We've had to manage our Fantasy rosters a little different this year as a result of Covid-19, and four teams have already had an impromptu bye week with Pittsburgh and Tennessee in Week 4, as well as Denver and New England in Week 5. But now the depth of your Fantasy roster will be tested with four more teams on a bye in the same scoring period because New Orleans, Seattle, Las Vegas and the Chargers are all off.

That means no Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Justin Herbert or Derek Carr. You won't have Alvin Kamara, Chris Carson, Josh Jacobs or Justin Jackson. You can't start Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, Henry Ruggs, Emmanuel Sanders or Michael Thomas. And Darren Waller, Hunter Henry, Jared Cook and Greg Olsen are getting a mini vacation.

Along with several major injuries, including the season-ending ankle injury for Dak Prescott, we have many Fantasy managers scrambling. But hopefully you've prepared for this and are ready to compete. As always, we're here to help.

We have all the starts and sits you need to make your lineup competitive, as well as some sleepers you might not have considered. This will hopefully be a week where some of those backup options you've stashed on your bench come to play, and one in particular could be huge in Minnesota since Dalvin Cook (adductor strain) is expected to be out.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -4 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 3rd YTD Stats RUYDS 219 REC 8 REYDS 57 TD 1 FPTS/G 5

Alexander Mattison will hopefully not throw away his shot as the lead running back for the Vikings this week with Cook expected to be out against the Falcons. U.S. Bank Stadium will be the room where it happens, and I'm counting on Mattison to blow us all away.

We've told you since last season that Mattison was a lottery ticket in case Cook ever missed any time. Mattison didn't get the chance to cash that ticket in 2019 since he was also hurt when Cook went down in Week 16, and we had the failed Mike Boone experiment in many Fantasy championship games. Like many of you, I'm still upset over that one.

But you saw the upside of Mattison in Week 5 at Seattle when Cook got hurt. Mattison had 20 carries for 112 yards, as well as three catches for 24 yards on three targets against the Seahawks, and I expect him to finish as a top-three Fantasy running back this week. He's averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his career, and Gary Kubiak's system is excellent for running backs.

It sets up well for Mattison to face the Falcons at home. While Atlanta could be motivated to play for interim coach Raheem Morris after Dan Quinn was fired, it's doubtful this defense will dramatically improve in a week. Chris Carson, Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Jones and Mike Davis have punished this Falcons defense, and Mattison should follow suit. Cook would have had a monster game in this spot, and I'm treating Mattison like Cook was starting.

