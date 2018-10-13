Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Jameis Winston ready to make up for lost time

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

There are a lot of big-name players missing in Week 6 with New Orleans and Detroit on a bye, as well as our usual allotment of injuries. We're starting to see Fantasy owners have to really manage their rosters without some stars.

It's easy to do in most 10-team leagues or smaller, but those of you in 12-team leagues or larger could be scrambling. And this could be a crucial week for those of you with a record under .500 in your league.

You should be aggressive with trades if you need to win now. Don't hold onto guys who are out like Le'Veon Bell or Leonard Fournette when you can get players in return who can help you this week. You can figure out your starting lineup down the road — if you make it that far — but don't be stubborn and just watch your season end without a fight.

On the other hand, if you are 3-2 or better in your leagues, try to poach a star player from someone's roster if that team is struggling. For example, package two or three middle-tier players for a star, and you might be able to get someone on your team who could be a difference-maker in the Fantasy playoffs.

Roster management isn't just about adds and drops and finding the right starting lineup. You can always tweak your roster. And making a trade could help you win your league.

As for your lineup suggestions, we're here to help you with that. Hopefully, you'll make the right decisions in Week 6 and continue your path to the Fantasy playoffs.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

Jameis Winston is making his first start in 2018 after serving a three-game suspension to open the year, and he came off the bench in Week 4 in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick. But now he gets his job back in Week 6 following Tampa Bay's bye week, and he should have the chance for a big game.

Facing the Falcons is a perfect setup since every quarterback has had success in this matchup. Since Atlanta's defense started falling apart in Week 1 due to injuries all over the place, the past four opposing quarterbacks — Cam Newton, Drew Brees, Andy Dalton and Ben Roethlisberger — have all scored at least 27 Fantasy points against the Falcons.

Collectively, that group has combined for 1,318 passing yards, 14 total touchdowns and three interceptions against this defense. And now Winston gets his turn to post some eye-popping stats.

In his past three starts against Atlanta going back to 2016, Winston has passed for 841 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, so he's used to beating up the Falcons. And he should deliver a big performance in his first start in Week 6.

I'm starting Winston over: Deshaun Watson (vs. BUF), Ben Roethlisberger (at CIN), Philip Rivers (at CLE), Cam Newton (at WAS) and Carson Wentz (at NYG)

Quarterback

Start 'Em 27.8 projected points Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB Ryan should be fine coming off the foot injury he sustained in Week 5 at Pittsburgh, and he should bounce back from his poor performance against the Steelers. He scored 16 Fantasy points, which was his lowest total since Week 1 at Philadelphia, and those are his lone road games so far this season. In three home games against Carolina, New Orleans and Cincinnati, Ryan is averaging 38.7 Fantasy points, and he should stay hot against Tampa Bay this week. The Buccaneers have allowed 1,480 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception in four games. Ryan could finish as the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this week. 18.0 projected points Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB Luck is averaging 35.5 Fantasy points in his past two games against Houston and New England, but he attempted 121 passes over that span to get his production. We don't expect him to be throwing that much against a Jets team with a subpar offense, but I'm still counting on Luck to be successful this week. In their past two games, the Jets have allowed 765 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions against Blake Bortles and Case Keenum. Luck, despite not having T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) and Jack Doyle (hip), should still post 25-plus Fantasy points for the third week in a row. 21.0 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins has faced Arizona in the past two seasons, and he's scored at least 19 Fantasy points in each outing. He was with the Redskins then, but he should perform well in this matchup now that he's in Minnesota. Cousins played great in Week 5 at Philadelphia when he completed 81 percent of his passes for 301 yards and one touchdown. He only scored 16 Fantasy points, but he should easily eclipse that total this week. And if Dalvin Cook (hamstring) remains out, look for Cousins to once again throw 36-plus passes, which he's done in every game this year. 18.0 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Dalton had a down game in Week 5 against Miami with just 14 Fantasy points, but he should bounce back this week. The matchup against Pittsburgh is great, and Dalton scored 22 Fantasy points against the Steelers in Cincinnati last year. Pittsburgh is allowing an average of 320 passing yards per game with 14 total touchdowns and four interceptions. The Bengals can stay in first place in the AFC North with a win this week, and I expect Dalton to show up and perform at a high level, especially given the opposing defense he's facing. 15.6 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB Surprisingly, there's a lot to like about Manning this week with his matchup against the Eagles. Last year, in two meetings with Philadelphia, Manning went off for 800 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, scoring an average of 30.5 Fantasy points in each outing. The Eagles have been bad on the road this season, with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Marcus Mariota combining for 746 passing yards, seven total touchdowns and two interceptions. And Manning has scored 23 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. I'm confident this will be a good week for Manning on Thursday night.

