Geno Smith remains one of the most pleasant surprises in Fantasy Football this season. He leads the NFL with a 75.2% completion percentage and a 113.2 passer rating. And while I'm not certain he'll remain a starter all year long, there's no doubt you should start him in Week 6 against a Cardinals defense that has been mediocre at best this season. In fact, I would start him over the opposing quarterback in that game, Kyler Murray.

As surprisingly good as Smith has been, Murray has been equally disappointing. While Murray does lead the NFL in pass attempts and completions, he's posting career lows in nearly every passing efficiency metric. And that efficiency hasn't just been bad by Murray's standards. Amongst 30 QBs who have thrown at least 100 passes this season, Murray ranks:

30th in yards per completion (8.8)

29th in yards per attempt (5.8)

23rd in TD rate (2.8%)

21st in Passer Rating (84.3)

In past years, Murray would make up for this lack of efficiency with his legs, but he's running less than ever as well.

There are two saving graces for Murray. The first is that he's playing Seattle this week, which means you can probably still start him. The second is that he gets DeAndre Hopkins back next week, and Murray's career passing numbers look much better with Hopkins on the field. But if I have to choose just one quarterback from this game in Week 6, I'm choosing Smith.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

23.2 -- Fantasy points per game in 2022 for Geno Smith, fifth-best in the league.

23.2 -- Fantasy points per game in 2022 for Geno Smith, fifth-best in the league.



58.4 - Passer rating for Skylar Thompson in relief for the Dolphins. It's hard to confidently start your Dolphins if Thompson gets the start versus the Vikings.



33.8 - Fantasy points per game surrendered to quarterbacks by the Dolphins in the last three weeks.

-- Marcus Mariota's bad throw percentage, according to Pro Football Reference, the highest mark in the league. 8.6% -- Broncos pass catchers have dropped 8.6% of Russell Wilson's throws, only Jimmy Garoppolo has had a higher percentage dropped.

-- Broncos pass catchers have dropped 8.6% of Russell Wilson's throws, only Jimmy Garoppolo has had a higher percentage dropped. 26.6 -- Kyler Murray is averaging a career-low 26.6 rushing yards per game.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1305 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.2 Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 26.3 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1241 RUYDS 133 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.1 Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1157 RUYDS 9 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 17

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 8th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 1305 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.2 While I do have some longterm concerns, Smith is on fire right now and I'll start him until he's not. Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats PAYDS 1390 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.6 Wentz has thrown at least 38 passes in every game this season. His Fantasy production has been up and down, but so far it's been predictable. Against good defenses he's been awful and against everyone else he's been a starter. The Bears do not have a good defense.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 447 RUYDS 25 TD 2 INT 4 FPTS/G 12.2 Don't hold Pickett's Week 5 performance against him. The Bills have arguably the best defense in football. Pickett's schedule is better in the second half of the season, so hold onto him if your quarterback has a late bye.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BUF -3 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 27.6 QB RNK 1st YTD Stats PAYDS 1651 RUYDS 225 TD 16 INT 4 FPTS/G 34.9 When Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes step foot on the same field, fireworks happen. The last time we saw them they combined for 844 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns. Either one is a great DFS play this week, but Allen has the slightly better matchup.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. This Packers defense hasn't been as good as we expected and Wilson has been better than he was as a rookie. I expect the Packers to put up a bunch of points, which should mean the Jets pass attempts bounce back. Wilson was very close to a good Fantasy day last week, but twice he had a pass catcher tackled at the one, followed by a rushing touchdown.