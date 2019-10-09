Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's time for Kyler Murray to live up to the hype

For those of you who are struggling this season, wouldn't it be great to go back and re-do your Fantasy draft? Imagine the things you would change. I looked at the draft results of one 12-team PPR league where I'm 1-4, and there are many mistakes I would love to correct.

For example, I drafted Robert Woods in Round 3 over Chris Godwin and Amari Cooper. At the time of this draft in late August, Cooper was dealing with a foot injury, but I would love to have either Godwin or Cooper over Woods. I also took Woods over Cooper Kupp.

In Round 6, I drafted Aaron Rodgers, and I never take a quarterback early. But here, I went against my usual tendencies, which stings even more since Rodgers has struggled early in the season.

In Round 10, I drafted Jamison Crowder one spot ahead of Michael Gallup. I didn't expect Gallup to be this good, and Crowder has struggled with Sam Darnold out. We'll see if the outlook changes for Crowder now that Darnold is back, but I would obviously rather have Gallup for the rest of the season among these two receivers.

Now, I also did some good things with this roster, but some bad luck has put me at three games under .500. I'm still confident I can turn this team around and compete for a playoff spot, but I need to win this week.

I'm sure many of you are in a similar position, and hopefully Week 6 brings some good fortune. If you have some time, go back and look at some of the mistakes you made on Draft Day, and imagine what could have been with your team this year.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Start of the Week

Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1324 RUYDS 206 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 20

It's all set up for Kyler Murray to have a big week against the Falcons at home. Hopefully, he will take advantage of this matchup.

The rookie quarterback for the Cardinals has been inconsistent so far through five games – in Fantasy and reality. Arizona is 1-3-1 coming into this game against Atlanta, and Murray has three games with at least 20 Fantasy points and two games with just 15 points.

He just had his best game as a pro in Week 5 at Cincinnati, which was the Cardinals first victory. Murray passed for 253 yards and ran for 93 yards and a touchdown, which was good for 25 Fantasy points.

I expect him to do better this week. Only the Dolphins and Cardinals allow more Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Falcons, and the past four opposing quarterbacks against Atlanta have scored at least 20 Fantasy points.

Murray should continue to make plays with his legs – he has at least six Fantasy points in each of the past three games because of his running – as well as exploit this secondary. It should be a big week for Murray, and I expect him to be a top five Fantasy quarterback in Week 6.