Sleepers

Derek Carr (vs. SEA): Carr only has one game with multiple touchdowns this season, but he's No. 5 in the NFL in passing yards. Seattle hasn't exactly faced a gauntlet of top quarterbacks this season, and Carr has the chance for his second-best Fantasy game of the season. He's worth using in two-quarterback leagues.



Case Keenum (vs. LAR): The Rams defense has struggled of late with Philip Rivers, Cousins and Russell Wilson combining for 846 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Keenum just scored 25 Fantasy points in Week 5 at the Jets, and he could have similar production this week given the matchup.



C.J. Beathard (at GB): He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in consecutive weeks against the Chargers and Cardinals, and he should be chasing points this week at Green Bay, which could lead to garbage-time production. The Packers have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to throw multiple touchdowns, with Cousins in Week 2, Alex Smith in Week 3 and Matthew Stafford last week.



Bust Alert





Wentz has done a nice job in his past two games, and he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in both outings. But he has a terrible track record against the Giants, with just 692 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in three career games. Watson in Week 3 is the lone quarterback with 20-plus Fantasy points against the Giants, including matchups against Drew Brees and Cam Newton, and New York should get pass rusher Olivier Vernon (ankle) on the field for the first time this year. Wentz should be considered a low-end starting option this week, but I'm nervous about his production, especially since he's been sacked 12 times in three games.

Running backs

Start 'Em 16.7 projected points T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville Jaguars RB We get at least another week to use Yeldon as a starting Fantasy option with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) still out, and he should do well against the Cowboys . Yeldon, the Start of the Week in Week 5 at Kansas City, was dominant against the Chiefs with 10 carries for 53 yards, as well as eight catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 14 PPR points in four of five games, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 6 at Dallas if linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) remains out as expected. Lee has missed seven games going back to last season, and the Cowboys have allowed eight running backs to either score or gain 80 total yards over that span, including Kerryon Johnson and Alfred Blue the past two weeks. 11.2 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB Carson looked impressive in Week 5 against the Rams with 19 carries for 116 yards, along with one catch for 11 yards. He worked well with Mike Davis , who had 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 7 yards, and Davis can be used as a flex in this matchup against Oakland in London. But Carson should continue to get the majority of carries, and he's now scored 33 PPR points in his past two games. Seattle is doing well running the ball, and the Raiders have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in four of five games, with six running backs accomplishing that feat against Oakland for the season. 12.4 projected points Marshawn Lynch Oakland Raiders RB It's revenge game time for Lynch, who spent six seasons with the Seahawks from 2010-15. But aside from that motivation, he gets a favorable matchup against this Seattle defense. The Seahawks have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in four of five games this season, and Todd Gurley just beat up Seattle for 32 PPR points with 22 carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns, along with four catches for 36 yards. Lynch won't be that productive, but he comes into this game with at least 11 PPR points in 10 of his past 13 games going back to last season. He should reach that total this week in London. And in deeper PPR leagues, you can use Jalen Richard as a sleeper. He has at least 11 PPR points in three of five games this year. 10.2 projected points Jordan Howard Chicago Bears RB Sometimes we need to talk about players who are struggling, even though they might seem like obvious starts. And Howard comes into Week 6 at Miami in somewhat of a slump. While he's scored at least 15 PPR points in two of four games, he hasn't run well of late with 49 carries for 121 yards (2.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his past three games. In Week 4, when the Bears demolished the Buccaneers 48-10, Howard scored just two PPR points. This week, Howard should get on track against the Dolphins , who have allowed a running back to score in all five games this season, with seven total touchdowns allowed to the position. Howard has the chance for his best game of the year. And you can also feel comfortable starting Tarik Cohen as well, especially in PPR. Miami has allowed 35 receptions to running backs, which is the sixth most in the NFL. 11.7 projected points Phillip Lindsay Denver Broncos RB Lindsay has been great to start the season and has scored at least 11 PPR points in all four games he's been able to finish. He was ejected from Week 3 at Baltimore for throwing a punch, but otherwise he has either a touchdown or 80 total yards in his four other outings this year. At home, Lindsay has 41 carries for 247 yards (6.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown, as well as five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. He should have success again in Denver this week against the Rams, who have allowed four running backs to either score or gain 100 total yards this season, including two last week with Carson and Davis. Royce Freeman is worth a look as a flex option this week, but Lindsay is a starting Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers

