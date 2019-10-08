Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Preview: Top streaming options, projections, DFS plays, and more

Gardner Minshew is a heck of a lot of fun. With his mustache and his outfits and his deep shots down the field, it's been impossible not to cheer for him. But it's also time to start taking him seriously.

Five games into the season Minshew is averaging 7.8 yards per attempt and has a passer rating of 105.6. He just threw for 374 yards against a Panthers defense that has been one of the best in the NFL against the pass. He's still yet to face a defense that ranks among the 10 most generous to quarterbacks in Fantasy, yet he ranks as the No. 10 quarterback in Fantasy points.

Is it possible Minshew turns into a pumpkin and Nick Foles gets his job back? It is. But he's not shown us anything to make us think that's a possibility. He's shown mobility with 124 rushing yards. He's shown good judgement with just one interception. He's known for taking shots downfield, but he's also completing 66.7% of his passes.

Through five games Minshew looks like the complete package and D.J. Chark looks like a top-15 wide receiver. Until they prove otherwise I'm going to start treating them like that's exactly what they are.

QB Preview Numbers to know

8 - Interceptions for Baker Mayfield. They haven't all been his fault, but things are messy in Cleveland right now. You can't trust him as your starter.

222 - Pass attempts for Matt Ryan and Jared Goff, the most in the NFL. They're on pace for more than 700 attempts, and I'm not sure much will change for Ryan.

5.8 - Average intended air yards for Luke Falk. Sam Darnold was at 5.6 before he got mono. Let's hope this isn't just an Adam Gase thing, but that's what it looks like.

8.4 - Average completed air yards for Dak Prescott, the best mark in the league.

206 - Kyler Murray's rush yards on the season. That's how he's a top-12 quarterback with only four passing touchdowns. I expect his touchdown numbers to start normalizing this week.

3.3% - Aaron Rodgers' touchdown rate. His career mark is 6.1%. I expect regression starting in Week 6.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1324 RUYDS 206 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 20 The Falcons are allowing the third-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks and just surrendered a fifty burger to Deshaun Watson. Every quarterback they've faced besides Kirk Cousins has scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and Cousins only threw 10 passes. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -16.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 13.4 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 760 RUYDS 78 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.3 It gets easier after Week 6, but you can't consider the rookie on a short week against the best defense in Fantasy.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 32% I wrote most everything I had to say about Minshew in the lede, but this is also an underrated good matchup. The Saints have allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. I'd start Minshew over anyone you feel questionable about this week, including Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 53% Dalton is my second favorite quarterback who is available in at least 40% of leagues, but I don't love him. His production last week felt pretty lucky and I still feel uncomfortable with the idea that the Ravens are a bad defense. Still, I'd start him over Wentz and Mayfield.

One to Stash Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 69% Allen plays the Dolphins in Week 7. There's not much more you need to know.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $8,200 DraftKings $6,900 I'm going right back to Jackson against the porous Bengals defense. Week 5 was disappointing for Jackson but I'd only give him credit for one of the three turnovers. He'll face a much easier matchup in Week 6 and if there's anything we've seen this year it's that Jackson can feast on bad defenses.

Top Contrarian Play Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Week 6 Prices FanDuel $6,900 DraftKings $5,000 After everything I've written above how could anyone resist Minshew at home against the Saints? I'm guessing his ownership will be lower than it should be. If not, I'll update later in the week.