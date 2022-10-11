Here's my first round of running back rankings for Week 6, with player notes from the rankings and projections process on some of the most interesting names this weekend. We'll have updates throughout the week based on changes to the injury reports. And, remember, with bye weeks starting this week, the Lions, Titans, Raiders, and Texans are all out -- that means no Jamaal Williams, D'Andre Swift, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, or Dameon Pierce this week. You're going to miss them. .
- Christian McCaffrey @LAR -- We've seen what the upside for McCaffrey looks like over the past two weeks, in case you needed any reminding. When he's used right, there's no player as valuable as McCaffrey -- he has 49.2 PPR points in the two games despite two touchdowns. I don't know exactly what the firing of Matt Rhule and Baker Mayfield's injury will mean for McCaffrey, but I have to assume they're going to keep using him the right way, and that makes him my RB1 overall.
- Saquon Barkley vs. BAL -- Barkley briefly left Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury, so hopefully that isn't an issue moving forward, because he looks like maybe the best running back in the game right now.
- Leonard Fournette @PIT -- The Buccaneers have been much more pass-heavy since Chris Godwin returned from his injury, and that's been great news for Fournette's value. The Buccaneers don't run the ball particularly well, so you'd rather see Fournette getting a bunch of targets rather than plowing futilely into the backs of his blockers. He has 18 targets over the past two games and should continue to see a ton of high-value touches.
- Rhamondre Stevenson @CLE -- Damien Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury, which means Stevenson should be in line for a massive role this week. He had 175 total yards in Week 5 with Harris leaving early with an injury, and while Cleveland figures to provide a bit more resistance than the Lions did, Stevenson should be viewed as an absolute must-start option if Harris is out.
- Austin Ekeler vs. DEN
- Alvin Kamara vs. CIN -- My faith in Kamara was rewarded in a big way last week, which was nice to see. There are still some concerns here with regards to short-yardage usage -- two of Taysom Hill's touchdowns' came from inside the 10-yard line, and Mark Ingram got a late 2-point conversion -- but Kamara looked good and has 13 targets over his past two games. I'm not sure his upside is quite as high as it was at his peak because the Saints offense isn't as good as it was and he has clear competition for touchdowns, but the rest of his game still looks pretty viable. He's a no-doubt top-12 RB when healthy in my eyes.
- Dalvin Cook @MIA -- Cook's snap share has been limited a bit since he injured his shoulder in Week 3, but he still has 20 and 18 carries over the past two games. He has just two targets in each, and he's been ceding some key snaps to Alexander Mattison at times, but the usage remains strong in a good offense. And the Vikings might win this one pretty easily against a beat up Dolphins team. Cook remains an obvious must-start RB as long as he's healthy.
- Joe Mixon @NO -- One of the key questions coming out of Week 5 is whether Mixon's diminished passing game role was just a one-week blip or a change in the Bengals approach. I do think Mixon has some upside as a buy-low candidate, but the Bengals offense has looked dysfunctional as teams have taken away the deep ball and dared them to find another way to beat them. That has impacted Mixon's efficiency and led to limited scoring opportunities overall, so if Mixon can't rely on four-plus targets like he did the first four games, his profile is much dimmer. I'm not panicking, but this is a tough spot for him.
- Aaron Jones vs. NYJ
- Nick Chubb vs. NE -- Chubb continues to laugh in the face of those of us who have called him a sell-high candidate. I still think he's probably more like an RB6-10 player than a top-five RB, but he's also always been an outlier in terms of efficiency, so you have to get truly blown away in order to consider moving him. You need a first-round return.
- Eno Benjamin @SEA -- With James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) dealing with injuries, Benjamin could be in line for a significant workload against one of the worst defenses in the league in Week 6. It's going to be hard to rank him too high this week, I think.
- David Montgomery vs. WAS -- This is becoming one of those scenarios where there is a clear distinction between what the team wants and what Fantasy players want. We might want to see more opportunities for Khalil Herbert, but with Montgomery coming off an injury and a limited week in practice, he played 72% of the snaps and got 80% of the RB touches. Maybe that'll change moving forward, but I have to assume Montgomery will continue to dominate touches, which means you probably need him in your lineup.
