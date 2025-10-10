One of the biggest questions for Week 6 is who will be the best running back for the Chargers with Omarion Hampton (ankle) on injured reserve. As of Friday afternoon, we don't have a definitive answer out of Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins, which is frustrating.



And the Chargers, so far, haven't helped us out.



"It's their time to shine," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said.



"There's great opportunity for others to really make a name for themselves in this league," added Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman. "It's what they've been dreaming about since they were a kid. That's the exciting part of it."



For Week 6, I'm listing Vidal and Haskins both as sleepers, and both are worth using as flex options given the matchup with the Dolphins. There's room for both to be productive in this game at Miami.



The Dolphins are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. And Miami has allowed a running back to score at least 12.8 PPR points in every game this season.



We'll see if Vidal or Haskins can follow suit. Or it could just be the Justin Herbert show since he should torch the Dolphins this week.



If given the choice, I'll lean Vidal slightly over Haskins, but I'm hopeful we get an answer coming out of this game on who will lead the Chargers backfield until Hampton returns. Eventually, we could get a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.



But for this week, given the uncertainty, Vidal and Haskins are just flex options at best against the Dolphins. Now, let's see the other sleepers I'm targeting for Week 6.

Week 6 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats PAYDS 927 RUYDS 110 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.5 Williams had his worst Fantasy outing of the season in Week 4 at Las Vegas with 13.8 points, which snapped a three-game streak where he scored at least 20.9 points. Coming off Chicago's bye in Week 5, Williams should get back on track against the Commanders, who have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 22.7 Fantasy points. Last year, Williams faced Washington in Week 8 and scored just 9.9 Fantasy points in the game where the Bears lost on a Hail Mary. Williams will be much better in the rematch this week and has top-10 upside in all leagues. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI IND -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats PAYDS 1290 RUYDS 56 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.4 Jones had another solid outing in Week 5 against the Raiders with 212 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 20.7 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in all three home games this season and is averaging 25.7 points in Indianapolis this year. The Cardinals have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 18.1 Fantasy points this season, but they've had the easiest schedule this season of opposing passers with Spencer Rattler, Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Sam Darnold, and Cam Ward. I like Jones as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues at home this week. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats PAYDS 1246 RUYDS 38 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.9 Darnold finally had the breakout game we were waiting for with 35.6 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 5, and he had a season-high 34 pass attempts. I hope he continues to throw more because that will help his production, and he has scored at least 18.1 Fantasy points in four games in a row. The Jaguars allow an average of 39.4 pass attempts per game this year, which bodes well for Darnold, and three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against Jacksonville have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes. I like Darnold as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues this week. Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats PAYDS 905 RUYDS 10 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 23 Jones is expected to start again in Week 6 at Tampa Bay with Brock Purdy (toe) injured, and Jones has been a solid replacement option so far, with at least 26.2 Fantasy points in two of three starts. The Buccaneers are beat up defensively and come into this game at No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, including Jalen Hurts and Sam Darnold each scoring at least 23.4 points. We'll see if Jones gets help in the receiving corps with Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (toe), but I'll still trust Jones as a low-end starter in all leagues even if Pearsall and Jennings remain out in this matchup. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 951 RUYDS 54 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.5 Young only has one game this season with more than 16 Fantasy points, but he has the chance to be a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 6, given the matchup against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and every quarterback this season has scored at least 24.3 Fantasy points against Dallas. And the past four opponents against the Cowboys have all passed for at least 283 yards and two touchdowns (Russell Wilson, Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, and Justin Fields). Hopefully, Young will follow suit in Week 6.

Sleeper RBs Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 5 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 We found out in Week 5 against the Titans that Carter is the replacement option for Trey Benson (knee), and Carter should continue in that role in Week 6, especially after Emari Demercado had the unfortunate fumble at the goal line. Carter has a tough matchup in Week 6 at the Colts, but a running back has scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Indianapolis in every game this season. And I like that Carter had five catches on five targets against Tennessee, which is something that will hopefully continue against the Colts. Carter should be considered a high-end flex in all leagues. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NE -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats RUYDS 139 REC 13 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson should both benefit with Antonio Gibson (knee) out for the season, and both are worth using as flex options against the Saints, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. A running back has scored at least 14.4 PPR points against New Orleans in every game this season, and Stevenson is most likely to reach that threshold with his touchdown potential. He's also scored at least 14.7 PPR points in two of his past four games coming into Week 6. Henderson will hopefully start to get more work with Gibson out, and it would be great if the Patriots featured him in this matchup. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats RUYDS 132 REC 3 REYDS 17 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 Kenneth Walker III should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but I like Charbonnet as a flex. He's scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against Arizona and Tampa Bay, and he has 21 carries for 75 yards over that span, along with three catches for 17 yards on four targets. The Jaguars have allowed a running back to score at least 18.7 PPR points in each of their past two games, and Charbonnet could be a quality Fantasy option if he scores a touchdown for the third game in a row. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL LAR -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 133 REC 3 REYDS 9 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 Corum is a desperation play in Week 6 with the hope he gets back to helping Kyren Williams in the Rams backfield. He played a season-low six snaps in Week 5 against San Francisco and finished with one carry for 13 yards and no catches on two targets. Prior to that outing, Corum had 17 carries for 74 yards and two catches for minus-5 yards on four targets in his two previous games. This week, Corum could help the Rams beat up the Ravens, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Eight running backs in five games against Baltimore have scored at least 10.1 PPR points, and Corum could be a low-end flex in this matchup on the road. RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats RUYDS 150 REC 12 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 J.K. Dobbins is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but I like Harvey as a flex given the matchup against the Jets. This could be a similar game for Harvey, like we saw in Week 4 against Cincinnati, when he had 14 carries for 58 yards and four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The Jets have allowed a running back to score at least 13.9 PPR points in every game this season, and if the Broncos are playing with a lead in this game in London, we could see Harvey getting some production late in the fourth quarter.