I'm starting Murray over: Aaron Rodgers (vs. DET), Carson Wentz (at MIN), Jared Goff (vs. SF), Philip Rivers (vs. PIT) and Jameis Winston (vs. CAR)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1655 RUYDS 55 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 25 Ryan is quietly having another outstanding Fantasy season, and he comes into Week 6 having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 16 of his past 21 games going back to last year. He's passed for at least 300 yards in every game this season, and he has at least three touchdowns in three of his past four games. The Cardinals have allowed four of five quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points this season, and Ryan and Murray should put on a show in Arizona on Sunday. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1606 RUYDS 122 TD 12 INT 6 FPTS/G 26 Sometimes bad performances can lead to good Fantasy production, which happened with Prescott in Week 5 against Green Bay. He struggled with three interceptions in a 34-24 loss, but Prescott still had 463 passing yards, two touchdowns and 27 rushing yards, which was 26 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 25 Fantasy points in four of five games, and I like him to keep rolling this week at the Jets. Only Tom Brady in Week 3 has more than 17 Fantasy points against the Jets this season, but I expect Prescott will do well in this matchup. Keep him active in all leagues. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1371 RUYDS 37 TD 11 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.2 Winston will look to extend his streak of games with at least 20 Fantasy points to four, which is something he's only done once in his career. In 2016, Winston once had a four-game streak with at least 20 Fantasy points, and I expect him to match that this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed a quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points in two of the past three games, including Gardner Minshew in Week 5. And Winston has improved since he scored just 14 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 2, with Carolina's defense banged up since then as well. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO JAC -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1279 RUYDS 124 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.6 Minshew continues to impress in Fantasy and reality, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of the five games that he's played. He just had his best outing in arguably his toughest matchup at Carolina in Week 5, and he scored 24 Fantasy points. He has another tough test in Week 6 against the Saints, although New Orleans has allowed four of five quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points this year. I like Minshew as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 6, and hopefully Minshew Mania keeps going for at least one more week. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -4 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1307 RUYDS 52 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.8 Rodgers didn't have a good Fantasy outing in Week 5 at Dallas in the first game without Davante Adams (toe), and we'll find out if Adams is able to return this week. But Rodgers scored just nine Fantasy points against the Cowboys, and he's been under 20 Fantasy points in four of five games this year. I'm going to trust him this week at home against the Lions, especially given his history against Detroit. In his past four full games against the Lions, Rodgers has 1,220 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception, as well as 101 rushing yards and a touchdown. He has at least three total touchdowns in each of those outings against Detroit. In two road games this year, the Lions have allowed Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz to each score 25 Fantasy points, so hopefully Rodgers follows suit in Green Bay.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1412 RUYDS 16 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.6 Dalton's Fantasy production in Week 5 against Arizona was about what I expected. I thought he would do well with a limited ceiling, and he scored 22 Fantasy points. That's now three games with at least 22 Fantasy points in five outings, and he has just one game with fewer than 18 points on the season. I can see him in that range again in Week 6 at Baltimore. In his past three games against the Ravens, Dalton has 698 passing yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in each outing. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB CAR -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 674 RUYDS 3 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 16 The hope for Allen this week against Tampa Bay in London would be that he does what each of the past three quarterbacks did against the Buccaneers. Daniel Jones, Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater each scored at least 24 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and hopefully Allen gets in that range. We have only seen Allen have one game over 13 Fantasy points, which was Week 3 in his first start at Arizona. Since then, he's combined for 16 Fantasy points against Houston and Jacksonville. But this matchup is easier given what the Buccaneers defense has looked like the past three games, so hopefully Allen takes advantage of this matchup. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 920 RUYDS 6 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.3 Garoppolo only has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points, which was Week 2 at Cincinnati. That was the last time Garoppolo was on the road, so hopefully that's a good omen. The Rams have been abused the past two games by Winston and Russell Wilson for a combined 74 Fantasy points, and hopefully Garoppolo delivers a big game. He's worth using a streaming option this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1152 RUYDS 59 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.4 Wentz didn't have to do much last week against the Jets, and he scored just 13 Fantasy points in a 31-6 victory. He might have similar production this week, although it will be a much tougher opponent on the road. The Vikings allow an average of just 16.