- Melvin Gordon @LAC -- With 15 carries and three targets, Gordon pretty much got the usage we were hoping for in Week 5. It doesn't make him an elite Fantasy option -- especially not with the Broncos offensive struggles -- but he's probably worth starting in most leagues where you have him.
- Kenneth Walker vs. ARI -- With Rashaad Penny out for the season, Walker becomes the biggest waiver-wire target of the season to date, and he's worth putting at much as 90% of your FAB dollars out there if you play in a league with no $0 bids -- and potentially worth every dollar if you can do $0 bids. He's going to get 15-plus carries every week with limited competition, with the only things holding him back are some potential regression for the offense as a whole as well as a likely limited receiving workload. The latter limits Walker to RB2 territory, but I think he has similar value to someone like Dameon Pierce the rest of the way.
- Jeff Wilson @ATL -- I was a bit skeptical of Wilson as a must-start Fantasy RB in Elijah Mitchell's absence, and that just looks stupid right now. He doesn't have a huge passing game role, but Wilson has 100-plus total yards in three of four games as a lead back, and he had a touchdown and 74 rushing yards in the other. His limited passing game role keeps Wilson from being a consistent RB1, but he should be in your lineup regardless.
- Breece Hall @GB -- Hall has played 66% and 69% of the Jets snaps over the past two games, and it sure looks like the RB1 flip has been switched. Michael Carter will still have enough of a role to be an annoyance, and you can't count on Hall breaking 80-yard catches or being in run-heavy scripts every week, so the Miami game last week might've been a high-water mark of sorts. But he's involved in all facets of the game and is super talented, so you should probably just be starting him in all leagues moving forward.
- Raheem Mostert vs. MIN -- This isn't really a committee anymore in Miami: Mostert had 18 carries and three targets in Week 5, while the rest of the Dolphins RBs had five carries and seven targets between them. The Dolphins are very beat up on offense, so they might not score many points, but Mostert is still a viable starter on a team that has run the ball pretty effectively so far this season.
- James Robinson @IND -- I'm not even sure we can blame Robinson's middling usage in Week 5 on game script, seeing as the game was never more than a touchdown lead other way. The truth of the matter is, despite being a nice story, puncuated by some big runs the first few weeks, Robinson just hasn't looked all that good -- 45% of his yards as a rusher have come on his four 20-plus yard runs. Travis Etienne might just give the Jaguars more than Robinson right now. In situations where they are holding on to a lead, Robinson might get the volume to be worth starting, but I'm having an awfully hard time trusting him right now.
- Ezekiel Elliott @PHI -- The Cowboys are 4-1, but this offense hasn't been particularly good without Dak Prescott, unsurprisingly. Seeing as how Elliott isn't a particularly efficient rusher or much of a pass-catcher at this point, he's a fringe starting option until Dak Prescott is healthy and can take this offense to the next level.
- Miles Sanders vs. DAL -- Sanders' increased goal-line usage has been a very welcome sight this season, because he still just doesn't have a ton of upside if he doesn't get into the end zone -- he has scored 11.6, 5.4, and 8.4 PPR points in three games without a touchdown. Sanders is a solid Fantasy RB, but not an incredible one.
- Devin Singletary @KC -- The pattern with Singletary is clear, as Dwain McFarland of Fantasy Life pointed out on Twitter Monday: Singletary's snap share when the Bills are in "close or trailing" scenarios is 76%, compared to just 46% when the Bills lead by eight points or more. The good news is, the Chiefs should be able to keep up, so this could be a game where we see more of Singletary. I'll rank him lower than I did last week, but he's still a worthwhile option.
- Kareem Hunt vs. NE
- Darrell Henderson vs. CAR -- The Rams backfield looks like a pure platoon, with Henderson handling the passing downs and not even getting a single carry in Week 5. If you have to use one of the Rams backs, Henderson is probably the best option, but you should hope you don't have to use either.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF
- J.K. Dobbins @NYG -- Dobbins is clearly the best playmaker for the Ravens among their running back options right now, but it's not clear when they are going to unleash him fully. He's played between 40 and 50% of the snaps in each game so far, and as long as that remains the case, he's going to be a touchdown-dependent RB3.