Wendell Smallwood (at NYG): Smallwood and Corey Clement are expected to share the workload with Jay Ajayi (ACL) out, and I like Smallwood better in Week 6 since he's healthy. Long-term, Clement could be the best Eagles running back, but he hasn't played for the past two games. Smallwood has scored 17 PPR points in two of his past three games, and the Giants have allowed a running back to score in every game this year.

Bilal Powell (vs. IND): Isaiah Crowell (ankle) returned to practice Friday after sitting out all week, but he's expected to be a game-time decision in Week 6 against the Colts. If Crowell is out or limited, we could see more work for Powell in a favorable matchup. The Colts have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 90 total yards in four of five games this season, and Powell has at least seven PPR points in every game this year. If Crowell plays then consider Powell a flex option. But if Crowell is out then Powell would be a must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Nyheim Hines (at NYJ): Even if Marlon Mack (hamstring) plays this week, I'm still rolling with Hines in PPR. He has at least five catches in four of five games, including 16 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets in his past two outings. The Jets are tied for No. 7 with most receptions allowed to running backs at 34.



Alfred Morris (at GB): Morris is expected to start for the injured Matt Breida (ankle), and he should be looking at a heavy workload, even with Raheem Mostert and Kyle Juszczyk expected to get some touches. Green Bay has yet to allow a running back to score at home, but the Packers have allowed five running backs to either score or gain 80 total yards for the season.



Aaron Jones (vs. SF): I'm going to stick with Jones this week despite Packers coach Mike McCarthy not wanting to use one of his most talented players in a featured role. I get that Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery should get touches, but Green Bay should give Jones a bigger role. And this is the perfect spot to do it in a home game against a bad team. The 49ers have allowed five running backs to either score or gain at least 90 total yards this season.



Sit 'Em 10.7 projected points Adrian Peterson Washington Redskins RB Peterson is expected to play through the shoulder injury he sustained in Week 5 at New Orleans, but it's hard to trust him at less than 100 percent. And this is the fear with relying on him at 33 because nagging injuries could become a problem. He also has to play on a short week since the Saints game was Monday night on the road. And he's facing a Panthers defense getting reinforcements with Thomas Davis coming off his four-game suspension. Peterson is a flex option at best this week. 9.0 projected points Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB Drake had his best Fantasy performance of the season in Week 5 at Cincinnati based on his production in the passing game. He had six carries for 46 yards, along with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Hopefully that type of usage in the passing game will continue, but Frank Gore doubled him up in carries with 12 for 63 yards. This is now three games in a row where Gore has more carries than Drake, but neither one should have much success in Week 6 against Chicago. Only one running back has scored against the Bears this season, and it was a receiving touchdown for David Johnson in Week 3. And Johnson has the most total yards against Chicago with 61. This defense is nasty, and the Dolphins backfield is one to avoid in Week 6. 8.8 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB We'll see how the Texans handle Miller and Alfred Blue now that Miller is expected to play in Week 6 after being held out in Week 5 with a chest injury. In his absence, Blue did a nice job in the passing game with eight catches for 73 yards on eight targets, although he managed just 46 rushing yards on 20 carries. This will likely be a timeshare, and Buffalo's run defense has been tough of late. Aaron Jones scored against the Bills in Week 4, but he's the lone running back with double digits in Fantasy points against Buffalo in any format in the past three games, including outings against Minnesota and Tennessee. Miller also has just one touchdown on the season. 9.9 projected points Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB Ravens coach John Harbaugh will continue to limit Collins' workload with the hope to keep him "fresh." While that might be a good thing for Baltimore, it stinks for us as Fantasy owners. And it's been frustrating for Collins, who played just 27 of 87 snaps in Baltimore's loss to Cleveland in Week 5. He continues to lose goal-line chances and passing-game work to Javorius Allen, and Collins has now combined for just 15 PPR points in his past two games against the Steelers and Browns. He's proving to be touchdown dependent, and it's hard to trust him this week against the Titans, who have yet to allow a running back to score this season. 5.9 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB Well, I was right about Henry to a certain degree in Week 5 at Buffalo. I said that would be his best game of the season, and he averaged a season-high 5.1 yards per carry. He tied his season high in Fantasy points also – with five. It's been that kind of year for him. He has yet to find the end zone, he's losing work to Dion Lewis and he only has three catches for 12 yards in five games. This week, he's facing a stout Ravens defense that has allowed one touchdown to a running back this season and held James Conner and Carlos Hyde in check the past two games. With another poor game, Henry is on the verge of being cut in most leagues.