So don't hesitate to start Mattison in all leagues this week. We know you'll be satisfied with his performance, and it's great to have Mattison on your side.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1016 RUYDS 2 TD 10 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.5 Roethlisberger's comeback from last year's elbow injury has been fantastic so far, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in all four games this year. He should stay hot this week against the Browns, who have allowed multiple touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in four of five games, including two 300-yard passers. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 25 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1344 RUYDS 131 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.8 Philip Rivers is the only quarterback without multiple touchdowns this year against the Jets, who have also allowed two 300-yard passers. Fitzpatrick has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including three games with at least 28 points. He's rolling right now, so continue to start him in all leagues. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC DET -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1017 RUYDS 45 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.3 Stafford went into his Week 5 bye averaging 25.0 Fantasy points in his previous two games, and he should stay hot against the Jaguars. Every quarterback against Jacksonville this year has either multiple touchdowns or 300 passing yards, and this defense has allowed 659 yards in the past two games against Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1004 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.7 Tannehill has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in 12 of 14 games since becoming the Titans starting quarterback in Week 7 last year, and he's scored at least 34 points in two of his past three outings. The Texans have allowed nine passing touchdowns with no interceptions this year, and Tannehill averaged 24.5 Fantasy points in two games against Houston in 2019. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 23.1 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1375 RUYDS 6 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.5 It appears like Brady could have Chris Godwin (hamstring) back for this game after Godwin missed the past two outings. The last time we saw Brady with a healthy Godwin and Mike Evans for most of the game together was Week 3 at Denver, and Brady had 297 passing yards and three touchdowns. This game should be a high-scoring affair between Brady and Aaron Rodgers, and Brady also went for 369 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception the last time he was home in Week 4 against the Chargers.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1439 RUYDS 87 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.1 Minshew might not have D.J. Chark (ankle) this week, but he should still be a low-end starting option against the Lions, who have allowed at least 240 passing yards and two touchdowns to all four opposing quarterbacks this year. And Minshew has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four of five games in 2020. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 111 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.2 Dalton gets his first start for the Cowboys in place of Dak Prescott (ankle), and it's a favorable matchup against the Cardinals at home, especially with Chandler Jones (biceps) now out. Three of five quarterbacks against the Cardinals have at least 259 passing yards and two touchdowns this year, and the two who failed to accomplish that were Dwayne Haskins and Joe Flacco. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -3.5 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1132 RUYDS 55 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.3 The Falcons defense has been so bad against opposing quarterbacks that Teddy Bridgewater's 313 passing yards and two touchdowns last week was the worst performance against Atlanta this year. Cousins might not have a huge game given his typical low volume of passes, but he should be a decent streamer in deeper leagues. And Cousins does have multiple touchdowns in two of his past three games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1188 RUYDS 122 TD 9 INT 9 FPTS/G 15.2 Despite some tough matchups the past two games against San Francisco and Pittsburgh on the road, Wentz has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in each outing. And he also had 23 Fantasy points against Cincinnati in Week 3, so he's been a low-end starter for three weeks in a row. Still, I would avoid him against Baltimore at home, and the only quarterback with multiple touchdowns against the Ravens this year was Patrick Mahomes in Week 3. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1304 RUYDS 85 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.7 Burrow comes into Week 6 against the Colts with a combined 21 Fantasy points in his past two games against Jacksonville and Baltimore, and he should struggle again this week. The Colts are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and they are the only team in the NFL with more interceptions (nine) than passing touchdowns allowed (seven). Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 13.8 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 976 RUYDS 32 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Mayfield has scored exactly 18 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he has yet to score more than that in any game this season. In three career games against the Steelers, Mayfield has averaged 17.0 Fantasy points per game, including 26 total points in two outings at Pittsburgh. He's also dealing with a rib injury coming into this game, which could hinder his performance. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 6.9 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 467 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Garoppolo is expected to play this week despite leaving Week 5 against Miami with his lingering ankle injury. As a result, I'd be hesitant to use Garoppolo even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. It's also a tough matchup against the Rams, who have allowed just Josh Allen in Week 3 to score multiple touchdowns against them this year. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1472 RUYDS 23 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.6 Ryan will hopefully have a healthy Julio Jones (hamstring) this week, which could change this posting. Without Jones, Ryan has struggled, and he's combined for just 32 Fantasy points in his past three games against Chicago, Green Bay and Carolina. He hasn't thrown a touchdown since the first quarter in Week 3 against the Bears, a span of 11 quarters. Keep an eye on Jones, and that could determine if you start or sit Ryan this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CAR -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1460 RUYDS 73 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.3 It's a credit to Bridgewater that he's landed in this spot, which is typically reserved for must-start players who could struggle. In the past two games, Bridgewater has been great with at least 24 Fantasy points against Arizona and Atlanta, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of five games this year. But he should regress in this matchup against the Bears, who have allowed just four passing touchdowns on the season, including matchups with Stafford, Ryan and Brady. It's impressive the way Bridgewater has played in 2020, but he's not matchup proof yet as a Fantasy option.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 247 REC 16 REYDS 124 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 Montgomery only has 10 carries in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Tampa Bay, and he's rushed for just 56 yards and one touchdown over that span. But that's not what you should look at, especially since the Colts and Buccaneers have two of the best run defenses in the NFL. Instead, focus on Montgomery getting 10 catches for 60 yards on 14 targets in the two games without Tarik Cohen (ACL). If his involvement in the passing game continues, which it should, he will be fantastic for the rest of the year. And this week he's facing a Panthers team that has allowed a running back to score in four of five games this season. