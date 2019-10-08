Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Preview: Top streaming options, projections, DFS plays, and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including the top streaming options and DFS plays.

 Gardner Minshew is a heck of a lot of fun. With his mustache and his outfits and his deep shots down the field, it's been impossible not to cheer for him. But it's also time to start taking him seriously.

Five games into the season Minshew is averaging 7.8 yards per attempt and has a passer rating of 105.6. He just threw for 374 yards against a Panthers defense that has been one of the best in the NFL against the pass. He's still yet to face a defense that ranks among the 10 most generous to quarterbacks in Fantasy, yet he ranks as the No. 10 quarterback in Fantasy points. 

Is it possible Minshew turns into a pumpkin and Nick Foles gets his job back? It is. But he's not shown us anything to make us think that's a possibility. He's shown mobility with 124 rushing yards. He's shown good judgement with just one interception. He's known for taking shots downfield, but he's also completing 66.7% of his passes. 

Through five games Minshew looks like the complete package and D.J. Chark looks like a top-15 wide receiver. Until they prove otherwise I'm going to start treating them like that's exactly what they are. 

Numbers to know
  • 8 - Interceptions for Baker Mayfield. They haven't all been his fault, but things are messy in Cleveland right now. You can't trust him as your starter. 
  • 222 - Pass attempts for Matt Ryan and Jared Goff, the most in the NFL. They're on pace for more than 700 attempts, and I'm not sure much will change for Ryan.
  • 5.8 - Average intended air yards for Luke Falk. Sam Darnold was at 5.6 before he got mono. Let's hope this isn't just an Adam Gase thing, but that's what it looks like. 
  • 8.4 - Average completed air yards for Dak Prescott, the best mark in the league. 
  • 206 - Kyler Murray's rush yards on the season. That's how he's a top-12 quarterback with only four passing touchdowns. I expect his touchdown numbers to start normalizing this week.
  • 3.3% - Aaron Rodgers' touchdown rate. His career mark is 6.1%. I expect regression starting in Week 6.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2 O/U 52
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
24
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1324
RUYDS
206
TD
6
INT
4
FPTS/G
20
The Falcons are allowing the third-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks and just surrendered a fifty burger to Deshaun Watson. Every quarterback they've faced besides Kirk Cousins has scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and Cousins only threw 10 passes.
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -16.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
13.4
QB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
760
RUYDS
78
TD
6
INT
3
FPTS/G
15.3
It gets easier after Week 6, but you can't consider the rookie on a short week against the best defense in Fantasy.
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
32%
I wrote most everything I had to say about Minshew in the lede, but this is also an underrated good matchup. The Saints have allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. I'd start Minshew over anyone you feel questionable about this week, including Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ownership
53%
Dalton is my second favorite quarterback who is available in at least 40% of leagues, but I don't love him. His production last week felt pretty lucky and I still feel uncomfortable with the idea that the Ravens are a bad defense. Still, I'd start him over Wentz and Mayfield.
One to Stash
headshot-image
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
69%
Allen plays the Dolphins in Week 7. There's not much more you need to know.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 6 Prices
FanDuel
$8,200
DraftKings
$6,900
I'm going right back to Jackson against the porous Bengals defense. Week 5 was disappointing for Jackson but I'd only give him credit for one of the three turnovers. He'll face a much easier matchup in Week 6 and if there's anything we've seen this year it's that Jackson can feast on bad defenses.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Week 6 Prices
FanDuel
$6,900
DraftKings
$5,000
After everything I've written above how could anyone resist Minshew at home against the Saints? I'm guessing his ownership will be lower than it should be. If not, I'll update later in the week.
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Patrick Mahomes

34.10

2

Lamar Jackson

31.73

3

DeShaun Watson

28.62

4

Tom Brady

28.59

5

Matt Ryan

27.24

6

Russell Wilson

27.14

7

Dak Prescott

26.06

8

Kyler Murray

25.77

9

Gardner Minshew

25.39

10

Aaron Rodgers

25.00

11

Matthew Stafford

24.34

12

Philip Rivers

23.37

13

Jared Goff

22.10

14

Jameis Winston

21.99

15

Andy Dalton

21.93

