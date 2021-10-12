As you get ready for Week 6 of the Fantasy Football season, remember that this is the first week of byes this season, and we've got four teams off as a result. Fortunately, at least at quarterback, this isn't a group you're going to miss much, as the Falcons, Saints, Jets, and 49ers are on bye. That means no Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston, Zach Wilson, or Trey Lance, which may be bad news in two-QB leagues, but it surely isn't something we'll be too upset about.
Get your first look at the quarterback rankings for Week 6 here, including thoughts on some of the most interesting players for this week. To see the rankings of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, make sure you head here. We'll be updating this throughout the week with new notes and rankings as we get news and the rankings get tweaked, so make sure you bookmark the page.
Week 6 QB Rankings
- Lamar Jackson vs. LAC -- I said last week that if Marquise Brown had caught those dropped touchdowns back in Week 3, we'd be talking about the leap Jackson has made as a passer. After his 442-yard, four-touchdown game Monday, we have to have that conversation. Jackson may be the No. 1 QB in Fantasy if he keeps up this pass volume; he's averaging nearly seven more attempts per game than his MVP 2019 season.
- Patrick Mahomes @ WAS
- Josh Allen @ TEN -- Those struggles during the first two weeks feel like an awfully long time ago, huh? Allen has only thrown 56 passes over the last two games, but that's just because the Bills have run away with those games. If the same happens in Tennessee on Sunday, he'll be the reason why yet again.
- Jalen Hurts vs. TB -- Week 5 was Hurts' worst game of the season as a passer, and he still had 20 Fantasy points. He's must-start.
- Kyler Murray @ CLE -- Murray is coming off his worst game of the season for Fantasy, as the 49ers managed to contain him as a runner -- he had just 8 yards on four carries before kneeling three times to close out the game. The Browns present an interesting test given their strong defensive line, but there's no matchup that will make you sit Murray.
- Tom Brady @ PHI -- The Eagles should present a tougher test than the Dolphins, but that isn't saying much. But what do you need me to say, you're starting Brady! I'm typing just to type here.
- Justin Herbert @ BAL -- This is a tough matchup against the Ravens, but Herbert just dropped nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns against what had been a very, very good Browns defense in Week 4. I'm not saying he's completely matchup proof, but I'm not sure there's a matchup where I wouldn't rank him as a top-12 QB at this point.
- Matthew Stafford @ NYG -- Stafford is coming off his first game without multiple touchdowns, and I'm gonna bet he's going to pick that streak back up against the Giants.
- Dak Prescott @ NE -- Prescott threw 32 times in Week 5 and that was his most attempts since Week 1. At some point the Cowboys are going to face an opponent that forces them to air it out more, but I'm not sure the Patriots are that opponent in Week 6. He's made up for a lack of volume with a 7.9% touchdown rate, but the Cowboys current approach gives Prescott both a lower ceiling and a slimmer margin for error each week. It's hard to view him as an elite Fantasy QB right now despite how well he is playing in real life. But he's still a must-start player, so maybe it's a distinction without a difference?
- Aaron Rodgers @ CHI
- Taylor Heinicke vs. KC -- Give Heinicke a real look if you need a streamer at quarterback. He's rushed for 40-plus yards in consecutive games and has been involved especially near the goal line. Kansas City's defense has been historically bad to start the season and Heinicke will probably have to throw a bunch in this one, so don't be surprised if he's a viable starting option.
- Joe Burrow @ DET -- Burrow has at least two touchdown passes in each game and attempted a season-high 36 pass attempts even before overtime Sunday. However, they probably won't need to throw quite that much this week against the Lions. He remains a viable lower-end starter, and with the weapons he has, he could still be a good Fantasy option even with low volume.
- Sam Darnold vs. MIN -- Well, that looked more like the Darnold we saw in New York. The Vikings defense looks pretty good overall, especially the pass rush, which has generated 17 sacks through five games. That makes it tough to trust Darnold, though he should benefit from the expected return of Christian McCaffrey to provide that safety valve he's been missing.
- Kirk Cousins @ CAR
- Teddy Bridgewater vs. LV -- Bridgewater didn't play great in Week 5, but even that still ended with 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He hasn't been able to keep up his pace from the first two weeks, but Bridgewater is a viable bye week or injury replacement option.
- Baker Mayfield vs. ARI
- Ryan Tannehill vs. BUF
- Derek Carr @ DEN -- Carr's stretch of games with multiple touchdowns to open the season came to an end in ignominious fashion against the Bears, but he was still pushing the ball down the field consistently, so I'm not too concerned. Down games happen, and the Bears defense looks pretty tough. Of course, so does the Broncos, so maybe we should temper expectations a bit yet again.
- Jared Goff vs. CIN
- Ben Roethlisberger vs. SEA
- Geno Smith @ PIT -- We'll see what Smith can do with his first extended opportunity since 2014, but this is an awfully tough landing spot, so I'm not expecting much.
- Trevor Lawrence vs. MIA -- Before the season, I was worried the Jaguars might not have a ton of pass volume, and we're seeing that -- Lawrence has topped out at 34 pass attempts over the past four games. He's playing better of late, which is a good sign, but this offense remains pretty bad, and I don't know what to do about a game plan that saw Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones get just eight targets. There's upside here somewhere in the future, but Lawrence is still tough to trust for Fantasy.
- Carson Wentz vs. HOU
- Jacoby Brissett @ JAX
- Justin Fields vs. GB -- So much for cautious optimism for Fields after the Bears named him the starter. He was credited with three rush attempts in Week 5, but one was a throw away that technically traveled backward and was counted as a fumble. His other two attempts were a straight QB draw and a QB lead sweep. No option runs yet again. It just doesn't seem like Matt Nagy has much interest in changing how his offense operates despite Fields' skill set, and this team isn't good enough throwing the ball for Fields to be worth using otherwise. There's still considerable upside here, but Fields isn't even a trustworthy starter in two-QB leagues right now.
- Mac Jones vs. DAL
- Mike Glennon vs. LAR -- Glennon seems likely to start in Daniel Jones' place after Jones left Week 5 with a concussion, which would be an obvious downgrade for the Giants offense across the board. Let's hope Jones is able to get cleared.
- Davis Mills @ IND