Bust Alert

Unless McCoy is traded to Philadelphia in advance of Thursday's game, I'm not playing him this week as anything more than a flex option. He just had his best game of the season in Week 5 against Tennessee with 24 carries for 85 yards and two catches for 23 yards, but I don't think the problems with Buffalo's offense are solved yet. And now McCoy has to face a Houston defense that has allowed just one rushing touchdown on the season. The Texans have struggled with pass-catching running backs, so maybe McCoy can have some production through the air, but he should not be considered a must-start option based on what happened in Week 5.

Wide receiver

Start 'Em 14.9 projected points Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos WR The Rams secondary has struggled of late, and clearly they miss former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (ankle), who is on injured reserve. In the Rams' past three games against the Chargers, Vikings and Seahawks, six receivers have either scored or gained at least 100 total yards, and this is a good spot to trust Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. Sanders has scored at least 10 PPR points in every game this season, with at least three outings of at least 16 points, including Week 5 at the Jets. In a matchup where the Broncos could be chasing points, Sanders and Thomas should once again see a high volume of targets. Both are worth starting in the majority of leagues. 12.5 projected points Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals WR Boyd should rebound in Week 6 at Pittsburgh after struggling in Week 5 against Miami. He was held to four catches for 44 yards on seven targets, and it was his worst game since Week 1 at the Colts. This week, he's facing a Steelers defense that has been brutalized in the passing game. So far, 10 receivers have either scored or gained at least 100 total yards against Pittsburgh, which bodes well for Boyd and A.J. Green. In a game that has tremendous shoot-out potential, look for the Bengals receivers to do their part, which is great for us as Fantasy owners. 14.1 projected points DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR You're obviously starting Mike Evans this week, but I also like Jackson and Chris Godwin. The latter two are worth using as No. 2 Fantasy receivers in this dream matchup. The Falcons, due to all their injuries on defense, can't stop anyone in the passing game, and 11 receivers have either scored a touchdown or gained at least 100 total yards in just the past four games alone. Jackson was a key part of Ryan Fitzpatrick's success to start the season with at least 16 PPR points in three of the first four games. Hopefully, Jackson will continue to connect with Jameis Winston, and it's worth it to trust him and Godwin given the matchup with Atlanta. 10.7 projected points Sammy Watkins Kansas City Chiefs WR Watkins has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and the lone outing where he failed to reach that mark was Week 4 at Denver when he left early with a hamstring injury. In his three successful games, Watkins has at least seven targets, and the Chiefs should be in a shootout this week at New England. The Patriots haven't allowed a receiver to score in the past two games against Miami and Indianapolis, but New England has allowed 10 receivers for the season to score at least 12 PPR points. If the Patriots try to take away Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce, look for Patrick Mahomes to lean on Watkins for at least seven targets, and that's been the magic number for his success so far this year. 11.2 projected points Amari Cooper Oakland Raiders WR Cooper has been up and down with his production this season, but this is a good week to buy in given his matchup against Seattle in London. The Seahawks have struggled against opposing passing games when not facing the inept Cardinals or Cowboys. Against Denver, Chicago and the Rams, six receivers have either scored or gained at least 80 receiving yards. And even the Cardinals and Cowboys each had one receiver score against Seattle. Cooper and Jordy Nelson are worth starting this week, and Cooper has two games this season with at least 10 targets. In those games against Denver and Cleveland, he has at least 21 Fantasy points. We hope this is a week where Derek Carr and Jon Gruden will lean on Cooper, and if that happens, look for him to deliver. 11.9 projected points Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR Shepard should continue to get a hefty amount of targets this week with Evan Engram (knee) out Thursday against the Eagles. In his past three games, Shepard has 24 targets for 20 catches, 232 yards and two touchdowns, and his worst game over that stretch was Week 5 at Carolina with 11 PPR points. He has a great matchup against Philadelphia, and he's scored in all four of his meetings with the Eagles during his career. Last season, Shepard had 18 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns against Philadelphia, and he should stay hot again this week. He's a quality No. 2 receiver in all leagues.

