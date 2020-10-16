Watch Now: Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks (5:31)

Andy Dalton steps into a great situation with the Cowboys now that Dak Prescott (ankle) is out for the season. And Dalton is worth starting in Week 6 against the Cardinals. He's one of my favorite sleepers this week.

Dalton inherits an amazing receiving corps with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, and it helps to have Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz as well. And Dalton should have the chance for plenty of volume considering the Cowboys come into Week 6 leading the NFL in pass attempts.

We'll see how much things change on offense in Dallas for Dalton compared to Prescott, but I'd be surprised if there's a dramatic difference. Dalton has been a serviceable Fantasy quarterback in the past with Cincinnati, and the same thing should happen with the Cowboys.

headshot-image
Andy Dalton
DAL • QB • 14
CMP%0.0
YDs0
TD0
INT0
YD/Att0
He scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his first eight starts last year with the Bengals before surprisingly getting benched, and he did that without A.J. Green. With Green and Tyler Boyd in 2018 -- at least for the first eight games of the season when Green was healthy -- Dalton averaged 21.1 Fantasy points per game.

He's worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues, beginning this week against the Cardinals at home. Arizona hasn't faced a tough schedule yet against opposing quarterbacks, but Jimmy Garoppolo (22 Fantasy points), Matthew Stafford (22 points) and Teddy Bridgewater (30 points) have all performed well against this defense. And now the Cardinals are without standout pass rusher Chandler Jones (biceps). 

Cooper and Lamb remain starting Fantasy options this week, and Gallup is more of a boom-or-bust No. 3 receiver in all leagues. Elliott's Fantasy value won't change with Dalton, and Schultz remains a low-end starting option against the Cardinals.

As for Dalton, I would start him over guys like Bridgewater, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Joe Burrow this week. Don't get cute and start him over guys like Matthew Stafford or Ryan Fitzpatrick since those quarterbacks have a higher ceiling, but Dalton should perform well in place of Prescott.

And if he does have a good outing against the Cardinals, you should feel comfortable with him as a starting Fantasy quarterback for the rest of the year. Now, let's see how he compares to other sleepers in Week 6.

headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -3 O/U 54.5
OPP VS QB
15th
QB RNK
13th
ROSTERED
77%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1439
RUYDS
87
TD
10
INT
4
FPTS/G
22.8
Minshew might not have D.J. Chark (ankle) this week, but he should still be a low-end starting option against the Lions, who have allowed at least 240 passing yards and two touchdowns to all four opposing quarterbacks this year. And Minshew has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four of five games in 2020.
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL MIN -4 O/U 54
OPP VS QB
32nd
QB RNK
18th
ROSTERED
56%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1132
RUYDS
55
TD
8
INT
7
FPTS/G
16.9
The Falcons defense has been so bad against opposing quarterbacks that Bridgewater's 313 passing yards and two touchdowns last week was the worst performance against Atlanta this year. Cousins might not have a huge game given his typical low volume of passes, but he should be a decent streamer in deeper leagues. And Cousins does have multiple touchdowns in two of his past three games.
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
25th
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
36%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1111
RUYDS
130
TD
2
INT
5
FPTS/G
11.2
It's hard to trust Jones since he's gone four games in a row without a touchdown, which seems like an impossible feat in today's NFL. But at some point he's going to have a breakout game, and it could happen this week against Washington. The last time he faced Washington was Week 16 last year, and Jones exploded for 45 Fantasy points. Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff have all had big games against Washington this season, and hopefully Jones will follow suit.

The FFT crew breaks down key Week 6 lineup decisions on the Friday Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