Sleeper WRs Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 34 REYDS 272 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 Ridley finally had a breakout game with Cam Ward in Week 5 at Arizona with five catches for 131 yards on 10 targets, and I'm hoping he can build off that performance in Week 6 against the Raiders. Las Vegas is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six guys have scored at least 14.6 PPR points against the Raiders this year. Ridley and Elic Ayomanor are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues, given this matchup on the road. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LV -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 23rd ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 290 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 Meyers has been a disappointment in each of the past three games against Washington, Chicago, and Indianapolis, and he scored 9.3 PPR points or less in each of those outings. But I like that he has 13 targets in his past two games against the Bears and Colts, and Brock Bowers (knee) is still banged up. This is a good matchup for Meyers against the Titans, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five guys have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Tennessee this season. I consider Meyers a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and you can also use Tre Tucker as a No. 3 receiver in Week 6. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 179 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 The last time we saw Doubs in Week 4 at Dallas, he had six catches for 58 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets. We hope he can build off that performance after the Packers bye in Week 5, and this is a great matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven guys have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Bengals this season. Doubs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Matthew Golden is also worth using as a sleeper as well in this matchup. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 32 REYDS 231 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Franklin and Marvin Mims have the chance to help Fantasy managers this week based on what secondary receivers have done against the Jets this year. While Sauce Gardner will likely shadow Courtland Sutton -- I still consider Sutton a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues -- Franklin or Mims could benefit like Calvin Austin III, Emeka Egbuka, and Ryan Flournoy, who each scored at least 14.5 PPR points against the Jets. I'll lean toward Franklin over Mims, and Franklin has 13 targets in his past two games. He could be a nice surprise for the Broncos in this game in London. Sterling Shepard WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 191 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg) are out in Week 6 against San Francisco, which should put Sterling in a prominent role alongside Emeka Egbuka. Shepard has scored at least 11.9 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues. This game should be a high-scoring affair with the 49ers, and Baker Mayfield will likely need Shepard to make plays with Evans and Godwin out. Tyquan Thornton WR KC Kansas City • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 25 REYDS 272 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 Thornton comes into Week 6 against the Lions having scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games. He will likely need a big play to help his Fantasy production, and he just had three catches for 90 yards on five targets in Week 5 at Jacksonville. The Lions are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Thornton should get some opportunities down the field from Patrick Mahomes in this matchup. He's a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 6.

Sleeper TEs Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NE -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 250 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 Henry had a down game in Week 5 at Buffalo with two catches for 46 yards on four targets, but I'm hopeful he'll bounce back in Week 6 at the Saints. New Orleans is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and the Saints have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past two weeks against Dalton Kincaid and Theo Johnson (two). For the season, five tight ends have scored at least 9.2 PPR points against New Orleans, and Henry is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Jake Tonges TE SF San Francisco • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 27 REYDS 166 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 George Kittle (hamstring) remains out for the 49ers in Week 6 against Tampa Bay, and we'll see what happens with Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) against the Buccaneers. Tonges should remain in a prominent role, and he had 10 catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets in his past two games against Jacksonville and the Rams. Tampa Bay has allowed four touchdowns to Dallas Goedert and A.J. Barner in the past two games, and Tonges should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in this matchup. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LV -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to miss his second game in a row for the Raiders in Week 6, but this will be the first game Mayer has played without Bowers this season since Mayer was out for the past two weeks with a concussion. Mayer looked good in Week 1 in tandem with Bowers against the Patriots, with four catches for 38 yards on four targets, and he could be a significant part of the game plan as the primary tight end against the Titans. I like Mayer as a streaming option in all leagues with Bowers out.

Defense/Special Teams

Kicker