Fantasy Football Week 6 Running Back Preview: Preparing in case Todd Gurley and David Johnson miss time

Week 6 is the first week of the season with four teams on bye. So it's not exactly the best thing for surprises on the injury report. But that's exactly what we're dealing with.

Todd Gurley has an injured quad and his head coach said his Week 6 status is "up in the air". David Johnson's back locked up on him in Week 5 and he's yet to practice as of Thursday. Neither of them has been ruled out yet and my projections below still reflect the belief they'll play. But I certainly don't feel comfortable saying that with any confidence.

The first course of action for anyone reading this is to go make sure Malcolm Brown and Chase Edmonds are owned in your leagues. Now. I'll wait. Both Brown and Edmonds would find themselves in a high-volume role should the starter miss time and they'd be better this week than anyone you might find on the waiver wire. I'd like Edmonds slightly more because of an outstanding matchup against the Falcons, but Brown has been very efficient with his touches.

Step two is to check and see if you have any Thursday players on the bench that you could start over Gurley or Johnson. Sony Michel and James White are easy choices. I'd prefer not to start Jon Hilliman, but if he was my only option and the waiver wire was bare I might consider it. I expect a low-end RB2 performance in PPR.

Okay, done with those steps? Let's get to the rest of the preview, including more backs you could use to replace Gurley and Johnson if they can't go on Sunday.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. With Gallman and Saquon Barkley out, we have to strongly consider Jon Hilliman as a volume play against the Patriots. Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Samuels is on crutches and could miss up to a month. This is a boost for James Conner, especially in PPR.

RB Preview Numbers to know

27 - Tackles broken by Chris Carson this season. For the time being it looks like he's tightened his grip on the role in Seattle.

27 - Tackles broken by Chris Carson this season. For the time being it looks like he's tightened his grip on the role in Seattle.

34.6% - Broken tackle rate for Malcolm Brown. If Gurley is out, you're starting Brown.

3 - Receptions for Sony Michel in Week 5. That's a career-high and a game-changer for his Fantasy value if it becomes a regular thing.

1.2 - Yards after contact per attempt for Devonta Freeman. No running back with at least 20 carries owns a lower mark.

31.3% - Broken-tackle rate for Duke Johnson. Only Alvin Kamara has been better in that regard. His teammate, Carlos Hyde, is at 11%.

40.8% - of Derrick Henry's rush attempts have come with eight defenders in the box. That only makes his production that much more impressive.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 6 matchup @ MIA Bill Callahan has said Washington will run the ball more and it should have no problem doing just that against a Dolphins team giving up 175 yards per game on the ground. Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 6 Matchup vs. MIN Howard has played very well of late, but it's tough to trust him against a Vikings defense that has only allowed one running back to score double-digit Fantasy points this season.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 51% Edmonds has top-10 upside if Johnson is ruled out. The one advantage he has over Brown is that I wouldn't expect him to have to sharing passing downs. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 52% Brown would profile as a top-15 option should Gurley be ruled out. Jon Hilliman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 36% It's a terrible week for waivers at running back, but Hilliman should be considered a borderline starter with both Gallman and Barkley ruled out. I'd expect 15-20 touches including several dump-offs in the passing game. Don't break the bank for a one week starter, but if you have an extra roster spot to play around with, this is how you should use it. Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 38% Smith has been much more productive than Freeman on a per-carry basis, and this is a good matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. At the very least, Smith has a chance to score a short-yardage touchdown, but I wouldn't be surprised if he starts to see a bigger share of the work in Atlanta. He's averaging 2 more yards per attempt than Freeman.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 55% I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the most run-heavy teams in the league and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 47% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 21% Sean McVay mentioned this could be the week Henderson gets more involved if Gurley is out. There's no way you could start him but it's definitely time to stash him again.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $7,900 DraftKings $8,000 It's a sad week when we don't have Christian McCaffrey on the main slate, but maybe it will give us some ownership diversity. It's very close at the top for me between Kamara and Dalvin Cook, but Kamara edges him out because of the price drop he saw last week. The Jaguars have actually been gashed on the ground this season, and New Orleans generally goes more run-heavy on the road. Kamara has at least 20 touches in every game Teddy Bridgewater has started.

Contrarian Plays Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $6,700 DraftKings $5,300 We're always guessing when it comes to contrarian plays on a Tuesday, but I feel pretty confident Lindsay's ownership will be low. He's in a time share against a good defense, right? Kind of. Lindsay had 19 touches last week. He had 25 in Week 3 against the Packers. He only has one game this season with fewer that 15. As for the matchup, the Titans are good defensively but they're also allowing 4.6 yards per carry to running backs. I'll take Lindsay's volume and big-play upside at this cost and low ownership.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 25.04 31.63 3 2 Alvin Kamara 20.46 26.55 2 3 Dalvin Cook 20.50 24.66 5 4 Leonard Fournette 16.51 20.70 6 5 David Johnson 15.89 20.65 7 6 Aaron Jones 15.71 20.02 4 7 Nick Chubb 17.02 19.45 10 8 Le'Veon Bell 14.07 19.45 15 9 James White 12.15 18.54 17 10 James Conner 11.95 17.66 8 11 Ezekiel Elliott 14.65 16.97 13 12 Phillip Lindsay 13.63 16.80 12 13 Chris Carson 13.78 16.60 11 14 Todd Gurley 13.80 16.50 9 15 Mark Ingram 14.60 16.19 20 16 Austin Ekeler 11.44 16.11 19 17 Melvin Gordon 11.52 14.72 14 18 Derrick Henry 13.43 14.51 28 19 Devonta Freeman 9.80 13.97 16 20 Kerryon Johnson 12.05 13.69 34 21 Chris Thompson 8.80 13.17 25 22 Joe Mixon 10.10 13.17 27 23 Damien Williams 9.81 12.90 33 24 Jon Hilliman 8.97 12.89 29 25 Royce Freeman 9 12.69 18 26 Sony Michel 11.67 12.46 21 27 Tevin Coleman 11.15 12.44 22 28 Matt Breida 10.27 12.42 31 29 Kenyan Drake 9.12 11.98 23 30 Lesean McCoy 10.13 11.96 24 31 Jordan Howard 10.11 11.86 35 32 Jamaal Williams 7.65 10.88 26 33 Carlos Hyde 9.99 10.73 30 34 Ronald Jones 9.25 10.61 32 35 Adrian Peterson 9.05 9.45 37 36 Duke Johnson 7.16 8.95

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy rankings for every position, plus see which RB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 20, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.