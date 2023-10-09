Before we get to the rankings for the quarterback position in Week 6 of the Fantasy Football season, let's get some thoughts on some of the biggest questions you might have about Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, and more:

Is Justin Fields an elite Fantasy QB right now?

This was exactly what we expected, right? Fields has taken a big step forward as a passer over the past two weeks, in large part thanks to DJ Moore just being the best player on the field for the Bears. I was skeptical about Moore's ability to be a Fantasy superstar in this offense, but I thought it was reasonable to bet he could elevate Fields' game enough to take him to the next level as a Fantasy option. That's what we saw, especially in Week 5, as two of Fields' touchdowns were due directly to Moore's individual brilliance; he beat the defender in one-on-one coverage on a fade route in the second quarter and then closed the game with a 56-yard catch and run where he once again won on a contested target and took off.

What's interesting is, Fields still hasn't done much as a runner yet. He had 57 yards in Week 5 and only 25 in Week 4, and still hasn't had more than 6.3 Fantasy points with his legs in any game this season; last season, he did it nine times. He did have a season-high 10 designed runs in Week 5, which is a positive sign, though none in the 12 plays the Bears ran in the red zone.

You could look at it one of two ways. On the one hand, it could be a sign of unlocked potential; if he can sustain his gains as a passer while getting back to last year's rushing usage, he could easily sustain his higher level of play. On the other hand, the lightened usage as a rusher is a choice by the coaching staff and one they may continue to make.

I think you can make a case for Fields as a sell-high candidate based on the past two games because I don't expect him to sustain anything like this run as a passer. However, I do think he's probably a top-six QB the rest of the way, so I'm definitely not selling him for just anything. I'm perfectly fine sticking him in my starting lineup every week, too.

Is Joe Burrow back to being a must-start Fantasy QB?

Burrow finally looked like himself in Week 5, throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns in an easy win over the Cardinals. So, did we overreact to burying him in the rankings after he had just two touchdowns in the first four games?

I'm genuinely struggling with this one. One of the toughest things to judge in the early part of the season is when a player or team is struggling because of some kind of fatal flaw in their abilities vs. just running into a stretch of bad games. In Burrow's case, his calf injury seemed like a pretty good excuse for his struggles, and he did tell us after Week 4 that it was the best he had felt since his initial injury. So, we should have listened, right?

Well, I'm not so sure we can just say Burrow is back to normal. He still completed just one pass of more than 15 air yards Sunday on four attempts, and he remains the worst passer in the league on those attempts. I think the Bengals success in the passing game in Week 5 was more about Ja'Marr Chase's individual brilliance than Burrow necessarily playing at an incredibly high level – and a still-pretty-bad Cardinals defense certainly played their part. That's not to say Burrow didn't look good in Week 5 – he was more mobile than we've seen, and wasn't releasing the ball quite as quickly as he had prior (though his 2.53 second average time to throw was still the sixth-lowest of any QB in Week 5).

I'm not ranking Burrow where I had him coming into the season yet, though I am back on board with him as a starter against a Seahawks offense that has struggled against the pass this season. My expectations are much higher than they were this time last week, but I still wouldn't be surprised if he struggled again this week.

Who is the top streamer for Week 6?

Part of why I couldn't rank Burrow as low as some others did last week was because I just didn't love the crop of streaming options, and I'm not sure this week's group is much better. If you're looking for a replacement for Anthony Richardson, your best bet is probably Matthew Stafford if you play in one of the 34% of CBS Fantasy leagues where he's available. If he isn't, the options start to look a lot uglier. My highest-ranked option for Week 6 who is available in more than half of CBS Fantasy leagues is QB18 Gardner Minshew (4%); after him, it's Joshua Dobbs (44%).

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 6:

Week 6 QB Rankings