- Najee Harris vs. TB -- Kenny Pickett has thrown 63 passes through his first game-and-a-half, and just four of them have gone to Harris. Six players have more targets from Pickett, including, notably, Harris' backup, Jaylen Warren. I think there's some noise there, but Warren has run more routes than Harris the past two games, 38 to 31, so there's legitimate reason to be concerned here. The Steelers seem to be limiting Harris some, as he played just 49% of the snaps in Week 5, and you have to wonder how much his foot is bothering him. Harris' upside case was built largely around volume, and he isn't getting that right now. He is by no means a must-start RB at this point.
- Travis Etienne @IND
- AJ Dillon vs. NYJ -- I've been too high on Dillon four straight weeks, but I've felt pretty good about the process until last week -- the Packers weirdly decided to go away from the running game and Dillon had just six carries as a result. He had his lowest snap share of the season and the Packers lost a very winnable game to the Giants. Hopefully that doesn't become a trend, but it's pretty hard to trust Dillon right now after that showing. He's not an outright bench, but I'm worried.
- Michael Carter @GB
- Deon Jackson vs. JAX -- With Jonathan Taylor out with an ankle injury and Nyheim Hines going out with a concussion just a few snaps into the game, Jackson played 58% of the snaps for the Colts in Week 5 and figures to be the lead back if Taylor and Hines don't play. He wouldn't be a highly recommended start, but I would use him ahead of Phillip Lindsay if I were desperate.
- Tyler Allgeier vs. SF -- As expected, Allgeier was the lead back for the Falcons, and that led to 13 carries and no targets. It's a decent role, one that makes him usable in Fantasy, but it definitely doesn't make him a must-start running back for Fantasy yet. Not when he's splitting with Caleb Huntley.
- Cam Akers vs. CAR
- Tony Pollard @PHI -- Pollard continues to provide the lightning for the Cowboys running game, but the role just isn't there for him to be a good starting Fantasy option. He has one catch over the past three games, and while that role could be bettrer if the Cowboys are chasing points against the Eagles this week, I wouldn't want to bet on him if I don't have to.
- J.D. McKissic @CHI
- Mike Boone @LAC -- Boone had seven carries and three targets in Week 5, and was even in the game last when the Broncos were runnig out the clock, which is a pretty solid role. He's a pretty fringe starter, but if you're desperate, his role should be enough to avoid a zero.
- Phillip Lindsay vs. JAX
- Tevin Coleman @ATL -- Coleman's usage in Week 5 was very interesting, because, as Heath Cummings pointed out, Coleman's touches came more from Deebo Samuel's typical usage than Jeff Wilson's. That includes some downfield usage among his three targets, as well as a couple of carries from inside the 5-yard line. That's bad news for Samuel, but it could make Coleman a desperation bye week or injury replacement with standalone value if anything happens to Wilson.
- Zack Moss @KC
- Antonio Gibson @CHI
- Mark Ingram vs. CIN
- Khalil Herbert vs. WAS -- In three games David Montgomery hasn't left or missed due to injury, Herbert has averaged 5.7 carries and 0.7 targets. You can't start him if Montgomery is healthy.
- Brian Robinson Jr. @CHI -- As expected, Robinson made his NFL debut into a three-way backfield split. He got nine of 12 RB carries, but was third among the team's options in snaps and had almost no passing game role. His usage will increase moving forward, but Robinson is a low-end Fantasy option until he establishes himself as something more than an early-down guy. He'll have the opportunity to, but I have little interest in anyone in this backfield right now.
- Caleb Huntley vs. SF
- Alexander Mattison @MIA
- Chase Edmonds vs. MIN
- Kenyan Drake @NYG
- Samaje Perine @NO
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. DAL
- Rachaad White @PIT
- DeeJay Dallas vs. ARI
- Joshua Kelley vs. DEN -- Kelley seemed to emerge as the clear alternative to Ekeler in Week 5, as he played 27 snaps to just two for Sony Michel. That gives him some standalone value -- he had 10 carries and a touchdown in Week 5 -- but it also makes him a high priority stash as the contingency plan if something happens to Ekeler.
- Jaylen Warren vs. TB
- Sony Michel vs. DEN
- James Cook @KC
- Damien Harris @CLE
- D'Onta Foreman @LAR
- Myles Gaskin vs. MIN
- Matt Breida vs. BAL
- Isaiah Pacheco vs. BUF
- Avery Williams vs. SF