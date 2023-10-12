One of our favorite narratives on the Fantasy Football Today podcast is the revenge game narrative, where a player faces his former team. This week we have at least two of thos matchups with Gardner Minshew facing the Jaguars in Jacksonville in a battle for first place in the division while Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders host Bill Belichick and the Patriots. It is at least possible we also see Tyrod Taylor against the Buffalo Bills, but that matchup isn't quite as exciting.

The truth is, from a Fantasy perspective Garoppolo's matchup against the Patriots doesn't look that fun either. No quarterback has scored 20 Fantasy points against them this season and they've played Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Dak Prescott. The only way you should be starting Garoppolo is if you're ina. two-QB league. Minshew is a different story.

Every quarterback that has faced the Jaguars, other than Desmond Ridder, has scored at least 22 Fantasy points. That includes rookies C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. And Minshew has lived around 20 Fantasy points for most of his career as a starter. I would start him this week over Stroud, Dak Prescott, Geno Smith, and many others. Besides, if ever a revenge game were to mean something it would be in a guys first start in his old stadium against the QB that the team drafted to replace him.

Last week, my projections had Justin Fields back as a QB1. If you want more projection-based plays, you can find my projections for every Fantasy-relevant player on Sportsline.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

6.7% -- Patrick Mahomes' pass catchers have the third-highest drop rate which helps explain his lack of Fantasy brilliance.

Jordan Love has the second-highest percentage of off target throws, they came back to haunt him against the Raiders.

Gardner Minshew has not thrown a turnover-worthy pass yet this season.

A league-high 39.9% of Desmond Ridder's pass attempts have gone to tight ends. At that rate, both Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith can be viable.

Jared Goff has one 20-point Fantasy game on the road since the start of last year.

Trevor Lawrence has completed just 40% of his passes in the red zone this season. Several of those have been caught out of bounds.

Justin Fields has four passing touchdowns in each of his past two games.

Russell Wilson is averaging 23.8 rushing yards per game. That's his highest mark since 2020 and his second-highest mark since 2017.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1461 RUYDS 53 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.5 Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1498 RUYDS 22 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 25.2 Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 14.1 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 553 RUYDS 4 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1451 RUYDS 49 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.5

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats PAYDS 882 RUYDS 61 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.3 Mayfield has hit 19 Fantasy points or more in three of four starts and the Lions have allowed at least 19 Fantasy points to every quarterback but one this season, Desmond Ridder. The Buccaneers can't run the ball efficiently, and the Lions have been much stingier against the run than the pass. Coming off a bye week this Tampa offense should have a good plan that calls for a high number of pass attempts. As long as Mike Evans is back, Mayfield is a borderline QB1. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -4 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 553 RUYDS 4 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Minshew is going back to Jacksonville for a revenge game that also happens to be a battle for first place with his old team. The Jaguars have surrendered the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing QBs, with only Desmond Ridder failing to reach 22 Fantasy points. If you enjoy a good narrative, this is as good as they get.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 44% Murray's roster rate is ticking up as we get closer to his return. Once it is announced it will probably be too late to add him for free. Expect Murray to be a borderline top-12 QB once he's healthy.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1614 RUYDS 21 TD 11 INT 5 FPTS/G 24.1 There's no Allen, Mahomes, Jackson, or Herbert on the main slate. So in cash games I'll be looking to the captain of the best offense in football. The Panthers won't provide any resistance and the lack of De'Von Achane may mean a couple more passing touchdowns than we've seen the past two weeks.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. I moved Cousins to the contrarian section because of the loss of Justin Jefferson. But make no mistake, Cousins is my top QB value for the fourth week in a row. The loss of his WR1 should keep his roster rate lower, but I do believe Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and K.J. Osborn are completely capable of lighting up this Bears defense.

QB Preview Heath's projections