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only Matt Ryan in Week 1 scored more than 20 Fantasy points against this defense. Wentz is averaging 22.0 Fantasy points per game in two road outings this season, but I expect this to be a tough test. I would only start Wentz in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1247 RUYDS 0 TD 4 INT 8 FPTS/G 10.8 Mayfield has been a disaster so far this season, and he just had his worst game of the year in Week 5 at San Francisco. He scored minus-2 Fantasy points with 100 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He has yet to throw multiple touchdowns in any game this year, and his right shoulder is a little banged up after Monday's loss to the 49ers. We hope he can shake it off this week against the Seahawks, but Seattle has limited Kyler Murray and Jared Goff to just 34 Fantasy points combined in the past two games. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1041 RUYDS 40 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.8 Cousins quieted some doubters with his performance last week against the Giants, but we expected him to play well in that matchup. It was against an inferior opponent, and he scored a season-high 24 Fantasy points. While the Eagles defense has been favorable to opposing quarterbacks – Case Keenum, Ryan and Rodgers scored at least 24 Fantasy points – I don't trust Cousins when he's playing a good team, even at home. He's someone to avoid in most formats this week. Teddy Bridgewater QB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 849 RUYDS 32 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.3 Bridgewater was fantastic in Week 5 against Tampa Bay. He completed 26 of 34 passes for 314 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, and he scored a season-high 34 Fantasy points. He now has at least 20 Fantasy points in two of three starts for the injured Drew Brees (thumb), but this could be a tough matchup for him on the road, especially if Jalen Ramsey (back) returns to the Jaguars' secondary. Jacksonville has allowed one quarterback to score more than 15 Fantasy points in the past four games, which was Joe Flacco in Week 4 with 28 points in the first game Ramsey was out. I don't see Bridgewater following suit in this matchup on the road.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1465 RUYDS 24 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.8 I'm a believer in this Steelers defense, and it has been tough against opposing quarterbacks of late. After giving up back-to-back games with at least 30 Fantasy points in the first two weeks of the season against Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh has limited Garoppolo, Dalton and Lamar Jackson to a combined 26 Fantasy points over the past three games. Rivers just lost another offensive lineman in center Mike Pouncey (neck), who was placed on injured reserve, and Rivers scored just four Fantasy points in Week 5 against Denver. I can see another week of limited production, and Rivers is a low-end starter at best in most formats.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -4 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 251 REC 7 REYDS 99 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 Johnson went into his bye in Week 5 after his best game running the ball with 26 carries for 125 yards (4.8 yards per carry), as well as two catches for 32 yards and a fumble, in Week 4 against Kansas City. He's now scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has at least 18 total touches in three of four games this year. The Packers have allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, with seven touchdowns allowed to the position over that span, and Johnson had 85 total yards in his lone meeting with Green Bay as a rookie in 2018. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NE -17 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 63 REC 22 REYDS 178 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NE -17 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 262 REC 3 REYDS 32 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Let's give both Patriots' running backs a starting nod this week, especially with Rex Burkhead (foot) still banged up. Without Burkhead in Week 5 at Washington, Michel went off for 16 carries for 91 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as a shocking three catches for 32 yards on three targets. Michel has now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games. White did his usual thing against Washington with six carries for 26 yards (4.3 yards per carry), along with six catches for 46 yards on nine targets. He's now scored 25 PPR points in his past two games combined. Five running backs have already scored or gained at least 100 total yards against the Giants this year, and they have allowed 10 receptions to Chris Thompson and Dalvin Cook out of the backfield in the past two games. Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 67 REC 25 REYDS 268 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 3 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3 Like the Patriots, I expect both Washington running backs to be useful this week against the Dolphins. Miami allows the most Fantasy points to running backs on average, and the Dolphins have already allowed nine total touchdowns to the position in just four games. Peterson has been a disaster so far this year with one touchdown, which he scored in Week 2 in his first appearance of the season, and he's had fewer than 34 total yards in all four outings. But this is a good week to trust him as at least a flex. And Thompson has scored fewer than 10 PPR points in three of four games, but I expect him to get back on track in this matchup, especially in PPR leagues. Melvin Gordon RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAC -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 31 REC 4 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Gordon had a quiet season debut in Week 5 against Denver with 12 carries for 31 yards (2.7 yards per carry), as well as four catches for 7 yards on six targets. The encouraging thing was 16 total touches against the Broncos, and hopefully that game knocked the rust off from missing the start of the season with his holdout. Austin Ekeler is still worth starting in all leagues as well, but Gordon should have the chance to help Fantasy managers in this matchup at home. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score in three of their past four games, and I'm expecting Gordon to find the end zone in Week 6. Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 57 REC 12 REYDS 102 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Williams was the lead running back for the Chiefs in Week 5 against the Colts over LeSean McCoy, and we'll see if that continues this week against the Texans. He will definitely play the majority of snaps on passing downs, and that could be huge in this matchup. Houston has allowed the most receptions to running backs this season with 45, and seven running backs have already caught at least four passes against this defense in five games. Five running backs have already scored at least 10 PPR points against the Texans with just their receiving totals alone. Williams should have the chance for a big week in PPR.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 310 REC 5 REYDS 8 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 The Chiefs have allowed a 100-yard rusher three games in a row, and Hyde will again be the lead running back for the Texans. This is also a revenge game of sorts since Kansas City traded Hyde to Houston prior to the season. Hyde has scored in two of his past three games, and he has at least 16 total touches in consecutive outings. Kenyan Drake RB MIA Miami • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 13 REYDS 107 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Drake will hopefully get a season-high in touches this week against Washington as Miami comes off its bye. This is a game where the Dolphins can run the ball and likely won't be chasing points in dramatic fashion, and Drake just scored a season-high nine PPR points in Week 4 against the Chargers. Washington has allowed four touchdowns to running backs in the past two games. Jon Hilliman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -17 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 53 REC 1 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 This is a terrible matchup, and I don't expect the Giants to have much success on offense. But Hilliman can fall into enough production with his total touches to be a potential flex, especially in PPR. In the three games where the Giants had a healthy running back start and finish the game, that guy had at least 16 total touches. And a Giants running back has at least three catches in four of five games this year. The Patriots have allowed five running backs to catch at least four passes this season. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 5 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 6 REYDS 43 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 I'm listing Edmonds here with the chance that David Johnson (back) misses this game or is limited. If Johnson is out then Edmonds would be a must-start running back in all leagues. Johnson has averaged 18 total touches a game this season, and Edmonds will inherit most of that work if he starts. The Falcons have also allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in four of five games this year. Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 11 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Smith continues to share playing time with Devonta Freeman, and he could be a potential flex option this week. Smith played 47 percent of the snaps in Week 5 at Houston (Freeman was at 54 percent), and Smith had a season-high 11 total touches, including six catches for 45 yards on six targets. Arizona has allowed four running backs to score or gain at least 100 total yards in the past three games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 248 REC 6 REYDS 47 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.2 It's nice to hear that Howard is the lead running back for the Eagles, and his production over the past three games has been encouraging. He has five touchdowns over that span, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of those outings. But even though he's the lead guy, he's still sharing touches with Miles Sanders. And this is a tough matchup against the Vikings, who are among the league leaders with only one rushing touchdown and three total scores allowed to running backs this year. Howard is only a flex option for Week 6. LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 11 REYDS 94 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 McCoy is still in play as a flex option this week against the Texans, but it's hard to trust him given his production when Damien Williams has been active. Williams has appeared in three games this year, and McCoy is averaging just 5.6 PPR points in those outings, including a season-low two points in Week 5 against the Colts. Coach Andy Reid said McCoy is having issues with pass protection, which isn't ideal for his playing time, and this is a matchup the Chiefs can exploit with their running backs out of the backfield. McCoy could always fall into the end zone, but I'm concerned about his ceiling this week. And as we've seen when Williams is active, the floor with McCoy so far has been pretty low. Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN DEN -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 250 REC 16 REYDS 103 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 I don't love the matchup for the Broncos running backs this week, but it's hard to sit Phillip Lindsay with the way he's played of late. He's scored at least 24 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Freeman, despite splitting playing time almost evenly with Lindsay, hasn't been as successful. He has yet to score a touchdown this season, and he's been under nine PPR points in three of five games this year, including two in a row. It's easy to sit Freeman in most formats against the Titans, who have allowed just two touchdowns to running backs on the season. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 269 REC 5 REYDS 92 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Jones took a step back with his production in Week 5 at New Orleans when he scored just seven PPR points. This was after scoring at least 13 PPR points in each of his previous two games. He was held to four carries for 9 yards in Week 2 at Carolina in a game where he dealt with an ankle injury, but I'd be hesitant to start him this week as well. He's still sharing touches with Peyton Barber, and Jones isn't a guarantee to score (he has two career touchdowns) or work in the passing game (he has five catches on six targets this season). He's only a flex option for Week 6.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 340 REC 6 REYDS 46 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 I'm a little concerned for the 49ers running backs this week now that standout fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) is out. I'd still consider Tevin Coleman a low-end No. 2 running back and Breida as a flex, but I expect Coleman to be the better of the two. While Breida scored 27 PPR points in Week 5 against Cleveland, he ripped off an 83-yard touchdown run to buoy his stats. Without that, he had 10 carries for 31 yards and no scores, and Coleman should get the majority of the work near the goal line. Now, I do like that Breida had three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown on three targets against the Browns, and hopefully he continues to work in the passing game. But I would only trust him as a flex option this week against the Rams.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 18th OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 31 REYDS 308 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.8 As expected, McLaurin struggled in Week 5 against New England, and he finished with three catches for 51 yards on seven targets. It's the first time in his four-game career that he's failed to score a touchdown, but he should start a new streak in Week 6 at Miami. The Dolphins are among the league leaders in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they have already given up seven touchdowns to the position in four games. Five receivers have also scored at least 12 PPR points against Miami this year. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 20th OWNED 93% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 400 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.8 I liked Fuller in Week 5 against the Falcons, but I didn't have him ranked high enough since he was just outside my top 24 guys. He went nuts with 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets, and I expect him to stay hot this week at Kansas City. This game has shootout written all over it, which bodes well for Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller, and Fuller should also benefit if Kenny Stills (hamstring) is still out. The Chiefs have already allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the first five games. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 15th OWNED 89% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 339 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.3 Gallup went off in his return from a two-game absence from a knee injury in Week 5 against Green Bay with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He now has at least 12 PPR points in all three games he's appeared in, and he has at least seven targets in each outing. This week, he's facing a Jets defense that should struggle with Gallup and Amari Cooper, and five receivers have already scored at least 14 PPR points against the Jets in four games. Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NE -17 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 17th OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 35 REYDS 280 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Gordon is about to go off, and it should happen this week against the Giants at home. He has 26 targets in his past three games, but only once has he gone over 10 PPR points in any of those outings. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) is banged up, so that should help. The Giants are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers this season, and Gordon and Julian Edelman should both perform well Thursday night. Consider Jakobi Meyers a sleeper also with Dorsett out. Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 13th OWNED 100% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 47 REYDS 355 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.4 Woods is once again due for a big game after struggling with his production in Week 5 at Seattle. He had nine PPR points in that outing, and he's still looking for his first touchdown this season. The targets have been there for him on a consistent basis with at least eight in four of five games, and he could see a boost in production with Brandin Cooks (concussion) banged up. Woods also has scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three meetings with the 49ers.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mohamed Sanu WR ATL Atlanta • #12