Running backs
headshot-image
Devonta Freeman RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
16th
RB RNK
22nd
ROSTERED
93%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
103
REC
6
REYDS
62
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.5
Freeman has consecutive games with at least 15 total touches, and he just had his best outing with the Giants in Week 5 at Dallas with 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 27 yards on three targets. Look for him to stay hot against Washington, which has allowed six touchdowns to running backs in the past three games.
headshot-image
Adrian Peterson RB
DET Detroit • #28
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC DET -3 O/U 54.5
OPP VS RB
26th
RB RNK
25th
ROSTERED
80%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
245
REC
4
REYDS
31
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.4
I'm hopeful the Lions come off their bye in Week 5 and feature D'Andre Swift, and I consider him a sleeper this week as well. But Peterson is worth using as at least a flex against the Jaguars, who have allowed three touchdowns to running backs and two to gain at least 100 total yards in the past two games. For Peterson, he should have fresh legs coming off a bye and has either a touchdown or 85 total yards in his past two games. And Swift will hopefully get a bigger role now that he's four games into his NFL career. I like Swift as a flex in PPR.
headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL ARI -1.5 O/U 55
OPP VS RB
18th
RB RNK
26th
ROSTERED
89%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
95
REC
18
REYDS
129
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.7
Edmonds continues to produce in a limited role, and it would be great to see what he could do as a featured option. That likely won't happen while Kenyan Drake is healthy, but Edmonds should be a quality flex in PPR this week against the Cowboys, who allowed six catches to the Giants running backs last week. Edmonds has 10 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in his past two games on 12 targets, and he's scored a touchdown in each of his past two games after running one in at the Jets in Week 5.
headshot-image
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF LAR -3 O/U 51.5
OPP VS RB
4th
RB RNK
37th
ROSTERED
83%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
113
REC
1
REYDS
4
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.2
Akers returned from a two-game absence with a rib injury in Week 5 at Washington and had nine carries for 61 yards. Afterward, Sean McVay said of Akers that "I think you can expect his workload to increase next week against the 49ers." Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will still get touches as well, but Akers might be a decent flex option in deeper leagues.
Wide receivers
headshot-image
Mecole Hardman WR
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF KC -4.5 O/U 57.5
OPP VS WR
21st
WR RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
64%
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
17
REYDS
194
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.3
With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) out, Hardman should see more playing time and targets opposite Tyreek Hill. Hardman has two games this season with at least four targets, and he's scored in both outings. Watkins has three games this season with at least seven targets, so hopefully those opportunities now belong to Hardman.
headshot-image
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
JAC Jacksonville • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -3 O/U 54.5
OPP VS WR
11th
WR RNK
26th
ROSTERED
70%
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
28
REYDS
270
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.3
Shenault and Keelan Cole are both worth using as sleepers this week with D.J. Chark (ankle) banged up. Shenault has scored at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games against Cincinnati and Houston, and he's reached that mark in three of five outings this year. And Cole has scored a touchdown in three of five games on the season. I'm starting Shenault as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver whether Chark plays or not, but I would downgrade Cole if Chark is available against the Lions.
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL ARI -1.5 O/U 55
OPP VS WR
30th
WR RNK
36th
ROSTERED
61%
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
21
REYDS
154
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.2
Kirk has 12 targets in his past two games, and he's averaging 11.0 PPR points over that span. He has a great matchup this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year.
headshot-image
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 57.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
60%
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
30
REYDS
313
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.3
Beasley should benefit if John Brown (knee) is out against the Chiefs after Brown couldn't play in Week 5 at Tennessee, and Beasley has now scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row. This game should be a high-scoring affair with Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen, and Beasley should be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
14th
WR RNK
28th
ROSTERED
79%
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
33
REYDS
299
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.8
We had Cooks in this spot last week, and he was huge against the Jaguars with eight catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. Hopefully, that's a sign of things to come that Cooks can play at this level opposite Will Fuller. I still like Fuller better than Cooks, but both should be successful this week against the Titans, who have allowed four receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past two games. Start Cooks as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
headshot-image
Preston Williams WR
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ MIA -9.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
46th
ROSTERED
51%
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
22
REYDS
195
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.1
Prior to facing the 49ers in Week 5, Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said, per the Palm Beach Post, of Williams that "we're hoping to continue to work with him to get him some catches. We know he can be a weapon, we know he should be a weapon ... we need him to." The result was Williams having his best game of the season with four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown on five targets. We'd like to see more targets for Williams, but this is a good week to trust him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Jets, who have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past two games.
Tight ends
headshot-image
Jimmy Graham TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
8th
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
71%
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
27
REYDS
169
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.6
Graham has scored in three of five games this year, and he continues to be a primary target in the red zone for Nick Foles. He also has at least five targets in four of five games, and hopefully he scores this week against the Panthers.
headshot-image
Trey Burton TE
IND Indianapolis • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN IND -7.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
22nd
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
20%
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
9
REYDS
30
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.5
Burton has 11 targets in two games this season after missing the first three outings of the year with a calf injury. Now, he only has seven catches for 49 yards with those targets, but he seems to be the preferred tight end target for Philip Rivers. Burton is worth using as a streamer in Week 6 against the Bengals, who just gave up a touchdown to Mark Andrews in Week 5. And Mo Alie-Cox (knee) is banged up.
headshot-image
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL MIN -4 O/U 54
OPP VS TE
31st
TE RNK
18th
ROSTERED
8%
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
11
REYDS
78
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.8
Smith has two things working in his favor this week. One, he just had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Seattle with four catches for 64 yards on five targets. And two, he gets to face the Falcons, who allow the most Fantasy points against tight ends this year. He's a great streaming option in Week 6.
Week 6 Preview
DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Ryan Tannehill (vs. HOU) $5,900

RB: Alexander Mattison (vs. ATL) $7,200

RB: David Montgomery (at CAR) $5,800

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster (vs. CLE) $6,600

WR: Kenny Golladay (at JAC) $6,200

WR: Brandin Cooks (at TEN) $5,000

TE: Jonnu Smith (vs. HOU) $5,200

FLEX: Devonta Freeman (vs. WAS) $4,900

DST: Dolphins (vs. NYJ) $2,900

Let's stack Tannehill and Smith, and that duo has connected for a touchdown in three games this season and five total scores. It would be great if this game is a shootout, which would obviously help Cooks.

Mattison is our Start of the Week in Week 6, and I love the setup for Montgomery against the Panthers, who just lost a key defender in Kawann Short (shoulder). I'll play a third running back in the flex with Freeman, who should do well against Washington.

At receiver along with Cooks, I'm expecting a big game from Smith-Schuster and Golladay. I love Golladay going against the Jaguars, and Smith-Schuster is due for a breakout game against the Browns.

FanDuel

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick (vs. NYJ) $7,400

RB: Mike Davis (vs. CHI) $7,500

RB: David Montgomery (at CAR) $5,900

WR: Adam Thielen (vs. ATL) $7,400

WR: A.J. Brown (vs. HOU) $6,500

WR: DeVante Parker (vs. NYJ) $6,400

TE: Mark Andrews (at PHI) $7,600

FLEX: Jonathan Taylor (vs. CIN) $7,300

DEF: Giants (vs. WAS) $3,900

For this lineup, I'll stack Fitzpatrick and Parker, and those two should be awesome against the Jets. Parker has two games this season with at least eight targets, and he's scored in both, so hopefully Fitzpatrick leans on him this week.

I'll play Montgomery again in this lineup, and I'll use him with Davis and Taylor. Davis has been amazing in place of Christian McCaffrey (ankle), and Taylor should have a big outing against the Bengals at home.