Sleepers

Keke Coutee (vs. BUF): Coutee has done well for the past two games with 17 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown on 22 targets, and he should continue to be heavily involved as the slot receiver for the Texans. Non-No. 1 receivers have done well against Buffalo this year, so there's a chance for Coutee and Will Fuller to have big performances in Week 6.



John Brown (at TEN): Brown just had his worst game of the season in Week 5 at Cleveland despite seeing a season-high 14 targets. He managed just four catches for 58 yards, but he should get back on track this week against the Titans. Tennessee has struggled with big-play receivers like Brown, and this is a good week for Joe Flacco to take some shots with him down the field.



Josh Gordon (vs. KC): His playing time continues to increase, and he scored his first touchdown in his second game with the Patriots in Week 5 against the Colts. With this expected to be a high-scoring affair, and facing a beatable Chiefs secondary, you should consider Gordon a high-ceiling play as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Once he gets fully comfortable with Tom Brady and this offense, look out, because the production could be special.



Chester Rogers (at NYJ): Rogers has come alive the past two games with T.Y. Hilton in and out of the lineup with a hamstring injury, and Hilton could be out again in Week 6 at the Jets. In his absence, Rogers has 22 targets for 16 catches and 151 yards. He's still looking for his first touchdown, but you'll be thrilled with his average of 16 PPR points over the past two weeks.



Mohamed Sanu (vs. TB): This will be the Julio Jones breakout game because the Buccaneers defense is so bad, but don't overlook Calvin Ridley and Sanu also playing well. And Sanu has scored at least 15 PPR points in three games in a row. Tampa Bay has allowed nine receivers to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in just four games this year.



Sit 'Em 8.9 projected points Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR It's been a frustrating season for Stills, who has two games with at least 15 PPR points and three games with seven points or less. When he doesn't score, he doesn't help your Fantasy roster, and he has yet to catch more than four passes in any game this year, along with not having more than six targets in any outing. The Bears defense is going to make things tough on Miami's passing game, especially with Ryan Tannehill having little time to look downfield for Stills. Until we see his targets start to spike, which might never happen, it's time to keep Stills reserved in the majority of leagues. 14.6 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR As expected, Davis struggled in Week 5 at Buffalo with four catches for 49 yards on six targets. He failed to follow up his strong performance in Week 4 against Philadelphia when he had nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and I'm afraid he will continue to be inconsistent all season. He has a tough matchup in Week 6 against the Ravens, who have allowed six touchdowns to receivers this season, but four of them came from A.J. Green and Antonio Brown. And five of them came while standout cornerback Jimmy Smith was suspended. Davis is worth stashing on your bench, but you don't have to start him this week against Baltimore. 9.1 projected points Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR Funchess struggled in Week 5 against the Giants with four catches for 53 yards on seven targets, and he should have another rough week at Washington in Week 6. While No. 1 receivers have had success against the Redskins this season, including Larry Fitzgerald, T.Y. Hilton and Davante Adams, it's hard to justify Funchess being a true No. 1 guy like those guys if Greg Olsen (foot) plays as expected. When Olsen is active, Funchess sees a decline in targets and production, and he should just be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. 11.7 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeffery had a rough game in Week 5 against Minnesota with two catches for 39 yards on eight targets. I'm not sure he can rebound this week against the Giants. He had moderate success against New York last year in two games with eight catches for 105 yards and one touchdown, and he should have another difficult matchup with Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins. In the past three games, Jenkins has helped limit DeAndre Hopkins (14 PPR points), Michael Thomas (eight PPR points) and Funchess (nine PPR points). Jeffery will likely be closer to Funchess than Hopkins this week, and I consider him just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best on Thursday night. 7.6 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR It's worth picking up Anderson off the waiver wire to see if his performance in Week 5 against Denver starts a good stretch run. But there's too much data to suggest Anderson is someone to trust in Week 6 against the Colts. Against the Broncos, Anderson had three catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. It's his second game this season with a touchdown and first since Week 1. He has yet to have more than six targets in any game this season or more than three catches. And when he doesn't score, he's had three PPR points or less in three games. The Colts have allowed some big plays to receivers this year, including Week 5 when Josh Gordon scored on a 34-yard touchdown catch. But I'm not trusting Anderson yet until his targets and catches go up on a consistent basis.