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 We've been talking about Sanu for the past several weeks, and all he does is continue to produce. He's scored at least 13 PPR points three games in a row, including 15 PPR points in Week 5 at Houston when he scored his first touchdown of the year. It's a crowded offense for the Falcons, but Sanu is averaging 7.2 targets per game. He has a great matchup in Week 6 at Arizona, and the Cardinals just allowed Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate to score against them in Week 5. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 7.2 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 30 REYDS 201 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Washington is among the league leaders in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which puts Williams and DeVante Parker in play this week as No. 3 receivers in deeper leagues. Williams has 25 targets in his past three games, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of four games. Parker is coming off his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Chargers with 17 PPR points, and he has at least six targets in three of four games. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO JAC -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 227 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Westbrook has been overshadowed by D.J. Chark, but he's quietly been productive of late, which makes him an option as a No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues against the Saints. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in his past two outings against Denver and Carolina with 17 targets, 12 catches and 148 yards over that span. He hasn't scored since Week 1, but Westbrook could benefit if Chark is getting covered by Marcus Lattimore. KeeSean Johnson WR ARI Arizona • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 7.2 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 26 REYDS 131 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 This spot could be a placeholder for Christian Kirk (ankle) if he's able to play after being out in Week 5 at Cincinnati. But if Kirk is out again, give Johnson a chance as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Without Kirk against the Bengals, Johnson was second behind Larry Fitzgerald in targets with seven. He managed just three catches for 22 yards, but this is a tremendous matchup against the Falcons, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 170 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Tate didn't improve as much as I expected in the first game without John Ross (shoulder) in Week 5 against Arizona, but he was still productive, scoring the first touchdown of his career. He had three catches for 26 yards on six targets with it, and he now has at least six targets in three games in a row. He's locked into a prominent role until A.J. Green (ankle) returns opposite Tyler Boyd, and Tate should be viewed as a solid No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues in Week 6. The Ravens are one of three teams with at least 1,000 receiving yards allowed to receivers, along with Tampa Bay and the Giants.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 139 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Jeffery didn't score in Week 5 against the Jets, but he did manage six catches for 52 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in the three healthy games he's played this season, and he has at least seven targets in each outing. His targets should remain high, especially if DeSean Jackson (abdomen) remains out, but this is a tough matchup against Minnesota. The Vikings have held Jeffery to three catches for 49 yards in his past two meetings with them, and I would only use Jeffery as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -17 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Tate is headed for a big role with Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram (knee) out for the Giants, but I can't trust him in this matchup. The Patriots have an amazing secondary and allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. They are the only team yet to allow a receiver to catch a touchdown in five games. Tate made his debut for the Giants in Week 5 against Minnesota in the first game following his four-game suspension, and he finished with three catches for 16 yards on six targets. He should do better than that this week, but it might not be by much. Stefon Diggs WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 23 REYDS 253 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Maybe this is the game where Diggs has a breakout performance, and the matchup isn't exactly daunting against the Eagles at home. But that was the same scenario in Week 5 at the Giants, and Diggs was limited to three catches for 44 yards on four targets. He still has just one game with double digits in PPR scoring and one touchdown on the year, so he's due. But until I see Kirk Cousins giving Diggs consistent targets (he's averaging just 4.6 targets per game), he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 28 REYDS 231 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.8 Williams is coming off a productive game in Week 5 against Denver with six catches for 74 yards on 13 targets. He benefited with Broncos cornerback Chris Harris making things tough on Keenan Allen, and we'll see if Philip Rivers continues to lean on Williams as much in Week 6 against the Steelers. Williams is still looking for his first touchdown this year, and Pittsburgh has allowed six touchdowns to receivers this season. But I don't like this matchup for Williams, even at home, and I would only use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE SEA -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 26 REYDS 267 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 The Browns could be getting their starting corners back against Seattle in Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, who have both missed the past three games with hamstring injuries. That could make things tough on Metcalf, who has proven to be a boom or bust receiver so far. In his past four games, he has two touchdowns, but he's failed to top 67 receiving yards in any game over that span and has eight combined catches in those outings. If Metcalf scores then your Fantasy team should be in good shape, but he likely won't do much otherwise if he doesn't find the end zone.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 38 REYDS 368 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.4 I hope Evans plays well this week, and I would still start him in most formats as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. But his history against Carolina isn't good, and he's clearly taken a back seat to Chris Godwin this year. In his past five meetings with the Panthers, Evans has 20 catches for 292 yards and no touchdowns. He's been above 62 yards just once over that span, including Week 2 at Carolina when he had four catches for 61 yards on eight targets. Evans had three targets with no catches in Week 5 at New Orleans, and this could be another tough outing for him in Week 6.