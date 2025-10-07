If you are like me, you drafted too many Cleveland Browns this preseason because you were excited about what Joe Flacco could do for them. After all, Flacco had been a well-above-average passer the last two years in Cleveland and Indianapolis. He averaged an impressive 7.5 yards per attempt and posted a 5.5% touchdown rate in 2023-24. He was not that guy the first four weeks of this season, and the Browns benched him for rookie Dillon Gabriel. As the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure, and after three weeks of watching Jake Browning play QB, the Bengals have decided they would rather have Flacco as their QB1, trading for him on Tuesday morning.

The reaction to this news at the quarterback position is probably minimal in one-QB leagues. Neither Flacco or Browning matters much in that format. But in Superflex leagues, Flacco does become a must-roster again. If Flacco can get comfortable in Cincinnati and find the magic of the last two years, he could be a must-start QB in leagues where you can start more than one quarterback.

Speaking of Flacco regaining his magic, I also have a little bit more hope for the Bengals offense. Ja'Marr Chase never lost his must-start status in our eyes, but Tee Higgins certainly has. He is averaging eight Fantasy points per game and has only topped 12 once all year. Assuming Flacco becomes the starter, Higgins would at least have the potential to have boom weeks once again. He probably won't justify his ADP even with Flacco, but he could at least be startable again.

In Cleveland, Dillon Gabriel is now firmly entrenched as the starter, but he may have already taken care of that with a solid debut against the Dolphins. This also moves Shedeur Sanders up the depth chart, potentially, and I would say the odds of us seeing him on the field at some point this year went up.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

42.5 -- Joe Flacco's 42.5 drop-backs per game are second only to Mac Jones. Wherever he has been, he has been a high-volume passer.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats PAYDS 905 RUYDS 10 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 23 Brock Purdy was not participating in the 49ers' early practice on Monday, so we could get at least one more week of Jones at QB. The 49ers have no reason to rush Purdy back after Jones lit up a good Rams defense for 342 yards and two touchdowns. This is a much better matchup against the Buccaneers, who are a pass-funnel defense. They have been very good against the run and poor against the pass, which matches up perfectly with a 49ers offense that is averaging below four yards per rush but leads the NFL in pass attempts. Just watch Purdy's practice participation before you lock Jones in. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats PAYDS 1246 RUYDS 38 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.9 Seattle opened the week as an underdog at Jacksonville in Week 6. This makes some sense with one of the longest road trips in football, and it is exactly the recipe Darnold needs for Fantasy success. He has been fantastic all year, but their Week 5 loss to Tampa was only the second time he had thrown more than 26 passes. He's thrown for at least 295 yards with two touchdowns in both of those games.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Spencer Rattler QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats PAYDS 990 RUYDS 123 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.3 Rattler was flat out good against the Giants in Week 5. Not good enough for me to want to start him against an improving Patriots defense this week, but if he shows well again, he gets the Bears in Week 6. They have been one of the worst defenses in football and could put Rattler in position to throw 40 passes with their offense.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL LAR -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1503 RUYDS -4 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.1 Stafford's recent surge isn't quite factored into his price, and his matchup against the Ravens certainly isn't. Baltimore has allowed eight passing touchdowns in their past two games against Patrick Mahomes and C.J. Stroud. The Rams have scored 11 of their 14 touchdowns through the air this year. Stafford and Puka Nacua will be a popular cash game stack, and it is not one I am fading.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Smith's highs have been high, and his lows have been disastrously low. He has the second-most turnover-worthy throws and the fifth-most completions of over 20 yards. While this could be a gross game, and most will stay away from it, I like a Raiders stack as a contrarian play this week. As bad as Smith has been the last two weeks, he already has a 362-yard game and a three-touchdown game on the season.

QB Preview Heath's projections

