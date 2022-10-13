chubahubbardcbs.jpg
Washington Commanders
@
Chicago Bears
Thu, Oct 13 at 8:15 pm ET •
CHI +1, O/U 38
CommandersRTG (MAX10)BearsRTG (MAX10)
Carson Wentz6.7Justin Fields6.4
J.D. McKissic6.2David Montgomery8.6
Brian Robinson Jr.4.7Khalil Herbert3.3
Antonio Gibson4.5Darnell Mooney5.1
Curtis Samuel7.2Cole Kmet5.2
Terry McLaurin6.6Bears DST 5.7
Dyami Brown3.0

Commanders DST 7.3

Minnesota Vikings
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +3, O/U 45.5
VikingsRTG (MAX10)DolphinsRTG (MAX10)
Kirk Cousins7.3Skylar Thompson2.2
Dalvin Cook9.4Raheem Mostert7.2
Alexander Mattison4.9Chase Edmonds4.0
Justin Jefferson9.8Tyreek Hill8.8
Adam Thielen6.7Jaylen Waddle7.1
K.J. Osborn3.2Dolphins DST 5.3
Irv Smith4.0

Vikings DST 7.0

San Francisco 49ers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +5.5, O/U 44.5
49ersRTG (MAX10)FalconsRTG (MAX10)
Jimmy Garoppolo6.5Marcus Mariota4.6
Jeff Wilson8.2Tyler Allgeier5.0
Tevin Coleman5.2Drake London6.5
Deebo Samuel8.6Olamide Zaccheaus3.9
Brandon Aiyuk4.8Kyle Pitts7.0
George Kittle7.2Falcons DST 3.7
49ers DST 7.7

New England Patriots
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -2.5, O/U 43.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX10)BrownsRTG (MAX10)
Bailey Zappe3.2Jacoby Brissett4.7
Rhamondre Stevenson9.1Nick Chubb9.6
Jakobi Meyers7.3Kareem Hunt6.8
DeVante Parker3.8Amari Cooper7.4
Tyquan Thornton3.4Donovan Peoples-Jones4.2
Hunter Henry4.8David Njoku7.9
Patriots DST 5.9Browns DST 6.3
New York Jets
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -7.5, O/U 45
JetsRTG (MAX10)PackersRTG (MAX10)
Zach Wilson5.7Aaron Rodgers7.1
Breece Hall8.9Aaron Jones9.0
Michael Carter5.8A.J. Dillon6.9
Corey Davis6.2Allen Lazard6.8
Garrett Wilson5.3Romeo Doubs5.4
Elijah Moore4.3Randall Cobb4.7
Tyler Conklin5.1Robert Tonyan5.0
Jets DST 4.9Packers DST 6.7
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -2, O/U 42
JaguarsRTG (MAX10)ColtsRTG (MAX10)
Travis Etienne6.5Matt Ryan5.3
James Robinson5.6Deon Jackson6.0
Christian Kirk7.9Michael Pittman7.6
Zay Jones4.5Alec Pierce6.0
Marvin Jones4.4Mo Alie-Cox3.0
Evan Engram6.4Colts DST 7.6
Jaguars DST 7.4

Cincinnati Bengals
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +1.5, O/U 43
BengalsRTG (MAX10)SaintsRTG (MAX10)
Joe Burrow7.2Andy Dalton5.5
Joe Mixon8.7Alvin Kamara9.5
Samaje Perine4.4Mark Ingram4.2
Ja'Marr Chase8.5Michael Thomas7.7
Tyler Boyd4.9Tre'Quan Smith3.6
Hayden Hurst6.7Taysom Hill6.6
Bengals DST 5.1Saints DST 4.7
Baltimore Ravens
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +5.5, O/U 45
RavensRTG (MAX10)GiantsRTG (MAX10)
Lamar Jackson8.3Daniel Jones5.9
J.K. Dobbins7.1Saquon Barkley9.7
Devin Duvernay5.6Darius Slayton5.2
Mark Andrews9.2Daniel Bellinger4.1
Ravens DST 6.9Giants DST 4.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +8, O/U 44
BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)SteelersRTG (MAX10)
Leonard Fournette9.3Kenny Pickett3.1
Rachaad White5.4Najee Harris5.7
Mike Evans9.6Jaylen Warren5.1
Chris Godwin7.5George Pickens6.4
Russell Gage3.3Diontae Johnson6.3
Buccaneers DST 8.4Chase Claypool3.5


Steelers DST 2.0
Carolina Panthers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 16 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -10, O/U 41
PanthersRTG (MAX10)RamsRTG (MAX10)
P.J. Walker2.8Matthew Stafford6.6
Christian McCaffrey9.9Darrell Henderson Jr.5.5
D.J. Moore5.9Cam Akers4.8
Robbie Anderson4.6Cooper Kupp10.0
Panthers DST 5.5Allen Robinson2.9


Tyler Higbee7.3


Rams DST 8.5
Arizona Cardinals
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 16 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA +2.5, O/U 50.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX10)SeahawksRTG (MAX10)
Kyler Murray8.1Geno Smith8.0
Eno Benjamin7.0Kenneth Walker III8.1
Keaontay Ingram2.8DeeJay Dallas4.3
Marquise Brown9.5DK Metcalf9.3
Rondale Moore5.5Tyler Lockett9.0
A.J. Green2.5Will Dissly4.9
Zach Ertz8.5Noah Fant4.7
Cardinals DST 4.1Seahawks DST 4.3
Buffalo Bills
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Oct 16 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC +2.5, O/U 54
BillsRTG (MAX10)ChiefsRTG (MAX10)
Josh Allen9.8Patrick Mahomes9.7
Devin Singletary6.7Clyde Edwards-Helaire7.5
James Cook3.0Jerick McKinnon5.3
Stefon Diggs9.9Marquez Valdes-Scantling7.0
Gabe Davis8.7JuJu Smith-Schuster5.7
Isaiah McKenzie5.8Mecole Hardman4.1
Bills DST 6.1Travis Kelce10.0
Dallas Cowboys
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 16 at 8:20 pm ET •
PHI -6, O/U 42
CowboysRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Cooper Rush4.5Jalen Hurts8.6
Tony Pollard6.6Miles Sanders7.6
Ezekiel Elliott6.3Kenneth Gainwell4.1
CeeDee Lamb7.8DeVonta Smith8.2
Michael Gallup5.0A.J. Brown8.0
Noah Brown3.1Dallas Goedert8.0
Dalton Schultz5.3Eagles DST 7.1
Cowboys DST 6.5

Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Mon, Oct 17 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC -5, O/U 45.5
BroncosRTG (MAX10)ChargersRTG (MAX10)
Russell Wilson6.0Justin Herbert7.4
Melvin Gordon7.3Austin Ekeler9.8
Mike Boone5.9Joshua Kelley4.6
Courtland Sutton8.3Mike Williams9.2
Jerry Jeudy6.9Josh Palmer4.0
K.J. Hamler3.7Gerald Everett6.9
Albert Okwuegbunam2.9Chargers DST 7.2
Broncos DST 7.5