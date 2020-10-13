Watch Now: Waiver Wire: QB's (7:43)

The consensus view in Week 6 will be that Ryan Fitzpatrick is the top streaming option at quarterback. And even after what happened in Week 4 against Seattle, I won't disagree with that. Fitzpatrick is the No. 13 quarterback on the season and has a matchup against a very bad Jets defense. Unless the Dolphins defense and running backs score all the touchdowns, Fitzpatrick should be a cinch for a good game. But he's also already rostered in 43% of leagues, so let's talk about someone more interesting -- The Red Rifle.

Andy Dalton will take over for the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott's devastating ankle injury. And in terms of Fantasy situation, he couldn't ask for much more. His weaponry is arguably the best in the league and his defense is atrocious. But what about Dalton himself?

Admittedly, Dalton was not very good in 2019. But his top receivers were Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and John Ross. That's not exactly the same thing as Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. In 2018 Dalton played eight full games with A.J. Green (back when Green was good) and threw for 2,102 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a top 12 Fantasy quarterback at the mid-point of the season. for most of his career before that Dalton was a mid-range QB2 (except for 2013 when he finished as the No. 5 quarterback in Fantasy. In six of his nine seasons in Cincinnati he finished between 12th and 18th at the position.

In other words, Dalton has been about average. If he still is, the situation in Dallas is going to make him a borderline starter most weeks. He's my second-favorite streamer this week against Arizona and he only has two definitively good defenses left on his schedule. In a two-quarterback league, Dalton is worth a major investment, but you may want to consider adding him in your one-quarterback league as well..

The FFT crew breaks down key Week 6 waiver decisions on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here

  • 8.2 -- Lamar Jackson's rush attempts per game. That's down 30% from 2019.
  • 12.2 -- The Bears are only allowing 12.2 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
  • 6.2 -- Opposing quarterbacks are averaging 6.2 yards per attempt against the Rams and Colts.. League median is 7.5.
  • 26.3 -- Justin Herbert is averaging 25.3 Fantasy points per game, seventh among quarterbacks. That's someone you hold through the bye.
  • 5 -- Kyler Murray has as many rushing touchdowns as games played. That's probably not sustainable.
  • 9 -- Carson Wentz now has nine interceptions and only six touchdowns. He's best left on the waiver wire until he gets some weapons back.
  • 8.7 -- Derek Carr's intended air yards per attempt in Week 6. He only had two weeks higher in 2019.
Fitzpatrick has at least 300 yards passing in three of five games. He has multiple touchdowns in the same number of games. He's averaging nearly five rush attempts per game. One more win and he has the Dolphins back to .500, which should quell the calls for Tua (at least for a while). Oh yeah, and it's a "revenge" game, if you're into that type of thing.
The Cardinals don't look like a great matchup on paper, but that's because of who they've played. Teddy Bridgewater, Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford all scored at least 22 Fantasy points against them. Joe Flacco and Dwayne Haskins did not. I would start Dalton over Jared Goff, Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz.
Cousins' matchup is the best in football, and he just set a season high with 39 pass attempts. But I do have him below Dalton because Cousins has just two games with more than 18.2 Fantasy points, and there's a real risk the Vikings get a lead and run it 40 times against the Falcons. He's more of a bye-week replacement than a streamer over someone you've been starting.
Carr is a top-12 Fantasy quarterback so far, he leads the league in completion percentage, and we just saw him air it out against the Chiefs. The health of Henry Ruggs could be huge for Carr, especially if he's willing to throw it deep like he did against Kansas City.
We'll take a closer look at this when pricing comes out later in the week, but as of now Jackson looks like my highest projected quarterback on the slate. Remember, no Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson on the main slate in Week 6.
Every week Minshew seems to sit below 5% roster rate. Almost every week he delivers at least three times value. We'll see how much his price goes up, but I can't imagine it will be enough to fade him.