Bust Alert

Even though Robinson scored in Week 4 against Tampa Bay, he still had a modest stat line despite the Bears blowing out the Buccaneers 48-10. Robinson had just two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He now has three games with 10 PPR points or less, and he should struggle this week at Miami. The Dolphins have given up some big games this year to Quincy Enunwa, Jordy Nelson and A.J. Green, but only three receivers have scored against Miami. And Robinson clearly has not been dominant in finding the end zone. I actually like Taylor Gabriel better than Robinson this week since he will spend the most time in the slot and avoid Dolphins' cornerback Xavien Howard. Robinson should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week at best.

Tight end

Start 'Em 8.3 projected points Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE We'll see if O.J. Howard (knee) is able to play this week, but even if he returns, look for Brate to have a good outing against the Falcons. Prior to Tampa Bay's bye in Week 5, Brate scored in consecutive games with six catches for 63 yards on eight targets. He has a good track record with Jameis Winston, and the Falcons have allowed three tight ends to score at least nine PPR points already this year. 9.3 projected points Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE Hooper just had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Pittsburgh with nine catches for 77 yards on 12 targets, and hopefully he remains heavily involved again in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. It's a great matchup since Tampa Bay allows the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Zach Ertz, Vance McDonald and Trey Burton each had at least 16 PPR points against the Buccaneers in their past three games. 10.3 projected points George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle has been fantastic in the two games with C.J. Beathard under center, and he should stay hot this week at Green Bay. He's dealing with a knee injury, so keep an eye on his status for Monday night, but if he plays as expected, keep him active in all leagues. In his past two games, Kittle has 11 catches for 208 yards and one touchdown on 15 targets, and he's stepped up with San Francisco's receiving corps battling several injuries. The Packers have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this year, but three have already had at least nine PPR points against this defense.

Sleepers

C.J. Uzomah (vs. PIT): With Tyler Eifert (ankle) out and Tyler Kroft (foot) hurt, Uzomah should get a bigger bump in targets in Week 6 against the Steelers. And Pittsburgh is No. 2 behind Tampa Bay in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Five tight ends have already scored at least 10 PPR points against the Steelers.



David Njoku (vs. LAC): Njoku just had his best game of the season in Week 5 against Baltimore with six catches for 69 yards on 11 targets, and hopefully he will build off that performance this week. With Rashard Higgins (knee) out for Cleveland, hopefully we'll see Njoku get another game with double-digit targets against the Chargers.



Geoff Swaim (vs. JAC): Swaim has scored at least eight PPR points in three games in a row, and he should continue to get plenty of looks in Dallas' lackluster receiving corps. In the past two weeks, Jacksonville has allowed a tight end to score and gain 100 receiving yards, with Jordan Leggett in Week 4 and Travis Kelce last week. Swaim is a good streaming option in Week 6.