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Hooper TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 12 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 363 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.4 Hooper should have a monster game in Week 6 with his matchup against the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season by a wide margin. He's also scored at least 13 PPR points in four of five games this year, including three outings in a row. Hooper will likely be the most popular tight end for DFS purposes this week. Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB CAR -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 226 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 Olsen had 17 PPR points in Week 2 against Tampa Bay with six catches for 110 yards on nine targets, and hopefully he can have a repeat performance against the Buccaneers this week in London. Tampa Bay allows the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and five guys have already scored at least 13 PPR points against the Buccaneers this season. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE SEA -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 26 REYDS 262 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.4 Dissly is hot coming into Week 6, having scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row. He failed to score in Week 5 against the Rams for the first time since Week 1, but the Browns have allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games. Dissly is a must-start tight end in all leagues this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 223 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Everett could be great this week, especially if Brandin Cooks (concussion) is out. If Cooks plays, the ceiling is lower for Everett against the 49ers this week. But it's hard to ignore his production in the past two games against Tampa Bay and Seattle when Everett had 16 targets for 12 catches, 180 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points over that span. The only concern I have with Everett with that production is Jared Goff threw 117 passes in those two games, so everyone saw a spike in targets. Still, it's worth taking a flier on Everett with the hope he stays hot, especially if Cooks is out. Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 122 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 McDonald is worth taking a flier on against the Chargers, especially now that James Washington (shoulder) is out. The hope is a young quarterback like Devlin Hodges will lean on his tight end, and McDonald just had three catches for 34 yards on three targets in Week 5 against Baltimore. Geoff Swaim TE JAC Jacksonville • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO JAC -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 5.1 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 60 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Swaim could see a boost in targets now that James O'Shaughnessy (ACL) is out, and he's worth taking a flier on in deeper leagues. The combination of O'Shaughnessy and Swaim averaged seven targets a game, so hopefully all of that goes in Swaim's direction. It's not an easy matchup against the Saints, but if his volume goes up with his targets then hopefully the production will follow.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 6.4 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 141 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 I encourage you to check out the video of Howard catching a foul ball at the Rays playoff game against the Astros on Tuesday. It shows that he can catch when the ball is actually thrown in his direction. That hasn't been the case for him this season with 14 total targets in five games, and he's still looking for his first touchdown. In Week 2 at Carolina, Howard had no targets, so he's someone you should avoid in most leagues for Week 6. T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -4 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 19 REYDS 166 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 We're waiting to find out if Hockenson will get clearance from the concussion he suffered in Week 4 against Kansas City prior to Detroit's bye in Week 5. If he plays against Green Bay in Week 6, I would consider him a low-end starter at best in most leagues. He's scored in two games this season and been held to one PPR point in two others. He's combined for just 10 targets in his past three games, and the Packers have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this year, including matchups against Zach Ertz and Jason Witten in the past two games. Tyler Eifert TE CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 5.7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 95 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Eifert was a huge letdown in Week 5 against Arizona when he failed to take advantage of the best matchup on the docket. Prior to Week 5, every tight end to face the Cardinals this season has scored a touchdown, but Eifert finished with just two catches for 14 yards on four targets. It's tough to trust him when he struggles in favorable situations, and I don't like him this week against the Ravens. Baltimore has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this year.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 24 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 Cook scored last week against Tampa Bay, but I'm not trusting him yet as a starting Fantasy tight end. He had four catches for 41 yards and the touchdown on six targets against the Buccaneers, and his catches, yards and the touchdown were all season highs. Prior to Week 5, Cook had combined for 15 PPR points. The Jaguars also have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this season.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Cowboys (at NYJ) – 13.8 projected points

Sleepers

Packers (vs. DET)

Titans (at DEN)

Chargers (vs. PIT)

Sit 'Em

Eagles (at MIN) – 5.8 projected points

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Zane Gonzalez K ARI Arizona • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS K 20th PROJ PTS 6.4 K RNK 9th

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Lambo K JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO JAC -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 9th PROJ PTS 5.7 K RNK 10th Mike Nugent K NE New England • #2

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NE -17 O/U 41 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 9.2 K RNK 8th Matt Bryant K ATL Atlanta • #3

Age: 44 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 6 K RNK 13th