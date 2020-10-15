Watch Now: Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks ( 5:31 )

Had the Broncos and Patriots played in Week 5 as scheduled, it's quite likely we would have seen Jarrett Stidham and Brett Rypien lining up at quarterback. But the game was postponed to Week 6 due to Covid concerns and that was enough time for Cam Newton to get through the Covid protocols and Lock to recover from his shoulder injury. As of Thursday afternoon, we're expecting both to play Sunday.

For Fantasy purposes there's a clear distinction between the two. Newton is averaging 25 Fantasy points per game and looks like a must-start quarterback once again. Lock is making his eighth career start, and the results have been quite mixed. He's really only startable in a two-quarterback or Superflex leagues, and he's a low-end starter in those formats.

But their returns have an impact on their pass catchers as well. Julian Edelman is a solid No. 3 receiver with Newton while N'Keal Harry, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick become more interesting as flexes. Newton's return may actually be a bad thing for the Patriots' running backs. Their quarterback is averaging 11 carries per game and scored four rushing touchdowns in his first three games. It makes me less likely to trust Damien Harris.

QB Preview Numbers to know

8.2 -- Lamar Jackson's rush attempts per game. That's down 30% from 2019.

The Bears are only allowing 12.2 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Opposing quarterbacks are averaging 6.2 yards per attempt against the Rams and Colts.. League median is 7.5.

26.3 -- Justin Herbert is averaging 25.3 Fantasy points per game, seventh among quarterbacks. That's someone you hold through the bye.

Kyler Murray has as many rushing touchdowns as games played. That's probably not sustainable.

Carson Wentz now has nine interceptions and only six touchdowns. He's best left on the waiver wire until he gets some weapons back.

-- Carson Wentz now has nine interceptions and only six touchdowns. He's best left on the waiver wire until he gets some weapons back. 8.7 -- Derek Carr's intended air yards per attempt in Week 6. He only had two weeks higher in 2019.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 60% The Cardinals don't look like a great matchup on paper, but that's because of who they've played. Teddy Bridgewater, Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford all scored at least 22 Fantasy points against them. Joe Flacco and Dwayne Haskins did not. I would start Dalton over Jared Goff, Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -3.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 54% Cousins' matchup is the best in football, and he just set a season high with 39 pass attempts. But I do have him below Dalton because Cousins has just two games with more than 18.2 Fantasy points, and there's a real risk the Vikings get a lead and run it 40 times against the Falcons. He's more of a bye-week replacement than a streamer over someone you've been starting.

One To Stash Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 52% Carr is a top-12 Fantasy quarterback so far, he leads the league in completion percentage, and we just saw him air it out against the Chiefs. The health of Henry Ruggs could be huge for Carr, especially if he's willing to throw it deep like he did against Kansas City.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN NE -9.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 0 QB RNK 7th FANDUEL $8,000 DRAFTKINGS $6,500 No quarterback on the main slate has scored more Fantasy points per game than Newton. Despite that, he's the fourth highest priced quarterback on FanDuel and even lower on DraftKings. He's my No. 1 cash game quarterback and I'll have plenty in tournaments as well.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Every week Minshew's price stays about the same and every week he seems to sit below 5% roster rate. Almost every week he delivers at least three times value. Until that changes, I'll keep playing him.

QB Preview Heath's projections

