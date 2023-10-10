Tuesday morning was a bleak one from a Fantasy Football perspective. Justin Jefferson went on the IR, and running backs James Conner and De'Von Achane were reported to be out for multiple weeks. There are thankfully only two teams on a bye this week and we're used to not having Aaron Jones or Najee Harris in our starting lineups, but still, we're probably going to have to go back to some backs who make us uncomfortable. You'll find waiver wire info below, but here are two backs who are rostered, who you may want to give at least one more chance.

Rhamondre Stevenson is facing a Raiders defense that has allowed the most receiving yards to running backs. They are funneling short-area targets and Mac Jones should be pleased to take them with the way his forward passing has gone the past few weeks. The team is also giving up 4.45 yards per carry. This is the defense (other than the Broncos) to get right against.

I'm going back to Brian Robinson as well. His matchup isn't as good from an efficiency outlook, but it is in terms of competitiveness. The Commanders have lost two games by more than two scores and Robinson has averaged 10 touches per game. In their three competitive games, he's averaged more than 18 touches. I wouldn't expect the Falcons offense to run away from anyone.

One guy I can't go back to unless we hear something new is Jonathan Taylor. In fact, Zack Moss is ranked ahead of him this week. I don't expect it to last for long, but Moss is better right this moment and until that changes I'm starting Moss over Taylor.

Last week, my projections had De'Von Achane as the RB7. If you want more projection-based plays, you can find my projections for every Fantasy-relevant player on Sportsline.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 6 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. We expect Emari Demercado to shoulder the load, though Keaontay Ingram could be back and play a role as well. De'Von Achane RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Raheem Mostert is a top-five back, Salvin Ahmed is a dart throw flex. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Right now we don't expect Roschon Johnson either, which would leave D'Onta Foreman with a bunch of work against the Vikings.

RB Preview Numbers to know

11.2% -- Zack Moss ranks third in explosive rush rate, behind only Bijan Robinson and James Conner. He may not go quietly.

-- Zack Moss ranks third in explosive rush rate, behind only Bijan Robinson and James Conner. He may not go quietly. 32% -- Nearly a third of Jerome Ford's rushes have gone for zero or negative yards, the highest mark in the league.

-- Nearly a third of Jerome Ford's rushes have gone for zero or negative yards, the highest mark in the league. 74.6% -- Nearly three-fourths of Najee Harris' rush attempts have been up the middle. The Steelers aren't even giving him a chance.

-- Nearly three-fourths of Najee Harris' rush attempts have been up the middle. The Steelers aren't even giving him a chance. 2.84 -- D'Andre Swift leads all backs (minimum 50 rushes) at 2.84 yards before contact per attempt.

-- D'Andre Swift leads all backs (minimum 50 rushes) at 2.84 yards before contact per attempt. 9 -- Tony Pollard leads the NFL with nine rushes inside the five yard line.

-- Tony Pollard leads the NFL with nine rushes inside the five yard line. 18.8% -- Josh Jacobs leads all running backs with an 18.8% target share. He's been much better in PPR than non.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds (RB Preview) Emari Demercado RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 6 REYDS 40 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 The Cardinals run game has been better than expected this season and Demercado just averaged better than five yards per touch against the Bengals. He has good skills in the passing game but doesn't really profile as a workhorse back so it shouldn't be a surprise if he shares with someone. His Week 6 role seems secure unless Keaontay Ingram is able to return. D'Onta Foreman RB CHI Chicago • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 16 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 Foreman was really good for the Panthers in the second half last year, but he's only been active once in five weeks for the Bears. We know Khalil Herbert will be out but Roschon Johnson's status in the concussion protocol is one to watch. if Johnson is back I would rather start him than Foreman. Even if Johnson is out, Foreman faces a difficult test against an aggressive Vikings defense, and he wouldn't likely have much of a role catching passes. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN BAL -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 7 REYDS 25 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 I don't want to start either Ravens back against the Titans run defense. But if I had to choose one, it would be the guy who works in the passing game and has scored three touchdowns in four games. Hill is a decent flex this week in full PPR.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 37% Wilson is expected to return to practice this week, though we have no reason to believe he'll be activated for Week 6. Assuming he's back before De'Von Achane I would expect both Wilson and Raheem Mostert to be startable when Wilson is active. He scored double-digit Fantasy points in five of six healthy games with the Dolphins in 2022.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 17.1 RB RNK 4th YTD Stats RUYDS 314 REC 15 REYDS 128 TD 8 FPTS/G 21 The lead running back in arguably the best offense in football against one of the worst run defenses in football. Mostert isn't cheap and he'll definitely be chalky, but in cash games he'll also be worth it. Salvon Ahmed or Chris Brooks would be the contrarian pieces of this run game. They may all score.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA CIN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 328 REC 13 REYDS 80 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 The Seahawks defense is coming off a bye and Mixon hasn't exactly been exciting, then should keep his roster rate low. But the Bengals back is averaging almost 20 touches per game and if Joe Burrow is truly back they are going to score a lot more touchdowns. There's hidden upside at a reduced price and roster rate.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 6 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 6. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.