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 249 REC 23 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Gaskin comes into Week 6 having scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games. In Week 5 at San Francisco, with Jordan Howard a healthy scratch, Gaskin finally found the end zone for the first time in 2020. He has three games this year with at least five catches, and he's been a nice find for Fantasy managers as the lead running back in Miami. In Week 6, he faces a Jets defense that has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing running backs, four to gain at least 75 total yards and three to catch at least four passes. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 238 REC 9 REYDS 139 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.6 Mostert picked up where he left off in Week 5 against Miami following a two-game absence with a knee injury with 11 carries for 90 yards, along with three catches for 29 yards on three targets. He's now scored at least 14 PPR points in all three games he's played, and his nine catches on the season almost match his entire total from 2019 (14). The Rams' run defense has been good the past two weeks against the Giants and Washington, but it was abused in its first three games against tougher competition with Ezekiel Elliott (127 total yards and two touchdowns), Miles Sanders (131 total yards and a touchdown and Devin Singletary (121 total yards). Mostert should have another quality outing this week. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN NE -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 The Patriots should have a big advantage in this game at home as nine-point favorites, which should mean plenty of action on the ground for Harris, who had 17 carries for 100 yards in his season debut in Week 4 against Kansas City. If he gets close to that same workload this week, he should be fantastic, and that won't change even if Cam Newton (illness) is able to play. I'd love to see Harris get more work in the passing game, but that's not likely to happen with James White around. And Rex Burkhead will also get work this week. But I expect Harris to finish as a top 20 running back in all formats after the way he played against the Chiefs. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 213 REC 15 REYDS 122 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 Gibson and J.D. McKissic are both worth starting in PPR, with McKissic more of a sleeper. Both have been extremely involved in the passing game for the past two weeks, and Gibson has nine catches for 106 yards on 10 targets over that span (McKissic has 13 catches for 86 yards on 16 targets). Gibson just had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the Rams with only 51 total yards, and his three-game scoring streak came to an end. But he should rebound against the Giants, who have allowed six total touchdowns to running backs and three to gain at least 100 total yards.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Devonta Freeman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 103 REC 6 REYDS 62 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 Freeman has consecutive games with at least 15 total touches, and he just had his best outing with the Giants in Week 5 at Dallas with 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 27 yards on three targets. Look for him to stay hot against Washington, which has allowed six touchdowns to running backs in its past three games. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC DET -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 4 REYDS 31 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Peterson and D'Andre Swift qualify as sleepers this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed three touchdowns to running backs and two to gain at least 100 total yards in the past two games. For Peterson, he should have fresh legs coming off a bye and has either a touchdown or 85 total yards in his past two games. And Swift will hopefully get a bigger role now that he's four games into his NFL career. I like Swift as a flex in PPR. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 95 REC 18 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.6 Edmonds continues to produce in a limited role, and it would be great to see what he could do as a featured option. That likely won't happen while Kenyan Drake is healthy, but Edmonds should be a quality flex in PPR this week against the Cowboys, who allowed six catches to the Giants running backs last week. Edmonds has 10 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in his past two games on 12 targets, and he's scored a touchdown in each of his past two games after running one in at the Jets in Week 5. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF LAR -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 1 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.7 Akers returned from a two-game absence with a rib injury in Week 5 at Washington and had nine carries for 61 yards. Afterward, Sean McVay said of Akers that "I think you can expect his workload to increase next week against the 49ers." Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will still get touches as well, but Akers might be a decent flex option in deeper leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI BAL -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 205 REC 3 REYDS 25 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.5 Ingram needs to score at this point to help your Fantasy team, and he's done that only twice this season. He has just three catches on the year for 25 yards on five targets. It's not that he's playing poorly by any stretch since he's averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He's just not playing that much with 11 carries in Week 5 against Cincinnati his season high. In fact, the snap percentage for the Ravens running backs on the season are 35 percent for J.K. Dobbins, 33 percent for Ingram and 32 percent of Gus Edwards. When you factor in Lamar Jackson's rushing prowess, this is a mess for Fantasy managers. Ingram could score against the Eagles, but I would only consider him a flex at best. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF LAR -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 260 REC 7 REYDS 92 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 As stated above, McVay plans to give more work to Akers. And Brown will get touches. That could make Henderson risky to trust as anything more than a flex. Now, he did well in Week 5 at Washington while sharing time with Akers and Brown, and Henderson had 15 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on four targets. But this is a tougher matchup against the 49ers, and we saw two weeks ago against the Giants that McVay isn't afraid to go away from Henderson after he was limited to nine total touches in that outing. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN NE -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 43 REC 10 REYDS 68 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 White should be considered at least a flex option in PPR, but I'm not counting on a big game for him here with the Patriots as heavy favorites at home. He will likely need a touchdown if his pass volume is low, and he has scored just once in his past eight games in New England going back to last year. With Harris, Burkhead and potentially Newton all expected to get plenty of touches, White could have a similar stat line like he had in Week 1 against Miami with five carries for 22 yards, as well as three catches for 30 yards on three targets. And the Broncos have allowed just 17 catches for 103 yards to running back in four games. In non-PPR leagues, it's easy to bench White this week. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 204 REC 2 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 Just in case you were thinking of starting Gore this week at Miami now that Le'Veon Bell is gone, please don't. He had a three-game audition while Bell was on injured reserve and combined for 16 PPR points from Weeks 2-4. I'm hopeful the Jets start to use Lamical Perine more, but you can't trust anything with Adam Gase right now. Gore may have some extra hop in his step since this is likely the last time he'll ever play in Miami, but the former University of Miami standout is well past his prime at 37. Ignore him in all leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 281 REC 11 REYDS 45 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.4 I'm going to run this back from last week since I had Gordon in this spot before the game was canceled. But nothing has really changed with the matchup. We're expecting Phillip Lindsay (toe) to return this week following a three-game absence, and Gordon should go back to sharing touches. Gordon has been great this year with at least 14 PPR points in three of four games, and he just had his best outing of the season in Week 4 at the Jets with 23 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 11 yards. But he could be in trouble at New England. And the Patriots haven't allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 1, including matchups with Chris Carson, Josh Jacobs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. I'm fine with Gordon as a low-end starter in all leagues, but I'd lower expectations for him given the matchup, along with Lindsay's return. We'll also have to keep an eye on Gordon's status as he was cited for a DUI Tuesday. Gordon was at the team facility Wednesday but was sent home without practicing.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 19.3 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 33 REYDS 335 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 The lone bright spot for the Jets on offense this season has been Crowder, who has at least seven catches and 100 yards in all three games he's played. He also has two touchdowns, and he has scored at least 17 PPR points in each outing. Even though Joe Flacco will start again for the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder), you should still start Crowder with confidence in all leagues. Miami has allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in its past four games. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 16.8 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 24 REYDS 188 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.3 There's a squeaky wheel game coming for Smith-Schuster this week after Ben Roethlisberger praised Smith-Schuster for cheering on Chase Claypool and his four touchdown performance in Week 5 against the Eagles. Smith-Schuster only has 10 targets in his past two games for eight catches, 71 yards and a touchdown, so he's due. He also has at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three games against the Browns when Roethlisberger is on the field. As for Claypool, consider him a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues, especially if Diontae Johnson (back) is out. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 121 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Brown returned from his two-game absence with a knee injury against the Bills on Tuesday night and looked like the dominant receiver we expect him to be this season. He had seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should stay hot this week against the Texans. In two games against Houston last year, Brown had 12 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets for a combined 47 PPR points. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 16.2 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 365 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Slayton showed up on the injury report Wednesday with a foot issue, which resulted in a limited practice session, but he's expected to be fine. And hopefully he'll stay hot this week against Washington. I expected him to play well against Dallas in Week 5, and he had eight catches for 129 yards on 11 targets. He's had at least seven targets in four of five games, and the past four receivers with at least seven targets against Washington have scored at least 11 PPR points. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 32 REYDS 329 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Parker scored 15 PPR points against the Jets at home last year, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Jets have already allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, including four in the past two games against Denver and Arizona. I also like Preston Williams as a sleeper this week, and he's worth starting as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF KC -3.5 O/U 57.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 194 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.4 With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) out, Hardman should see more playing time and targets opposite Tyreek Hill. Hardman has two games this season with at least four targets, and he has scored in both. Watkins has three games this season with at least seven targets. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 28 REYDS 270 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Shenault and Keelan Cole are both worth using as sleepers this week with D.J. Chark (ankle) banged up. Chark has scored at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games against Cincinnati and Houston, and he's reached that mark in three of five outings this year. And Cole has scored a touchdown in three of five games on the season. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 154 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Kirk has 12 targets in his past two games, and he's averaging 11.0 PPR points over that span. He has a great matchup this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 57.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 30 REYDS 313 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Beasley should benefit if John Brown (knee) is out against the Chiefs after Brown couldn't play in Week 5 at Tennessee, and Beasley has now scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row. This game should be a high-scoring affair with Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen, and Beasley should be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -9.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Patrick is worth using if Patriots standout cornerback Stephon Gilmore (illness) is out, and Patrick has played well coming into this game. In the past two games since Courtland Sutton (ACL) got hurt, Patrick has 10 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. He should get Drew Lock (shoulder) back this week, which is a boost, and Patrick could be a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Gilmore is out.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CAR -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 37 REYDS 381 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 I thought Moore would play well in Week 5 at Atlanta, and he delivered with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. But he only had five targets in the game and has combined for 15 targets in his past three outings. The touchdown was also his first of the season. Robby Anderson has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Panthers, and he's worth starting in all leagues. Moore should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Bears, who have allowed just one touchdown to opposing receivers this year. Travis Fulgham WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 Should you add Fulgham in all leagues after his performance in Week 5 at Pittsburgh when he had 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets? Absolutely, especially with Alshon Jeffery (foot/illness) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) still banged up. But you don't have to start Fulgham in most Fantasy leagues this week against the Ravens. Baltimore has allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, and both play for the Chiefs (Hill and Hardman). For now, just stash Fulgham on your bench. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN IND -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 32 REYDS 231 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.8 Hilton had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Cleveland with six catches for 69 yards on 10 targets. It was his first game with double digits in targets this year, and it would be great if that's a sign of things to come. But the concern for Hilton is that the Colts were chasing points against the Browns on the road, which is why his targets were up. It's doubtful they'll be chasing points this week at home against the Bengals. And in three previous games prior to Week 5 against Minnesota, the Jets and Chicago, Hilton combined for 18 PPR points on just 13 targets. He's still searching for his first touchdown, and that might be the only way he helps your Fantasy roster this week is if he scores. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 348 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Gallup played well once Andy Dalton took over for the injured Dak Prescott (ankle) in Week 5 against the Giants, catching passes of 19 and 38 yards in the fourth quarter of a 37-34 comeback win. He finished the game with four catches for 73 yards on four targets, but I'm not expecting a big game for him this week against the Cardinals. Gallup has scored eight PPR points or less in three of five games, and Dalton still has Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz as weapons, as well as Ezekiel Elliott. I'm starting Cooper and Lamb in all leagues, but Gallup remains just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 279 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Landry had his best game as a receiver in Week 5 against the Colts with four catches for 88 yards on nine targets, but he's still searching for his first receiving touchdown. And he's been held to fewer than 50 receiving yards in three of five games. He doesn't look right with his injured hip, and he's dealing with a rib injury after the Colts game. He's only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN NE -9.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 30 REYDS 294 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 It seems like Cam Newton (illness) will return in Week 6 against the Broncos, which is a boost for Edelman. But I'm concerned about target volume for him in a game where the Patriots should be able to run the ball against the Broncos. In two home games where New England had the chance to lean on the ground game in Week 1 against Miami and Week 3 against Las Vegas, Edelman combined for seven catches for 80 yards on 13 targets. He also hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year. He should only be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in PPR at best.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 281 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Gesicki was a surprise star in Week 5 at San Francisco with five catches for 91 yards on six targets, and this is his second game this season with at least 14 PPR points. He beat up on the Jets at home last year with six catches for 95 yards, and the Jets have allowed two tight ends this year to score at least 14 PPR points in Jordan Reed and Mo Alie-Cox. T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC DET -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 12.7 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 180 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 The Jaguars have allowed a tight end to score in three of their past four games, including Darren Fells in Week 5. Hockenson scored in his last game in Week 4 against New Orleans, and he should have success in this matchup coming off his bye. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB GB -1 O/U 55 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 14 REYDS 173 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.6 The last time we saw Tonyan in Week 4 against Atlanta he went off for six catches, 98 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. He's scored in three games in a row, and I'm hopeful he'll remain a primary target for Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams (hamstring) back this week. Tampa Bay has allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games, and I would trust Tonyan as a starter this week in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 169 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.1 Graham has scored in three of five games this year, and he continues to be a primary target in the red zone for Nick Foles. He also has at least five targets in four of five games, and hopefully he scores this week against the Panthers. Trey Burton TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN IND -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 49 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 Burton has 11 targets in two games this season after missing the first three outings of the year with a calf injury. Now, he only has seven catches for 49 yards with those targets, but he seems to be the preferred tight end target for Philip Rivers. Burton is worth using as a streamer in Week 6 against the Bengals, who just gave up a touchdown to Mark Andrews in Week 5. Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -4 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 6.2 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.7 Smith has two things working in his favor this week. One, he just had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Seattle with four catches for 64 yards on five targets. And two, he gets to face the Falcons, who allow the most Fantasy points against tight ends this year. He's a great streaming option in Week 6.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 28 REYDS 170 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.4 Hurst showed up on the injury report Wednesday with a back issue, so keep an eye on that, but I would try to avoid him even if he plays this week. He does have two touchdowns on the season, but he's also scored a combined 18 PPR points in his past three games. It's been a disappointing campaign thus far for Hurst, who is also facing a Vikings defense that has allowed one touchdown to a tight end this year, including matchups with Jonnu Smith and Greg Olsen. Rob Gronkowski TE TB Tampa Bay • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1 O/U 55 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 140 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Gronkowski wasn't awful in Week 5 at Chicago in the first game without O.J. Howard (Achilles) with three catches for 52 yards on six targets, but that's what counts as a good outing for him in 2020. He's still searching for his first touchdown, and it will be hard to trust him if Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ankle) are healthy. The Packers also haven't allowed a tight end to score this season, including matchups with Hockenson, Hurst and Jared Cook. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 153 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Hooper has been productive the past two games against Dallas and Indianapolis, averaging 12.0 PPR points over that span, including 17 targets. However, this is a tough matchup against the Steelers, who did allow a touchdown against Noah Fant in Week 2, but also held Evan Engram and Zach Ertz to a combined three catches for 15 yards on 13 targets.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF LAR -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 17 REYDS 166 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Listing Higbee here is more as a bust for the season as well as Week 6, and he's hard to consider a starter in most leagues. While he did have the three-touchdown performance in Week 2 at Philadelphia, he's combined for 23 PPR points in his other four outings. And in Week 5 at Washington, Higbee had two catches for 12 yards on two targets, while fellow tight end Gerald Everett led the Rams in receiving with four catches for 90 yards on four targets. There's always touchdown potential for Higbee, but the 49ers have yet to allow a tight end to score this year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Dolphins (vs. NYJ): The Dolphins DST has 11 sacks in the past three games and four interceptions over that span. And now the Dolphins defense gets to face Joe Flacco and the Jets, who have allowed nine sacks in the past two games and have been held to 17 points or less in four of five outings this year.

