.2 Terry McLaurin 6.6 Bears DST 5.7 Dyami Brown 3.0



Commanders DST 7.3





Vikings RTG (MAX10) Dolphins RTG (MAX10) Kirk Cousins 7.3 Skylar Thompson 2.2 Dalvin Cook 9.4 Raheem Mostert 7.2 Alexander Mattison 4.9 Chase Edmonds 4.0 Justin Jefferson 9.8 Tyreek Hill 8.8 Adam Thielen 6.7 Jaylen Waddle 7.1 K.J. Osborn 3.2 Dolphins DST 5.3 Irv Smith 4.0



Vikings DST 7.0





49ers RTG (MAX10) Falcons RTG (MAX10) Jimmy Garoppolo 6.5 Marcus Mariota 4.6 Jeff Wilson 8.2 Tyler Allgeier 5.0 Tevin Coleman 5.2 Drake London 6.5 Deebo Samuel 8.6 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.9 Brandon Aiyuk 4.8 Kyle Pitts 7.0 George Kittle 7.2 Falcons DST 3.7 49ers DST 7.7





Patriots RTG (MAX10) Browns RTG (MAX10) Bailey Zappe 3.2 Jacoby Brissett 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 9.1 Nick Chubb 9.6 Jakobi Meyers 7.3 Kareem Hunt 6.8 DeVante Parker 3.8 Amari Cooper 7.4 Tyquan Thornton 3.4 Donovan Peoples-Jones 4.2 Hunter Henry 4.8 David Njoku 7.9 Patriots DST 5.9 Browns DST 6.3

Jets RTG (MAX10) Packers RTG (MAX10) Zach Wilson 5.7 Aaron Rodgers 7.1 Breece Hall 8.9 Aaron Jones 9.0 Michael Carter 5.8 A.J. Dillon 6.9 Corey Davis 6.2 Allen Lazard 6.8 Garrett Wilson 5.3 Romeo Doubs 5.4 Elijah Moore 4.3 Randall Cobb 4.7 Tyler Conklin 5.1 Robert Tonyan 5.0 Jets DST 4.9 Packers DST 6.7

Jaguars RTG (MAX10) Colts RTG (MAX10) Travis Etienne 6.5 Matt Ryan 5.3 James Robinson 5.6 Deon Jackson 6.0 Christian Kirk 7.9 Michael Pittman 7.6 Zay Jones 4.5 Alec Pierce 6.0 Marvin Jones 4.4 Mo Alie-Cox 3.0 Evan Engram 6.4 Colts DST 7.6 Jaguars DST 7.4





Bengals RTG (MAX10) Saints RTG (MAX10) Joe Burrow 7.2 Andy Dalton 5.5 Joe Mixon 8.7 Alvin Kamara 9.5 Samaje Perine 4.4 Mark Ingram 4.2 Ja'Marr Chase 8.5 Michael Thomas 7.7 Tyler Boyd 4.9 Tre'Quan Smith 3.6 Hayden Hurst 6.7 Taysom Hill 6.6 Bengals DST 5.1 Saints DST 4.7

Ravens RTG (MAX10) Giants RTG (MAX10) Lamar Jackson 8.3 Daniel Jones 5.9 J.K. Dobbins 7.1 Saquon Barkley 9.7 Devin Duvernay 5.6 Darius Slayton 5.2 Mark Andrews 9.2 Daniel Bellinger 4.1 Ravens DST 6.9 Giants DST 4.5

Buccaneers RTG (MAX10) Steelers RTG (MAX10) Leonard Fournette 9.3 Kenny Pickett 3.1 Rachaad White 5.4 Najee Harris 5.7 Mike Evans 9.6 Jaylen Warren 5.1 Chris Godwin 7.5 George Pickens 6.4 Russell Gage 3.3 Diontae Johnson 6.3 Buccaneers DST 8.4 Chase Claypool 3.5



Steelers DST 2.0

Panthers RTG (MAX10) Rams RTG (MAX10) P.J. Walker 2.8 Matthew Stafford 6.6 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 Darrell Henderson Jr. 5.5 D.J. Moore 5.9 Cam Akers 4.8 Robbie Anderson 4.6 Cooper Kupp 10.0 Panthers DST 5.5 Allen Robinson 2.9



Tyler Higbee 7.3



Rams DST 8.5

Cardinals RTG (MAX10) Seahawks RTG (MAX10) Kyler Murray 8.1 Geno Smith 8.0 Eno Benjamin 7.0 Kenneth Walker III 8.1 Keaontay Ingram 2.8 DeeJay Dallas 4.3 Marquise Brown 9.5 DK Metcalf 9.3 Rondale Moore 5.5 Tyler Lockett 9.0 A.J. Green 2.5 Will Dissly 4.9 Zach Ertz 8.5 Noah Fant 4.7 Cardinals DST 4.1 Seahawks DST 4.3

Bills RTG (MAX10) Chiefs RTG (MAX10) Josh Allen 9.8 Patrick Mahomes 9.7 Devin Singletary 6.7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 7.5 James Cook 3.0 Jerick McKinnon 5.3 Stefon Diggs 9.9 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 7.0 Gabe Davis 8.7 JuJu Smith-Schuster 5.7 Isaiah McKenzie 5.8 Mecole Hardman 4.1 Bills DST 6.1 Travis Kelce 10.0

Cowboys RTG (MAX10) Eagles RTG (MAX10) Cooper Rush 4.5 Jalen Hurts 8.6 Tony Pollard 6.6 Miles Sanders 7.6 Ezekiel Elliott 6.3 Kenneth Gainwell 4.1 CeeDee Lamb 7.8 DeVonta Smith 8.2 Michael Gallup 5.0 A.J. Brown 8.0 Noah Brown 3.1 Dallas Goedert 8.0 Dalton Schultz 5.3 Eagles DST 7.1 Cowboys DST 6.5





