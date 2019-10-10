Fantasy Football Week 6 Preview: Projections, matchups, stats, and DFS plays for QB, RB, WR, TE

Remember when the dreaded running back by committee was an exception we could bemoan? Increasingly it's becoming the norm and there were several developments in Week 5 that we need to touch on before we get to the preview.

Damien Williams returned for the Chiefs and took all but two of the running back touches against the Colts. I don't know if LeSean McCoy's ankle flared up or if he got punished for fumbling, but I have a really hard time believing he goes another game without a carry. McCoy is averaging 5.4 yards per carry this season while Williams sits at 1.8. I made an adjustment to my projections but still expect this to be a fairly close split. Darrel Williams looks droppable though.

Melvin Gordon returned for the Chargers and received 12 carries to Austin Ekeler's three. Of course, Ekeler may have just been tired from the 16 targets he saw to Gordon's six. The touches ended up very close to 50-50, which is what we expected. This week I have Gordon projected for 16 touches to Ekeler's 14. You can still start both, with Gordon being the better option in non-PPR and Ekeler being the back to trust in PPR.

Tevin Coleman returned for San Francisco as the 49ers ran wild on Cleveland. Coleman ran 16 times for 97 yards, Matt Breida ran 11 times for 114 yards, and Raheem Mostert pitched in seven carries for 34 yards. A three-headed monster is no good for anyone's upside, but if any offense can support it, it's this one. The 49ers are averaging 200 rushing yards per game. In Week 6 Coleman and Breida are both low-end No. 2 running backs who are better in non-PPR. For what it's worth, Breida was used much more than Coleman in the passing game in Week 5.

For more on Week 6, continue reading for my previews for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end, featuring matchups that matter, DFS plays, streamers, projections, and more.

Week 6 QB Preview

Gardner Minshew is a heck of a lot of fun. With his mustache and his outfits and his deep shots down the field, it's been impossible not to cheer for him. But it's also time to start taking him seriously.

Five games into the season Minshew is averaging 7.8 yards per attempt and has a passer rating of 105.6. He just threw for 374 yards against a Panthers defense that has been one of the best in the NFL against the pass. He's still yet to face a defense that ranks among the 10 most generous to quarterbacks in Fantasy, yet he ranks as the No. 10 quarterback in Fantasy points.

Is it possible Minshew turns into a pumpkin and Nick Foles gets his job back? It is. But he's not shown us anything to make us think that's a possibility. He's shown mobility with 124 rushing yards. He's shown good judgement with just one interception. He's known for taking shots downfield, but he's also completing 66.7% of his passes.

Through five games Minshew looks like the complete package and D.J. Chark looks like a top-15 wide receiver. Until they prove otherwise I'm going to start treating them like that's exactly what they are.