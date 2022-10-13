It's probably fair to say the Cardinals offense has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first five weeks, and I think that's especially trust for the running backs. After ranking ninth in RB scoring last season, they rank just 21st in the early going. James Conner has been decent, but not great, and there hasn't been much room for any other running backs to succeed in an offense that has historically supported multiple Fantasy relevant backs.

So why is Eno Benjamin a top-12 running back for me in Week 6? Well, Conner is dealing with a rib injury and Darrel Williams has a knee issue, so it starts there. Benjamin is the only healthy back on the roster right now -- Jonathan Ward is also dealing with an injury -- and that could put him in line for a massive opportunity in Week 6 against the Seahawks. And that's the other reason he's a top-12 option.

Because, while the Seahawks offense has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the league so far -- thanks to Geno Smith's impressive play -- their defense has been a disaster. They rank 31st in defensive DVOA, per FootballOutsiders.com, and they've allowed the fifth-most points to opposing running backs so far. That includes 194 scrimmage yards to Alvin Kamara in Week 5 and 108 rushing yards to Jamaal Williams in Week 4; in fact, they've given up at least 100 scrimmage yards to a running back in each game so far.

Benjamin's value will take a big hit it Conner is able to play, but if he's out, it's going to be hard not to rank Benjamin as a top-12 option. Even RB11, where he settles in my first round of rankings below, might be too low.

Here's my first round of running back rankings for Week 6, with player notes from the rankings and projections process on some of the most interesting names this weekend. We'll have updates throughout the week based on changes to the injury reports. And, remember, with bye weeks starting this week, the Lions, Titans, Raiders, and Texans are all out -- that means no Jamaal Williams, D'Andre Swift, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, or Dameon Pierce this week. You're going to miss them. .