Fantasy Football Week 6 Sleepers: Malcolm Brown, Mohamed Sanu among reinforcement options plus DFS lineups

The Dolphins and Redskins will meet in Miami on Sunday with both teams searching for their first victory. One team seems to be tanking for the No. 1 overall pick next season. The other just fired its coach.

Despite all of that, we could be looking at some good sleepers from this game.

Now, that doesn't include the players who are either good starters (Terry McLaurin) or borderline options (Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson or Kenyan Drake). We're looking a little deeper than that.

The quarterbacks might actually be productive given the matchup. Case Keenum will start again for Washington, and he had two games with more than 330 yards and seven touchdowns in his first three outings before getting benched in Week 4 at the Giants.

The Dolphins allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 32.5 points per game. All four quarterbacks against Miami have scored at least 24 Fantasy points, so Keenum could be a surprise scorer.

The same goes for Josh Rosen, who has combined for 19 Fantasy points on the season. But this will be his easiest matchup yet, especially coming off a bye, after facing Baltimore, New England, Dallas and the Chargers in the first four games of the season.

Washington allows 26.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and four guys already have scored at least 25 points against this defense in five games. I like Keenum better than Rosen, but both can be useful Fantasy options this week.

The Dolphins have three receivers worth considering this week in Preston Williams, DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson, who is trying to return from a three-week absence from a calf injury. It's not a guarantee that Wilson will play, but he could be the best of this trio if healthy.

If Wilson is out again, Williams and Parker would benefit. Washington is among the league leaders in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which puts Williams and Parker in play this week as No. 3 receivers in deeper leagues.

Williams has 25 targets in his past three games, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of four games. Parker is coming off his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Chargers with 17 PPR points, and he has at least six targets in three of four games.

For Washington, Paul Richardson is also worth a look in deeper leagues, especially with Keenum back. In the first three games with Keenum, Richardson was averaging 13.0 PPR points per game, and the Dolphins have already given up seven touchdowns to receivers in four games. Five receivers have also scored at least 12 PPR points against Miami this year.

This game seems like a dud given the record for both teams, but it could be sneaky good when it comes to hidden Fantasy production. Some of the best sleepers come from matchups like this.

Week 6 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 14th OWNED 69% YTD Stats PAYDS 1412 RUYDS 16 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.6 Andy Dalton's Fantasy production in Week 5 against Arizona was about what I expected. I thought he would do well with a limited ceiling, and he scored 22 Fantasy points. That's now three games with at least 22 Fantasy points in five outings, and he has just one game with fewer than 18 points on the season. I can see him in that range again in Week 6 at Baltimore. In his past three games against the Ravens, Dalton has 698 passing yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in each outing. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB CAR -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 19th OWNED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 674 RUYDS 3 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 16 The hope for Kyle Allen this week against Tampa Bay in London would be that he does what each of the past three quarterbacks did against the Buccaneers. Daniel Jones, Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater each scored at least 24 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and hopefully Allen gets in that range. We have only seen Allen have one game over 13 Fantasy points, which was Week 3 in his first start at Arizona. Since then, he's combined for 16 Fantasy points against Houston and Jacksonville. But this matchup is easier given what the Buccaneers defense has looked like the past three games, so hopefully Allen takes advantage of this situation. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 15th OWNED 83% YTD Stats PAYDS 920 RUYDS 6 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.3 Jimmy Garoppolo only has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points, which was Week 2 at Cincinnati. That was the last time Garoppolo was on the road, so hopefully that's a good omen. The Rams have been abused the past two games by Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson for a combined 74 Fantasy points, and hopefully Garoppolo delivers a big game. He's worth using as a streaming option this week. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year YTD Stats PAYDS 1122 RUYDS 54 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.3 The Packers started off the season dominating opposing quarterbacks, holding Mitchell Trubisky, Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco to a combined 22 Fantasy points. But that wasn't exactly the best competition. In the past two games against Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott, those quarterbacks each scored at least 25 Fantasy points, and Matthew Stafford could be in that range. He's already scored at least 28 Fantasy points in two of four starts this year, and he has 1,480 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception in his past five games against Green Bay, with multiple touchdowns in each game over that span. And in his past seven games coming off a bye, Stafford is averaging 19.1 Fantasy points per game, with four games of at least 20 Fantasy points in those outings.

