Depending on how you count it, you could argue up to half the league has already had a change in lead running back since Week 1, either due to injury, demotion, or some other factor. Add in that the Saints, Falcons, Jets, and 49ers are on bye in Week 6 -- so no Alvin Kamara, Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson, Michael Carter, or Elijah Mitchell -- and the position looks even shallower than usual this week. And on Friday afternoon, we found out Nick Chubb (calf) and Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) aren't playing Sunday. The hits just keep coming.

Kareem Hunt vaults into the top 10 at running back and lands at No. 5 for me, with the expectation that he should be good for nearly 20 carries and a healthy passing game workload. D'Ernest Johnson also figures to see some run, and Demetric Felton could be a sneaky PPR play if they decide to use Hunt more like they do Chubb and Felton sees more snaps in passing situations. But you'll want Hunt in your lineup, obviously.

As for McCaffrey's replacement, we know it'll be Chuba Hubbard, and his play so far has been a bit of a mixed bag. In Hubbard's first start, he ceded a bunch of valuable passing game work and had a really disappointing performance despite 15 carries. In his second, he carried the ball 24 times and had six targets. Let's call it in the middle and call him pretty much a must-start Fantasy RB, ahead of all of the waiver-wire adds like Khalil Herbert, Darrel Williams, and Devontae Booker this week.

Get your first look at the running back rankings for Week 6 from Chris Towers, including thoughts on some of the most interesting players for this week. To see Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings' rankings, make sure you head here. We'll be updating this throughout the week with new notes and rankings as we get news and the rankings get tweaked, so make sure you bookmark the page.

Week 6 RB Rankings

