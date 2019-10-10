Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Preview: Are we sure everything is okay with Patrick Mahomes?

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including a quick look at the "struggles" of Patrick Mahomes.

Sound the alarms. Patrick Mahomes only has one touchdown pass in his last two games. He's playing through a high ankle sprain. His top two wide receivers aren't healthy. To answer the headline in the first paragraph; "No, everything is most certainly not okay with Patrick Mahomes."

But he's still our No. 1 quarterback. 

As "bad" as things have been for Mahomes the past two weeks, he's thrown for 636 yards and averaged 7.85 yards per attempt. He still hasn't tossed an interception this season. That's outstanding for any other specimen. 

Tyreek Hill is moving the right direction, while the rest of his pass catchers have done an adequate job in his stead. Travis Kelce is off to a terrible start in which he's on pace for 89 catches and 1,400 yards. 

The ankle is a mild concern, but Mahomes gave no indication he was even close to being removed from Week 5 and has shown steady improvement since. 

Is this to say the Chiefs are fine? Not at all. They can't run the ball and they can't stop the run. They have legitimate concerns as it relates to their Super Bowl aspirations. And maybe you could say Mahomes has legitimate concerns when it comes to matching his 2018 production — but no reasonable Fantasy manager expected that.

Mahomes had some negative touchdown luck the past two weeks and his beat up offensive line didn't allow his beat up receiving corps enough time to get open on occasion. It was unfortunate for those of us who were counting on him but it portends no danger in the future. 

Week 6 QB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 8 - Interceptions for Baker Mayfield. They haven't all been his fault, but things are messy in Cleveland right now. You can't trust him as your starter. 
  • 222 - Pass attempts for Matt Ryan and Jared Goff, the most in the NFL. They're on pace for more than 700 attempts, and I'm not sure much will change for Ryan.
  • 5.8 - Average intended air yards for Luke Falk. Sam Darnold was at 5.6 before he got mono. Let's hope this isn't just an Adam Gase thing, but that's what it looks like. 
  • 8.4 - Average completed air yards for Dak Prescott, the best mark in the league. 
  • 206 - Kyler Murray's rush yards on the season. That's how he's a top-12 quarterback with only four passing touchdowns. I expect his touchdown numbers to start normalizing this week.
  • 3.3% - Aaron Rodgers' touchdown rate. His career mark is 6.1%. I expect regression starting in Week 6.
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2 O/U 52
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
24
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1324
RUYDS
206
TD
6
INT
4
FPTS/G
20
The Falcons are allowing the third-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks and just surrendered a fifty burger to Deshaun Watson. Every quarterback they've faced besides Kirk Cousins has scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and Cousins only threw 10 passes.
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -16.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
13.4
QB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
760
RUYDS
78
TD
6
INT
3
FPTS/G
15.3
It gets easier after Week 6, but you can't consider the rookie on a short week against the best defense in Fantasy.
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
32%
Minshew is averaging 7.8 yards per attempt, completing t66.7% of his passes and has a passer rating over 100. He's also fifth amongst quarterbacks in rushing yards. The Saints have allowed more Fantasy points to quarterbacks than any defense he's faced so far. He's a top-10 quarterback for me this week.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ownership
53%
Dalton is my second favorite quarterback who is available in at least 40% of leagues, but I don't love him. His production last week felt pretty lucky and I still feel uncomfortable with the idea that the Ravens are a bad defense. Still, I'd start him over Wentz and Mayfield.
One to Stash
headshot-image
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
69%
Allen plays the Dolphins in Week 7. There's not much more you need to know.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 6 Prices
FanDuel
$8,200
DraftKings
$6,900
I'm going right back to Jackson against the porous Bengals defense. Week 5 was disappointing for Jackson but I'd only give him credit for one of the three turnovers. He'll face a much easier matchup in Week 6 and if there's anything we've seen this year it's that Jackson can feast on bad defenses.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Week 6 Prices
FanDuel
$6,900
DraftKings
$5,000
After everything I've written above how could anyone resist Minshew at home against the Saints? I'm guessing his ownership will be lower than it should be. If not, I'll update later in the week.
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Patrick Mahomes

34.10

2

Lamar Jackson

31.73

3

Tom Brady

27.39

4

Matt Ryan

27.24

5

Russell Wilson

27.14

6

DeShaun Watson

27.12

7

Dak Prescott

26.06

8

Kyler Murray

25.77

9

Gardner Minshew

25.39

10

Aaron Rodgers

25.00

11

Matthew Stafford

24.34

12

Philip Rivers

23.37

13

Jared Goff

22.10

14

Jameis Winston

21.99

15

Andy Dalton

21.93

16

Jimmy Garoppolo

21.67

17

Kyle Allen

21.60

18

Kirk Cousins

21.01

19

Carson Wentz

20.82

20

Joe Flacco

20.64

21

Teddy Bridgewater

20.39

22

Baker Mayfield

19.81

23

Case Keenum

19.56

24

Marcus Mariota

18.62

25

Devlin Hodges

18.52

26

Daniel Jones

18.31

27

Josh Rosen

17.81

28

Sam Darnold

16.15

