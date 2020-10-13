Watch Now: Waiver Wire: RB's ( 3:19 )

One of the most interesting decisions Fantasy managers might have to make this week is how much of their FAB to use on Alexander Mattison. Of course, that's only if your league is one of the 30% where he's available. If it's not, there's still a lesson in all this.

While I'm mostly against handcuffing as a strategy, there are certain backs (like Mattison) and certain situations (like Minnesota and Carolina) where the backup can be 90% as good as the the starter. Then, there are other situations, like the one with the Chargers, where that is definitely not the case. With that in mind, I added a few extra stashes below. The five backups rostered in fewer than 50% of leagues could still be league-winners.

As for Mattison, it sure sounds like this will be a one-week addition. The Vikings have a bye in Week 7 and they were reportedly encouraged by the MRI results they got on Dalvin Cook. It's possible he misses more than week, and it's possible he gets hurt again (look at his injury history) but you shouldn't bid on Mattison with the expectation he's going to start for you for more than one week.

What is that worth? Well, what is your situation? For a team with four wins or more and good running backs I would have a hard time going over 25% of my remaining budget. For a team below .500 and/or weak at running back? I'd be willing to go up to 75%. Mattison is a week-winner in Week 6 against the Falcons and arguably the very top stash to roster in Fantasy Football. I wouldn't be all that surprised if one manager spent all they had left on him.

Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Alexander Mattison is a must-start running back if Cook is out.

Alexander Mattison posted 136 total yards in Week 5 against the Seahawks. He's a top-five back this week.

Joe Mixon has seen 14 targets the past two weeks. That's his most ever in back-to-back games.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has zero touchdowns on his 15 carries inside the 20. Every other running back with at least 14 red zone carries has multiple touchdowns.

Mike Davis is second among running backs with 30 receptions. He remains must-start for at least one more week.

Kareem Hunt accounted for more than two-thirds of the Browns' running backs touches in their first full game without Nick Chubb.

The Lions are allowing a league-worst 27.5 Fantasy points per game to running backs. Ignore James Robinson's Week 5 dud.

Shockingly, the Ravens have surrendered 5.6 yards per carry this season.

Antonio Gibson is tied with Josh Jacobs for the most broken tackles, with 12. Gibson has 51 fewer carries.

We broke down the top waiver-wire targets for every position on Tuesday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Week 6 Adds J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 27% If you need help this week and Alexander Mattison is not available then you need to make a trade. McKissic could be a fine flex in PPR, he does have 16 targets over his past two games and Kyle Allen loves dumping the ball off to his running backs. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Burkhead was still getting red zone carries when Damien Harris carried the ball 17 times in Week 4. If you're looking for a touchdown-or-bust running back, he's the best bet that is available.

Stashes
Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jackson isn't a handcuff, he may just be the starter for the Chargers. But he doesn't play in Week 6 because he's on a bye, so he fits into the stash category. For teams with longterm needs, he's the second-best option behind Mattison.
Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pollard fits into the Mattison category in that if something happened to Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard could instantly be a top-five running back and a league-winner.
Darrynton Evans RB TEN Tennessee • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Derrick Henry's 2019 workload has some people more worried about his injury risk. Whether you are or not, you should try to stash Evans. If nothing else, Henry is a heightened risk because of his team's weird schedule and the fact that he gets tackled more than anyone else each week.
Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
While Clyde Edwards-Helaire has struggled in the red zone, I don't believe he's close to losing his job. But if he got hurt, Williams would be a must-start running back moving forward.
Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. We've seen it in the past, every time Joe Mixon misses time Bernard is a star.

Top Play
Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 6 pricing isn't out as of Tuesday afternoon, but I can't imagine they'll price Mattison high enough for me to want to fade him. We'll dig more into DFS later in the week.

Contrarian Play
James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
If everyone backs off Robinson because of one dud I'll gladly use him agains the very best running back matchup.