Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders
Ian Maule / Getty Images

One of our favorite narratives on the Fantasy Football Today podcast is the revenge game narrative, where a player faces his former team. This week we have at least two of thos matchups with Gardner Minshew facing the Jaguars in Jacksonville in a battle for first place in the division while Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders host Bill Belichick and the Patriots. It is at least possible we also see Tyrod Taylor against the Buffalo Bills, but that matchup isn't quite as exciting.

The truth is, from a Fantasy perspective Garoppolo's matchup against the Patriots doesn't look that fun either. No quarterback has scored 20 Fantasy points against them this season and they've played Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Dak Prescott. The only way you should be starting Garoppolo is if you're ina. two-QB league. Minshew is a different story.

Every quarterback that has faced the Jaguars, other than Desmond Ridder, has scored at least 22 Fantasy points. That includes rookies C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. And Minshew has lived around 20 Fantasy points for most of his career as a starter. I would start him this week over Stroud, Dak Prescott, Geno Smith, and many others. Besides, if ever a revenge game were to mean something it would be in a guys first start in his old stadium against the QB that the team drafted to replace him. 

Last week, my projections had Justin Fields back as a QB1. If you want more projection-based plays, you can find my projections for every Fantasy-relevant player on Sportsline.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Week 6 QB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
QB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 6.7% -- Patrick Mahomes' pass catchers have the third-highest drop rate which helps explain his lack of Fantasy brilliance.
  • 16% -- Jordan Love has the second-highest percentage of off target throws, they came back to haunt him against the Raiders.
  • 0% -- Gardner Minshew has not thrown a turnover-worthy pass yet this season.
  • 39.9% -- A league-high 39.9% of Desmond Ridder's pass attempts have gone to tight ends. At that rate, both Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith can be viable.
  • 1 -- Jared Goff has one 20-point Fantasy game on the road since the start of last year.
  • 40% -- Trevor Lawrence has completed just 40% of his passes in the red zone this season. Several of those have been caught out of bounds.
  • 4 -- Justin Fields has four passing touchdowns in each of his past two games. 
  • 23.8 -- Russell Wilson is averaging 23.8 rushing yards per game. That's his highest mark since 2020 and his second-highest mark since 2017.
QB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
8th
PROJ PTS
15.6
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1461
RUYDS
53
TD
7
INT
0
FPTS/G
20.5
player headshot
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
23.2
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1498
RUYDS
22
TD
13
INT
4
FPTS/G
25.2
player headshot
Gardner Minshew QB
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
26th
PROJ PTS
14.1
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
553
RUYDS
4
TD
2
INT
0
FPTS/G
6.9
player headshot
Matthew Stafford QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI LAR -6.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
21.8
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1451
RUYDS
49
TD
5
INT
5
FPTS/G
16.5
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Baker Mayfield QB
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
22nd
QB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
52%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
882
RUYDS
61
TD
7
INT
2
FPTS/G
20.3
Mayfield has hit 19 Fantasy points or more in three of four starts and the Lions have allowed at least 19 Fantasy points to every quarterback but one this season, Desmond Ridder. The Buccaneers can't run the ball efficiently, and the Lions have been much stingier against the run than the pass. Coming off a bye week this Tampa offense should have a good plan that calls for a high number of pass attempts. As long as Mike Evans is back, Mayfield is a borderline QB1.
player headshot
Gardner Minshew QB
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -4 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
26th
QB RNK
15th
ROSTERED
16%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
553
RUYDS
4
TD
2
INT
0
FPTS/G
6.9
Minshew is going back to Jacksonville for a revenge game that also happens to be a battle for first place with his old team. The Jaguars have surrendered the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing QBs, with only Desmond Ridder failing to reach 22 Fantasy points. If you enjoy a good narrative, this is as good as they get.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
player headshot
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
20th
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
44%
Murray's roster rate is ticking up as we get closer to his return. Once it is announced it will probably be too late to add him for free. Expect Murray to be a borderline top-12 QB once he's healthy.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
24
QB RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1614
RUYDS
21
TD
11
INT
5
FPTS/G
24.1
There's no Allen, Mahomes, Jackson, or Herbert on the main slate. So in cash games I'll be looking to the captain of the best offense in football. The Panthers won't provide any resistance and the lack of De'Von Achane may mean a couple more passing touchdowns than we've seen the past two weeks.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
I moved Cousins to the contrarian section because of the loss of Justin Jefferson. But make no mistake, Cousins is my top QB value for the fourth week in a row. The loss of his WR1 should keep his roster rate lower, but I do believe Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and K.J. Osborn are completely capable of lighting up this Bears defense.
QB Preview
Heath's projections

My full set of Week 6 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 6. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.