Sleepers

Giants (vs. WAS): The Rams got eight sacks against the combination of Kyle Allen and Alex Smith in Week 5, and Washington has scored 20 points or less in four games in a row. Washington also has eight turnovers in the past four games (five fumbles and three interceptions).

The Rams got eight sacks against the combination of Kyle Allen and Alex Smith in Week 5, and Washington has scored 20 points or less in four games in a row. Washington also has eight turnovers in the past four games (five fumbles and three interceptions). Vikings (vs. ATL): The Falcons have scored 16 points in each of their past two games, and Matt Ryan has been sacked six times over that span against the Packers and Panthers.

The Falcons have scored 16 points in each of their past two games, and Matt Ryan has been sacked six times over that span against the Packers and Panthers. Washington (at NYG): Daniel Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown in four games, and he's been sacked seven times in the past two games against the Rams and Cowboys. The Giants also have scored 16 points or less in four of five games this year.

Sit 'Em

Bills (vs. KC)

The Bills are banged up with linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (back) missing Week 5 against the Titans, and we'll see if they can return against the Chiefs. But even at full strength it will be tough to trust the Bills DST, and you should sit unit in most leagues given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS K 25th PROJ PTS 9.1 K RNK 8th Sanders is on fire coming into Week 6 against the Jets with 10 field goals and four PATs in his past two games against Seattle and San Francisco, and he's scored 36 Fantasy points over that span. He hasn't missed a field goal or PAT yet this year, and the Jets have allowed three kickers to make multiple field goals already this season.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB GB -1 O/U 55 OPP VS K 11th PROJ PTS 7.6 K RNK 3rd Crosby has one game this season with fewer than 10 Fantasy points, and he's combined for 26 Fantasy points in two road games this year. He's only missed one kick on the season, which was a PAT in Week 4 against Atlanta. Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 54.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 8.6 K RNK 14th Koo scored 12 Fantasy points in Week 5 against Carolina after being out in Week 4 with a groin injury. He now has two games with at least 12 Fantasy points, and the Vikings allow the most Fantasy points to opposing kickers this year. Matt Prater K DET Detroit • #5

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC DET -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 9 K RNK 5th Prater scored 14 Fantasy points in his last road game at Arizona in Week 3, and the Jaguars have allowed seven field goals and six PATs in their past two games against Randy Bullock and Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS K 2nd PROJ PTS 9.3 K RNK 9th Fairbairn has not fared well kicking in Tennessee in his career. In three games against the Titans on the road, Fairbairn has four field goals in seven tries and only six PATs. The Titans have not allowed a kicker to make multiple field goals in any game this year.