Running backs Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 13th OWNED 78% YTD Stats RUYDS 310 REC 5 REYDS 8 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 The Chiefs have allowed a 100-yard rusher in three games in a row, and Carlos Hyde will again be the lead running back for the Texans. This is also a revenge game of sorts since Kansas City traded Hyde to Houston prior to the season. Hyde has scored in two of his past three games, and he has at least 16 total touches in consecutive outings. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 32nd OWNED 83% RUYDS 127 REC 6 REYDS 43 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 I'm listing Chase Edmonds here with the chance that David Johnson (back) misses this game or is limited. If Johnson is out, Edmonds would be a must-start running back in all leagues. Johnson has averaged 18 total touches a game this season, and Edmonds would inherit most of that work if he started. The Falcons have also allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in four of five games this year. Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 30th OWNED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 11 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Ito Smith continues to share playing time with Devonta Freeman, and he could be a potential flex option this week. Smith played 47 percent of the snaps in Week 5 at Houston (Freeman was at 54 percent), and Smith had a season-high 11 total touches, including six catches for 45 yards on six targets. Arizona has allowed four running backs to score or gain at least 100 total yards in the past three games. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 39th OWNED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 114 REC 1 REYDS 10 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 Malcolm Brown could end up as a quality starter this week in all leagues if Todd Gurley (quad) is out against the 49ers. Gurley missed practice Wednesday, and Brown would step in as the starter, although he could share touches with Darrell Henderson, especially in the passing game. But Brown would likely be the one working near the goal line, and Gurley has scored four times in the past two games. Brown scored twice in Week 1 at Carolina, and Gurley had at least 15 total touches in three of five games this year.

Wide receivers Mohamed Sanu WR ATL Atlanta • #12

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 35th OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 We've been talking about Mohamed Sanu for the past several weeks, and all he does is continue to produce. He's scored at least 13 PPR points three games in a row, including 15 PPR points in Week 5 at Houston when he scored his first touchdown of the year. It's a crowded offense for the Falcons, but Sanu is averaging 7.2 targets per game. He has a great matchup in Week 6 at Arizona, and the Cardinals just allowed Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate to score against them in Week 5. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 20th OWNED 88% REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 227 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Dede Westbrook has been overshadowed by D.J. Chark, but he's quietly been productive of late, which makes him an option as a No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues against the Saints. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in his past two outings against Denver and Carolina with 17 targets, 12 catches and 148 yards over that span. He hasn't scored since Week 1, but Westbrook could benefit if Chark is getting covered by Marcus Lattimore. KeeSean Johnson WR ARI Arizona • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR OWNED 19% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 26 REYDS 131 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 This spot could be a placeholder for Christian Kirk (ankle) if he's able to play after being out in Week 5 at Cincinnati. But if Kirk is out again, give KeeSean Johnson a chance as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Without Kirk against the Bengals, Johnson was second behind Larry Fitzgerald in targets with seven. He managed just three catches for 22 yards, but this is a tremendous matchup against the Falcons, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 43rd OWNED 11% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 170 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Auden Tate didn't improve as much as I expected in the first game without John Ross (shoulder) in Week 5 against Arizona, but he was still productive, scoring the first touchdown of his career. He had three catches for 26 yards on six targets with it, and he now has at least six targets in three games in a row. He's locked into a prominent role until A.J. Green (ankle) returns opposite Tyler Boyd, and Tate should be viewed as a solid No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues in Week 6. The Ravens are one of three teams with at least 1,000 receiving yards allowed to receivers, along with Tampa Bay and the Giants.