Sit 'Em 7.0 projected points Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers TE Olsen is expected to make his return in Week 6 at Washington after suffering a foot injury in Week 1, but let's give him a week of action before starting him in most Fantasy leagues. He's a great stash candidate, but he might have some rust due to the layoff. Hopefully, he will remain active for the rest of the season. 7.7 projected points Hayden Hurst Baltimore Ravens TE Hurst had a quiet 2018 debut in Week 5 at Cleveland with one catch for 7 yards on two targets after he missed the start of the season due to a foot injury. Maybe that was the shake the rust off game due to the long layoff, and hopefully he'll perform better this week against the Titans. But it's not an easy matchup since Tennessee allows the second-fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. No tight end has scored against the Titans, and it's hard to trust Hurst until we see a big game. Like Olsen, Hurst is a great stash candidate. 5.2 projected points Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE For those of holding out hope that Seals-Jones can become a viable Fantasy option this year, it appears like that might not happen. In Week 5 at San Francisco, in a fantastic matchup, Seals-Jones had no catches on five targets. He's now scored just one touchdown on the season and has scored double digits in PPR just once, which was Week 3. There's no reason to trust him against the Vikings in Week 6, and he's someone you can likely drop in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert

I'm hopeful Burton will continue to increase his role with the Bears coming off their Week 5 bye, but he has six or fewer targets in every game this season. He has four or fewer catches in all four games, and he's been saved in two games by scoring touchdowns. This week, he has a tough matchup at Miami, and the Dolphins have been stingy against tight ends all season. No tight end has scored against Miami, including matchups with Jared Cook and Rob Gronkowski. We'll see if Burton can be the first to find the end zone against the Dolphins, but it's hard to trust him this week. He's a low-end starting option at best in the majority of leagues.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Packers (vs. SF) – 12.8 projected points

The last time the Packers were in this spot at home against an inferior opponent was Week 4 against Buffalo, and they shut out the Bills with seven sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. In two starts with C.J. Beathard, the 49ers have given up five sacks, four interceptions and one DST touchdown against the Chargers and Cardinals. The Packers DST is a top five Fantasy option in Week 6.

Sleepers

Seahawks (at OAK): Derek Carr has thrown five interceptions in the past three games, and he's been sacked nine times over that span. Oakland also just scored 10 points in Week 5 against the Chargers.



Panthers (at WAS): The Redskins are beat up on offense due to injuries and have to face a Panthers defense getting healthy with the return of linebacker Thomas Davis from a four-game suspension. Against New Orleans in Week 5, Washington gave up three sacks, an interception and scored just 19 points.



Cowboys (vs. JAC): The Jaguars are beat up on their offensive line, and Blake Bortles was just a turnover machine at Kansas City in Week 5, giving it away five times. Jacksonville has also allowed 10 sacks in the past three games.



Sit 'Em

Broncos (vs. LAR) – 5.9 projected points

The Broncos defense is no longer trustworthy, and the DST has been downright awful for the past four games. The unit has combined for 13 Fantasy points over that span with just five sacks and two turnovers. Now, the Broncos get to face the Rams, and this offense should destroy this defense based on how both teams are playing. The only reason to keep the Broncos DST is for the matchup at Arizona in Week 7, but even then it will be hard to trust this unit based on recent play.

Kicker

Start 'Em

The kicker revenge game is in full effect this week with Janikowski facing his former team. He spent 18 years in Oakland, and we'll see how he does against the Raiders in London. It helps that the Raiders have allowed four kickers to make multiple field goals against them, and Janikowski should add to that total. He has 20 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Cardinals and Rams.

Sleepers

Cairo Santos (at DEN): Santos is expected to remain the Rams kicker for at least one more week while Greg Zuerlein (groin) is out, and he was productive in Week 5 at Seattle with two field goals and three extra points. The Broncos have allowed a kicker to make multiple field goals against them in four games in a row.



Cody Parkey (at MIA): Another kicker revenge game since Parkey spent 2017 with the Dolphins. He's doing great with the Bears this year and has scored 27 Fantasy points in his past two games. Miami has allowed four kickers to make multiple field goals this year.



Ryan Succop (vs. BAL): Succop has been a solid Fantasy kicker to start the season, and he should be used in most leagues this week against the Ravens at home. He's scored at least nine Fantasy points in all five games, and he already has two games this season with at least three field goals.



Sit 'Em

We'll see who ends up playing for the Redskins this week with a lot of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, and the Panthers are getting healthy with Thomas Davis coming back from his four-game suspension. Carolina has been stingy against opposing kickers with only Aldrick Rosas in Week 5 making multiple field goals, and Hopkins only has one game this season with double digits in Fantasy points, which was Week 2 against the Colts.

