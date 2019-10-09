Fantasy Football Week 6 Running Back Preview: Projections, matchups that matter, DFS plays and more

Remember when the dreaded running back by committee was an exception we could bemoan? Increasingly it's becoming the norm and there were several developments in Week 5 that we need to touch on before we get to the preview.

Damien Williams returned for the Chiefs and took all but two of the running back touches against the Colts. I don't know if LeSean McCoy's ankle flared up or if he got punished for fumbling, but I have a really hard time believing he goes another game without a carry. McCoy is averaging 5.4 yards per carry this season while Williams sits at 1.8. I made an adjustment to my projections but still expect this to be a fairly close split. Darrel Williams looks droppable though.

Melvin Gordon returned for the Chargers and received 12 carries to Austin Ekeler's three. Of course, Ekeler may have just been tired from the 16 targets he saw to Gordon's six. The touches ended up very close to 50-50, which is what we expected. This week I have Gordon projected for 16 touches to Ekeler's 14. You can still start both, with Gordon being the better option in non-PPR and Ekeler being the back to trust in PPR.

Tevin Coleman returned for San Francisco as the 49ers ran wild on Cleveland. Coleman ran 16 times for 97 yards, Matt Breida ran 11 times for 114 yards, and Raheem Mostert pitched in seven carries for 34 yards. A three-headed monster is no good for anyone's upside, but if any offense can support it, it's this one. The 49ers are averaging 200 rushing yards per game. In Week 6 Coleman and Breida are both low-end No. 2 running backs who are better in non-PPR. For what it's worth, Breida was used much more than Coleman in the passing game in Week 5.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. With Gallman and Saquon Barkley out, we have to strongly consider Jon Hilliman as a volume play against the Patriots. Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Samuels is on crutches and could miss up to a month. This is a boost for James Conner, especially in PPR.

RB Preview Numbers to know

27 - Tackles broken by Chris Carson this season. For the time being it looks like he's tightened his grip on the role in Seattle.

- Tackles broken by Chris Carson this season. For the time being it looks like he's tightened his grip on the role in Seattle. 3 - Receptions for Sony Michel in Week 5. That's a career-high and a game-changer for his Fantasy value if it becomes a regular thing.

- Receptions for Sony Michel in Week 5. That's a career-high and a game-changer for his Fantasy value if it becomes a regular thing. 1.2 - Yards after contact per attempt for Devonta Freeman. No running back with at least 20 carries owns a lower mark.

- Yards after contact per attempt for Devonta Freeman. No running back with at least 20 carries owns a lower mark. 31.3% - Broken-tackle rate for Duke Johnson. Only Alvin Kamara has been better in that regard. His teammate, Carlos Hyde, is at 11%.

- Broken-tackle rate for Duke Johnson. Only Alvin Kamara has been better in that regard. His teammate, Carlos Hyde, is at 11%. 40.8% - of Derrick Henry's rush attempts have come with eight defenders in the box. That only makes his production that much more impressive.

- of Derrick Henry's rush attempts have come with eight defenders in the box. That only makes his production that much more impressive. 93% - Todd Gurley's Week 5 snap rate. The time share may be over.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 6 matchup @ MIA Bill Callahan has said Washington will run the ball more and it should have no problem doing just that against a Dolphins team giving up 175 yards per game on the ground. Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 6 Matchup vs. MIN Howard has played very well of late, but it's tough to trust him against a Vikings defense that has only allowed one running back to score double-digit Fantasy points this season.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds Jon Hilliman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 2% It's a terrible week for waivers at running back, but Hilliman should be considered a borderline starter with both Gallman and Barkley ruled out. I'd expect 15-20 touches including several dump-offs in the passing game. Don't break the bank for a one week starter, but if you have an extra roster spot to play around with, this is how you should use it. Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 30% Smith has been much more productive than Freeman on a per-carry basis, and this is a good matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. At the very least, Smith has a chance to score a short-yardage touchdown, but I wouldn't be surprised if he starts to see a bigger share of the work in Atlanta. He's averaging 2 more yards per attempt than Freeman. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Ownership 70% I know you don't want to do this, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Seven running backs have scored double-digit PPR points against this Miami defense in four games. Peterson is likely to see 12-16 touches, and this defense is allowing 4.8 yards per carry. He's a flex play who is better in non-PPR.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 55% I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the most run-heavy teams in the league and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 52% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 8% David Johnson's back flared up in Week 5 and Edmonds responded with a very good performance against the Bengals. We expect Johnson to be fine in Week 6, but it was a good reminder that Edmonds could find himself in a high-volume role very easily. He doesn't need to be as highly owned as Mattison or Pollard, but he should be rostered in far more leagues than he is now.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $7,900 DraftKings $8,000 It's a sad week when we don't have Christian McCaffrey on the main slate, but maybe it will give us some ownership diversity. It's very close at the top for me between Kamara and Dalvin Cook, but Kamara edges him out because of the price drop he saw last week. The Jaguars have actually been gashed on the ground this season, and New Orleans generally goes more run-heavy on the road. Kamara has at least 20 touches in every game Teddy Bridgewater has started.

Contrarian Plays Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $6,700 DraftKings $5,300 We're always guessing when it comes to contrarian plays on a Tuesday, but I feel pretty confident Lindsay's ownership will be low. He's in a time share against a good defense, right? Kind of. Lindsay had 19 touches last week. He had 25 in Week 3 against the Packers. He only has one game this season with fewer that 15. As for the matchup, the Titans are good defensively but they're also allowing 4.6 yards per carry to running backs. I'll take Lindsay's volume and big-play upside at this cost and low ownership.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 25.04 31.63 3 2 Alvin Kamara 20.46 26.55 2 3 Dalvin Cook 20.50 24.66 4 4 Aaron Jones 18.57 23.74 6 5 Leonard Fournette 16.51 20.70 7 6 David Johnson 15.89 20.65 5 7 Nick Chubb 17.62 20.05 10 8 Le'Veon Bell 14.07 19.45 16 9 James White 12.15 18.54 18 10 James Conner 11.95 17.66 8 11 Ezekiel Elliott 14.65 16.97 13 12 Phillip Lindsay 13.63 16.80 12 13 Chris Carson 13.78 16.60 11 14 Todd Gurley 13.80 16.50 20 15 Austin Ekeler 11.69 16.37 9 16 Mark Ingram 14.60 16.19 19 17 Melvin Gordon 11.92 15.13 14 18 Derrick Henry 13.43 14.51 28 19 Devonta Freeman 9.80 13.97 30 20 Chris Thompson 9.30 13.85 17 21 Kerryon Johnson 12.05 13.69 15 22 Tevin Coleman 12.38 13.45 22 23 Matt Breida 11.26 13.18 26 24 Joe Mixon 10.10 13.17 27 25 Damien Williams 9.81 12.90 33 26 Jon Hilliman 8.97 12.89 21 28 Sony Michel 11.67 12.46 29 27 Royce Freeman 9 12.69 32 29 Kenyan Drake 9.12 11.98 24 30 Lesean McCoy 10.13 11.96 25 31 Jordan Howard 10.11 11.86 23 32 Carlos Hyde 10.29 11.03 31 33 Ronald Jones 9.25 10.61 34 34 Duke Johnson 7.46 9.25 36 35 Miles Sanders 6.93 8.38 35 36 Peyton Barber 7.27 8.32

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.