Tight ends Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 16th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 223 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Gerald Everett could be great this week, especially if Brandin Cooks (concussion) is out or limited. If Cooks plays, the ceiling is lower for Everett against the 49ers this week. But it's hard to ignore his production in the past two games against Tampa Bay and Seattle when Everett had 16 targets for 12 catches, 180 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points over that span. The only concern I have with Everett with that production is Jared Goff threw 117 passes in those two games, so everyone saw a spike in targets. Still, it's worth taking a flier on Everett with the hope he stays hot, especially if Cooks is out. Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 21st OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 122 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Vance McDonald is worth taking a flier on against the Chargers, especially now that James Washington (shoulder) is out. The hope is a young quarterback like Devlin Hodges will lean on his tight end, and McDonald just had three catches for 34 yards on three targets in Week 5 against Baltimore. Geoff Swaim TE JAC Jacksonville • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO JAC -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 17th OWNED 41% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 60 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Geoff Swaim could see a boost in targets now that James O'Shaughnessy (ACL) is out, and he's worth taking a flier on in deeper leagues. The combination of O'Shaughnessy and Swaim averaged seven targets a game, so hopefully all of that goes in Swaim's direction. It's not an easy matchup against the Chargers, but if his volume goes up with his targets then hopefully the production will follow.

Week 4 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB - Kyler Murray ($6,500) vs. ATL

RB - Ezekiel Elliott ($8,500) at NYJ

RB - Kenyan Drake ($4,400) vs, WAS

WR - Larry Fitzgerald ($6,100) vs. ATL

WR - Terry McLaurin ($6,000) at MIA

WR - Michael Gallup ($5,600) at NYJ

TE - Austin Hooper ($5,000) at ARI

FLEX - Mohamed Sanu ($4,500) at ARI

DST - Titans ($2,900) at DEN

I'm leaning on the Cardinals passing game here with Murray and Fitzgerald, and Murray is our Start of the Week against the Falcons. I expect Murray and Fitzgerald to go off, and they are worth the cost in any DFS lineup.

The same goes for Elliott, and he should dominate the Jets, especially with C.J. Mosley (groin) still hurt. At the other running back spot, I'll take a flier on Drake against Washington since the Redskins have allowed four touchdowns to running backs in the past two games.

Along with Fitzgerald at receiver, I'll play McLaurin against Miami, as well as Gallup against the Jets. Gallup just dominated Green Bay in Week 5, and McLaurin has scored three touchdowns in his first four games.

Two Falcons that I want in a majority of my lineups are Hooper and Sanu. Hooper is facing a Cardinals defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Sanu has been successful for the Falcons in three games in a row. The Falcons-Cardinals game is worth stacking wherever possible this week.

FanDuel

QB - Matt Ryan ($8,100) at ARI

RB - Mark Ingram ($7,500) vs. CIN

RB - Derrick Henry ($6,700) at DEN

WR - Cooper Kupp ($7,800) vs. SF

WR - Tyler Boyd ($6,400) at BAL

WR - Larry Fitzgerald ($5,600) vs. ATL

TE - Austin Hooper ($6,400) at ARI

FLEX - Chris Carson ($7,200) at CLE

DST - Redskins ($4,200) at MIA

There are some similarities with this lineup and the one on DraftKings, including Fitzgerald and Hooper. I'll go with Ryan here against the Cardinals, who are No. 2 behind only Miami in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.

Ingram and Henry have good matchups in Week 6. Ingram gets a Bengals defense that is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Henry faces a Denver defense that is No. 6 in that category. I can see both running backs scoring multiple touchdowns this week. I'll also flex Carson here with his matchup against the Browns, who just allowed three total touchdowns to San Francisco's running backs in Week 5.

At receiver, I'll spend the money for Kupp, who has four games in a row with at least 100 receiving yards, and four touchdowns over that span. I also love the setup for Boyd, who is averaging more than 10 targets per game.

This should be a fun week for DFS lineups, and hopefully all of you are successful with your teams on DraftKings and FanDuel.